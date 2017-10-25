Wholesale Value At Salvage Cost

For these high quality and relatively higher-valued stocks, I believe that price is what you pay and value is what you get.

Business Overview

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) is a leading provider of auction services in North America. KAR generates large amounts of free cash flow, while operating in many duopolistic industries that have high barriers of entry. The company operates through the following segments:

ADESA: A leading provider of wholesale used vehicle auctions that links used whole car sellers to buyers through an auction consignment model. Insurance Auto Auctions (“IAA”): A salvage auction that facilitates the sale of salvage vehicles, primarily through insurance companies, to dismantlers and recyclers at the same auction sites as ADESA. Automotive Finance Corporation (“AFC”): A provider of floor plan financing for used car dealers.

Business Overview and Industry Trends

KAR Auction Services, Inc. offers investors solid earnings growth visibility, a clear capital allocation strategy, underpinned by attractive free cash flow generation, and an attractive valuation. The company operates three very unique business segments:

ADESA (56% of Revenue / 49% of Adj. EBITDA)

ADESA is the wholesale auction operation that links used whole car sellers to buyers through an auction consignment model. ADESA is able to obtain these cars through multiple avenues, i.e., dealer consignment, off-lease, rental, fleet, and repossession. From there, the cars go to a physical or online auction. Since these vehicles are retained by the consignor, ADESA receives a fee, which allows the business to generate healthy free cash flow, while not taking an exorbitant amount of risk on the balance sheet. ADESA is basically realizing value based on the interest of the buyer.

In the largely consolidated whole car auction market, they have the second largest operation in North America behind Manheim, a privately held company. There are no other players that account for more than 10% of share.

What drives this business is the off-lease car cycle. ADESA has had strong unit growth from increasing off-lease returns due to rising lease penetration in an expanding SAAR environment. Back in 2010, SAAR was 10.6M cars and the lease rate began to trough at 17%. Since then, we have seen SAAR increase to almost 17.0M and the lease rate hit a new record of 31%. The off-lease market, which tends to be around a 3-year lag due to leasing contracts, creates a clear and known growth trajectory for this business. With rising lease penetration, ADESA can closely estimate the supply for incoming cars from dealers, as the cars must go to auction, if they are not going to be resold at the dealership. With the robust growth in off-lease supply, used vehicle pricing has been pressured, benefiting the whole car auction industry, as dealerships would rather sell the car at auction than at a depleted price on their lot. Since 2009, the company has seen continued expansion in new vehicle leases, which creates a visible path to growth for the next few years.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Like any industry, the environment is always changing, just as it is for the whole car auction industry. There has been a secular move to online auctions. ADESA, a historically known physical auction company, acquired OpenLane in 2011, the leading provider of online-only auctions in the industry, positioning themselves for growth in the future. This move to online auctions has been a “catch-22” for ADESA, as investors have become hesitant due to slower growth in one of the industry’s key metrics: average revenue per unit (“ARPU”). At these physical auctions, ADESA has the ability to provide buyers and sellers with value-added ancillary services, adding high gross profit dollars per transaction and leverage associated fixed costs while online transactions require little or no “touch” and rarely have attached ancillary services. ADESA receives a higher dollar contribution from physical auctions (~$700 vs. ~$100), but a significantly lower gross margin compared to online auctions (30% vs. 80%). This has caused ARPU to grow at a slower rate than expected. With physical auctions now accounting for 92% of industry volumes compared to 96% in 2011, ADESA has not been able to leverage their fixed costs as well, thus decreasing margins.

Insurance Auto Auctions (35% of Revenue / 34% of Adj. EBITDA)

Insurance Auto Auctions (“IAA”) facilitates the sale of salvage vehicles, primarily through insurance companies, to dismantlers and recyclers. Being in another duopolistic industry, IAA holds roughly equal market share with its largest competitor, Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Unlike ADESA, this industry uses only physical auctions, as it deals with salvaged vehicles. With this, it creates a more stable source of cash flow and acts as a natural hedge to the pro-cyclical whole car volume business. For example, ADESA would see lower volumes in a decreasing SAAR environment due to lower dealer trade-ins. On the other hand, IAA is dependent on vehicle population, which is currently at its highest level ever, at over 290M registered vehicles in the U.S.

