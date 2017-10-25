Biogen Q3 2017: Too Many Uncertainties

Even if the stock is still trading at discount to its historical valuation, I think the risk/reward behind the Phase III readout for Aducanumab isn’t enough compelling.

The corporate signals related to the key growth drivers (Tecfidera, Tysabri and Spinraza) have been mixed.

On October 24, 2017, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) reported better than expected Q3 2017 results, thanks to a strong performance of Spinraza and an excellent Opex management.

Even if I like the R&D productivity of the company, I don't see any rush to jump in the name because I believe that the stock has already priced a successful scenario for the readout of the Phase III of Aducanumab, as I will demonstrate with my valuation tools.

Q3/2017 results

Biogen reported Q3 2017 sales of $3.08B, 1.5% ahead of consensus expectations, while Core EPS were $6.31, 11% above street numbers, thanks to a higher than expected Gross Margin and lower spending in R&D and SG&A.

FY 17 guidance has been reiterated, so I would not expect any significant changes of consensus numbers.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The positive signals from the Q3 2017 Results of Biogen are related to the performance of two key growth drivers (Spinraza and Ocrevus royalties), which have compensated some weaknesses in the Multiple Sclerosis franchise.

The stock closed down 4%, despite a strong beat at EPS level, because the management's comments, especially related to Spinraza, haven't been taken well by the market.

The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

Tecfidera sales were $1070M, 1% below consensus, driven by a strong performance in Europe (volume up 16% YoY), which compensates a weak performance in US. I'm still worried that that the multiple sclerosis franchise will see a dramatic pricing pressure over the coming years, with too many new competitors coming on the market, as Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Ocrevus and Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) Ozanimod.

Source: Biogen's Q3 2017 Results Presentation

Tysabri sales were $469, 3% below consensus. This dynamic has reinforced my concerns that this drug will face a dramatic slowdown over the coming years for the competition of Roche's Ocrevus, which offers a more compelling clinical profile for the most severe patients.

Source: Biogen's Q3 2017 Results Presentation

Spinraza sales in SMA were $271M, 13% above consensus, driven by an excellent launch ex-US where revenues were substantially higher than consensus (i.e. $73M vs. $30M expected by consensus). Despite this headline beat, the market hasn't been satisfied by the performance of this drug because US revenues were only flat QoQ, even if this dynamic was impacted by $30M of positive inventory one off in Q2 2017, which hasn't been recurring in Q3 2017.

Source: Biogen's Q3 2017 Results Presentation

Aducanumab Scenario Analysis

I believe that the focus on Spinraza launch trajectory in Q3 2017 has overshadowed some positive development related to the most important asset in Biogen's pipeline, Aducanumab, which is in Phase III for Alzheimer's disease, with a potential interim analysis by late 2018/early 2019.

The management has been pretty smart in increasing the economics related to this asset with two agreement updates, with Eisai and Neurimmune.

Thus, to support my thesis on Biogen, I have modeled a bull and bear case scenario to understand if the risk/reward behind the Phase III readout of Aducanumab is compelling enough to justify an investment in Biogen. The key differences in terms of assumptions are:

In the bull case, I assumed that BIIB will be able to achieve Aducanumab peak sales of $12B in 2025, so around $7B more than what consensus is assuming.

In the bear case, I assumed that BIIB will not show any positive results from the Phase III of Aducanumab, so the company will not generate any meaningful sales in Alzheimer's disease.

I have considered a 50% operating margin for Aducanumab to account for the profit sharing and royalty burden with Eisai and Neurimmune.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

This analysis shows that the market has already priced a probability of success for Aducanumab of around 50%, which I don't see as extremely compelling.

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Biogen has traded historically at 17.7x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was substantially in line with the Biotech peers. Today, Biogen is trading at a discount to 5 years average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 13.6x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at 23% discount to its historical P/E valuation, and it's also trading at 25% of discount vs. peers.

Source: Biogen's Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Biogen's Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) - Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals are mixed, with some uncertainties related to the outlook for the key growth drivers in multiple sclerosis. Even if the stock is trading at discount to its historical valuation, I think the risk/reward behind the next key catalyst (i.e. Phase III readout for Aducanumab) isn't compelling enough to justify an investment in the name.

