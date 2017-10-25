LegacyTexas Financial Group's (LTXB) CEO Kevin Hanigan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Scott Almy - COO

Kevin Hanigan - President and CEO

Mays Davenport - CFO

Analysts

Brady Gailey - KBW

Brad Milsaps - Sandler O'Neill

Brett Rabatin - Piper Jaffrey

Michael Young - SunTrust

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Almy, Chief Operating Officer. Please go ahead.

Scott Almy

Thanks. Good morning everyone, and welcome to the call. Before getting started, I'd like to remind you that this presentation may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement.

At this time, if you are logged into our webcast, please refer to the slide presentation available online including our Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2. For those joining by phone, please note that the Safe Harbor statements and the presentation are available on our website at legacytexasfinancialgroup.com. All comments made during today's call are subject to that Safe Harbor Statement. I'm joined this morning by LegacyTexas' President and CEO, Kevin Hanigan, and Chief Financial Officer, Mays Davenport. After the presentation, we'll be happy to address questions you may have as time permits.

And with that I'll turn it over to Kevin.

Kevin Hanigan

Thanks Scott, good morning and welcome to all of you joining us on the call this morning. I will cover the first part of the slide deck, turn it over to Mays to complete our prepared remarks and then we will entertain your questions. We're pleased to report that we had a very, very solid quarter. We had record earnings of $28.7 million, produced a core and GAAP EPS of $0.61. And our NIM was at 3.71%, pour ROA was at 1.29% and our efficiency ratio improved yet again to 44.2%. Let's turn our attention to Slide 4. Key highlights here include our impressive number one market share among all banks in the affluent Collin County. As I said earlier, we reported record earnings of $28.7 million; our total assets exceeded 9 billion for the first time. Loans held for investment grew a bit more than we expected at 209 million and our deposits grew at 198 million. Our non-performing loans dropped $22.3 million and our capital ratios remained strong.

Turning to Slide 5, I would note our linked quarter loan growth excluding the warehouse business was 3.3% and loans are up nearly 15% year over year. Our non-interest expense remains well managed and we are only up 1.6% year-over-year. On Slide 6, we illustrate continued growth in our loan portfolio which now totals just over $6.6 billion. Major loan categories include CRE at 45.6%, C&I including energy represents 31.3% of our portfolio and consumer real estate which is mostly single family mortgages is an 18.1% of the portfolio. Construction and development which is primarily loans to the local home builders represents only 4.3% of our total loan portfolio.

Slide 7, 8, 9 cover our energy portfolio which is concentrated in reserve based loans with a 53%, 47% mix between oil and gas. We have the same number of borrowers we had last quarter with 55 reserve base borrowers and three midstream borrowers. And fortunately we only have 1.2 million of exposure to front end oilfield service companies. 42% of the energy portfolio is syndications or SNKs purchased with the remaining 56% with either us as the sole bank or the lead bank.

On Slide 8 you can see our customers remain well hedged particularly on the natural gas side with 91% of gas production hedged for the remainder of 2017, 89% for 2018 and 70% for 2019. You can also see we continue to improve the amount of oil reserves which are hedged with 63% hedged for the remainder of this year and 51% hedged for 2018. On slide 9, you can see our continued progress on reducing our criticized and classified energy loans. On a year-over-year basis, our criticized and classified energy loans have improved from 225 million down to 104 million at September 30, 2017.

Now let's turn to Slide 10, where we cover our Houston real estate portfolio. This portfolio declined slightly from 468 million last quarter to 458 million this quarter. Approximately 84 million of the portfolio is in the energy corridor. The LTVs on the portfolio remain low at 63% overall and 69% if we just look at the energy corridor. The debt service coverage ratio for the Houston CRE portfolio overall is a very healthy 1.6 times and 1.53 times for the 84 million we have in the energy corridor. We have been making CRE loans in Houston since 2003 and have only suffered one loss over the 14 years we've been there and that loss was only $34,000. Maybe you know our losses in the entire CRE portfolio over the 14-year period we've been in the business are only $2.3 million and that's with some 6.5 billion underwritten over the same period of time.

With that let me turn the call over to Mays.