This business will continue to benefit from an increased number of cars being considered a total loss after an accident, a growing average age of the North American car fleet, and the number of miles being driven - all of which, are at record highs.

As each new car model becomes more elaborate, it is expected that the number of cars totaled will continue to increase. An insurance companies deems a car totaled if the damage exceeds 70% of the underlying vehicle value. With more technology being engrained in each vehicle, vehicle repair costs are steadily increasing, skyrocketing the number of vehicles deemed a total loss. This figure has historically been around 14% of claims, but has been in an upward trajectory since 2014, which now sits close to 20%. This, coupled with a historically high number of accidents occurring each year, provides a secular tailwind for the salvage auction industry.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Furthermore, the number of registered vehicles and average age of the North American car fleet are also at historical highs. This will likely drive down used vehicle values, sending a higher proportion of crashed vehicles to salvage auction.

(Source: Company Presentation)

IAA will continue to engrain itself with various insurance providers to grow market share. It has already partnered with GEICO and Progressive, which are growing faster than the insurance companies with which Copart, IAA’s largest competitor, have relationships. IAA has been a growing and stable business for KAR and it should continue to reap the benefits from multiple tailwinds in the auto salvage industry.

Automotive Finance Corporation (9% of Revenue / 17% of Adj. EBITDA)

The third and final segment within KAR, Automotive Finance Corporation (“AFC”), may be the most differentiated as it is the reason for the majority of the debt on the company’s balance sheet. AFC is the second largest floor plan financer in the North American market and it plays in a very competitive industry with their competitors being numerous smaller regional banks. Unlike normal loans, AFC does not produce all of its income through interest spreads, but from fees including origination, floor plan, and curtailment. Combining these two items, AFC can yield an interest rate of up to 17%. With the business mix being more weighted to fee generation, instead of interest rate spreads, this should offset lower margins to outstanding loans during a rising rate environment.

(Source: Company Presentation)

KAR has been able to utilize the relationships that they developed with ADESA and IAA to leverage incremental cross-selling opportunities for AFC at independent dealers, driving revenue and EBITDA. With this, AFC will continue to grow and take market share from its largest competitor, Manheim, which is the biggest player in the space.

Valuation

KAR’s business model is unique as the company operates in many duopolistic industries that have high barriers to entry. With many competitors private, KAR is an excellent example of a stock that not only has investors owning it for its idiosyncratic growth opportunities, but it also garners the incremental buyers looking to gain exposure to the whole car auction Industry. With the major competitor being private, Manheim, which is owned by Cox Enterprises, this only leaves Copart, who competes with IAA, as a comparison.

(Source: Factset)

The company trades in line with its five-year historical averages, which alone is an outlier relative to the market in this highly valued environment. Being a company that has continually executed on its unique and scalable business model, coupled with strong growth prospects, KAR should yield an above average multiple relative to its history.

Relative to its only traded peer, CPRT, KAR trades at a significant discount. While we agree that CPRT should trade at a premium due to higher margins and quality metrics, a 25% discount seems egregious. KAR may be receiving a discount as it has multiple moving pieces within its business, unlike CPRT, a pure play in the salvage auction industry. According to the Harvard Business Review, investors tend to discount companies that have diversification as it is perceived to destroy value. The review states that these companies tend to receive a discount of 6%-12%.

On top of this, KAR receives a discount due to the volatility of ARPU, especially over recent quarters, with ADESA’s shift to more online auctions that receive a lower dollar contribution to EBITDA.

While both companies have a clear path to double-digit EPS growth, we believe that KAR’s diversified business model will continue to reap the benefits of all three of its business segments having secular tailwinds. Coupled with visibility in growth, KAR is a quality company with a competent management team focused on growing EBIT and free cash flow, two factors that we believe are positively correlated to future stock performance.

Capital Allocation Policy

KAR’s business model generates a large amount of cash, which allows it to have a strong conversion of net income to free cash flow. With this, management has a clear capital allocation policy outlining to investors how the excess cash will be spent. This imposes financial discipline on management, taking some cash out of the manager’s hand, and returning it to shareholders. From 2015 - 2017, the business has returned over $700M to shareholders.

(Source: Factset)

KAR pays out a healthy 2.7% dividend, which is covered by earnings or FCF. Even after paying the dividend, KAR is left with a substantial amount of remaining free cash flow, which is used for strategic growth. This is the number one priority for management because its market depends on utilization of technology for future growth. When those higher-IRR projects are not available at the right prices, management has been using cash to buy back shares.

