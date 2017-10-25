Stepan's (SCL) CEO F. Quinn Stepan Jr. on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

F. Quinn Stepan Jr. - Chairman, President and CEO

Scott Beamer - VP and CFO

Analysts

Mike Harrison - Seaport Global Securities

David Stratton - Great Lakes Review

Curt Siegmeyer - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Scott Beamer, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead sir.

Scott Beamer

Hello and thank you for joining Stepan Company's third quarter 2017 financial review. Before we begin, please note that information in this conference call contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to prospects of our foreign operations, global and regional economic conditions and other factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Whether you're joining us online or over the phone, we encourage you to review the investor slide presentation, which we have made available at www.stepan.com, under the Investor Relations section of our web site. We make these slides available at approximately the same time as when the earnings release is issued, and we hope that you find the information and prospectus helpful.

Now with that, I'd like to turn the call over to F. Quinn Stepan Jr., our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

Thank you, Scott. Good morning and thank you all for joining our call today. Although our third quarter net income increased versus prior year net income, adjusted net income was down due to increased competitive pressure within our North American polymer business. Specifically, adjusted net income was $21.4 million, down $4 million versus the same quarter last year. Global polyol volumes were down slightly, reflecting share loss at one customer, despite a growing market for insulation materials. Higher raw material costs in North America also contributed to the disappointing quarter for our polymer business.

Specialty products operating income was down, following their strong second quarter, due to the timing of pharmaceutical and flavor orders, which were favorable in the second quarter and unfavorable in the third quarter. Surfactant results increased due to an improving mix and lower manufacturing costs. Both surfactants and polymers continue to benefit from our diversification strategy.

We announced in June that we reached an agreement with BASF to acquire a surfactant production facility in Ecatepec, Mexico, and a portion of its associated surfactant business. The definitive agreement is subject to closing conditions, and a satisfaction of certain other requirements. The transaction is now expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

We believe this acquisition significantly enhances our market position and supply capabilities for surfactants in Mexico and positions us to grow in both the consumer and functional end markets for surfactants.

Our balance sheet remains strong, as our net debt to total capitalization ratio further declined to 5% at quarter end. It's the lowest level for Stepan in eight years. The company has generated $53 million of free cash flow during the first nine months of the year. Our Board of Directors declared a 10% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend on common stock, increasing the quarterly payment to $0.225 per share. This is the 50th consecutive year, in which the quarterly dividend rate on the company's common stock has increased.

At this point, I would like Scott to walk through a few more details about our third quarter results.

Scott Beamer

Thank you, Quinn. My comments will generally follow the slide presentation. Let's start with slide number 4, to recap the quarter. As Quinn stated, adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $21.4 million or $0.92 per diluted share. In addition, adjusted net income for the first nine months of 2017 was $84 million or $3.60 per diluted share, which is 2% below the record adjusted net income in the first nine months of 2016. Because adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure, we provide full reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures, and these can be found in Appendix 2 of the presentation, and table 2 of the press release.

Specifically, regarding adjustments to reported net income, this quarter included deferred compensation income of $771,000 or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to deferred compensation expense of $4.1 million or $0.18 per diluted share in the same period last year. Naturally, all employee compensation expenses are reflected in our normal operating income. However, we allow employees the opportunity to defer their incentive payouts, until some future date and the future payment changes based on the company's stock price. When the stock price declines, income is generated, as we mark this item to market value. Because the future liability of employee compensation only changes consistently with the change in the stock price, we exclude this item from our operational discussion.

The current quarter results also included $300,000 or $0.01 per diluted share of after-tax decommissioning expense, related to the closure of our Canadian plant, which was announced in 2016. For decommissioning, we record expenses as incurred, as we fully wind down production at this facility, and we expect an additional $300,000 of after tax decommissioning expense in the remainder of 2017.

Slide 5 shows the total company earnings bridge for the third quarter compared to last year's third quarter, and breaks down the decrease in adjusted net income. Because this is net income, the figures noted here are after the effective tax. We will cover each segment in more detail, but surfactants were up, while polymers and specialty products were down versus the prior year.

