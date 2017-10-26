Bank Of America - Why The Rally Will Continue

Bank of America (BAC) is recently firing from all cylinders. The stock has gained 14% over the last quarter while the YTD return is as high as 25%. In this article, I will update by bull case and tell you why we are not done yet. Even after this astonishing bull run.

People Keep Underestimating Inflation

One of the things I have discussed over and over again is the risk of accelerating inflation. In some cases, this might be considered a risk, in the case of being long Bank of America it's the biggest tailwind you can get.

What we see is that my three key inflation indicators are accelerating. Lumber (black line) just hit its highest level since 2004 while copper (blue line ) is approaching 2014 peak levels. Add to that the current strength of oil. I always said that the real inflation acceleration is going to happen once this commodity participates.

And here we are. Inflationary pressures are building which is as bad for bonds as it is beneficial for banks. But before I show you the performance of bonds, let's look at the graph below.

The green line displays the ISM manufacturing prices index. In other words, this is one of the ISM subindices. In this case, we are getting a leading view of prices. This indicator has hit its highest level since 2011 at 70. This is no surprise given the performance of commodities. However, it is going to be a surprise to many people who only look at the consumer price index or producer price index. These are still lagging behind at this point and one of the reasons why the spread between banks (KBE) and the S&P 500 is lagging during uptrends (blue line).

The performance of banks compared to the stock market is actually way too weak considered the fundamental case.

The Next Leg Is Up

Now, let's look at bonds (TLT). We are seeing that bonds are finally breaking down after being in a fairly strong uptrend since the third quarter. I am not going to lie that I have been confused by this uptrend earlier this year. We saw massive inflows into bond ETFs and falling rates even though the economy was accelerating and commodities starting to seriously heat up.

However, at this point, it is a hidden ace up our sleeves. Traders are still way too long bonds and underweight bonds. I think that this is quite well displayed by the graph of bonds and the underperforming banks to S&P 500 ratio spread.

This will sooner or later add even more fuel to Bank of America's bull case. Especially because the yield curve seems to bottom.

Moreover, we are going to see tremendous pressure on the FED to hike rates over the next few months/quarters. This pressure will grow once traders find out that the official price index is going to soar in the fourth quarter of this year (leading effect of commodities & ISM prices - second graph of article).

Takeaway

So, what do you need to remember, monitor and keep in mind regarding Bank if America?

First of all, we will see higher inflation numbers in the fourth quarter. Inflationary pressure will be visible once companies start increasing their prices further to offset input cost pressure and higher wages.

This will lead to a further breakdown of bonds after a successful breakdown in September of this year.

Regarding Bank of America, I can say that I am happy to be long this bank. The only mistake I made is investing too much in regional banks. Bank of America has the benefit of being a global player with outperforming loan growth to offset rather weak net interest income (yield curve). That being said, even though Bank of America has done so well, it will keep going up along with 'other banks'. The outperformance is only due to its superior business model and strategic position.

So, to end this article. If you are long, you stay long. If you are not long, you should wait for a minor dip to start a position. You won't regret being long this low vola macro beast.

