Stocks: Feelin' Groovy On Living Island

Remember that we are investing today in a strange land, and we may find ourselves starting to make our way back to reality starting next year.

“All is groovy”

--The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy), Simon & Garfunkel, 1966

The stock market continues to harmoniously rise as we wind down toward the final months of 2017. We know it’s been a happy year for stocks, but exactly how good has the U.S. stock market been this year? How good has it been of late? And what does this tell us, if anything about what we might expect for the remainder of 2017 and beyond?

Groovy Year So Far

“I’m dappled and drowsy and ready to sleep

Let the morning time drop all its petals on me

Life, I love you

This year has undoubtedly groovy for U.S. stocks. In fact, it is currently shaping up to be one of the best on record on a number of metrics.

Now from an average daily return perspective, the market in 2017 seems rather ordinary in ranking 26th out of the past 89 calendar years dating back to 1929. But when considering today’s market on a risk-adjusted basis, it suddenly vaults to the top of the list. Overall, the standard deviation of daily returns ranks an impressive 2nd only to 1964 over the past nine decades, and on a Sharpe Ratio basis it ranks 4th best over this time period.

The 2017 calendar year to date has also been impressive on a number of other metrics. It ranks 11th since 1929 with its daily winning percentage of 58.33%. So while it seems like the stock market is simply incapable of going down anymore, it is worth noting that a number of past calendar years have seen even more consistent winning for stock investors on a daily basis including five years from 1950 to 1961 when the stock market was higher on more than 60% of trading days in a calendar year.

The 2017 stock market has also been impressive for its stability and calm on any given trading day (implied, of course, by its historically low standard deviation). The S&P 500 Index (IVV) has fallen by -1% or more only four times this year, ranking it tied for second since 1929. At the same time, it has risen by +1% or more only four times this year, ranking it tied for fifth lowest over this time period.

Putting this all together, today’s stock market in 2017 is as consistently and calmly positive as it has ever been over the past century. What a fantastic time it has been to be a stock investor.

Groovy Through The Rest Of 2017?

“Doot-in doo-doo, feelin’ groovy

Ba da da da da da da, feelin’ groovy”

--The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy), Simon & Garfunkel, 1966

So it has been exceptional year for U.S. stocks as measured by the S&P 500 Index (SPY). Despite the advanced age of its bull market, the benchmark index has tacked on another +14.57% for the year to date through October 23. And it has done so with an extraordinary degree of calm. Moreover, performance has been particularly good since the start of September, which is seasonally the most challenging time of the year for stocks.

But how well is the market positioned to continue its remarkable 2017 performance through the remainder of the year.

First, it should be noted that the sentiment winds remain fully at the back of the U.S. stock market. In 2017, we have essentially arrived at the point where it simply does not matter what manner of qualitative or quantifiable downside risk is presented to this market – whether they be the threat of nuclear war with North Korea, fiscal policy outcomes that have played out differently versus initial expectations, or historically high valuations – and stocks will simply blow past them all in pushing toward new all-time highs. And sentiment must be respected both when it is positive like it has been for so many years during the post financial crisis period as well as when it is negative, for it can be relentless once it gathers sustained momentum.

Also, even with stocks having already performed well to date in 2017 including through the seasonally challenging period from September and October, history has shown that they may still be set up well to continue climbing through the rest of the year.

Consider the following. The U.S. stock market is higher by nearly +2% for October. It is also higher by more than +3% for September and October combined. Over the past century and a half, this combination of returns has taken place in 42 past calendar years with the past occurence taking place in 2013. In short, not an unusual outcome, although not as common in recent years. But in years when stocks have performed this well through the seasonally challenging period of September and October, they have continued rising through the remainder of the year 67% of the time with an average two month return in November and December of nearly +2%. This compares favorably to the years where September and October were not as favorable, as the market was higher only 58% of the time with an average return of just +0.50% in the final two months of the year.

Too Groovy?

“Slow down, you move too fast

You got to make the morning last”

--The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy), Simon & Garfunkel, 1966

Overall, the near perfect stock market environment that we have experienced through the first ten months of 2017 appears set to continue through the remainder of the year if history is any guide. But this does not mean that the U.S. stock market is not without its short-term risks along the way.

Perhaps most significantly, U.S. stocks as measured by the S&P 500 Index (VOO) are notably overbought. At present, the benchmark index is currently trading at more than 3% above its 50-day moving average, more than 3.5% above its 200-day moving average and nearly 6% over its 400-day moving average. Put more simply, today’s stock market is currently running well ahead of trend at the present time.

As a result, the possibility of a short-term pullback toward the 2475 to 2500 range should not be ruled out over the coming weeks. Even with any such correction in the -4% range from recent peaks, the long-term uptrend in stocks would remain very much intact and may very well provide some much needed consolidation to propel stocks even higher into the year end.

