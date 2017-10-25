Dassault Systèmes' (DASTY) CEO Bernard Charlès on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dassault Systemes SA ADR (OTCPK:DASTY) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Thank you. Thank you for joining Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Thibault de Tersant, Senior EVP and Chief Financial Officer to review our 2017 third quarter and year-to-date business and financial performance.

Several brief reminders, Dassault Systèmes' financial results are prepared in accordance with IFRS. However, the figures which will be commented on will on non-IFRS basis. We are providing financial information and reconciliation schedule in our earnings press release. Revenue growth figures are in constant currencies unless otherwise noted. A copy of this morning webcast and presentation is available on our Web site, and this prepared remark would be on our Web site shortly after the call.

Before we begin, let me remind you that some of the comments Dassault Systèmes will make on this call will contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties which cannot be predicted or can be quantified, and which could differ materially from actual results. In addition, this material is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of excess common stock. Dassault Systèmes has filed a tender statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the SEC. And EXA has filed a solicitation/recommendation statement with the SEC. EXA shareholders are strongly advised to ready this document because they contain important information that EXA's stockholders should consider before tendering their shares.

I would now like to introduce, Bernard Charlès.

Bernard Charlès

Thank you for joining us. Good morning and good afternoon. Our activities during the quarter on year-to-date well illustrate our progress in advancing our strategic priorities on enhancing our competitive position.

In July, we announced Boeing's decision for the 3DEXPERIENCE platform across all their programs on the selection of our manufacturing operation management solutions for production performance. At the time of the Boeing new extended partnership announcement, we were asked by Boeing to limit our comments on the size of the transaction under competitive implications. But I want to make clear that this was the largest transaction in Dassault Systèmes' history. Once the ramp up is completed, it will represent a significant scope expansion.

Our goal is to build momentum with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. In that regard, earlier this month, we signed with Scania, a leading manufacturer of heavy trucks and buses, an agreement for a long-term collaboration with the ramp up commencing in 2018. They plant to implement thee 3DEXPERIENCE platform and expand the usage of our industry solutions to support their need for high levels of modularity on customer-specific configurations.

We were also pleased with the number of other 3DEXPERIENCE platform decisions, both large and small. While sales timelines remains extended in general, we believe that momentum is building with more and more companies viewing the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as an important component for driving end-to-end performance on productivity across their extended enterprise, meaning the total value chain.

From a technology perspective, we have two important acquisition announcements. First, advancing our multi-physics multi-scale technology roadmap, we signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire EXA Corporation, announcing our simulation portfolio -- similar portfolio in advanced fluids simulation. Early today, we announced plans to acquire No Magic in connection with the key objective of broadening CATIA's system engineering coverage and generalizing its capabilities to address a wide variety of system engineering needs in autonomous vehicles, especially automotive, aerospace and defense, High-Tech, as well as other industries. Some of No Magic's customers include Airbus, BMW, Boeing, GE Aviation, NASA, Porsche, and Sony.

Let me share some key points on the third quarter performance. On a regional basis the Americas continued to improve with strong new licenses growth in North America, leading a total software growth of 9% for the region. Europe grew 8% led by Southern Europe and France. In Asia, total software increased 6%, with India and Korea leading the way. Looking in greater detail, we benefited from a good performance across the majority of our 12 JOs [ph]. We saw weakness in just a few, most notably China, and to some extent also in Japan and Northern Europe with mixed results by sales channels.

By the way, we also are pleased to announce that we have a new managing director in North America, Dean Marsh, who is really leading the future of our growth. From a vertical perspective we benefited from a good contribution across our core industries on multiple diversification industries. So, it was performance was very good around the globe on similar delivered sharply higher results this quarter benefiting from several large decisions. 3DEXPERIENCE new licenses represented about one-third of the related new licenses revenue; the largest 3DEXPERIENCE transactions recorded in the quarter included companies in High-Tech, transportation and mobility, aerospace and defense, and marine and offshore.

While cloud is an emerging growth driver, we are making significant investments with a strong portfolio on used cases building references in different industries. The next 24 to 36 months is about expanding the adoption with 3DEXPERIENCE to make cloud adoption a visible growth driver of industry diversification on users' expansion.

Finally, with respect to our full-year guidance, you can see that our perspectives in software growth for 2017 are very much aligned with what we have said since the start of this year. Further, we continue to well-manage our operation, enabling us to absorb the shifts in service activities, with a change in our earnings per share guidance solely attributable to significant currency headwinds.

