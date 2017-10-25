Eli Lilly Q3 2017: Mixed Signals

With the stock still trading at premium to peers, I don’t see any rush to jump in the name.

The corporate signals related to four key growth drivers (Jardiance, Humalog, Trulicity and Alimta) have been mixed.

On October 24, 2017, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) reported better-than-expected Q3 2017 results, thanks to a strong performance of the key growth drivers in the Pharmaceutical division.

Even if I recognize that the company will see strong growth in terms of sales and EPS over the coming years, I believe that the stock has been priced for perfection, as I will demonstrate with my valuation tools.

Q3 2017 results

Eli Lilly reported Q3 2017 sales of $5.66B, 2.5% ahead of consensus expectations, while Core EPS were $1.05, $2 cents above street numbers.

FY 17 guidance has been upgraded, with LLY expecting 2017 Revenue of $22.4-22.7B (vs. previous $22-22.5B) and Core EPS of $4.15-4.25, $5 cents higher than the previous guidance.

Thus, I would expect that consensus expectations will be raised by 2/3% for 2017 Core EPS.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The positive signals from the Q3 2017 Results of Eli Lilly are related to the performance of two key growth drivers (Humalog and Trulicity), which have compensated some weaknesses in two others important franchises, such as Alimta and Taltz.

The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

Humalog sales were $696M in Q3 2017, 8% ahead of Street expectations, driven by a solid performance in terms of volume and by a stabilization of the pricing environment in the short acting insulin space in 2017.

Trulicity sales were $528M, 2% higher than consensus, driven by a strong market share dynamic in the GLP-1. In addition to this strong quarterly performance, I think that the most important news is the lack of pricing pressure in the GLP-1 space in 2017. It’s worth noting that I still believe the long-term opportunity for Trulicity will be smaller than expected by sell-side, because LLY will have to compete against Novo Nordisk’s (NYSE:NVO) Semaglutide, which has demonstrated a strong clinical profile in the SUSTAIN 7 trial.

Jardiance sales were $127M, suggesting that SGLT2 class is still growing despite increasing competition and some signals of pricing pressure.

Alimta sales were $515M, approximately in line with consensus, driven by pressure on volume and pricing.

Taltz sales were $151M, showing some softening of the growth trajectory for the competition of Cosentyx in the psoriasis space.

Lastly, Animal Health sales were $741M, 2% ahead of consensus expectations. In addition to this strong performance, the company has announced a strategic review for this franchise, looking for a potential IPO, sale or spinoff, with a potential update in mid-2018.

SOTP Approach

To support my thesis on Eli Lilly, I will show what multiple is implied in the current 19.2x P/E 2018 valuation of the company, using a SOTP (Sum-of-the-parts) in order to classify LLY's key drugs between innovative and legacy assets and to demonstrate that the current valuation of the company is not attractive.

Pharma Legacy Assets: Where I have classified the old, mature and profitable brands of the Pharmaceuticals division, which will suffer from increasing competition or patent expiration over the coming years, as for example Humalog, Alimta or Cialis. I assign a valuation at this franchise of 12x P/E, at discount to peers.

Pharma Innovative Franchise, where I have classified the recently launched drugs which should grow at least for the next 10 years, as Taltz, Basaglar, Trulicity or Jardiance. This franchise is the most attractive segment of LLY, thus I assign a valuation of 25x P/E 2018, at premium to peers.

Animal Health, assuming a valuation of 20x P/E, in line with the peer valuation.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

This analysis shows that even assuming an optimistic 25x P/E valuation to the Innovative Pharma and 20x P/E for Animal Health business, the stock is overvalued by around 9%.

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Eli Lilly has traded historically at 19.5x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was at premium to global Biopharma peers. Today, LLY is trading in line with 5 years average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 19.2 NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at 22% discount to its historical P/E valuation, while it’s also trading at 14% of premium vs. peers.

Source: Eli Lilly’s Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Eli Lilly’s Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) – Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals are mixed, with some good messages related to Humalog and Trulicity, but some weaknesses related to Alimta and Taltz. With the stock still trading at premium to peers, I don’t see any rush to jump in the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice