Cashing In At Canterbury Park

Since my May article, Canterbury Park Holding Company (CPHC) stock price has jumped 23% from $10.05 to $12.40. While that is a nice gain in a short period, I expect a move up to $24 per share in the next 6 months. The Card casino business continues to grow rapidly, and the pari-mutuel segment is realizing new revenue streams from off-track betting.

Public companies can produce a variety of financial reports and utilize varying accounting rules - which seem to change often enough to confuse investors. I look to see if a company is reporting more cash or less on the balance sheet since a company can not manipulate that figure. Canterbury cash rose sharply from $5.4 to $8.8 million at the end of the second quarter. This 62% spike is reflective of rapidly improving performance.

Canterbury stock price to cash flow ratio (TTM) is at 7.1, which signals that the stock is significantly undervalued compared to an average ratio of 14 (S&P 500). If the company can grow its cash flow 62% from its entertainment operations alone, I am confident of its prospects for continued shareholder value as it monetizes its now separate real estate (Canterbury Development LLC) segment.

In September, the IRS and Treasury department changed a rule, which previously penalized bettors. This new rule will reverse the 25% withholding penalty on larger wagers, and allow bettors to plow additional winnings back into horse races. The estimates for increased betting of up to $1 billion annually-should provide a significant boost to Canterbury.

In June 2016, Minnesota passed Advanced Deposit Wagering (ADW) legislation-authorizing online betting on horse racing through third-party wagering entities, with the provision that the wagering company pays Canterbury a negotiated source market fee. The company has accrued $500,000 in additional revenue from ADW in the first 6 months of 2017. I expect that revenue to continue to grow rapidly as these ADW companies such as TwinSpires (owned by Kentucky Derby parent Churchill Downs) and TVG (Paddy Power Betfair) are proven marketing winners. Canterbury President Randy Sampson had indicated that he anticipated new revenue of $1 million annually from this new income stream last year. I calculate a figure closer to $1.5 million, based on such positive early returns, and stronger betting trends in Q3.

Shares of Canterbury stock have seen a significant boost in trading volume of the last several months, which should entice more investors who may have previously been reticent. The company continues to reward shareholders with a steady dividend that currently projects to $.20 per share annually. If the company stock price moves closer to an average price to cash flow ratio of 14, then CPHC should read closer to $24 per share. I am looking to add more shares with the price trading at such a steep discount. The real estate development business is not priced into the stock, as I calculated the land itself appears to be worth $17.52 per share. If we add my value of current CPHC operations at $24 (based on cash flow) and the real estate at $17.52, then we jump to a price of $41.52 per share. I would gladly take a three bagger!

