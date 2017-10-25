Innovative Industrial Properties From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

A REIT involved in the leasing of industrial properties specialized for the production and distribution of medical marijuana.

One of my followers suggested I look into doing an article concerning Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR). Knowing nothing about this company I turned to my old favorite Quantum Online and discovered, to my delight, that it was involved in... Well, it's a product that in times past was near and dear to my heart.

As usual, I will do the research as I write.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of an IIPR preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type IIPR in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:

Here we learn that IIPR is a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators involved in the production of medical use cannabis aka pot.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that IIPR offers a single cumulative preferred, issued at the coupon rate 9.00%.

Let's click on IIPR-A.

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning that in the event that its payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed the shareholder and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. Additionally, the company will suffer sanctions and/or restrictions during the time these preferred payments are suspended. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable on 10/19/22 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means your dividends are secure for at least 5 years.

It pays a yearly dividend of 2.25, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.5625 on 1/15, 4/15, 7/15, and 10/15.

At the time of its IPO, 10/6/17, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

The above chart displays how IIPR performed over the past year because it's a new company and only about a year old. As far as I'm concerned, it has not performed badly at all even gaining slightly in value during this time, rising from $18.45 to its current $19.17. In fact, it has even paid common dividends of 0.15 for the past two quarters.

Let's take a peek at IIPR's Finviz financial highlights.

It has a tiny market cap is $66.71 million. It lost $5.40 million on sales of $2.90 million. Its B/S value is $18.03 and D/E is a wonderful 0.00. Better yet, its YTD performance is plus 5.39%.

Now let's consider a preferred investment in this company. At present, I suggest a watch and wait period primarily because of Attorney General, Jeff Session, and his negative view of marijuana in general, as highlighted in the following article, Jeff Sessions Slams Marijuana Legalization (Again):

"I've never felt that we should legalize marijuana," U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Wednesday. "It doesn't strike me that the country would be better if it's being sold on every street corner. We do know that legalization results in greater use." While not giving a clear answer about the enforcement of federal prohibition laws in states that have changed their cannabis policies, Sessions, a longtime legalization opponent, said, "Federal law remains in effect." Last week, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein made fairly ominous comments about marijuana policy reform, adding that the Trump administration is still deciding whether or not to reverse Obama-era guidance that generally allows states to legalize cannabis without federal interference.

The following screenshot is taken from MarketWatch.

Although I don't recommend a buy right now primarily because I have no idea how the current administration will deal with the future production and sale of marijuana, it might be worth watching and carefully monitoring any proposed government action concerning the future of medical and even recreational marijuana use.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.