Mays Davenport

Thanks Kevin, turning to page 11, you will see we had deposit growth of 197.9 million in the third quarter and deposit growth of 632.3 million or 10.3% compared to Q3 2016. Year-on-year non-interest bearing deposits grew 153.2 million or 11.1% and represent 22.6% of total deposit. Our cost of deposits including non-interest bearing demand deposits increased to 61 basis points in Q3, up from 53 basis points in Q2. Slide 12 shows the growth in net interest income as a result of organic loan growth, seasonally strong warehouse volumes and recent Fed rate hikes. Net interest income for the second quarter was 79 million, 3.2 million higher than linked quarter and 5.5 million higher than third quarter 2016.

Net interest margin was 371 compared to 377 linked quarter and 378 for the same quarter last year. Liquidity in the form of overnight deposits averaged 440.3 million for the quarter versus 324.4 million for Q2. While we earned a positive spread on these deposits, the excess liquidity impacted NIM by approximately 4 basis points. You can see on Slide 13 that our efficiency ratio on a core basis improved to 44.37 down from 44.96 in Q2. Non-interest income was down slightly to 12.2 million and non-interest expense was 40.3 million compared to 39.6 million in the previous quarter.

Slide 14 and 15 cover our asset quality statistics. Non-performing loans decreased by 22.3 million from Q2 2017 to 76.9 million. Non-performing assets represent 1.36% of total loans held for investment and foreclosed assets excluding warehouse purchase program loans, down from 1.75% at Q2. As a result of the resolution of two reserve based energy loans, net charge offs were elevated at 12.3 million and we booked a 7.2 million provision for credit losses for Q3 2017.

Our allowance for loan loss was at 70 million at September 30, 2017 compared to 64.6 million at December 31, 2016. We ended the quarter with the allowance for loan loss equal to 1.13% of total loans held for investment excluding acquired and warehouse purchase program loans. The allowance allocated to our 554.6 million energy loan portfolio was 18.4 million while the allowance allocated to our 46 million corporate healthcare finance portfolio was 4.6 million. Slide 16 shows our capital position at September 30, 2017. Our Basel 3 tier-1 common ratio was estimated at 9.2%. We ended the quarter with 8.7% TCE to total assets at a 9% tier-1 leverage ratio.

Kevin unless you have something else to add, I say we go ahead and open up the line for questions.

Kevin Hanigan

Sounds good.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Brady Gailey with KBW. Please go ahead.

Brady Gailey

So if you look at where the margin came, it’s kind of right in line I think with what you said last quarter Mays, on in kind of the 373 range. So I'm guessing it will be stable again in the fourth quarter. And then any shot at what do you think the margin will look like next year.

Mays Davenport

It is pretty similar to what we estimated it would be for the quarter. We were as I commented in our earlier section was that we were impacted by about 4 basis points from the excess liquidity. If you look back to Q4 of ’16 it was kind of a similar situation. And we had some kind of quasi term funding at the federal home loan bank that's now been eliminated. So we're monitoring that or we're able to keep that liquidity a little bit lower this quarter. So I think we're going to be pretty much in line with 375, mid 370s on our margin. And I really don't see anything significantly impacting that for 2018. We are fairly rate neutral if you look at our earnings at risk. So I don't be a significant change to that.

Anything that might impact that would be some rate creep on deposits as we have to continue funding the loan growth if we're not able to bring in non-interest bearing deposits like we plan to, we’ve got some initiatives underway to do that. So you could see some impact from that. And then depending on whether or not we see continued competition in the warehouse business there could be some compression in spreads on that business, but we're working again to keep those and [indiscernible] we’ll just let it climb going in the warehouse space. So I don't see any significant things that would impact that in 2018 either to the plus or negative.

Brady Gailey

And then on the interest bearing deposit cost side, they’ve kind of taken out for the last year, in fact each quarter it’s starting to increase a little more and more, it’s up 11 basis points this quarter. Are you feeling more pressure to increase deposit rates nowadays?

Mays Davenport

Even so, once you have a rate increase everybody you got some depositors in my call and say hey, there was a 25 basis point increase, what can you do. So, on those we don't have 100% data like we have on the correspondent business. Maybe given 10, 15 basis point somewhere in that range. Then you do have a correspondent business that has 100% data, so 25 basis point increase in Fed funds increases at 25 basis points. But then it just depends on where we are in deposit growth. We like to run the bank with less than 100% loan to deposit ratio. And if we're bringing in a non-interest bearing like we're planning to we shouldn't have to pay up for those, but at times we will have an opportunity to get some larger deposits from maybe a client sold a business and we want to keep those deposits within the bank as opposed to moving out to the well advisory business that somebody else. And so we will pay up a little bit for those. That might be a little area that we're disadvantaged at; we don't have really alternative investment options for them. We may have to pay up a little of that for those despots to keep them in the bank, but we're willing to do that just to keep the money here.