Hurricane Harvey Creating Opportunities

If you drive by Texas World Speedway, it is packed with cars as if the weekend would be filled with stock car races. But instead, its a graveyard, as thousands of cars await assessment by insurance companies. Early estimates for vehicle damage suggest that Hurricane Harvey could be one of the most destructive storms on record. More than half a million cars are estimated to have been flooded during the storm, many of which will be auctioned off or sent for salvage. This will likely create a surge of volume for auction operators IAA and Copart. Copart, IAA’s main competitor, has already stated that they expect to see an incremental 85,000 cars solely due to Harvey, IAA’s figure is expected to be around the same. The following hurricane, Irma, was different for the industry as the state of Florida had issued a mandatory evacuation for parts of the state, something which Houston did not do.

(Source: Google Images)

Despite the aforementioned benefit to volumes and revenue growth, operating margins and earnings have historically come under pressure following these major catastrophic storms. Hurricane Sandy’s aftermath created a $24M loss for IAA. These events are very costly, pressuring profitability, and tend to have front-end loaded expenses. For example, IAA will need to retrieve the car. It can use their own tow truck, or sometimes, it will need to pick a car up from a mechanic, where IAA will then have to pay a fee to another tow company that originally retrieved the vehicle. From there, it will need to store the vehicles. With such an increase in volume, both IAA and Copart do not have the physical capacity to house all of these damaged cars. In fact, Copart has already announced that it will be spending over $10M to lease new space in the Houston area. These front-end expenses create a mismatch of expenses and revenues, as IAA will not be able to recognize sales until after the auction occurs.

IAA booked a $24M loss on Hurricane Sandy in New York, but Harvey is a completely different situation. Sandy affected around 150,000 vehicles, while Harvey is expected to be triple that figure. The losses from Sandy were related to higher real estate costs and constrained public infrastructure in the NY area, which ended up driving the net losses. These expenses should not be repeated in Houston. Secondly, there is a large variable difference between the types of water that damaged the vehicles. Hurricane Sandy was saltwater, while Harvey is freshwater damage. Freshwater tends to be less damaging, allowing more vehicles to go to auction. Thirdly, many of these flooded cars were a “quick sink”, which allows more probability of recovery than the cars that sit in water for longer periods of time.

The most interesting part about this entire situation is that one; the market still does not know how to value this event, months after occurring. Secondly, IAA and Copart are saying two different outcomes about the profitability due to unknown associated costs. IAA claims that this will be a profitable event for the company. If true, this would be materially accretive to earnings. On the other hand, Copart continues to say that it will not be profitable. Knowing that insurance companies listen to their earnings calls, Copart may be trying to trick these agencies because they do not want to be squeezed on pricing that has not been negotiated. In either case, it is likely that this event will muddy the waters regarding earnings numbers this quarter.

Longer-term, this may create a catalyst for KAR. While the short-term financial impact of storms may be negative, these events underscore the value of IAA to insurance companies, which has historically resulted in future business wins. This may cement and grow market share because, if unprofitable, IAA will have the financial backing to weather the loss, unlike many of its smaller peers.

Conclusion

KAR Auction Services, Inc. is well positioned to grow EBITDA in the future as it benefits not only from many factors relating to the North American car fleet, but also from exogenous events creating incremental volumes. Even though ADESA has started to see a slow structural shift from physical auctions to online auctions, the business continues to be scalable as it leverages fixed operating costs.

This unique consignment business model allows KAR to have strong conversion of net income to free cash flow, which the company has diligently used. Offering a healthy 2.7% dividend yield, while continuing to implement an aggressive share buyback plan, imposes financial discipline on management for uses of capital. At Opus, we firmly believe that payouts to shareholders reduce the amount of capital that would otherwise be invested in low-return projects or wasted.

For these high quality and relatively higher-valued stocks, I believe that price is what you pay and value is what you get. When I purchased KAR, valuation multiples were at much lower levels, but recently the market has begun to recognize this high growth industry, rewarding investors. This recent rally, which brought the stock above its 200-day moving average, has showed that the market has finally started to give KAR credit for strong auction numbers along with the expectation that second half gross margins will expand.

