Kinder Morgan: Buyer Beware

Investors interested in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) should be cautious as both price declines, and a lack of dividend yield aren’t adding up to much of a total return. KMI’s current price action is bearish, with major support levels recently being taken out. Moreover, company fundamentals rely on a higher oil price to drive growth. KMI’s dividend yield remains paltry after being cut a few years ago. Finally, for investors looking to hedge exposure, or take an outright short bet, using a put spread options strategy makes a lot of sense.

Price action

Below is a look at the price action of KMI over the last three years. As energy prices declined sharply in 2015, KMI similarly experienced strong selling pressure. Selling pressure not only brought the stock lower by over 70%, but also caused the company to slash its dividend as low oil prices weighed on cash flow.

KMI showed a period of strength throughout 2016, but is rolling back over again in 2017. Where we currently stand, KMI is showing a break lower below support at $19. This level held up well in recent months, but with increased selling pressure amid uncertainty around energy prices, sellers are dominating buyers in this name. The next major support area lies in the lower teens, which could mean significant selling from here.

Fundamental Narrative

KMI is also seeing headwinds of lower oil prices on project development. Lower energy prices make it more difficult to keep project backlogs full, threatening longer-term organic growth. KMI has built a large asset base across the energy spectrum in the U.S. This effort has largely been achieved by aggressively purchasing third-party assets of all sizes. Some of the major recent transactions include El Paso, Copano, and Hiland, as well as pipelines, storage, and terminal facilities. Rising competition in the MLP space however, especially as infrastructure spending across the U.S. increases, is lead to higher purchase prices for midstream assets.

Rising acquisition costs create a need for higher energy prices to justify paying increasing valuations. With energy prices still depressed, this has been weighing on the fundamental outlook for KMI. Moreover, KMI’s aggressive capital expenditure shows no signs of abating even amid lower energy prices. While the company may be position well for the long-term, near-term results do not look very optimistic.

Investors looking to benefit in the here and now from capital appreciation and a nice dividend yield will likely be disappointed as KMI will not be in a position to increase the dividend until major growth projects are funded and on line in 2018 and beyond.

Dividend Yield

Highlighting KMI’s dividend, it remains in not so great shape. In late 2015, management slashed the company’s dividend by roughly 75%, leaving its current yield in the 2.75% range, from as high as over 14%. Although the cut was the right move to shore up KMI’s debt-laden balance sheet, investors were left holding the bag. KMI has since set itself on the path of deleveraging its balance sheet further. While management's head is in the right place, investors are unlikely to see considerable income generation in KMI until debt is considerably lower, or energy prices rise in a strong, sustainable trend. These two scenarios look unlikely in coming years, and therefore lead to a negative outlook for KMI’s total return.

The Trade

Using a longer-dated put spread looks like a nice way to play KMI’s current trend. This strategy can potentially benefit both current shareholders, as well as investors looking to make a speculative short bet against the company. The trade targets the June 2018 18/15 bear put spread, costing $0.92 to make a max gain of $2.08. This results in a 126% return on investment. The trade limits potential losses, but it also needs to be stated that total loss of principle is possible when trading options. Therefore, investors should weight this position appropriately.

Conclusion

Although many investors hold KMI, and are hoping for a brighter future, near to intermediate fundamentals signal vulnerability. KMI’s current price trend is lower, with the stock recently breaking below a major support level. Moreover, the company is attempting to deleverage its balance sheet, and requires higher oil prices to drive returns on its portfolio of assets. Its dividend is also significantly less than its peak, with not much ability for further hikes in coming years. Finally, a way to gain negative exposure to this stock is by using a bear put spread, limiting risk, but leveraging returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are short KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Put Spread