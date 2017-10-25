Wait For A Correction To Buy Estee Lauder

It has good stewardship with an average ROC of 20% over the past 10 years.

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is a terrific brand and business. Put this stock on your radar and look to buy on any market correction.

Take a look at this chart of Estee Lauder:

It's always a good exercise to look at a chart. It's a good way to understand the stock's price history. As "superinvestor" Walter Schloss once said:

When buying a stock, I find it helpful to buy near the low of the past few years. A stock may go as high as 125 and then decline to 60 and you think it is attractive. Three years before the stock sold at 20 which shows that there is some vulnerability in it.

During the financial crisis, it hit a low around $9. Since then, the company has grown revenues by 50%. This is big reason why the stock price just made new highs. The same goes for the stock market in general now. Don't fight the Fed. It's better to be patient. The chance to get in a better price will come sooner than you think.

The latest reading of the Shiller P/E Ratio -- which is the market price divided by 10 years' average earnings -- the S&P 500 is 31.4. The last two times the market reached such a high level were just before the Great Depression in 1929 and the tech bubble in 1999-2000. If you look at the Shiller data going back to 1881, the market is almost twice as expensive. The mean is 16.8.

Of course, it's skewed given the heavy involvement by the Federal Reserve in recent decades. A 20-year or even a 10-year mean is probably more useful. At 20 years, the mean Shiller P/E is 27. At 10 years, the mean Shiller P/E is 23. Based on these values, the market could still easily correct 20%-40%. With no real mania in sight, the market could run much higher.

Valuation

I looked at Estee Lauder's P/E history over the past 10 years compared to earnings estimates projected out over the next three years:

Source: Data taken from Morningstar.

The average P/E over the last 10 years is 24.8. If you factor in the TTM (which is the peak), it's 25.8. I compared that with a two different earnings estimates and two different growth rates for those estimates. My starting point for earnings growth was management's expectations. Management has said it expects double-digit earnings over the next three years. To back into that number, I looked at earnings growth over the past decade. Since 2008, the company has grown earnings annually by 12%. So, I used growth rates of 10% and 15%.

That gives a low end or "meets expectation" parameter and a higher end expectation based on growth over the past decade. I took those two growth rates and applied them to two EPS numbers: EL's average EPS over the past decade, which was $2.20, and EL's 2017 reported EPS of $3.40.

Here's the table:

Source: Created by author.

Here are the values ranges produced from the table:

Source: Created by author.

Like any valuation, it has a range of estimated values. The important thing is to measure the upside potential to the downside potential. My rosiest outlook produces an upside of 53%. My outlook based on historical P/Es and 2017 as a base point says the company is trading at about fair value.

I also ran EL's FCF through a DCF model and got a range of $85-$90. That is about a 20% discount to today's price. EL is worth picking up on sale when the time is right. Now I'll discuss why.

The Leader in Prestige Luxury Brands

No matter what happens in the world of global and domestic politics, makeup and skin care products will always be in demand. As the company said in its latest annual report, "With a desire to always be camera-ready, consumers' appetites for beauty products is intensifying, particularly in the luxury arena." Most importantly, it's the leader in the prestige beauty category.

There were a couple of questions during its latest earnings call concerning Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). CEO Fabrizio Freda had this to say regarding a question asking if the company was more willing to put select brands that might be struggling on Amazon:

Our company is 100% focused on luxury prestige beauty, meaning that all of our brands without exception are distributed in brand-building distribution proven to have all the drivers of prestige. So there will not be an exception for brands like -- any brand.

The question was concerning products that could see waning demand due to the struggles of department stores in the U.S. Regardless, it's a strong statement. It's what you want to see from management of a luxury brand.

The company is decreasing its exposure to U.S. department stores. Macy's (NYSE:M) was 14% of sales in 2007. This past year it was 8%. Only 17% of global sales come from U.S. department stores now. EL has pushed into several other channels. It's increasing its exposure to specialty multi-stores like Sephora and Ulta. Its online sales have more than doubled over the past five years, and now make up 11% of total net sales.

Two-thirds of its online traffic and almost half of online sales come from mobile. Travel retail grew 22% last year. It now makes up 14% of total sales. In short, the company is investing heavily across multi-channels and "influencers" to maintain its edge and exclusivity.

Another investment it's making is in what it calls "High Touch" service, which is vital for a prestige luxury brand. Customers can watch online demonstrations, ask questions, get tutorials and engage in other digital content. And it's translating into robust growth. The company projects net sales to grow 6%-8% over the next three years. It also expects double-digit EPS growth during this same time frame.

Solid Financials

EL has a solid financial picture to accompany this growth. It has a lot of cash, good cash flow and manageable long-term debt. Here's a snapshot:

Source: Data taken from Morningstar.

Only about a third of its long-term debt is due before 2022. It has cash to cover it. It also has cash to continue expanding into new products, to increase R&D and to increase advertising. As you can see from the table below, the company has created a cost advantage over its competitors. Its gross margins are the highest in the group.

Source: Data taken from Morningstar.

However, it does have lower operating and net profit margins than L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY) and LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY). One reason for this is its "Leading Beauty Forward" initiative. This initiative is about lowering costs and zeroing in on growth sectors. The gross margin advantage shows that it's working.

Another positive is that the Lauder family controls 87% of the voting power. Four of the 15 board members are members of the Lauder family. It's average return on capital of 20% over the past 10 years says that the firm is in good hands with the Lauder family.

This is a stock worth buying on any market correction. It's a high-quality company with several powerful brands.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.