In The Strange Land Where Stocks Can Talk

“H.R. Pufnstuf

Who's your friend when things get rough?

H.R. Pufnstuf

Can't do a little 'cause he can't do enough”

--H.R. Pufnstuf, Les Svarvas & Paul Simon, 1969

The U.S. stock market appears poised to continue its strong and steady advance into the end of 2017 based on the guides of sentiment and history. But just because the market may appear set to continue rising in the short-term with relatively low volatility, does not mean that all is well and healthy with the U.S. stock market (DIA). Put more simply, recognizing that the stock market may rise further in the short-term to intermediate-term does not mean that the long-term outlook for the U.S. stock market is bullish.

Instead, investors today must remain aware of the current market environment in which they are investing. For in many ways, it is almost as if we have been whisked away to a strange land given the manner in which stocks have behaved in recent years.

For example, the stock market in 2017 is one that has been rising primarily driven by the dual and complementing forces of central bank stimulus and corporate stock repurchases. Overall, global central banks have injected roughly $3 trillion in additional liquidity into the financial system this year, which ranks among the highest calendar year totals during the post crisis period with two months still left in 2017. And these latest stimulus injections come on the heels of years of liquidity injections leading up to 2017. In many ways, the market has become so sedated with global central bank stimulus that it helps to explain why volatility has also become so low this year. If these stimulus injections continue much longer, it would not be surprising to soon see an anthropomorphic dragon pitching stock tips on the financial media airwaves.

Of course, the market has not been sedated by investors like you and me. After all, institutional and retail investors have been net sellers of stocks throughout almost the entire post crisis period including the net sale of more than -$210 billion in domestic equities since 2015 according to the Investment Company Institute. Instead, it has been corporations throughout share repurchase activity that have more than offset the steady stream of selling by investors to keep pushing the market higher.

These two forces are creating a dangerous market set up once we depart from stock market Living Island and return to reality. First, global central bank stimulus is scheduled to be wound down on net starting in 2018. The Fed is already shrinking their balance sheet, the People’s Bank of China is expected to get back to doing the same fairly soon, and the European Central Bank is expected to start working its way out of the quantitative easing game with the flip of the calendar to next year. In short, the stock market morphine drip is about to start getting dialed down. If regular investors weren’t buying stocks before, what’s going to make them start buying once the stimulus that has helped drive buyback activity for so many years starts going away.

But perhaps more than anything else, the Wilhelmina W. Witchiepoo for stocks remains valuations. Indeed, fundamentals do not matter today and stocks can continue rising in the short-term regardless of how expensive they may be. But stocks are indeed very expensive today.

To highlight how expensive stocks are today, let’s put things into Saturday morning cartoon style context. The S&P 500 Index at 2562 is currently trading at 24 times trailing 12-month GAAP earnings. This multiple is historically high. In fact, it ranks among the highest valuations in history. The long-term average valuation is around 16 times earnings.

Let’s suppose we did nothing other than return to this long-term average valuation with earnings staying exactly as they are today. Perfectly reasonable, right? It’s the long-term average after all. This would imply the S&P trading at 1711, which is -33% below where the market is currently trading today.

Let’s go one step further. What if stocks did the unthinkable and actually returned to valuations that were below the long-term average. Also perfectly reasonable, as a long-term average is established through values landing on both sides of the average over time. Historically, a low valuation is one where the S&P 500 Index is trading anywhere between 5 to 12 times earnings. If earnings were held constant at their current near record highs, this would imply the S&P 500 Index trading anywhere between 534 and 1283, which is a lot lower than where it is trading today.

Am I predicting that the S&P 500 Index is going to fall to 1711, 1283, or 534? No. Instead, what I am highlighting is the fact that today’s market continues to trade at historical extremes to the upside. And if something is already historically extreme, it becomes increasingly difficult for it to become even more extreme, as the forces of gravity are weighted toward pulling it in the other direction back toward its mean.

The Bottom Line

Stock investors have good reason to continue feeling groovy through the remainder of 2017. Sentiment remains strong and history suggests that the market is more than capable of continuing its steady winning ways through the remainder of the year.

But this does not mean that the U.S. stock market is not without risks. A short-term correction in the -4% range back toward upward trend line support should not be ruled out along the way between now and the end of the year. And as we move into 2018, investors should not lose sight of the fact that the land in which we continue to invest today remains far removed from any reality that defines a more normally functioning market. And with policy makers seemingly intent on trying to exit the stimulus game and work back toward more normal market conditions, investors should remain prepared for a long and potentially difficult journey back to more freely functioning market potentially starting as soon as 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.