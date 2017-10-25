Seadrill - Ongoing Issues Confirm My Day-Trading Strategy

The only positive I can see is that this issue will probably move the oscilloscope to higher amplitude levels, up and down, which is another good opportunity to day-trade SDRL.

Bondholders have good reasons to reject actual shareholder recovery, and the formation of this committee is certainly not good for shareholders.

SDRL said on October 20 that bondholders are seeking alternatives to the firm's own plan.

Investment thesis:

On September 12, 2017, Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) finally filed for bankruptcy protection. For more than a year and a half, the company and John Fredriksen have been negotiating with the lenders and bondholders to restructure a total of $12.8 billion in liability.

The uncertainty remains high, and the ultimate outcome depends upon the approval of the restructuring plan by the unsecured creditors who are the ones who bear the brunt of the loss and, consequently, are not happy at all.

If the restructuring plan is approved, then shareholders will get ~2% and an opportunity to continue to participate in the new Seadrill. On the other hand, if the plan is rejected, then we should expect no to little recovery for shareholders.

The legal battle is ongoing, and unsecured bondholders are trying their best to reduce their staggering loss. On the other hand, shareholders are in that "passenger seat flying high in the air", and their faith seems reduced to a recovery between roughly 1.0% to 2%.

Let's be honest, focusing on this financial conundrum is not only futile but also distracting and confusing when it comes to day-trading SDRL. A quick look at what happened the last three months demonstrates easily what I am talking about.

SDRL is extremely difficult to trade, and I do not recommend any investing move or even trading at this present stage, because the risk is too high, and the outlook is too blurry to make a valid financial decision.

Just keep focused and act swiftly when you feel that the news will alter the normal trading pattern. Day-trading is the only viable solution.

Above all, avoid overloading your mind with infinite loops about the financial shape of Seadrill after restructuring and ask yourself what good can it bring?

The last news:

On October 23, 2017, Rigzone announced the following:

Offshore rig company Seadrill has received two additional non-binding proposals from bondholders for a debt restructuring after the Norwegian firm filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, court documents show. The two indications of interest came from bondholders seeking alternatives to the firm's own plan, Seadrill said in documents submitted late on Friday. The company's own plan is backed by holders of 99 percent of Seadrill's bank loans and 40 percent of its bonds, and was submitted by its main shareholder, Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen, and a group of hedge funds. It offered holders of $2.3 billion of Seadrill's unsecured bonds a 14.3 percent stake in the restructured firm after dilution, and only a 1.9 percent stake for current shareholders. As a way to show the U.S. bankruptcy court that there was no better plan, Seadrill's advisors have contacted 94 investors, including 15 oil rig companies, 45 financial investors and seven bondholders

First, the bondholders are not really working with shareholders in this situation. They are merely trying to get a bigger piece of the pie for themselves.

If you take a serious look at the Doc #301, you will find out that, with respect to SDRL stock, 32 out of 37 bondholders have no equity position. For instance, the biggest shareholder in this group holds ~582K shares, but that particular position is offset by a long put position held by the same interest controlling nearly 7 million shares. Also, two out of the 37 are short a total of 3.7 million shares and control 93K call options.

Clearly, this ad hoc group collectively holds a whopping net SDRL stock short position.

Hence, the group has good reasons to reject actual shareholder recovery, and the formation of this committee is certainly not good for shareholders, because the ultimate goal is to try to grab their ~2% and sabotage the stock into oblivion.

It is now up to the bankruptcy judge to accept or reject the ~2% recovery for shareholder, based on this new development. I do not see the judge rejecting the plan at all.

On the one hand, Seadrill is arguing that the ~2% recovery for shareholders is only a kind gesture - mostly coming from new equity - and given that bondholders would be getting a better deal than otherwise liquidation value. I do not see any reason to complain other than greed.

The potential risk is that Seadrill and bondholders may eventually renegotiate the deal with part of the ~2% of equity eventually being re-assigned to the bondholders? But Seadrill has a strong position now, why renegotiating?

In my opinion, this motion is a futile attempt to get a bigger pie of SDRL by bondholders, and it is perfectly understandable that they are going after what is left. They have nothing to lose by asking, isn't it? All they risk is a little cost and a judge that can potentially say no.

Conclusion:

While I see the risk of getting nothing for shareholders highly unlikely, this bondholders' attempt is a negative for the stock, no doubt about it. I expect the stock to slide a little, because basically, bondholders are asking for the judge to take away the ~2% given to shareholders and then assign it to them. For the similar reason explained above, I see also a rebound later, when the judge will reject the motion as he should.

The only positive I can see is that this issue will probably move the oscillograph to higher amplitude levels, up and down, which is another good opportunity to day-trade SDRL.

The fundamental question is to evaluate clearly the value of these 1.5% to 2% allocated to shareholders. Is 0.27 per share a fair price or it overestimates the final market value of the new Seadrill?

In one of my preceding articles, I have explained an empirical way of estimating this "fair price" using the book value and apply a price ratio based on the Brent price. It seems that the street is betting on 1.5% allocated to shareholders in case of 0.27?

% given to stockholders N% PPS equivalent BV x N% Oil price ratio BV x N% x Brent/50 1% 0.19 0.18 2% 0.38 0.37 3% 0.57 0.55 4% 0.76 0.74 5% 0.95 0.92

