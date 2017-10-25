Finding Value In A Rising Stock Market (Part 1)

Well, perhaps, if you are willing to do a little digging.

But, investors are beginning to get nervous over each new "high"

The stock market has been nothing short of spectacular, in terms of growth, this year?

Introduction:

Worried that their son was too optimistic, the parents of a little boy took him to a psychiatrist.

In an attempt to dampen the boy’s spirits, the psychiatrist brought him into a room piled high with nothing but horse manure.

Instead of being upset, the little boy climbed to the top of the manure pile and began digging furiously with his hands.

The psychiatrist said, “Son, what in the world are you doing?”

The little boy looked at the psychiatrist and was beaming with joy. “With all this manure, there just has to be a pony in here, somewhere.”

What I Know:

As a Dividend Growth Investor, I have always looked for stocks that met a specific criteria. I wanted to buy companies that:

Were priced at a value. That is, “on sale” as it pertains to my own stock fundamentals. Increased dividends annually. Stocks that had a history of increasing dividends at least for 5 years in a row. Increased dividends annually at a rate that was greater than inflation. Like with a job, one would think that it would be reasonable to have an annual increase in salary that exceeded inflation. Have the earnings growth to continue raising dividends, into the future. Let’s face it, there are no guarantees, but the likely probability is something to focus in on. Were companies that I wanted to own for a long period of time. Sometimes price appreciation takes time, but with DG stocks, the reinvestments of dividends has a way of compounding the value of a given position over time.

So, I guess you could say, I like looking for ponies.

What You Should Know:

There is a reason why the first metric on my list is “priced at a value.”

First, when you purchase DG stocks that are priced at a value, the dividend yield that you are locking into your purchase is going to be higher than when the stock is not priced at a value.

Second, when you purchase DG stocks that are priced at a value, the potential capital appreciation factor is increased, as opposed to making your purchase “at any price.” I am a DGI who looks at price appreciation as a validation of my valuation metrics. The more times that my metrics produce capital appreciation in a purchase, the more I can rely on my set of metrics that help me to dig through the manure pile and find “the ponies.”

Valuation:

Valuation is a concept that a lot of people have a difficult time understanding. They even have a harder time accepting that even trying to find value is a “waste of time.” In other words, it “can’t be done.”

When I look at screening for potential purchases, as a Dividend Growth Investor, I am going to begin with a set of metrics that might be different that those that a “growth” investor might use.

One tool that I am especially fond of as a valuation tool is something I call “The Dividend Yield Metric.” I didn’t invent this. It was created and used by an investor named Geraldine Weiss. The tool is one that DGI should consider, because of the investment strategy that we use. You can find more about this metric at my article, linked here.

Some Interesting Observations:

Not very long ago, one of the retail Dividend Champion stocks had a serious decline in price, due to what is known as "the Amazon effect." A lot of the retail stocks came under the same pressure and from the articles on Seeking Alpha, it would appear, that, at that time, people were celebrating the passing of retail as we know it.

The stock that I'm talking about is Target (TGT). This is a company that has been increasing dividends every year, for the last 50 years. It has been increasing those dividends at pretty significant annual rates. The 1 year DGR is 7.4%, the 3 year DGR is 13.7%, the 5 year DGR is 16.1% and the 10 year DGR was 18.1%.

Looking at a 5 year "TTM Dividend Yield Chart" for Target (TGT) the recent increase in the yield in 2017 is not due to the growth of the dividend, but it is due to the decline in the stock price.

Here's a look at the 5 year price chart and you can see the change in price that came in 2017.

The price for Target (TGT) dropped from $77.50 to $52.50 in a matter of months.

But when we take the 5 Year TTM Dividend Yield Chart and marry it to the 5-year price chart, we get something that looks like this:

What's It All Mean?

There was a point in July, of this year, where TGT was available to investors with a yield of 4.5% which is significantly higher that the 5 year average yield for this company.

Opinions, relative to this company being a "pony" or just a "pile of manure" were pretty available to SA readers back in June-July. In September, there was an article that gave us 5 reasons to sell TGT before it was "too late."

But since the lows of July, Target has appreciated 21.5% in price and now the question becomes, pony or manure?

Lessons Learned:

One of the problems with writing about the success of a particular stock is that writing about it AFTER it appreciates in value tend to be reminiscent of the horse having already left the barn.

What can I do about it now? Besides, everyone is a genius when they cherry pick a stock, right?

Darned right.

I've been writing a series of articles about a taxable portfolio that I use to supplement my income from Social Security. I use those dividends to supplement my retirement income and Social Security.

In 2016, we purchased stock in 11 new companies and before we bought our positions, we discussed them in lead up articles. The 2016 companies that we purchased were Cisco Systems (CSCO), JP Morgan Chase (JPM), International Business Machines (IBM), Emerson Electric (EMR), Qualcomm (QCOM), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Monsanto (MON), Harley Davidson (HOG), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Schweitzer Mauduit (SWM), and Western Digital (WDC).

In 2017, we purchased 5 new companies and we discussed those prior to our purchases. Those 5 companies were CVS Corp (CVS), General Mills (GIS), Hormel Foods (HRL), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and VFC Corp (VFC).

Our goals with buying positions in these companies centered around the price of the stock being a value and having a dividend yield point that was greater than the historic 5 year average yield.

I'll be up front here. We did not "catch the bottom" on any of these companies. Close, but no cigar. But, in my opinion, people that claim to catch the bottom are generally not telling the truth.

Conclusion:

I believe that the companies we have purchased qualify as ponies. Some people might vehemently disagree with that position and the value of the companies that we've added to the portfolio.

That's fine and dandy.

But, it is our intention to write about the stocks that we are buying and to share that information BEFORE we make a purchase. That way, it's there, good, bad, or ugly and there is no cherry picking going on.

It is my opinion that there are a lot of new people on these pages and many of them tend to be critical about companies that have had a decline in price. They often make the faulty assumption that the markets always price stocks correctly.

As evidenced by our example of Target, obviously, the market got it wrong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM CSCO EMR, GIS VFC CVS, HRL HOG IBM OXY QCOM SWM GIS HRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.