Our effective tax rate was 26% for the first nine months of 2017 compared to 27% for the same period of 2016 -- 26% in 2017 compared to 27% in 2016. The favorable 100 basis point decline was attributable to tax benefits derived from stock based compensation awards exercised or distributed in the first nine months of 2017 versus 2016, and an unfavorable foreign tax audit settlement recorded in 2016, that did not recur in 2017. We believe that our full year 2017 effective tax rate will be between 26% and 28%.

Our material on slide number 6 focuses solely on the surfactant results as a segment for this quarter. Surfactant net sales were $321.4 million, up 11% from the same quarter a year ago. Prices were 9% higher, due to the pass-through of certain raw material costs. Sales volumes were up 1%, mainly due to growth in higher value, strategically important areas such as functional products and household institutional and industrial end markets and sales through our distributor partners.

This increase in volume was partially offset by lower consumer product commodity volumes in North America; because it is translation impact of a weaker U.S. dollar increased sales by the remaining 1%. The segment delivered $22.5 million of operating income, a 9% increase over the prior year quarter, mainly driven by better product mix and savings from previous restructuring actions.

In the bridge, we show North America and Asia in the same category, because our surfactant business in Asia is relatively small and much of the surfactant production in the region is used to support business in the U.S. North American results were positively impacted by higher demand for agriculture, oilfield, and household, institutional and industrial products, as well as savings from the Canadian plant shutdown. The increase was partially offset by lower consumer product commodity sales volume compared to the same period last year.

Latin America results were up due to the Tebras/PBC acquisition, as well as savings related to the shutdown of the Bahia site in Brazil. European results were down year-over-year, as higher volumes did not fully offset higher raw material costs and the negative impact of a customer bankruptcy in the region.

Now turning to polymers in slide 7; net sales were $147.8 million, up 10% from the same quarter a year ago. An 8% increase in selling prices was related to higher raw material costs. Sales volume was down 1%, primarily due to lower global polyol and Phthalic Anhydride volumes, which was partially offset by higher specialty polyol volumes. Foreign exchange translation positively impacted net sales by 3%. Operating income was $21.1 million compared to $27.1 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease was primarily due to higher raw material costs and lower volumes in North America.

Global polyol volumes declined 1%. The decrease was primarily driven by decline in global rigid polyol volumes due to lost share at one customer in North America. We continue to expect growing market demand due to increased insulation standards, energy conservation efforts globally and growth in construction. Our specialty polyol volumes increased 23% supported by the recent capacity addition in Poland. North America results were also negatively impacted by higher raw material costs during the quarter.

While 90% of our polymer's raw material costs are based on petroleum, there are individual markets for various petroleum derivatives. Diethylene glycol or DEG is a petroleum derivate and a key raw material for our polyols. For DEG, our costs were higher in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the prior year period. Although increased competitive activity in North America will persist, we have begun to recover higher raw material costs.

European results improved year-over-year due to higher volumes and slightly improved margins. Volumes were higher, despite shortages of MDI, which is a component product that has reacted with a Stepan polyol to make rigid foam insulation. Also margins improved sequentially from the second quarter, and were also higher than the third quarter of 2016.

In China, the results were negatively impacted by higher planned operating costs and lower export shipments. Phthalic Anhydride results decreased over the prior year due to a 2% reduction in sales volume and lower margins.

On slide 8, it's worth noting that higher year-to-date free cash flow generation has enabled to further lower our net debt level back to the lowest level in eight years. This allows us to operate and grow from a position of financial strength, while continuing to return funds to our shareholders with a higher dividend rate.

Now Quinn will cover slide 9, to update our path to further increasing shareholder value.

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

Thank you, Scott. Although year-to-date adjusted net income is slightly below the record nine months of 2016, we remain optimistic that the company will deliver full year adjusted earnings growth. The fourth quarter of 2017 should be higher than the prior year, as the fourth quarter of 2016 was negatively impacted by expenses, that are not expected to recur. We also believe that our diversification efforts and enhanced internal efficiencies, should positively impact the fourth quarter of this year.

