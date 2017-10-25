Why Tesla Will Underperform For Many Years Into The Future

Creating a spreadsheet model of any company is a complicated process. In reality however, investors don't need to do so to make an investment decision. For the most part, having a simple understanding of how things work is usually enough, even if you are not very precise in estimating revenue and EPS.

Because even if you do make a complicated financial model of a company, chances are you will be wrong anyway. Rarely do analysts themselves get it right, which is why we use the average analyst consensus to guide us.

More or less one could say the same about the inner workings of what might make a successful company. You really don't need to know how everything works just to have a basic understanding.

And guess what, the same applies to understanding why a company might need to issue shares or debt. It does not matter if you don't get the numbers right. All you have to know is why a company needs to raise capital, and then figure out the dilution ballpark.

Now before I tell you why Tesla (TSLA) will need to continue to raise debt and equity capital, and why this will be a permanent headwind for its stock, let's look at some of its competitors.

First of all let's call TSLA for what it is, a car company. It's not a battery company and it's not an exotic photovoltaic company, it's a car company.

Second, making cars is a capital intense activity. You actually need a lot of money to built factories to make cars. The more cars you want to make, the bigger you balance sheet needs to be.

Now I decided to look things from a different angle. I decided to see how much are the total liabilities of TSLA's competitors, and then will try to evaluate how much money TSLA might need in the future, to be able to compete with them on a revenue basis. It's not exactly an apples to apples comparison, but it does give us a ballpark view of the situation.

Over the last trailing 12 months, BMW's (OTCPK:BMWYY) revenue was about $106B, General Motors (GM) $165B, and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) about $122B.

Now looking at the total liabilities side of the balance sheet, BMW has total liabilities of $158B, GM has $195B, and FCAU only $89B in liabilities.

This means that BMW has a total-liability-to-revenue ratio of 1.49, GM 1.18 and FCAU the least of all 0.73%. Without looking at anything else on the balance sheet, FCAU is actually the least levered and can make cars using less debt than the other two.

The chart below depicts the total liabilities of TSLA vs. 12-month trailing revenue.

As the chart above depicts, TSLA is even more capital intensive than the other three car makers. In fact, TSLA's ratio of liabilities to revenue is 2.

Now in my mind this means, if TSLA ever reaches BMW's revenue levels (about $100B), its total liabilities might reach $200B. And even this might be low, because TSLA has yet to make any money from making cars, whereas BMW actually makes a lot of money.

As you can see from the above data, BMW made about $8B over the past 12 months, whereas TSLA lost about $766.

TSLA raised money many times over the past several years, with the latest being $1.80B senior notes due in 2025, with a annual interest of 5.30%. And no wonder, TSLA is always in need of cash.

As everyone knows, when current liabilities exceed current assets, that's a sign of trouble, and TSLA's management wisely rushed to the market to raise cash.

So let's now get back to the original thesis of this article. Why will raising equity capital and debt be a headwind for investors?

As you can see from the chart below, TSLA has issued a lot of new shares over the past three years.

As the company raises production over the next few years, it will need more capital (equity or debt), which will mean more dilution of current shareholders, and a more leveraged balance sheet.

Does anyone really think TSLA can double its liabilities and revenue to $40B and $20B, respectively, and double its market cap to over $100B at the same time? Especially as it continues to lose money?

At best, I think TSLA's market cap could remain around today's levels ($50B), even while issuing more shares, but those shares will each be worth less and less.

Bottom line

TSLA will need to raise tons of capital in the years ahead that will translate to dilution for current shareholders.

The best scenario that current shareholders have going for them is that the stock drifts slowly downwards over the years, as more and more shares are issued, and the market cap stays around current levels.

The worst-case scenario is that the market gets tired of giving this free money to TSLA at its current valuation, and at some point the stock crashes by 70% or more, and then any further dilution will come at a catastrophic cost to current shareholders.

Either way, if you have TSLA shares, in the absence of some miracle, it will be almost impossible to make money in the years ahead.