Brady Gailey

And then finally from me, Kevin.

Kevin Hanigan

I wouldn't put us and certainly and you wouldn’t need to put us in the frequent or serial acquirer category. We're strategic; I think we’ve done too and they are both pretty strategic. The Highlands deal in 202 bur me and the executive team here and then Legacy was done in January of ’15 which kind of completed our conversion to a full commercial bank. What we said in the past Brady is, size, scale and density in Dallas up until 8 billion and then we would evaluate alternatives and that that would also be the marking point where we would look to maybe move outside of Dallas for growth. So I'd say as I said on the last call, still have a preference in Dallas poking around of a couple of things here. And I have spent some time down in Houston because that was the next most logical place for us to go and that I've spent 22 of my 37 year career down in Houston and I still know the market very well. So I've been poking around in Houston as well that doesn't mean we're going to Houston. All I can say is I've been more active on the M&A front than I've been in a while.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brad Milsaps with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Brad Milsaps

Hey Kevin just want to maybe get a little more color on the credit clean up this quarter and maybe more specifically what you think in terms of P&L impact, it's going to take a sort of clean up the remainder of kind of what you feel like you've got left that sort of hanging out there from the energy cycle or the health care piece or whatever it may be.

Kevin Hanigan

Good question Brad. For me, in terms of the cleanup, we did cleanup a couple of energy deals. We thought we would get about 22 or 23 of the non-accrual cleaned out this quarter and that's exactly what we did. We thought we also get a one of our OEM lesser graded credits, but criticize credits that was about 32 million last quarter off the books and that came out too. So roughly 55 million that we were anticipating coming off the books came off the books. On the non-accruals they came off at slightly worse than the impairments we had up against them about a 1.2 million or 1.3 million worse than the impairments we had up against them. So it had a little bit of P&L impact this quarter. Also in our ALLL, our provision for this quarter we added some further impairment on the credit we're working on or some credits we're working on in oil and gas that we think have a really good chance of clearing out here in the fourth quarter. I think we're getting close to resolution on a couple of things.

And I think the extra impairment we put on them gives us some leeway if you will to get those things resolved. So I don't see huge P&L impact coming out of the further resolutions. If there's any it will be like last quarter at the very end we give up a little bit more than the impairment to move them off the books. One other thing that’s happened in the quarter that I ought to mention is the SNC exam came out the first week of October. And so some of the some of the success we had was muted by a couple of downgrades in the SNC exam on the oil and gas side. And while that came out in October, we elected to backdate those and put them into the third quarter. So that total - there was two credits, energy credits in the SNC exam that got downgraded totaling about $26 million.

I would tell you on one of them we don't necessarily disagree with the slight downgrade, we had it as no AAM and they moved it to sub standard, but still accruing. The other one us and many members of the bank group had moved to a pass credit and we're scratching our heads on. But I think rather than as we did on the credit we scratched our heads on earlier in the year, go for an appeal. I'd say we feel as though at that plant didn’t deserve this downgrade, but is going to get resolved in the fourth quarter nevertheless, there's something going on. Within the company that is going to fix that and both of those will get resolved in my opinion, no impact at all.

Brad Milsaps

And just to follow up on that, of the seven or so million in provision this quarter, if you had to divide it between growth you know covering charge offs and then some of the downgrades, how would you sort of divide up the 7 million. Any other related to Houston as well.

Kevin Hanigan

Mays you’re going to take a stand.

Mays Davenport

Probably a couple million dollars in growth related to growth and the rest for…

Kevin Hanigan

Either impairment or…

Mays Davenport

Impairment or charge-offs.

Brad Milsaps

And then Mays, just one more on expenses, I mean you guys have grown close to a billion dollars in loans over the past year, you've held the line on expenses really, really well. Sort of to get the next billion, do you think there was expenses have to ramp up. I'm sure it's being impacted to some degree by maybe some lower incentive accruals because of the credit issue from earlier this year, but just kind of curious if you're thinking around expenses in sort of kind of where do you go from here or do you have to kind of ramp that up to kind of you know kind of continue the growth in general. Do you still have capacity with the existing infrastructure?