During the third quarter, we increased debt utilization across several product lines. We expect benefits of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 related to the transfer of production from our Canadian site to our Millsdale site. Consolidation of Bahia sulfonation volumes into our Vespasiano plant, and personnel reductions at our Singapore plant.

We will continue to examine our asset base for opportunities to further optimize and improve our production capacity utilization, and more efficiently serve customers around the world.

Despite the quarterly decline in our volume, the global rigid polyol market remains strong, and projects to enhance polyol production for the rigid insulation market at our Millsdale and Wessling sites are underway.

Production from our new specialty polyol reactor in Poland, which began production last fall, contributed to the 23% increase in global specialty polyol volume during the quarter. A new specialty polyol reactor in Columbus, Georgia, will begin production early next year.

For the full year, we expect company capital expenditures to be between $85 million and $95 million, which is slightly lower than our previous expectation of $95 million to $105 million.

We are committed to deliver profitable volume growth in new geographies, CASE polyols, functional surfactants in Tier 2, Tier 3 consumer product customers. We continue to make inroads in hydraulic fracking, with new surfactant technologies as the oil markets slowly recovers.

Our acquisition of Tebras/PBC in Brazil is ahead of plan. Our intention to acquire a surfactant plant in Mexico early next year supports the company's growth strategy in Latin America. Our internal operational efficiency program called Drive, continues to help the company reduce costs, improve margins and increase the capacity of our production assets. We remain on track to achieve $15 million of pre-tax cash cost out for the full year.

In polymers, although increased competitive activity in North America will persist, we have begun to recover higher raw material costs within the polyol market segment, and will continue to benefit from the growing global market volumes for insulation materials.

Our path to increase shareholder value should continue to advance and we are optimistic that earnings for the year should grow.

Question-and-Answer Session

Mike Harrison

Hi, good morning.

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

Good morning Mike.

Mike Harrison

Quinn, you called out the customer loss in North America in the polymers business, and then also cited competitive pressures. But it sounds like you expect these competitive pressures to persist. So is it just that we are seeing a continued drag from that one customer loss, or are there additional customers or additional maybe price concessions that you are going to need to be making, as we move forward?

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

Yeah. I mean, we live in a competitive market today, and there is always competition. Having said that, our polyol volumes were down slightly or all other -- with the exception of the one customer, all other polyol volumes were up on a global basis. So we do see some increased competitive activity on a price basis, more North America than in Europe. We believe there may be a little price competition, as we enter 2018. But the fundamental market for our polyols and for insulation materials, overall, continues to be very strong and grow on a global basis. So our volume may have reset a little bit, but we are still very excited and enthusiastic about our polymer business on a global basis.

Mike Harrison

All right. And then, just curious, was this good business that you guys lost or more kind of low margin business that you could almost view, as you walked away from it, because you weren't going to chase the price lower? And also, just wondering if you could talk more broadly, on how you win business in polymers? Is it related to product performance, is it service, is it price or is it something else that drives why you win business or lose business?

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

So we have a very strong market position for rigid polyols, particularly in North America and in Europe. We compete very strongly on the quality of our products. The advantages that they typically have in our customers' facilities, that allow them to process our material effectively and efficiently. We have an extensive technical service group around the world, that helps our customers start up their facilities, to ensure that their facilities are running effectively and efficiently.

So we lead with our technology in the polyol space and we believe we offer our customers significant cost performance advantages with the whole package that we offer today.

Mike Harrison

All right. In terms of the specific customers that you lost, was it good business or was it more --?

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

I would say, generally speaking, all the business within the rigid segment is good business, is good business. We don't want to lose any business in those marketplaces. So we will continue trying to defend and recapture our share on a global basis, and -- but the business itself is good business.

Mike Harrison

Got it. Moving over to surfactants; you noted the lower consumer sales in North America. I know that's not a great growth business, but is there something specific that was driving the decline? Just wondering how much that weighted on the overall volume performance in surfactants?

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

Large consumer product companies around the world continue to look at the components that they are offering within the laundry bottle, within the laundry box or within the shampoo products. Those companies are under tremendous pressure to increase their profitability, and they continue to look at their formulations. So surfactants is being a large percent of their costs -- remain opportunities to be deformulated or reformulated out of their products, because they are such a large percent of their total costs. So that's what we have been seeing over the last several years.