As I said, SOLIDWORKS delivered another good quarter with software revenue higher by 16% on strong new licenses revenue growth in all geographies on broad-based growth across the different industries it serves. With strong growth in industrial equipment, we are continuing to benefit from many 3D to 3D wins, customers moving to SOLIDWORKS from other 3D providers. Year-to-date SOLIDWORKS added over 15,000 new customers. We launched SOLIDWORKS 2018 in September, and we launched several further product introduction for this new release over the coming months for new solutions including -- include design to manufacture process solutions, distributed data management process solutions, designer to analyst process solution, electrical on IoT process solutions to help being together mechanical, electrical, and electronics design. What is clearly all-comprehensive and offer SOLIDWORKS is brining to market for its customer base focused on the most pressing challenges.

I would like to update you on GEOVIA briefly. As you know, the mining industry has gone through a deep and difficult period. While a good deal of effort was spent managing through that timeframe, GEOVIA has also been advancing its strategic priorities for mid-term, especially on the R&D side. Since the start of the year, we have been seeing some stabilization.

In terms of [indiscernible] performance, GEOVIA Software revenue increased 12% in the third quarter and 7% year-to-date. In addition to addressing natural resources, we see opportunities to leverage its capabilities as part of industry solution experience with other brands in targeted industries such as energy, process and utilities, architecture, engineering and construction, as well as globally as part of our 3DEXPERIENCECity solutions. The City's initiatives we are building around the world.

While this acquisition of new designing of mining industry cycles, I believe we are now in a position to move forward with positive momentum on a broader opportunity. This quarter we also tried to share with you an update on an industry. On this quarter is it High-Tech, which is the largest of our diversification industries. Its scope was increased with the addition of CST in electromagnetic simulation as part of the SIMULIA brand.

During the third quarter, High-Tech's software revenue increased 26% in constant currency; in an organic basis the growth was double-digit. I believe we are well-positioned to help companies address these challenges such as in product development, managing product regularity and viability in compliance with regulatory and quality requirements -- quality on application and with increased global pressure helping customers to optimize the processes and the cost.

Today, we are addressing a board set of clients and products including semiconductors where our software is used for IP management, a longstanding area of trends for ENOVIA. Our High-Tech performance semiconductor industry solutions has been well received by a number of semiconductor company. We also work with telco, OMS, OEMs, consumer electronic, smart appliance, automotive, electronic, manufacturing, supply chain. Moreover, the interconnection between industry is continuing with companies expanding the product reach across vertical as customer experiences dramatically evolve.

These points bring me to CATIA, which is focused on shaping the world we live in with smart products, smart cities, a new connected experiences. The proposed acquisition of No Magic, which is CATIA's system engineering offer from several important perspectives; first, No Magic will enable CATIA's system engineering reach to extend in a very meaningful manner as it severs as a connector for CATIA under standard language protocols used in different industry.

Together, we can generalize system engineering to make it an integral and effective enabler for connected experiences for companies on private and public entities of all sizes. Second, we will integrate No Magic solutions into 3DEXPERIENCE platform complementing and reinforcing CATIA application. Very simply, our goal is to be a leading provider of solutions for all systems embedded software and establish an environment where building, testing, certifying, and releasing software can happen rapidly.

Secondly, a more reliable software architect design to system on system of systems. Third, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform natively support openness by providing the largest range of open standard and language for system engineering, which will be enriched with the adoption of industry standard languages such as UML which stands for unified modeling language, SYSML system modeling language and those serving the U.S. and U.K. defense department.

Combined with CATIA, we will be well-positioned to bring to market new connected experiences in aerospace and defense, transportation and mobility as well as high tech. We look forward to welcoming the 170 plus talented teams from No Magic. The proposed acquisition follows a partnership agreement we signed with them in late July of this year.

Now, let me update you on SIMULIA which has been a key driver of the acceleration of our multi-physics, multi-scale technology roadmap. We have built a leading presence with SIMULIA in structural and optimization simulation. In the last 12 months, we have extended our leadership into a second major physics, thanks to the acquisition of CST which is simulation technology addressing high frequency electromagnetic.

Now building to serve major simulation tailor; with the proposed acquisition of EXA Corporation complementing the recent acquisition of XFlow, thanks to the pioneering role in Lattice Boltzmann Method proven to provide the most accurate and fastest fluid simulation results for highly dynamic fluid flows. The EXA team is well-known in mission-critical application in aerodynamics, thermal management on acoustics, and it's widely used within the automotive industry globally for external and internal aerodynamics. BY the way, when you have no gasoline engine in a car, you have to better manage the noise.

