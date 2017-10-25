Perspective On AT&T's Results

We still believe the selloff is a buying opportunity for the long-term but we need clarity on natural disaster losses and the merger with Time Warner.

AT&T (T) has just reported earnings. Twitter is on fire, the chatter in the forums is heating up, and our inbox is filling. There is confusion. There are questions. Many fear the stock will get slammed further. Some are quite bullish, regardless. To help address some of these issues, we will discuss the results relative to our projections and what we told you to look for last week. In this column, we will outline what we were expecting versus what the actual results were. We will offer discourse on what you as a Seeking Alpha reader should be focused on. We still believe the selloff is a buying opportunity for the long-term, but performance must be considered. Let us discuss the results, and expectations for Q4.

Revenues surprise to the downside

Recall that revenues had begun to flatten for the company in recent quarters. We also were anticipating a dip this quarter. Despite trending higher in the last few years, our prediction came to fruition, but more so than we predicted:

Figure 1. AT&T Third Quarter Revenues Over The Last Four Years, With our Q3 2017 Projections And Actual Results.

*Quad 7 Capital projections

**Actual results

Source: SEC Filings

We were most definitely concerned with the topline more so than usual given the pre-announcement from the company a few weeks ago. Recall that our revenue expectations were slightly more conservative versus analysts covering the company. They were targeting a consensus $40.12 billion, while we were looking for $40.0 billion. This estimate reflected the loss of video subscribers, the losses from hurricanes, but also factored in AT&T for allowing subscribers to its NFL packages to ask for a refund if they were unhappy with the current protests and weaker than expected sales of the new iPhone, which hurts new customer plans. However, revenues were well below expectations, even below our conservative estimates. At $39.7 billion, these numbers missed handily, and were much worse than anticipated.

Going forward on revenues

It is tough to put these results in context going forward in light of the pending deal with Time Warner. If we exclude the possibility of this deal and focus on the business as is, we have cause for concern. Sales are falling. Much of this was being driven by losses to video subscriber losses despite DirectTV NOW additions. As we know, the company lost 390,000 DirecTV subscribers this quarter, and has lost over one million in the last year. It has added about 775,000 DirecTV Now customers in that time, but the issue here is that DirecTV Now subscriptions are far cheaper, which means less revenues. This also will weigh on earnings.

Earnings Performance

We expected earnings out of the company to slow down to be about flat. This prediction was incorrect, as earnings per share were under what we anticipated:

Figure 2. AT&T Third Quarter Earnings Per Share Over The Last Four Years, With Our Q3 2017 Projections And Actual Results

*Quad 7 Capital projections

**Actual results

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings page.

Analysts expected earnings per share to be in the range of $0.72 to $0.81. We were looking for earnings per share of $0.75 based on projected share count, and well managed expenses. Our estimate accounted for our conservative revenue projections. In actuality, earnings per share were $0.74, and reflected the much worse than expected revenues. With these earnings, we now have a year-over-year decline. After seeing the revenue number, we were not surprised.

Going forward on earnings

The decline in revenues is driving what we are seeing here. Excluding the Time Warner acquisition, we continue to expect nearly flat earnings if the company cannot stop the loss of video DirecTV subscribers. While the company can continue to cut expenses to protect the bottom line, this has limits. Going forward investors should anticipate pressure on earnings until the revenue problems discussed above are resolved. We now turn to the more critical metrics we were looking for, namely cash flows and dividend coverage.

Actual cash from operations

We were looking for $29.3 billion in cash from operations. As it turns out this prediction was spot on:

Figure 3. AT&T Third Quarter Reported Year-To-Date Cash From Operations Over The Last Four Years With Our 2017 Projections And Actual Results:

*Quad 7 Capital projections

**Actual results

Source: AT&T SEC Filings

We expected cash from operations to level off a bit along with revenues and they did. They were just under $29.3 billion, but in line with our estimates Thanks to a stronger than expected Q2, we believed year-to-date cash from operations should would slightly outpace 2016 cash. We were correct, and given the result on this metric, we believed the free cash flow estimate would be rather close to our expectations as well.

Actual free cash flow is very bullish

Remember AT&T as a company is aiming for $18 billion for the year in free cash flows. While we expected free cash flows to stay roughly on pace year-to-date toward this target, we thought they would be at minimum $4 billion and bring year-to-date free cash flow to $12.1 billion:

Figure 4. AT&T Third Quarter Reported Year-To-Date Free Cash Flow Over The Last Four Years With Our 2017 Projections And Actual Results:

*Quad 7 Capital projections

**Actual results

Source: AT&T SEC Filings

Based on these results we were more bearish than needed. Thanks to decreased investment activities, free cash flow was substantially higher year to date than we expected. For the year we expect cash flows have a better chance to hit $18 billion, but are still cautious. While we were looking for a bare minimum of $4 billion in free cash flow Q3, and expected $5.1 billion, the real figure was well over $5.8 billion. This brings the free cash flow number to $12.8 billion through Q3 year-to-date. This is still well below the pace of last year.