The laundry products in today contain about 40% less surfactants in a laundry product, due to again, reformulation and deformulation than they did 10 years ago. So that trend, we believe will continue to occur. Albeit it has slowed significantly in North America and Western Europe. That is partially offset by growing markets in the emerging parts of the world.

Scott Beamer

And therefore Mike, I would only add to that, the strategically important areas that we talk about was functional products, distributors, household institutional and industrial, and then those Tier 2 and Tier 3 customers, where there is less of the situation that Quinn just mentioned in terms of our Tier 1 customers, generally, focused on the cost and what's in the bottle. Thus the strategy that we present and try to focus and grow in those other areas.

Mike Harrison

Right, right. Got it. Speaking of the functional HINI businesses, those continue to do pretty well, just wondering if you can comment on the outlook that you are seeing in those areas, particularly ag and oilfield as we head into 2018? And is that momentum likely to continue, based on your efforts that you have in place to try and grow in those more specialized products and with those Tier 2 and Tier 3 customers?

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

I would say -- let me talk about the HINI. The HINI market, as the economy improves, that market grows. As people use restaurants more often go out to hotels, that segment of the market improves. That market also is dependent upon schools and hospital, disinfection and there is greater concern about disease in public places today, so the amount of disinfectants and antimicrobials continue to grow, not only in the United States, but around the world. And that business for us is, we have a few very large customers, but we have a very fragmented diverse customer base. So that allows us to provide a full basket of products to customers in that phase, that generally is favorable to us. So we feel pretty good about our position in the household and industrial and institutional cleaning market.

We talk about the ag market, Stepan again has a very strong technical presence in the agricultural space, where we are working very closely with our customers on the development of their next generation of introduction, market introductions into the agricultural space. The digestion time for new products in the agricultural space can be as long as five years. So based on things that are in the pipeline, that our customers are planning on introducing in 2018 and 2019, we see a fair amount of growth in our business over the next two years. So we are pretty well positioned to continue to grow in that space.

The amount of agricultural pesticide or herbicides that the farmer uses with higher -- if we get higher crop prices would be of further benefit to that business. So generally, we feel pretty good about the ag space.

We have a relatively small market position in oilfield today. That's a good thing, because it gives us an opportunity to demonstrate that we can -- if you will, solve -- help our customers solve problems and bring solutions to the surface. So we have got a range of new products for hydraulic fracking and in other applications, that are starting to increase our penetration in the marketplace, and we feel we are positioned for growth in that marketplace in 2018 and beyond.

Mike Harrison

All right. Last one for now, and I will turn it back. You mentioned the customer bankruptcy impact in the European surfactants business. Can you quantify how much that impacted you this quarter?

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

$800,000.

Scott Beamer

Yeah. It was about $800,000 Mike and the customer was current with us, all the outside information that we use to assess our risk profile with our customers, that was all positive. So this one was a bit of surprise for us. Fundamentally, we are typically in a really good position from a customer bankruptcy perspective, in terms of the mix of customers that we have and the financial strength of them. So this one was a surprise, it was about $800,000 for the quarter.

Mike Harrison

All right. Thanks very much.

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

Thank you.

David Stratton

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question.

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

Hey David.

Scott Beamer

Good morning David.

David Stratton

When we look at the global surfactant volume increase of 1%, and then put that against the lower commodity surfactant demand, is that an overall shift or are you gaining share in a certain segment, or can you give little more granularity around that?

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

I would say, going back to last question, we are experiencing growth in HINI, ag and oilfields, and through our distribution partners, and that growth is partially offset by declining volumes at the large multinational consumer product companies.

David Stratton

And with your business with gypsum companies, gypsum board be included in the HINI?

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

No. That would be in the functional surfactant area, and that is an important market for us. It's a market that we again have lead with the technology offering, that allows the customers to make a lighter, stronger gypsum board, and we have a nice position in that market on a global basis. Again, helping our customers implement those technologies, our technologies on their lines, and it's a niche, relatively small market for surfactants, but it's an important one for Stepan company.