Looking forward, we would anticipate that this portion of the fleet simulation market will grow considerably faster than the fleets market generally based on increased needs for Boltzmann methodologies across a broad range of other industry workflows.

At the same time, with EXA, our mix flow on SIMULIA's organic development, we are positioned towards to expand our coverage of this very core mainstream fluids analysis market. In terms of timing, we commenced to offer for EXA shares on October 12, subject to the receipt of the majority of shares, regular approvals, and also customary closing requirements, we anticipate completing the acquisition by the end of this year.

With that, let me turn the call to Thibault.

Thibault de Tersant

Thank you, Bernard. Looking, first of all, at the third quarter all key figures, software revenue, operating margin, and earnings per share were well aligned with the high-end of objectives. Total revenue increased 6% in the third quarter at the low end of 6% to 8% guidance, and this was due to services activity.

Now, let's move to more sales review. Software revenue increased 8% in the quarter with new license revenue and other software growth of 12%, and recurring revenue growth of 6%. Software represented 89% of total revenue. Looking first at new license revenue, on a geographic basis, we saw a good contribution from many of our 12 geos, while China came in low on mixed results within China is offset by lower spending by state-owned enterprises. This was compensated by better performance in other geos. Growth in new licenses was driven by old calling displays with notable performance in industrial equipments, and also in multiple diversification industries, as Bernard reviewed.

Our recurring software performance reflected mixed trend. We are seeing very healthy renewal rates of our maintenance subscription by channel and by brand. So, the growth there is very healthy, rental activity has been mixed this year and has always on our recurring revenue growth. We should start to see an improvement in 2018 and more so in 2019 and 2020. But for 2017, the rental reserves account for most of the one percentage point difference in our organic software growth when comparing to 2016.

Excluding acquisitions, total software revenue was higher by 5% in both the third quarter and for the first nine months. CATIA software revenue decreased 1% in the third quarter on mixed results by sales channel, as a reminder CATIA's customer from the revenue perspective equally let me divide it between large accounts first our business transformation channel and small and mid-sized customers address value solutions channel partners. Our indirect channel performed well while business transformation was negatively affected by the weakness particularly in China.

ENOVIA software revenue increased 5% in the third quarter within the quarter we had feasible important wins, overall results reflect the high comparison base and continued lengthening of sales decisions. Our win rate against competitors continues to be very good. SOLIDWORKS software revenue increased 16% led by strong growth in new license revenue on a global basis; I will leave it at that since Bernard has covered in his remarks. Other software increased 13% in total and excluding acquisitions was led by SIMULIA and GEOVIA in the quarter.

Following a first half services with total growth of 7% an improvement in the most margin to 9.5% the third quarter was disappointing so, this was a new decreased 3% and represented both in €9 million a variance from our expectations. Approximately half of the variance is relative to project work that is now going to system integrate our partners and that we expected to be compensated for by several brand while this compensate it was not to the full extent anticipated. The remainder of the shortfall related to delays in several contract signings including for digital marketing.

The strengthening Euro against currency is raising on our reported operating income growth, which increased 2% in the third quarter, and reflected a negative currency impact of 5 percentage points. Now, operating margin of 32% came in at the high end of our objectives, thanks to our personnel improvements of 30 basis points offsetting the negative impact from currency of a similar level. Third quarter earnings per share also came in at the high end of our objectives at $0.64. Currency headwinds are the strong impact leading to reported growth rate of 2% while in constant currencies; EPS would have increased by 8%.

Now, cash flow reserves to the first nine months of the year, we're very strong with net operating cash flow increasing 28% to €672 million on both in net income and working capital improvements, and revenue increased 6% excluding currency impact tracking the growth rate of recurring softer revenue.

Now, I would like to review 2017 financial objectives. At the start of the year in February we outlined our key software revenue growth objectives. New licenses revenue and other software growth of 8% to 10% in constant currency. We have reconfirmed these goals each quarter and we are reconfirming once again.

As a reference point to the first nine months of this year our new licenses revenue and other software increased 9% in constant currencies. We also indicated that our recurring software revenue growth target for 2017 was about 6% in constant currencies and we also are reconfirming these goals as we have each quarter.