Mays Davenport

I think in the near term for Q4, we shouldn't see too much movement. I don't see many of the categories varying from the run rate that we had in Q3. As we talked about in the disclosures we did have an early termination of the tenant and a building which impacted occupancy expense and that won’t repeat. But in the third quarter we also had what we call lending expenses which h is engineering redetermination on energy loans, which won't repeat. So there are several things in both ways in the fourth quarter. But as you look at the 2018 we're definitely going to have to see some increase as we get prepared for DFAST. I'm looking at the preliminary drafts of the budget and they are very preliminary because we're going to have to - we're going to be hiring some people in 2018, I don’t see it being something that’s going to move us back up to the 50% efficiency ratio. I’m still looking for 45%, 46% efficiency ratio at the high end. So I still think we have some room to leverage off the platform that we have and grow. It's going to be primarily related to DFAST and preparing for that when you look at non-interest expense growth for ’18 and then probably into ‘19.

Kevin Hanigan

Yeah. Brad and I don't think I was responsive to your question about whether we had anything related to Harvey in terms of reserves and the answer to that was, no, we feel like with respect to Harvey, we were extremely or have been extremely fortunate with the portfolio we do have down there. I mean, the Fed no doubt, last week by Kaplan estimating the impact of Harvey in terms of damages in Houston and I think the Fed thought 75 billion to 100 billion with, call it, 45 billion to 50 billion of that being in residential, 15 billion to 20 billion of that being in commercial, 10 billion to 12 billion of that being in vehicles and the rest being in kind of infrastructure.

As we've gone through our portfolio, in terms of the direct impact of damage, believe it or not, loans totaling $14 million had some form of damage, only $14 million and the form of that damage was usually very minor. It might have been five Class C apartments out of 150 in a complex that took on water. So, not all that substantial. It may have been, in one case, a commercial office building at the first floor took on a little bit of water and again not that substantial. So we don't see any loss in terms of damages.

I'm always hesitant on these hurricanes, having lived in Houston for a long time and been in Texas for a long time of calling the all clear too soon, because you get secondary effects where there's a supply side disruption to a business or employees couldn't get to work or in the Class C apartment business, most of those people are hourly workers and if they couldn't get to work for five days, they got -- they’re in the tides for paying their rent. So our Class C apartment owners allowed people to pay half the rent on the 5th the September and the remainder on the 20th.

So we're probably tracking some small percentage of the portfolio down there for secondary impacts. We haven't seen anything yet that would cause us or concern in terms of losses. Could we have some updates, so there's a possibility for that? But so far, we haven't seen it and when I say so far, Harvey hit at the end of August, so it would have affected September operating earnings for companies that have operations down there. And usually, we get financial statements 30 to 45 days after that, so we've now got the September statements and didn't have anything in there that had us scratching our heads or worried. I think once we get the October statements, which won't be until December 15, will I call an all clear, but I would say so far so good and we were very, very, very fortunate.

Operator

And our next question comes from Brett Rabatin with Piper Jaffrey. Please go ahead.

Brett Rabatin

I wanted to I guess ask about just the loan generation machine so to speak, as you think about a fourth quarter and 2018 and how much opportunities you see in commercial real estate and where you can grow in C&I and maybe just your outlook for the Texas, north quarter. Last time, we've talked in the past about all the major inflows of large employers coming in and that's hard to repeat. So just maybe some thoughts on the economy in the north Texas as well?

Kevin Hanigan

Yeah. I guess we’re all still waiting here on Amazon. Look, let me first address the third quarter where we grew loans $208 million or $209 million. That was better than I thought. I think last quarter, I talked about, at the back half of the year, we would do between June and year end, we would do 300 million, call that two $150 million quarters. It’s ended up being better than that. We had a lot of real estate fundings, a lot of fundings the last month of the quarter. As you dig through our earnings release, if you just look at it, I think our commercial real estate book ended at 3 billion, but it averaged for the quarter 2,850,000, which just tells you how many fundings occurred in that last week of the quarter. The good news is, we got the earnings for all those loans, lifting us into the fourth quarter.

I'm going to -- I think for now, Brett, we’ll stick with the 150 million number kind of for the fourth quarter because we do have again a couple of energy deals that are in the non-performing category that we think we can get cleared off the books this quarter. So that will create a headwind that I'm more than willing to take on in terms of overall loan growth. But, if we just look at the core machine, the core machine still is producing about $200 million of net new loans a quarter, sans things like these energy payoffs that we're trying to get accomplished. And it's kind of amazing, it just keeps clicking that out. And I'm really pleased, as we -- there is a couple of things I’m really pleased that as we grow this consistently and as fast. It's, expenses aren’t going up.

