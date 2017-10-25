Smith & Nephew To Acquire Rotation Medical For Shoulder Repair Tech

The deal should be a positive for SNN in the medium-term.

Rotation has filed for EU marketing approval (U.S. is approved) and SNN can quickly add its technology to its existing sports medicine sales force.

Smith & Nephew has agreed to acquire Rotation Medical for up to $210 million in total consideration.

Quick Take

Smith & Nephew (SNN) has announced an agreement to acquire Rotation Medical for up to $210 million in upfront and contingent consideration.

Rotation has developed tissue regeneration treatments for shoulder rotator cuff repair.

The deal appears to be promising for SNN, given market growth forecasts, the likely near-term addition of marketing approval in the EU and the ability to add the technology to SNN’s existing sports medicine sales force.

Target Company

Plymouth, Minnesota-based Rotation was founded in 2009 to create tissue regeneration techniques for shoulder rotator cuff damage that uses a combination of biomechanics and biology to improve the body’s natural healing response.

Management is headed by Martha Shadan, who has been with the firm since 2013 and was previously President of the Trauma Division at Zimmer.

Below is an overview video of Rotation Medical’s system:

(Source: Rotation Medical)

Rotation has designed what it calls a ‘bioinductive implant’ that induces growth of ‘tendon-like tissue’ that potentially prevents cuff tear progression and reduces the incidence of new and re-tears.

The firm raised approximately $56 million in disclosed funding from investors such as New Enterprise Associates, Pappas Ventures and Life Sciences Partners.

So, depending on the valuation in the investment rounds, it looks like the investors will do well upon transaction closing and earnout.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Smith & Nephew is paying $125 million in upfront cash and another $85 million in contingent consideration based on financial performance over the next five years - a fairly lengthy earn-out period.

The deal will be paid from existing cash and debt facilities. as of December 31, 2016, SNN had $100 million in cash, net receivables of $1.1 billion and total liabilities of $3.39 billion. For 2016, the firm generated $849 million in cash flow from operations [CFFO].

The Rotation system has been approved for marketing in the U.S. and will be sold through SNN’s existing sports medicine sales force. A filing is being prepared for the EU, which is typically less stringent than the U.S., so SNN stands to ramp up sales there once it receives approval, likely within the next 12 - 18 months.

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the U.S. market size for shoulder-related injuries is expected to exceed $2.5 billion by 2024, as the chart below shows (Shoulder is the ‘orange’ section,

(Source: Grand View Research)

Management stated that there are currently 650,000 rotator cuff procedures in the U.S., growing at between 5 - 6% per year.

As Smith & Nephew CEO Olivier Bohuon said in the deal announcement,

The Rotation Medical Rotator Cuff System is an innovative technology serving unmet clinical needs. It is highly complementary to our Sports Medicine portfolio and provides a compelling new treatment option for our customers.

So, the deal appears to essentially be a ‘bolt-on’ acquisition that SNN believes it can use its sales force to sell into existing accounts and new prospects while adding another major market when it gets EU approval for marketing.

Given the market growth trends, the potential EU upside and a good fit for the technology into its existing operations, I view the deal as a definite positive for SNN in the medium term.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.