Software represents both 90% of our total revenues. We are lowering our services outlook for 2017 based upon the third quarter results and updated outlook and plans for the fourth quarter and this combined service impact brings our total revenue growth objectives to 6% in constant currencies the low end of preview 6% to 7% growth range. So, we remain within our growth range for total revenue in constant currencies consistent with our initial goal shared in February. However, while our constant currency revenue increase of our goals remains very much intact and consistent currency headwind had increased significantly in the second half of 2017.

As a result, we are updating both our operating margin and earnings per share objectives for increased currency headwind. As a result, now reported revenue range for 2017 is now €3,185 million to €3,205 million with currently having a combined impact estimated at €34 million and services having a combined impact of €22 million. We are assuming services flat for the year now in constant currencies.

Now, operating margin range for 2017 is now 31% to 31.5% compared to 31.5% previously. The change being totally due to currency and our EPS range is now at €2.57 to €2.61 with an estimated €0.05 impact, which is due thoroughly to currency. For the fourth quarter we have outlined our objectives in the earnings press release and presentation.

Let's share a few key guidance figures. Fourth quarter new licenses and other software revenue growth will range between 7% and 13% in constant currencies. Fourth quarter recurring revenue growth will be between 4% and 5% in constant currencies as we, if you remember, had a very strong fourth quarter in 2016, of growing 9%. Forth quarter services revenue will decrease between 8% and 10% in constant currencies. For the fourth quarter we are assuming a dollar exchange rate of $20 per Euro, and ¥135 per Euro. As a result, we anticipate currency headwinds to negatively affect EPS growth by about 500 to 700 basis points in fourth quarter.

Now, let me turn the call back to Bernard.

Bernard Charlès

Thank you, Thibault. Let me share my perspective on where we are in terms of advancing our industry go-to-market approach on achieving sales leverage. We managed the company from a sales perspective with local approach with our 12 geographies under the leadership of the managing directors on the geo teams. Overall, we are making good progress in prioritizing the industries for the individual geographies, training our sales team, working with the right partners for indirect channels on leveraging our portfolio. It is clear that when we are there we win.

In contrast to the past, where we went to market by branch 3DEXPERIENCE about enabling companies to power their businesses with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on associated industry solutions, so it is a platform-first strategy powering legacy as well as next generation software, and also powering our competitors' legacy solutions. So this is happening, and we are advancing our platform in this direction. In fact, several weeks ago, at our North American 3DEXPERIENCE Forum, my conversations with multiple clients were around their plans to adopt the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to that end. So for me the question for more and more of our customers is now around what is the timeline for adoption of the platform, and not the adoption itself.

Our software portfolio today extends to all the key departments of our -- of a company. We are seeing increasing leverage on sales synergies of our offer. But I think we are in the early stages of capturing these benefits. And so we want to continue to accelerate these efforts. And thanks to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as we continue to announce the capabilities of our brands we can more quickly leverage the value of new acquisition.

Thibault and I would be happy to take your questions. And we thank everyone for their participation on our early webcast on this call.

Thank you, participants. [Operator Instructions] And your first question today is from the line of Jay Vleeschhouwer from Griffin Securities. Your line is open.

Jay Vleeschhouwer

Thank you. Good afternoon, Bernard and Thibault. Let me start by asking about the continued momentum you've had with SOLIDWORKS. It had a very good 2016 particularly in terms of new license momentum, and that's continued now through the first three quarters of this year. And at least by our calculation you've been able to sustain an annual run rate of new licenses at well over 60,000 new licenses, well above the rest of the peer group. My question is can you talk about the two or three most significant changes or drivers to that momentum? Was there something that you did in terms of channel management, was it promotional activity; was it the focus on large account sales that you talked about at SOLIDWORKS World earlier this year, or anything you can comment on as to the main drivers? And then a few follow-up questions, thank you.

Bernard Charlès

Thank you, Jay for the question and the context of your question. I think we continue to increase the gap versus any other solutions in terms of the gap, the differentiation in terms of relevancy and competitiveness of the solutions of good technology, good products. That's for one. And I think it has a very positive effect on also the mood first of all to the user community adoption speed, on the mood of our resellers, and the will for them to grow. We also made, and Thibault talked about it in the past, an evolution of our business model two years ago, to really incent [ph] the resellers to be more growth-focused, still providing a well balanced model with them because they make money, they can reinvest, and they grow. And I think the mood with our channel, not only the user community, but the sales channel is also very positive, and they see the dynamic of that.

