Speedway Motorsports' (TRK) CEO Marcus Smith on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Marcus Smith - Chief Executive Officer and President

Bill Brooks - Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jack Ripsteen - Potrero Capital

Marcus Smith

Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us on today's call as we announce third quarter and year-to-date results. During the quarter, we hosted the NASCAR Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 Camping World Truck Series, the Alsco 300 Xfinity Series and Quaker State 400, presented by Advance Auto Parts Monster Energy Cup Series events at Kentucky Speedway.

And in New Hampshire Motor Speedway, we hosted the Overton’s 200 Xfinity Series and the Overton's 301 NASCAR Cup Series events. Then in August, we headed the Bristol Motor Speedway for the very popular Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Weekend, including the UNOH 200 Camping World Truck Series and the Food City 300 Xfinity Series races.

We finished the quarter at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the UNOH 175 Camping World Truck Series and the second playoff race in the NASCAR playoffs to the Monster Energy ISM Connect 300. During that weekend, we also hosted the Crosley Brands 150 Automobile ARCA Series and the VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 Xfinity Series event at Kentucky Speedways.

Other race events in this busy quarter included the NHRA Carolina National's at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte. The Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals and GoPro Grand Prix IndyCar Series at Sonoma raceway, and NASCAR Camping World Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In addition to racing events, revenue streams from special events and certain non-motorsports activities have shown sizeable increases, demonstrating the ongoing appeal of our first class facilities and desirable premium markets. And our ongoing marketing focus to broaden the use of our facilities. For example, Atlanta Motor Speedway recently hosted the Imagine Music Festival and the Atlanta Air Show. And Sonoma Raceway was recently selected as the 2018 location for the Shale Eco-Marathon Americas events, scheduled for April 19 through 22, 2018.

In other business areas, corporate sales remained strong. Our sales staffs working on renewals for next season as well as prospecting new corporate partners. As previously reported, all of our 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Entitlements and all Xfinity Series Entitlements are sold, and most are sold or unannounced yet for 2018. Our primary consumer initiatives are to focus on our existing strong and loyal customer base, and to capture next generation race fans.

We have expanded marketing strategies to include offering attractive ticket prices and packages for families with children and to college students. At the beginning of the season, we announced the company wide initiative for Select NASCAR Cup Series tickets at $10 for children 12 and under. This was in conjunction with a NASCAR industry-wide effort to offer free NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series tickets for children 12 and under.

We're pleased with the overall response and the increase we have seen with the under demographic pending the events along with their families. We remain committed to providing a long time loyal and next generation race fans with superior entertainment experiences and high-end customer service that cannot be duplicated at home or other venues. The 2017 NASCAR playoffs are certainly shaping up as eight drivers enter the final elimination round, and we're looking forward to playoff races next week at Texas Motor Speedway.

And I'll now turn the call over to Bill Brooks who'll give you more detailed financial review.

Bill Brooks

Thank you, Marcus. The different events that were conducted during the third quarter of 2017 relative to the third quarter of 2016 make year-over-year comparisons difficult. During the third quarter of 2016, SMI promoted in IndyCar race in Texas, postponed from the second quarter because of poor weather, and MXGP motocross race, Charlotte Motor Speedway. Neither of these events occurred during the third quarter of 2017 when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race was held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

While these changes affect the comparability of admissions event related revenues direct expense of events and NASCAR event management fees year-over-year, they don't affect the earnings as significantly. Obviously, the results of the Battle at Bristol Football game and related concerts held in the third quarter of 2016, do have a large impact on earnings, which can be best estimated by comparing the differences among other operating revenue and other direct operating expense between the periods ended September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2016. Excluding the Battle at Bristol events, our third quarter year-to-date 2017 adjusted non-GAAP net income increased over 2016.

In reviewing income for the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the prior year, total revenues for the three months decreased by $33.1 million or 19.4%, almost entirely due to hosting the Battle at Bristol football game related activities in 2016. Admissions for the three months, September, decreased by $2.1 million or 6.9%. It occurred because of lower all for all admission at some of our NASCAR racing events, the Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar day change, BMS holding Charlotte Motor Speedway, holding a non-NASCAR racing event in the period last year and this year.

That decrease is partially offset by the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series held in the third quarter of '17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, was not held at that period, but was held in the fourth quarter of '16. Similarly, we look at event related revenue in many of these other items of revenue and expense. We compare the three months ended in September. We found that the event related revenues decreased by $2.8 million. This decrease is due to Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar race day change, lower marketing and luxury suite rentals, as well as some lower video broadcasting for NASCAR racing events.