While Q4 is generally stronger for cash flows, that would mean free cash flow will need to be around $5.2 billion to hit the $18 billion target. With knowing that the free cash flow number came in at $5.8 billion, we think that $18 billion is achievable. Further, it bodes very well for the payout ratio.

Achieved dividend payout ratio is stellar

The dividend payout ratio is a critical indicator. We calculate this indicator by taking ratio of the dividends paid out in the quarter over free cash flow generated in the quarter, times 100%. We believed that the payout ratio would rise in Q3 relative to last year and this was incorrect, thanks to much better than expected free cash flows:

Figure 5. AT&T Third Quarter Dividend Payout Ratio Over The Last Four Years With Our 2017 Projections And Actual Results:



*Quad 7 Capital projections

**Actual results

Source: AT&T SEC Filings

The dividend payout ratio has risen for the last three years running coming into the quarter but based on the actual results the payout ratio of 51.3 was the best we had seen in a long time. It reflected nearly $3 billion in dividends paid and the over $5.8 billion in free cash flow.

Although we expected a more conservative figure (i.e., $4 billion), it would have meant the payout ratio would have been around 70%, which is management's overall goal for the year. We still believe for the year it is likely this target will be hit now that Q3 saw a stellar payout ratio. This is true even with our conservative estimates of less than $18 billion for the year.

Going forward on the dividend coverage

Despite top line pressure, the company has shifted its investments and this has protected free cash flow, and this has in turn improved the dividend payout ratio. What this means is that the dividend is safe. Very safe. It is more than covered by free cash flow. But we expect that the dividend will be raised by a penny this December, as it has been raised like clockwork every year. Therefore investors should be prepared to see an increase in the dividend yield, but also expect to see the payout ratio suffer if free cash flow remains flat. It all comes back to revenues. Cash from operations and subsequently free cash flow, all starts with the revenue figure. We urge investors to keep an eye on the dividend payout ratio going forward, but believe anything under 70% means the dividend will be more than secure. It is a buy signal in our opinion.

Q4 considerations

Although we recently described the devastation in California and how it could be impacting AT&T, we have to be mindful that this disaster has been occurring for the entire first month of the third quarter. We believe that if the hurricanes and Mexican Earthquake were a hit to revenues and customers access as was discussed when the company preannounced, then most certainly the devastation in California will have some impact on the company. While in the earnings release we did not get any comment on whether Q4 should expect revenue hits from the devastation, customer refunds, cleanup, facility damage etc, we believe there will most certainly be costs here. The other key to look for is the closing of the Time Warner (TWX) deal.

While we have covered the merger with Time Warner on Seeking Alpha and on Quad7Capital.com, and many of our colleagues have also offered their thoughts, the merger is near completion. With the latest news that Brazil has given the ok for the merger, all that awaits is US approval from the Justice Department. While sales of assets were not required by Brazilian authorities to receive approval, we did not get any cues from management in the earnings release about this issue. While management did say it expects the deal to close in Q4, we should all look for clues from the conference call.

Our take on the stock in light of these earnings

Given the results of the quarter we think AT&T is going to experience continued short-term weakness in share prices price. If our assessment of the dividend payout ratio being comfortably below 70% and cash flows can stay above the $18 billion mark for the year, we believe depressed valuations could provide strong opportunity for the long-term dividend growth investor to acquire more shares at a near 6% yield, especially since we believe the dividend will be hiked another penny soon. The key thing to watch is how AT&T handles its subscriber loss issue.

Takeaway

The quarter came in just under what we expected for the headline numbers, but much better than we anticipated for the cash flow and payout ratio metrics. The revenue number was lower than our expectations, and was $39.7 billion. Earnings were also lower thanks to the reduced revenues and hit $0.74 per share. What was most important to us was cash flows, and seeing them come in at $5.8 billion in the quarter and $12.8 billion year-to-date is bullish. This led to the dividend payout ratio far surpassing expectations and coming in at 51.3%. We are extremely pleased with this number. As we look to clarity in Q4 on impacts from the California Wildfires and the closing of the Time Warner deal, we also should be watching to see how management addresses the company’s debt issues. As of this moment, management expects 2017 year revenues to be on target, which means Q4 guidance has not changed.

Note: This article was submitted before the conference call took place. It is possible that some items discussed were elaborated on during the call. We will keep up to date with these developments in the comments section of the article.