There is a third aspect, Jay, that I think must be taken into account. We have provided in last, and you were participating -- and I know you personally participated to some of those events, SOLIDWORKS World 2017 and other events, we have provided visibility about the future of SOLIDWORKS, namely connection with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as one, second, the future of SOLIDWORKS through a browser which is really something really important for our clients, even though they want -- they love SOLIDWORKS on desktop, they see on. And third, SOLIDWORKS truly on the cloud, and I think the fact that they now see this as part of a credible and visible plan in some way accelerate for them the will to expand their install base.

And last but not least, we continue to expand our cooperation with third-party software. One of them is Altium. As you know, we have announced the cooperation of Altium. We can do circuit board design extremely well integrated, and we can provide solutions which are more than just the SOLIDWORKS desktop. So those are basically the four factors, and they are well aligned. And finally we are becoming maybe the only company to continue to work with an indirect channel -- on an indirect channel even when cloud is coming because we think we will continue with our indirect channel even for cloud solutions.

Jay Vleeschhouwer

Okay. My second question has to do with the EXA position, and your broader simulation strategy, including what you said would be the continuation of your internal CFD efforts as per the acquisition conference call a few weeks ago. My question is do you think that it would be reasonable to be aggressive in terms of pricing in the CFD marketplace? In other words, do you think that on either the EXA side or the forthcoming SOLIDWORKS side of CFD there would be an opportunity to drive growth via price and obviously technology too, and is that something that you are prepared to become more aggressive about than you might've been in the past in that market?

Bernard Charlès

We have a tendency at Dassault -- I don't think I can fully reveal all elements of your very good question, but let's put it this way, we have a tendency [ph] to solve in the best possible way the most complex problems. I noticed today that PowerFLOW, from EXA, is extremely well positioned for usage in the CNM transportation mobility like aerodynamics on inside flow -- inside the car inside the volume, the interior, which are becoming very critical factors. Before it was the engine; now the engine is the battery, so there is a shift there. So there is a wide market here, and we have to serve it on the high-end side. I think also that the SOLIDWORKS base needs to have affordable, easy-to-use, well-calibrated SOLIDWORKS experienced based CFD kind of solutions. And of course, it's not only relevant, but as long as that it can be done ala SOLIDWORKS being simple enough, and priced to the value, I think we can really be a game changer on the market. And no doubt we focus on those topics.

Jay Vleeschhouwer

Okay. I'll just ask my last two questions together then I'll get off the line. So you made some comments, Bernard, earlier on your cloud expectations for next 24 to 36 months. And could you talk about to what degree do you think the forthcoming 2018 EXA release will be a significant driver to that. And whether you think that your cloud adoption will be driven mostly by pure cloud deployments or do you think more so by customers employing hybrid deployments, on-premise and whatever cloud you have as the main driver?

And then lastly, with respect to Boeing, in the original press release it referred to five industry solutions that they would be employing. And my question there is have any other A&D customers begun to employ any of those five industry solutions that Boeing will be employing? And do you think that Boeing will deploy those simultaneously or spaced over time in terms of those industry solutions?

Bernard Charlès

Under cloud, as Thibault said, in the conference this morning, we see clearly a very positive dynamic in reaching new types of industries, namely AC, on new types of users. And that's our priority number one. We have also clients from the traditional industry who are building infrastructure for what they call open or semi-open innovation, where they put this in addition to their on-premise mission critical system. But it's in addition, and very often it's not even connected for many reasons which you can imagine. So those are the priorities, and I think it's fair to say that probably the priorities in the next 18 months to -- but we see clearly a lot of new logos with small number of users. But we have seen that, and we were very pleased with that dynamic. At some point in time we will reveal more, but we have to structure a little bit what we want to provide as the KPI.

On the Boeing thing, I don't want to say too much. This is so critical for the Boeing company, and we are doing other project which are so critical for other companies in other sectors. But I can tell you this is part of Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing, of digitizing Boeing. So it is a very serious, very large scale transformation program. It is not a software update. It's really what Mr. Muilenburg calls the Boeing of the 7th Century for them. And I believe that they have clearly seen that we can bring a lot in that perspective. And we will deliver on their expectation.

Jay Vleeschhouwer

Thank you.

Bernard Charlès

Welcome.

And your next question from the phone line is from Monika Garg from KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Monika Garg

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Could you maybe share quantitative numbers around your SIMULIA platform? And how big it as percentage of revenue, and would you look to split that revenue?

