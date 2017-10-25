National Vision's Extensive Brand Identities And Store Model Can't Compete With Brand-Savvy Warby Parker

Taking a piece of a $34.45 billion industry

National Vision (EYE) is offering investors a chance to invest in a $34.45 billion industry (its IPO is set to price sometime today, Oct. 25). Can a strategy that's heavily focused on brick-and-mortar compete with nimble, online, strategically branded competitors? Will a $69 promotion for two pairs of glasses and an eye exam be enough to propel the company past challenges in brand identity, consumer shopping trends, and a government initiative to overhaul healthcare?

Muddled branding strategy

National Vision operates five store brands and 19 websites to sell eyeglasses. The extensive and needlessly complex branding strategies are all targeting low-income and value-based consumers. National Vision fails to set any of their brands apart from themselves or other discount eyeglass retailers. National Vision has a presence in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Sam's Club stores, which also struggle with overcoming a discount or below-average quality factor with consumers.

National Vision faces tough competition. Both National Vision and Warby Parker offer free eye exams with insurance, and purchases are eligible toward a customer's health savings account. Warby Parker's latest round of financing valued it at approximately $1.2 billion, which is roughly the valuation implied by National Vision's IPO price. Warby Parker appeals to both value-based and fashion-forward clientele by offering customers prescription glasses starting at $95, the free opportunity to try on five pairs of glasses at home, and the "buy a pair, give a pair" social purpose/charity aspect. Their uncluttered branding, on-trend lens styles, and approachable, minimalist lifestyle marketing appeal to consumers across many income and social groups.

The future is digital

Shopping convenience is more than just store location. Consumers want the ease of comparing an eyewear purchase in the comfort of their own home. Nothing disrupts a "zen" shopping experience more than having to make a trip to an eye doctor or National Vision store to get the details of a lens prescription. Warby Parker and Opernative have both developed technology to enable the consumer to administer their own eye exam using a their home computer or smartphone. The results are reviewed by a licensed optometrist, giving consumers everything they need to place an online order. With more than 77% of Americans using smartphones, the playing field is leveled, allowing consumers to effortlessly research price and style options. National Vision has plans to double the number of its stores in the next few years, while most retailers are putting more resources toward expand online orders. A growth strategy based on physical stores presents opportunities to upsell customers, but that will be challenged by the overhead of maintaining stores and sales staff.

Unclear future for subsidized vision plans

The future of Medicare and Medicaid is unclear under the Trump administration. Ideas like tax credits for forgoing coverage could significantly hurt National Vision if customers aren't coming in for their yearly free eye exam and glasses. For the 75% of adults who use some sort of vision correction, do they even need any form of vision insurance? Without the question of whether insurance will cover one's glasses, National Vision could lose significant business to online retailers when customers are able to see the final cost upfront and explore their options.

David Barton, founder of eyewear company David Kind, argues that "Vision plans are not insurance but an odd type of savings plan for yearly eye exams and glasses." Under a vision plan, doctors are required to mark up prices only to give you a discount. National Vision operates within this game, but consumers might be better off saving the monthly expense of vision insurance and paying out of pocket for a non-insurance rate.

Solid Financial Results

($ millions) FY 2016 FY 2015 FY 2013 FY 2012 FY 2011 Net Revenue 1,196 1,063 933 840 717 Costs of Good Sold 545 491 460 403 306 Operating Expenses 585 527 476 390 379 EBIT 66 45 -3 47 32 Interest Expense 39 37 32 23 29 Debt Issuance Costs 0 3 0 0 2 Pre-Tax Income 27 5 -35 23 1 Income tax provision 13 2 -11 9 0 Net Income 15 4 -24 14 1

Source: S-1 filing for National Vision.

The flip side to the case against investing in National Vision is the firm's solid financial results. National Vision has been successful at achieving strong growth while maintaining robust profit margins. Revenue has increased at an average annual rate of 14% between fiscal years 2012 and 2016. During that time period, comparable-store sales growth was 6% or greater in most quarters, and National Vision added 261 new stores.

The charts below demonstrate that the company has been aggressively building its retail platform for over a decade, but the rapid growth in stores has not cannibalized sales from existing stores yet. Cannibalization is definitely a risk to investors, so they should consider it as they think about National Vision's opportunities for growth.

National Vision Store Count:

Source: S-1 filing for National Vision.

Source: S-1 filing for National Vision.

