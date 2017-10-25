Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Attractive 7.8% Covered Yield And Dividend Upside

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) offers income investors an attractive combination of high recurring dividend income and upside potential tied to the mortgage REIT’s large floating-rate asset base. While Blackstone Mortgage Trust already has quite solid dividend coverage stats for a high-yielding income vehicle, there is a good chance that the dividend can grow in a rising rate environment. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s covered dividend and dividend upside, I consider the REIT’s shares to be attractively valued.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is one of only a handful of high-yield income vehicles that I have been comfortable with buying this year. Due to stretched valuations in the high-yield segment, I think not a lot of mortgage REITs are exactly screaming buys right now. That said, an investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes a lot of sense for these three reasons.

1. Higher Interest Rates Could Yield A Dividend Raise

Blackstone Mortgage Trust could not only maintain, but actually increase its dividend. Yes, I know, dividend growth is not the most important thing for a company that already pays shareholders an almost eight percent yield. However, the potential for dividend growth greatly enhances Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s value proposition.

The reason why Blackstone Mortgage Trust could increase its quarterly cash dividend is because the company has invested a lot of money into floating-rate assets in the last several years. Doubling down on variable-rate assets was a smart move on the part of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, and the company is now set to reap the rewards.

Since 92 percent of Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s loan portfolio is floating rate, the mortgage REIT has significant positive interest rate sensitivity that will translate into higher net interest income as interest rates rise. Management expects the company to earn $0.26/share more in net interest income annually if interest rates go up 100 basis points.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend stats are already quite good, but higher NII on the back of higher short-term interest rates will improve Blackstone’s dividend coverage even more... if the Federal Reserve keeps pushing rates higher.

Source: Achilles Research

2. Strong Senior Lending Business And Moderate Leverage

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has seen strong loan origination growth in the last seven quarters thanks to a booming commercial real estate market. Q3 2017 loan originations totaled $1.1 billion, bringing the year-to-date total up to $3.6 billion, reflecting an increase of 33 percent year-over-year. The beauty of this: Blackstone’s loan originations are 100 percent floating-rate. The more floating-rate exposure a company has in an environment of rising interest rates, the better the chances are for core earnings growth. As a result, two things could happen: Higher core earnings could trigger a dividend raise AND Blackstone Mortgage Trust's valuation multiple could expand at the same time.

Here are Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s loan originations (100% senior, floating-rate):

Source: Achilles Research

In terms of leverage, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has not levered up its balance sheet in order to drive core earnings growth. As a matter of fact, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has only moderate leverage stats (2.6x debt-to-equity ratio) which will work in favor of the mortgage REIT in case the commercial real estate market cools off.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

3. Valuation

Considering that Blackstone Mortgage Trust has covered its dividend (on average in the last nine quarters) and that the mortgage REIT has dividend upside thanks to its large floating-rate loan portfolio, Blackstone’s shares are sensibly valued. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s shares sell for ~11.5x Q3-2017 run-rate core earnings and for 1.2x book value.

Source: Morningstar

Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s valuation multiple could increase in lockstep with higher net interest income in a rising rate environment, which means an investment in the mortgage REIT comes with both capital and dividend upside.

Your Takeaway

Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s value proposition is quite compelling as I see higher net interest income as a catalyst for both a higher quarterly cash dividend and as a catalyst for a higher core earnings-based valuation multiple. Blackstone Mortgage Trust's senior lending business is experiencing strong growth and the company’s loan originations are 100 percent floating rate. The company’s high floating rate exposure is poised to improve Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend coverage stats moving forward. Shares are sensibly valued considering the upside potential in the multiple and the dividend. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

