Coca-Cola: As Exciting As One Can Expect

The results were as exciting as one can expect of a slow-moving, easy-does-it company like Coca-Cola (KO).

This Wednesday morning, the beverage giant delivered another modest beat on top and bottom lines. Revenues of $9.1 billion look soft on the YOY comparison, but only as a result of the bottling divestitures. With comps up +4% and minimal currency impact (vs. 3% last quarter), the company seems to be performing well in all geographies and seeing upside in both volume (except Latin America) and price. For quick comparison, these results are significantly better than Pepsi's (PEP) recently reported struggles in the North America beverage business.

Credit: Adweek

A very encouraging trend has formed in profitability gains. After non-GAAP op margin ex-FX expanded by 375 bps last quarter, topping the previous quarter's 220-bp improvement, Coca-Cola delivered a four percentage point margin expansion this time. Helping to drive the improvement was certainly the revenue mix shift away from the low-margin bottling business. But not unlike last quarter, GAAP SG&A dropped at a faster pace than total revenues, helping the company to take advantage of operating leverage. I continue to believe that, for as long as Coca-Cola can keep opex under check, net income will likely see a magnifying, positive impact even while revenues continue to move lower due to re-franchising efforts.

Source: Coca-Cola's press release

Looking ahead, Coke maintained its full-year guidance, which in turn had been adjusted slightly up last quarter. I'm encouraged to see that the company's effort to exit the bottling business is getting closer to completion - according to the company, nearly 80% of CCR's (Coca-Cola Refreshments) U.S. volume has been transitioned to new ownership. We may soon start to have a better sense of how a right-sized, focused beverage market leader can perform going forward.

Still bullish on Coca-Cola stock?

When I first expressed my appreciation for KO, back in February, I supported my positive views on a few key factors that spoke primarily to (1) the stock's portfolio diversification benefits and (2) valuation multiples that I thought looked de-risked at 22x forward earnings. Since then, shares have appreciated over 11%, beating peer PEP by a wide margin and edging the broad equities market (SPY) by over 200 bps.

With KO pricier today and breaching 24x forward earnings (see graph below), some of the benefits of buying shares on relative weakness have dissipated. But the conservative nature of the stock, resilient in times of market uncertainty and even outperforming the benchmark on a risk-adjusted basis during bear periods, still makes the name worthy of consideration.

The fundamentals of the company are mixed, with the benefits of right-sizing countering consumer trends that do not favor the consumption of soda and other sugary drinks. But with all factors taken into account and considering a 3.2% yield that looks enticing, KO might still deserve a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.