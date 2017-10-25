Seaspan: This 7.125% 'Baby Bond' Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Seaspan Corporation - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 3.6M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $80M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Seaspan Corporation 7.125% Notes due 2027 (SSWA) pay a non-qualified fixed interest at a rate of 7.125%. The new issue has no assigned rating and is callable as of 10/10/2020, maturing on 10/30/2027. SSWA is currently trading at a price of $24.65 and has a 7.66% yield-to-call and a 7.32% yield-to-maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 6.02% and 6.38%, respectively.

Here is the product's yield-to-call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The Company charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. As of February 20, 2017, it had operated a fleet of 88 containerships and had entered into contracts for the purchase of an additional eight new building containerships. Its operating vessels include YM Wish, YM Wellhead, YM Witness, COSCO Glory, COSCO Development, COSCO Harmony, COSCO Excellence, COSCO Hope, COSCO Fortune, Seaspan Yangtze, CSCL Zeebrugge, CSCL Long Beach, CSCL Oceania, COSCO Vietnam, MOL Emissary, Seaspan Chiwan, Seaspan Ningbo, Seaspan Felixstowe, CSCL Brisbane, Seaspan Santos, Seaspan Loncomilla, Seaspan Lingue, CSCL Montevideo, CSCL Callao, Guayaquil Bridge and Calicanto Bridge. The Company is engaged in the operation and management of vessel, including maintaining the vessel, periodic dry-docking, cleaning and painting and performing work required by regulations.

Source: Reuters.com - Seaspan Corporation



Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, SSW:

Source: Tradingview.com.

Clearly not the best performance of a common stock you would like.

For 2016, the company has paid a $1.5 annual dividend on its common stock. We have to take into account that in April this year, there was a 67% dividend cut on the common stock. That means that the expected dividend for 2017 is $0.75, twice less than the previous year. That means also that the current yield of SSW is 10.7% and as an absolute value - $88.5M.

In addition, SSW's market capitalization is $850M which takes it to one of the biggest shipping companies.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Seaspan Corporation's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Fidelity.com - Financial Statements

The Seaspan Corporation Family

Source: Author's spreadsheet

SSW has four outstanding preferred stocks:

Seaspan Corp 8.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SSW-E)

Seaspan Corp 8.20% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SSW-G)

Seaspan Corp 7.95% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SSW-D)

Seaspan Corp 7.875% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SSW-H)

...and one more outstanding baby bond - Seaspan Corp 6.375% Senior Notes due 2019 (SSWN). Few months ago, I published an article about SSW-G - The Good Yield Hunting - which you may find interesting.

Despite the fact that SSWN is maturing in a year and a half it is the best security in the "family" that is suitable for comparison with the newly issued SSWA. In the table below you can find some relative information about SSWN:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

SSWN has a yield-to-worst of around 5%, compared to the 7% of the newly issued senior notes, SSWA. The 2% spread can be considered as a premium for the future uncertainty of the company as it is in a risky business.

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The image contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the shipping sector (according to Finviz.com) by their yield-to-call and yield-to-maturity.

Fixed-Rate Baby Bonds

The chart below contains all baby bonds, that pay a fixed interest, has a maturity date after 5 to 15 years and has a positive yield-to-call.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The second chart contains all baby bonds, that pay a fixed dividend rate and are trading below par value:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Special Considerations

The Company may redeem the Notes, at its option, at any time in whole but not in part, upon not less than 30 nor more than 60 days’ notice (which notice will be irrevocable), at a redemption price equal to 100% of the outstanding principal amount of Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest (if any) to, but not including, the applicable redemption date and all Additional Amounts (if any) then due and which will become due on the applicable redemption date (subject to the right of holders of record on the relevant record date to receive interest due on the relevant interest payment date and Additional Amounts (if any) in respect thereof), in the event that the Company determines in good faith that the Company has become or would become obligated to pay, on the next date on which any amount would be payable with respect to the Notes, Additional Amounts and such obligation cannot be avoided by taking reasonable measures available to the Company (including making payment through a paying agent located in another jurisdiction), as a result of: (1) a change in or an amendment to the laws (including any regulations or rulings promulgated thereunder) of any Specified Tax Jurisdiction affecting taxation, which change or amendment is announced or becomes effective on or after the date of the Indenture; or (2) any change in or amendment to any official position of a taxing authority in any Specified Tax Jurisdiction regarding the application, administration or interpretation of such laws, regulations or rulings (including a holding, judgment or order by a court of competent jurisdiction), which change or amendment is announced or becomes effective on or after the date of the Indenture.

Source: SEC.gov - Seaspan Corp

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond SSWA. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide of what to expect from your income portfolio.

Trade With Beta

Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at Trade With Beta.