Bernard Charlès

Thanks, Monika, and I remember very clearly for you. Thibault, you take the question.

Thibault de Tersant

Right. Well, we actually don't break it down what we call other software. It is true that SIMULIA is becoming and has become the main part of it. What I can tell you is that today SIMULIA is in fact our third or fourth brand depending on quarters, in size. We don't want go and slice all our brands because of offers more and more actually packaged by industry positive, industry solutions. So, that's the way I think we are going to go in communication going forward, but yes, it has become very significant brand. It's a number one in structural analysis, number one in electromagnetic. And not so far from being number one is optimization. And so, our plan is to become number one in simulation simply.

Monika Garg

Got it. At least you separate out the growth rates of different brands like SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, CATIA, could you maybe start doing that just like growth rate not the numbers? And could you share how it did in Q3 or year-to-date?

Thibault de Tersant

Well, I can't because I don't want to disclose information that is not broadly accessible. But in terms of color what I can tell you that SIMULIA grew a double digit in third quarter.

Monika Garg

Got it. Okay, helpful. Thanks. Then you said China was weak, maybe if you provided some color with that SOEs bought some less software, maybe provide more color? And do you expect China to pick up next quarter? When do you expect China to pick up?

Bernard Charlès

We have established an excellent base in China. And as your question implies we believe that this slowdown is temporary. And the China strategy has been very well formulated whether it's SOEs or private companies, they want to modernize and create new type of portfolio with companies like Huawei or -- also players, they are becoming clearly Chinese global players. And we have announced as you know [indiscernible]. So, we think it's temporary. At the same time, probably the industry solutions are not all what they can adopt at first, so that's why the visibility is more on the catch-up side -- on the work side because it's more on the photo-ing side at the beginning of the process. But we are still confident about the mid-term/long-term possibilities in China. And there are a lot of project going on in and -- we have very good dynamic.

Monika Garg

Got it. Then, Thibault, you had talked about 43.50 your EPS target for 2019. Now currency has impacted this year quite significantly. How do you feel about that target?

Thibault de Tersant

I feel that it's a doable target. Yes, it is true that currency has impacted, but we could enter into interesting discussion on whether the currency rates are going to stay where they are, or if there is some [technical difficulty] right now. So it is true that I have to count on some correction of currency rate before the end of 2019 to reach it. But I think it's not a crazy assumption. I had paid attention to say that our doubling of EPS was based upon currency rates that would remain relatively unchanged. I still believe in actual currency rate. The 3.50 is certainly not out of reach and can be delivered in 2019, but I think will show some correction, interim currency rates will happen at some point.

Monika Garg

Got it. Then just the last one on the Boeing; I mean you have talked about significant growth you think it could happen because of the Boeing deal like some years, could you help us quantitatively like is it fair to think it could add one or two points of top line growth going forward?

Thibault de Tersant

Well, not in one year. No.

Monika Garg

2019–2020?

Thibault de Tersant

Yes, what I can say is that when you look at the deployments, which will be done, there are years where there will be most important increment in the Boeing revenue flow will be 2019, 2020, and 2021. These are the three years where most of the increase will happen.

Monika Garg

Okay. Sorry, just forgot to ask the last one. This new accounting standard which we call ASC 606 here, is just that -- will that impact any ways your revenue recognition next year?

Thibault de Tersant

Yes, it will. It will because we have significant portion of our revenues which are rental licenses, subscription licenses if you prefer. And as you know, in the new standard, we will have to split those subscriptions between the license part which will have to be recognized upfront and so called maintenance part I don't have the name, but which will have to be tolerated. Since rental agreements are yearly agreements, for the full year, it's not going to introduce any significant change actually in our revenue. But we have more renewals in first quarter of each year. And therefore, this will positively impact first quarter and negatively the other.

Having said that, no worries, we will continue to offer non-IFRS information, which will be consistent across 2017 and 2018 such that you can compare our revenue performance apple to apple. So, next year we will offer actually both revenue recognitions.

Monika Garg

Got it. Thank you so much.

Thibault de Tersant

Thank you.

Bernard Charlès

Okay. With that, thank you very much for your attention. Thank you for participating to the presentation in London this -- today and of course will stay at your disposal to really address if there is a question at any of time. We will be busy creating and making the 2017 a good year again. Thank you very much and speak to you soon.

Thank you. That does conclude the conference for today. Thank you all for participating, and you may now disconnect.

