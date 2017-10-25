MacroGenics' Deal With Incyte Just The Beginning

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase shares in the near term.

Shares of MacroGenics (MGNX) are still slightly in the red year to date and have lost over 20% of their value in the past year. Even after today's announcement of a collaboration inked with Incyte (INCY), I believe there is a case to be made that shares are undervalued.

Today´s press release specifies that Incyte is receiving exclusive, worldwide rights to MGA012 in all indications. The drug candidate is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). Importantly, the smaller company still has the right to develop other clinical candidates in combination with MGA012. Incyte plans to evaluate the product candidate as a monotherapy and also in combination with other pipeline assets.

As for specific deal terms, MacroGenics will receive $150 million in cash up front and could be eligible for up to $750 million in milestone payments. If approved they would receive tiered royalties on sales in the range of 15% to 24% (quite generous in my estimation). If you look closer, you can also see that MacroGenics will be manufacturing at least part of the supply of MGA012 for both companies in their GMP facility (operational next year).

I am looking forward to their presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) meeting in November. Although only a poster, it should be interesting to get a glimpse of initial data from the dose escalation portion of the early-stage study (in four solid tumor indications). Further updates next year will likely be much more material and able to boost shares higher if encouraging.

Back in September the company presented data from a phase 1 study of CD123 x CD3 bispecific DART molecule flotetuzumab in an oral session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting. The first-in-human trial enrolled patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or intermediate-2/high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Tolerability was decent, although grade three cytokine release syndrome occurred in 6 of 47 patients. At the cut-off date 8 of 14 patients evaluable for response had anti-leukemic activity (6 with an objective response and 4 with CR/CRi). One patient had a molecular complete response. For most of these patients who responded anti-leukemic activity occurred after just one cycle of therapy.

I note that after initial signs of efficacy Nomura Instinet initiated coverage with a $41 price target, as analyst Christopher Marai appreciated that no maximum tolerated dose or schedule had been defined. Suntrust has a more conservative $26 price target on the stock.

On the negative side, at the end of August the company´s collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for duvortuxizumab was terminated. It appears that this decision was not surprising considering issues with side effects and increasing competition for treating B cell malignancies. On the other hand, the collaboration for preclinical DART program MGD015 (targeting CD3 and an undisclosed caner antigen) continues and a first-in-human study is expected next year.

For the second quarter cash and equivalents totaled $243.7 million, while net loss came in at $40.7 million. Research and development expenses totaled $34.5 million. With the $150 million to be received from Incyte, management has considerably extended the company´s operational runway and I don´t expect dilution to be an issue in the near term. When cash is backed out the resulting valuation of just over $200 million appears exceedingly cheap.

Figure 2: Pipeline progress in 2018 (source: corporate presentation)

Other programs are being advanced in a timely manner, with enrollment in the pivotal SOPHIA trial evaluating margetuximab plus chemotherapy in 530 relapsed/refractory HER-2 positive metastatic breast cancer patients to be completed in late 2018. Enrollment for a phase 2 gastric cancer study utilizing margetuximab in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody should be completed before the end of the year. Also of note, an early-stage study for MGD013 (DART molecule providing co-blockade of PD-1 and LAG-3) is enrolling patients.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should initiate a pilot position in the near term. More conservative investors could wait to add to their position after (if) the stock price settles back in the following weeks.

The company appears to have many irons in the fire, lessening downside risk if one or more experience setbacks. Dilution in the near to medium term does not appear to be a risk and the company might seek partnerships for additional assets as well. Disappointing data in both early and late-stage studies involving lead candidate margetuximab or other assets (such as MGA012 or flotetuzumab) is also a concern. Intense competition with several targets (such as HER2 and PD-1) could make it difficult for the company`s assets to gain much market share even if approved.