So we're leveraging that, we've got operating leveraged earnings because we’ve managed the expenses so well. And if you just look quarter-over-quarter, we're still accreting growth to tangible book to assets. So it's not like we're chewing up capital and we've got to force capital raises to support this growth. I mean, our TCE to assets grew from -- not a ton, but it grew from 8.5 to 8.7 in the quarter, despite $208 million worth of growth. So I would just say, going into next year, we could grow a little slower. I said that on the last fall. So far, we haven't seen it in our pipelines yet, but I just feel as though at some point, changing credit standards will get us to pull in our horns a little bit. It hasn’t happened yet.

Brett Rabatin

And then I just wanted to go back to the deposit commentary and I know you've got initiatives on treasury management and you're trying to grow DDA, are you optimistic on that segment, offsetting pressure that everyone's kind of seen on money market rates, you anticipate any movement from non-interest bearing to interest bearing, kind of offsetting what you're doing on the non-interest bearing side. Just any color on that.

Kevin Hanigan

Yeah. I haven't seen that yet and then our commercial borrowers, it's not a high likelihood. It’s just operating cash that they've got to carry. But I said the last quarter, we bought a new treasury management platform, we're working on getting them installed. It probably takes a full year for us to get the full benefit of this really great platform that we acquired and that will be a big help. Notwithstanding that, I also said, we've changed incentives with our lenders. And believe me, changing incentives for money motivated folks and these guys are money -- folks will have impacts between now and the time we get that new system installed.

My guess is because of just change of incentives and some things that we're working on with our lending team is we're going to have a nice increase in non-interest bearing deposits in the fourth quarter. I think we can -- some of this impact of incentives is going to hit just that quick. I've always said, you want to change things, change incentives and the proof will be in the pudding if we actually perform like I think we're going to perform in the fourth quarter, but I think you're going to see a nice movement in our non-interest bearing demand in Q4.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Young with SunTrust.

Michael Young

Kevin, wanted to talk about the, just the mortgage warehouse volumes on an average basis. Obviously, we’re very strong this quarter, maybe a little more than I would have expected, but kind of curious what you're seeing towards the end of the quarter and maybe as we enter into 4Q, where do you think those balances may trend through kind of the two softer quarters if you will?

Kevin Hanigan

Yeah. So, we did about, on average, 700 million in Q1. It was just shy of that 697 million, almost 900 million in Q2 and 1.020 billion in Q3 and those were the averages. I think Q4, I said last call, Q4 can look a lot like Q1 looked which would be a $700 million average. I think it's now going to be better than that. And here's why. Q3 ended up unusually strong For September quarter and those balances are carried over throughout a good part of October and have held up pretty well in October quite frankly now that we're past the trough, we normally get in the 20th of the month and it starts building again.

So I think for all of us, October is going to be a surprisingly good month, because a, September was so strong and that carried over and volumes remain pretty good in October. So unlike Q1, where we were down all three months, I think we’ll only be down two months of the three months this quarter. So if I had to put a guess on it now, I would say the average balance is probably more likely to be 800 million to 850 million as opposed to the 700 million I was talking about last quarter.

Michael Young

And then maybe just moving back to Houston and Hurricane Harvey impacts there, obviously, kind of I’ve heard the credit side of the equation, but just as we look for, some people kind of say there may be some above average growth prospects there and/or deposit inflows and just looking back to prior storms, do you think that you will all be able to participate in any of that at this point.

Kevin Hanigan

I think we’ll participate a little bit in some of the growth, because we do have a real estate lending officer down there. In terms of the deposits, I don't think so. Again, a lot of this damage was not covered, particularly on the residential side and the National Flood Insurance Program was, I guess, they gave some relief too yesterday in terms of pumping money into it. It pays out slower than your commercial insurance. So I don't think it's going to, the storm plays out exactly like the others, because it was water damage as opposed to wind damage. But notwithstanding any of that, I'm not looking for any help on the deposit side from Hurricane Harvey because we just don't have a branch presence down there.

Michael Young

Okay. And one last one if I can just sneak it in, just on the energy side, Kevin, any new lending opportunities there, are you still kind of holding back there and letting others participate?

