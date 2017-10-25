Biogen: Analysis Of Q3 And Recent Events

Caution on BIIB's dominant MS franchise's implied valuation makes me think that the stock is unattractive to new money investors at its current price above $300.

Introduction

The venerable biotech, Biogen (BIIB), reported earnings before the opening Tuesday. Adjusted for the spinoff of Bioverativ (BIVV), sales rose 13% yoy, and EPS was $5.79, up strongly from $4.71 in Q3 last year. Both revenues, at $3.08 B and EPS were strong, yet the stock sold off sharply and is down from its recent peak of $349 to $313 intra-day Wednesday afternoon as I complete this article. Diluted shares outstanding shrank from 219 to 212 MM.

With EPS now annualizing around $23, copious free cash flow, given limited capital spending needs, and moderate diversification of its revenue stream, BIIB could be an attractive stock for new money purchase. This article is a fresh attempt to examine BIIB's strengths and weakness as it enters a new era with much of its senior management having turned over and its old profit drivers declining.

Examining the components of BIIB's earnings

Total product revenues dropped 1% from Q2. More importantly, they only rose 3% yoy. This yoy comparison includes $217 MM from the hemophilia drugs that were given to BIVV in the Q1 spinoff. Spinraza, which was not marketed in Q3 last year, contributed $271 MM in revenues this year, and royalties from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for three products using BIIB's technology rose 28%, or $88 MM, yoy. Also on the plus side were revenues from BIIB's (partnered) biosimilars, which rose $70 MM to $101 MM.

Despite a big push, Tecfidera sales only rose 3% yoy, to $1.07 B. This was a disappointment to me. Tec is doing better in the EU, where pricing is lower and worse in the US. I expect this trend to accelerate assuming that competition continues to ramp. This competition may include generic Gilenya in 2019 in the US, and branded ozanimod next year in the US and 2019 in the EU. It also includes generic Copaxone at all doses and Ocrevus from Roche, though those are injectables and Tec, Gilenya and ozanimod are all orals.

The big declines were in interferons and Tysabri, down 7% and 9%, respectively. These continue to comprise roughly 40% of net product revenues. Given the uncertain dynamics for Spinraza, as it grows rapidly in the EU, where reimbursements are undoubtedly a good deal lower than in the US, and the difficult nature of the biosimilar business in the future, it is problematic for the MS business as a whole to be declining and rely on one breakthrough product, Spinraza, for high-margined growth, with biosims as a kicker.

Since BIIB is basically an MS company, plus Spinraza and royalties from Roche, if the MS component is in actual decline in dollars, then the earnings from MS are in more rapid decline. Then, it is up to the pipeline to deliver.

The rest of the article will focus on Spinraza, Ocrevus, the royalty stream from Roche, on BIIB's Phase 3 Alzheimer's candidate "adu," and the pipeline beyond adu.

Spinraza - lots of uncertainty right now

As is the case for most drug launches, we do not know what peak Spinraza sales are going to be. Reaching $2 B in annual sales rapidly would make up for lots and lots of stagnation and decline in the MS portfolio. There are competitive threats to it, including gene therapy for SMA most notably from AveXis (AVXS), and a Phase 3 oral (rough) equivalent of Spinraza from Roche, but sometimes investors worry too much about pipeline threats to breakthrough drugs. I do think that investors should consider the possibility that Spinraza could be prematurely made obsolete or partly so by improved ways to treat SMA.

Other threats to the Spinraza franchise include certain patent-related issues that BIIB discloses in its 10-K and possible increased pushback on pricing in the US. Also, I believe that from its disclosed revenues, BIIB pays Ionis (IONS), the drug's inventor, about a 15% royalty on net sales.

Ocrevus

This could be a mega-blockbuster in the making. It is an IV drug that after two half-dose loading doses is only given twice a year. Most actively-treated MS patients will be seeing their specialist at least that often, so leaving aside any possible financial gain from giving an IV infusion in the office, the doctor likes this arrangement. That is because compliance is guaranteed, not merely hoped for. From the patient's standpoint, never having to inject oneself or remember to take one or two pills a day is a real convenience, both practical and psychological.

In its second quarter on the US market, Ocrevus achieved a little over $300 MM in sales. I expect that BIIB will be receiving around 22% in royalties on US sales, but only about 3% royalties on ex-US sales. Thus, the blended royalty may be around 12%, perhaps a little lower as ex-US sales ramp.

Despite the royalty stream, Ocrevus is unusually threatening to BIIB in its early days, because it competes with all of BIIB's MS products, from the lower-potency ones all the way up to Tysabri.

Ocrevus has not been approved in the EU. If this occurs by year-end as Roche expects, then it should come to market in all major EU countries before year-end next year, and perhaps rapidly in some countries for its unique PPMS indication. It is at that point, and in any other jurisdictions where BIIB generates sales of its MS drugs, where I see BIIB really being hurt, assuming Ocrevus becomes the success globally that it is becoming in the US.