David Stratton

And I assume that's benefitting from all the storm damage and the [indiscernible] that has occurred?

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

Yeah. I would say not yet. I think for the most part, they have been able to utilize existing inventories or deplete existing inventories in the space. But we would anticipate that we would get a little bit of bump in the gypsum market, as well as in the insulation market, as we get into 2018, due to the hurricanes and storms.

David Stratton

Got you. Then, can you break out the customer bankruptcy on an EPS basis, about what the impact was?

Scott Beamer

So $800,000, David on a pre-tax basis. $500,000 or so after-tax so $500,000 let me grab the calculator here a minute, just to make sure that I give it to you. But $500,000 on $22.3 million, that's about $0.02.

David Stratton

I just wanted to make sure there wasn't some tax accounting that I wasn't miscalculating.

Scott Beamer

No.

David Stratton

That's it.

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

All right. Thank you, David.

Scott Beamer

Yes. Thank you.

Curt Siegmeyer

Hey good morning guys.

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

Hi Curt.

Curt Siegmeyer

Just a question on your operating income bridge for polymer segment. Obviously, the North American polyols is the biggest piece of -- in terms of the headwind. I know you said, pricing pressure, you expect to kind of continue, at least in the near term. But do you anticipate being able to sort of close that gap on that, or do you think, is it going to be an issue with the lost customer, where until we lap that lost customer --?

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

As we look at our business sequentially during the month, the shortfall kind of shrank during the quarter, as the months proceeded. We generally don't talk about LIFO, but there was a significant unfavorable LIFO effect in the third quarter, relative to our polymer business, that we are not anticipating reoccur in the fourth quarter. So that will help us kind of close that gap a little bit further, relative to our performance.

We said it last quarter and we were wrong. But we'd anticipate that our polymer business will approximate the fourth quarter of last year, in this current quarter.

Scott Beamer

Yeah, exactly right. But mentioned we are wrong, so we had said, when we met last time, we expected the second half of the year to be on prior year. We were obviously wrong about the third quarter. We are reiterating the point for the fourth quarter here, Curt, that we believe that polymer earnings will be up to prior year levels in the fourth quarter.

Curt Siegmeyer

Got it. Okay. And then just on the topic of fourth quarter, more on a corporate level. When you think about price costs, you guys have been taking price increases, yet you are still seeing the pressure on margins overall. Do you anticipate that being closer to neutral in 4Q, or should we anticipate relative to last year, some incremental margin pressure?

Scott Beamer

We anticipate that in our polymer business, that our margins will still be less than last year. Better than in Q3, but less than 2016. In our surfactant business, we anticipate, potentially a slight improvement in our margins in Q4.

Curt Siegmeyer

Perfect. Thank you.

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

Thank you.

Mike Harrison

Yeah hi. With regard to the polymers business, you mentioned that the MDI shortages persisted in Europe, but that you still saw volumes improve there. Can you just talk about whether -- have the MDI shortages run their course at this point, and have we kind of weathered any concern -- I guess the concern I had was that maybe we looked to other insulation materials, other than rigid foam, if we have shortages out there. Did any of that share loss happen, or has that all kind of come to pass?

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

One I would say, the shortage of MBI is mostly behind us, barring another event, but it's mostly behind us. It impacted us specifically in Europe, it impacted our customers. There was some share loss, specifically to phenolic foam during that period, because MDI was not available. So we anticipate recapture of that business going forward, and so we would anticipate the market for MDI would remain tight, but not a barrier to growth in 2018.

Mike Harrison

And then, with regard to the BASF acquisition in Mexico, just curious whether that facility was impacted by the earthquake and kind of is there is any change in how you are thinking about that business?

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

You are going to have to ask BASF, if they thought there was an impact, because it's their facility. So I don't want to speculate on that. But we are still excited about the opportunity to buy the site, and we are working with them to close on that acquisition in Q1.

Mike Harrison

All right. Thank you very much.

F. Quinn Stepan Jr.

Thank you.

Thank you very much for joining us on today's call. We appreciate your interest and ownership in Stepan company. We look forward to reporting our full year results to you in February. Thank you. Have a great day.