Kevin Hanigan

We've had a couple of deals that we did in the quarter, offsetting some of the decline that came out of here for the NPAs. It's not nearly as robust as it's been in the past. Underwriting is much more strict, particularly on the hedging side. Most deals are required to hedge now or have rolling hedges for three years. And for somewhere between 70% or 80% of their production. And so the way I think about that as in the past, we had price decks that oil might have been 110, we might have a $70 price deck. And today, oil might be 52 and we got a $47 price deck. There's not a whole lot of delta to wall off price risks. So we're all walling off price risks now by rolling hedges and so that's an effective way if you can get three years’ worth of rolling hedges, which seems to be where the market is, at least they’ve been for now. But I think we -- I don't expect big growth out of oil and gas. I think we kind of tread water and maybe are up slightly over the next couple of quarters.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Michael Rose with Raymond James.

Michael Rose

Just a quick one on fee income. It looks like there were some moving parts in the service charge line item. I just want to see how much of that is kind of transitory and I thought that line item might have been up a little bit, just given the deposit growth. Can you kind of give sort of puts and takes there?

Kevin Hanigan

Yeah. Mike, there's a couple of things in there that were down. I think, our gain on sale for mortgages was down a couple of hundred grand and the other driver was not so much on the, what we think as the traditional treasury management fee income or overdraft fee income, it was more syndication fees. So we have a couple of things Michael that are in there that won’t be. And the lumpiness comes from either, we've syndicated a big deal and we've got a upfront syndication work fee that of anywhere from 200 to 400 grand and we didn't have one of those this quarter. We had a pretty good sized one last quarter. The other thing that is lumpy is, when we sell interest rate swaps or caps or collars to somebody, those can be lumpy.

So it's the lumpiness that causes the swings and I wish it wasn't there, but it's just the nature of where we sit in our lifecycle. If we're a whole lot bigger, we're probably syndicating deals every quarter and not every other quarter. And if we're a whole lot bigger, we're probably doing more swaps than we do. So it's those two lumpy items that cause that to sometimes look pretty nice and next quarter be off a couple of hundred grand. And prepayment penalties is the other driver on the commercial real estate side. As you know, we do five year fixed rate deals with 3, 2, 1 on prepayment and have portfolio turns about every three years. So every quarter, we get a prepayment or two, but there weren't much in the way of prepayment this quarter.

Michael Rose

And then just going back to the warehouse Kevin, I think if I use the midpoint of the range you just gave for the fourth quarter, that puts you at about 8.60 for the quarter. I think you had talked about previously somewhere between 8 and 9 as kind of what you viewed that business as being, can you just give any sort of updated outlook there and you’re looking to maybe grow that business to take some market share, any thoughts there would be great.

Kevin Hanigan

Look, I think we're pretty comfortable with where it’s at. We seem to add clients, but we seem to let a client go. So I think our planned count has remained pretty stable, although every quarter, it seems like we've got a new client or two. It's like, we let one go. I can go back to, because I've got it in front of me, go back to number of clients we've got since 9/30 of 16, 42 that quarter, 43, 44, 44. And it seems like we -- every quarter, we lose a client or we let them go because pricing gets too steep and then we bring in another one at more attractive pricing. So it seems like literally for about a year, we've been treading water, but we're treading water in an area where we're more comfortable with where we sit in the warehouse business. It's very capital friendly business with spikes at quarter end, particularly in June and September and we really would want to get into the corner, Michael, of having to raise capital to support something that is that lumpy. So all that being said, I think we sit where we sit and I think we'll sit in this position for a while.

Michael Rose

I understand the capital raising part. That makes a lot of sense. Maybe just one more for me. The reserve to loans dropped this quarter, obviously, good movement in the non-accrual balances. As we think about moving forwards, should we think about provisioning more so just for growth and maybe that reserve can actually stay at these levels as we move forward? Thanks.

Kevin Hanigan

Yeah. Look, it will be lumpy. We got this last couple of oil and gas deals to get out of here and we intend to get them out of here. They just need to go. And then I think once we get those behind us, I think we get more into a more normalized growth factor. The drop was obviously driven by the things that moved off had relatively high impairments on them and so since they're gone and the impairments are gone, that takes any risk of further losses gone. That's what drove it down a bit.

Operator

And this concludes our question-and-answer session for today. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Kevin Hanigan for any closing remarks.

Kevin Hanigan

Great. Thank you all for joining us. As I said, pretty solid quarter for us. We’ll be out in about a bit in the fourth quarter and hope to see many of you either down here in Dallas or out on the road. So again, thank you all for joining us.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