In concert with ramping competition for Tec, for interferons, and Tysabri (not limited to Ocrevus), I see BIIB's MS franchise as perhaps cruising for a serious, permanent bruising.

Royalty stream from Roche

When Biogen merged with Idec to become Biogen Idec years ago, it not only gained Rituxan, but it gained valuable patent assets. This has been monetized for years as Roche pays royalties on its marketing of Rituxan and its in-house products that use Idec's CD20 antibody technology. These products are Gazyva, currently a small product, and Ocrevus.

A very material detail that I confess I need to ask BIIB's investor relations department is whether the royalty stream end or shrinks at some point. If BIIB becomes fundamentally attractive, and I am looking to buy in for more than a trade, this must be delineated. The last time I read BIIB's 10-K, I did not see this point addressed.

In any case, Rituxan is aging and will fall prey to both biosims to it and other therapies. There may be more growth left in the royalty stream, but overall, I expect that growth to stagnate and possibly turn negative, depending on how Gazyva and Ocrevus fare.

Aducanumab for Alzheimer's

This product was jumped from a Phase 1b/2a study straight to Phase 3. BIIB reports that 3-year data from adu can shrink amyloid plaques substantially, enough to turn a scan from positive for Alzheimer's to negative. Thus, its Phase 3 program is a fairly pure play on the amyloid hypothesis.

In the conference call, the company discloses that its partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) has exercised its option to co-develop and co-promote adu if it comes to market. In addition, the inventor of adu, Neurimmune, issued a press release Tuesday disclosing that the royalty rate it will receive on any sales has decreased by 15% in return for $150 MM in cash from BIIB. Based on the wording of the entire press release and the first analyst question in the Q&A, I believe this is an absolute 15% reduction, not, say a reduction from 20% to 17%.

This was the question:

I just wanted to think through what the $150 million payment to Neurimmune on the royalty reduction implies for the valuation of aducanumab. And the reason why I ask is because the implied valuation for aducanumab based on this $150 million payment is very different than what the market implies...

This was the response from BIIB's CEO (emphasis added by me):

For the $150 million, we are working on our long-term – long-range operating plan, and we remain, with the right assumptions, very bullish on the opportunity that we have with this product. With Neurimmune, we have a long-term collaboration and there are many things in play, in the past, in the present, and in the future. And I will say it's logical that working together we achieved this agreement between the two companies. So I would not go much further in terms of the speculation of the potential link, but I think that it's very positive for the overall future profitability of aducanumab if we're able to succeed. So we are pleased with this outcome.

This question, the facts of the case, that Neurimmune titled its press release that it raised the $150 MM "to finance its growth strategy," and the hedge by BIIB's CEO in his response, all support my caution on adu's value to BIIB shareholders.

So, we shall just have to see on this and hope for the best for BIIB's sake and more importantly for all of us (no one is immune), but I cannot ascribe a lot of value to adu right now. There is always the intermediate possibility that it can help, but only a little, and not enough to make the drug a commercial success. Then, we need to remember that competition is out there. Roche has two antibodies in Phase 3 for amyloid, for example.

The rest of the pipeline

BIIB's marketed products and pipeline show that it continues to have a minimal internal drug development capability. Idec gave it the CD20 franchise. Tec, Tysabri, and Spinraza were invented elsewhere. Most of the pipeline is in-licensed or acquired, including the Phase 1 drug for Parkinson's from Neurimmune. Two Phase 2 projects, the anti-LINGO antibody for MS and Tysabri for stroke, are second efforts after prior Phase 2 studies failed to meet their primary endpoints.

I think this is a high-risk pipeline, and that success for a number of the candidates may also mean lower margins than are standard in the industry due to royalty payments from BIIB to the innovator companies.

Conclusions

BIIB's earnings stream is still dominated by MS drugs, and these are a franchise I would not give a double digit P/E to. Spinraza is a maybe, and Ocrevus a net negative, with the downside to it for BIIB largely coming from its expected expansion beyond the US. My opinion is that alpha from BIIB for the next few years may require strong sales from Spinraza and a significant success from adu. Even if royalties from Roche go on indefinitely, much of biotech investing revolves around the pipeline. It's fine that BIIB is focusing on neurology, but without a robust Phase 3 program of different assets, and a high-risk program that contains a number of IONS and Neurimmune inventions, I have trouble valuing BIIB as worth more than Q3's $23 annualized EPS at more than a 12X multiple. This valuation again comes from giving the dominant MS franchise a single-digit multiple and a higher multiple to the other revenue streams, with some value to adu and little present value to the Phase 1 and Phase 2 assets.

I've always liked BIIB, found it resourceful, wish it well, and look forward to it exceeding my base case assumptions.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.