National Vision reported negative EBIT in 2014 as a result of expenses related to Kohlberg Kravis and Roberts' acquisition of the firm. Eliminating these expenses, which totaled $27 million, would increase EBIT to $24 million, or 2.5% of revenue. This adjusted profit margin is still below National Vision's reported profit margin for fiscal years 2013 (5.5%) and 2015 (4.2%).

Results for the first half of National Vision's 2017 fiscal year support a continuation of the key trends exhibited in recent years. The firm reported revenue growth of 14% relative to the first half of fiscal 2016, due to a combination of comparable-store sales growth of 6.5% and the addition of 37 new stores. This favorable top-line growth was more than offset by deterioration in gross margins and two one-time charges totaling $8 million. Consequently, National Vision's EBIT margin in in the first half of 2017 declined to 7.6% from 9.0% for the first half of 2016.

Valuation

($ millions) FY 2012 FY 2013 FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 Revenue 717 840 933 1,063 1,196 Operating Cash Flow 54 58 49 83 98 Investing Cash Flow 40 47 56 81 92 Free Cash Flow 14 11 -7 3 6 Revenue Growth N/A 17.2% 11.0% 13.9% 12.6% Operating Cash Flow Margin 7.5% 6.9% 5.3% 7.8% 8.2% Investing Cash Flow Growth N/A 19.7% 17.8% 44.7% 13.8%

Although National Vision has been reporting revenue growth and robust operating margins, its valuation is still unattractive. Free cash flow has been negligible in recent years, including a meager $6 million in FY 2016. Unfortunately, the company's value proposition is not strong enough to assume free cash flows will grow at an extremely high rate for a prolonged period of time.

The below forecast extends the recent trends in revenue growth, operating cash flow and investment for another five years. It projects free cash flow will grow eightfold, which seems generous given the competitive forces that National Vision faces. The present value (PV) of the free cash flow that occurs during this five-year period is $103 million, assuming a 10% discount rate.

($ millions) FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 Revenue 1,328 1,461 1,592 1,719 1,840 Operating Cash Flow 113 131 150 167 184 Investing Cash Flow 103 113 121 128 135 Free Cash Flow 10 18 29 39 49 Revenue Growth 11.00% 10.0% 9.0% 8.0% 7.0% Operating Cash Flow Margin 8.5% 9.0% 9.4% 9.7% 10.0% Investing Cash Flow Growth 12.0% 10.0% 7.0% 6.0% 5.0%

When National Vision's hyper-growth period concludes, its remaining free cash flow can be valued as the PV of a growing perpetuity. One way to estimate a company's long-term growth rate is to multiply its projected return on equity (ROE) by its reinvestment rate for free cash flow. If National Vision generates an ROE of 15% and reinvests 20% of free cash flow, its long-term growth rate will be 3% (15% * 20%). The PV of this perpetuity is $452 million. Below is the math behind this calculation:

PV Perpetuity = [Free Cash Flow from FY 2021 * (1 + Long-term Growth Rate ]/ (Discount Rate - Long-term Growth Rate) * Discount Factor for FY 2021

$452 million = [$49 million * 1.03] / (10% - 3%) * (1 / 1.10^5)

The sum of the present value for the hyper-growth period and the long-term perpetuity is $555 million. According to the S-1, management plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to pay down debt, and there will be $654 million of debt outstanding after the IPO. That means the debt exceeds the present value of the firm's unlevered free cash flows in my forecast.

The below sensitivity analysis shows that an investor should only participate in National Vision's IPO if he or she believes the firm's long-term growth rate will be at least 5% and that a discount rate of 6% is appropriate. This scenario is extremely aggressive and also illogical. Since National Vision faces significant competition and does not have a compelling competitive advantage, achieving an unusually high long-term growth rate of 5% would likely involve taking significant risks, which would be inconsistent with a discount rate of 6%.

Present Value of Unlevered Free Cash:

Value of Common Equity:

Conclusion

Consumers research both functional and fashion choices, and eyeglasses are no exception. National Vision's focus on offering the convenience of a store in or near its target market's shopping destinations is a stale strategy in a changing consumer marketplace. Their growth strategy does not cater to the shopping style of the large wave of Millennials who will need glasses or the busy parent who prefers to shop online. National Vision hasn't offered any new growth strategies outside of the way things have always been done. Given its lack of a compelling competitive advantage in the face of fierce competition, it's not surprising that the PV of National Vision's free cash flow is less than its outstanding debt. Therefore, my money will be waiting for the Warby Parker IPO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.