The decrease also reflects not having the next GP race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and also having the Truck race at Las Vegas in this year. The broadcast revenue for the quarter increased by $3 million, reflecting the higher contractual broadcast rights fees and Las Vegas holding the NASCAR Truck Series event in the quarter.

Other operating revenue for the three months decreased by $31.2 million from the same period last year. Essentially, all of this decrease due to the revenues associated with the Battle at Bristol, football game and concert held preceding evening in the third period of 2016. Direct expense for the three months ended September 30 decreased by $3.8 million. From Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar race day change, the event lower advertising and other operating and cost at NASCAR racing events. And the overall decrease was partially offset by higher pre-race and post race entertainment costs at some of our speedways.

The NASCAR then management fees for the three months ended September 30, 2017 increased by $2.3 million as expected, mostly because of higher contractual race management fees, but also because of the aforementioned change in schedule. Other direct operating expenses for the three months decreased by $24.6 million from the prior year, this due to the direct expense associated with the Battle of Bristol College Football Game. General and administrative expenses decreased by $1 million for the quarter, and this decrease reflects that we had higher compensation in indirect cost, because of the Battle at Bristol event last year and it also reflects some lower wage costs in the current year.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the quarter decreased by $180,000, as some of our assets became fully depreciated. Our net interest expense for the three months was $3.1 million compared to $3.3 million, and that's reflective of lower total outstanding debt somewhat offset by higher interest rates on our credit facility borrowings.

Our income tax rate for the three months ended in September '17 and September 2016 grew to 7.1% and 33.1% respectively. 2017 tax rate reflects lower the effective state income tax rates. The 2016 tax rate reflects non-recurring tax benefits of $507,000, resulting from certain state income tax law changes. For nine months ended in September 30, 2017, our total revenues decreased again by $32.3 million from the prior year, mostly due to hosting the Battle at Bristol in 2016.

Admissions for the nine months decreased by $3.1 million because of lower overall admissions revenues at NASCAR racing events to a lesser amount the MXGP event held at Charlotte in '16 held in the current year. Our event related revenues for the nine months reached $4.8 million. That was due to lower luxury suite rentals and souvenir sales, as well as radio broadcasting for the most part. It also reflects the changes in race schedules.

Our NASCAR broadcast revenue reached $7.6 million as expected, also a little extra because of the truck race that was held this year. Other operating revenue for the nine months decreased by $31.9 million, mostly due to revenues associated with hosting the Battle at Bristol activities in 2016. Our direct expense for the nine months decreased by $5.9 million, and that reflects some lower advertising and souvenir cost of sales. It also reflects having higher operating costs, because of delayed and postponed racing events due to poor weather, particularly in the prior year.

Again, those amounts were impacted by the different race events in the various nine months. The NASCAR event management fees for nine months ended in September by $4.7 million expected, reflecting higher contractual race management fees and the additional truck race. Our other direct operating expenses for nine months increased by $25 million, and direct costs associated with hosting the Battle at Bristol activity in third quarter of 2016. General and administrative costs for nine months decreased $3.3 million from some lower property costs, lower wage costs in the current period versus costs associated with the Battle at Bristol in the prior year.

Depreciation expense for the nine months increased by $3.9 million, primarily due to recording accelerated depreciation on retired assets, second quarter at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, electing depreciation on, accelerated depreciation on assets that have been repurposed basically. Our interest expense for nine months was $9.2 million compared to $9.9 million, reflecting lower total outstanding debt and partially offset by some higher interest rates and credit facility borrowings.

For the nine months, we did have an impairment of goodwill, a non-cash impairment charge of $1 million in the second quarter, some goodwill associated with a souvenir merchandising activity. Our income tax provision for nine months was 35.8% for the nine months ended in 2016. 2017 tax rate tax adjustments used net deferred income tax liabilities or some anticipated lower state income taxes associated with some perspective race day realignments and lower effective state income tax.

The 2016 tax rate reflects non-recurring tax benefits, resulting from some state income tax changes. We look at selected balance sheet data we find that that’s a nice cash balance of $85.8 million and increased to $3.5 million prior year $6.5 million from year-end. Our net deferred race revenue of $34.2 million declined $2.4 million from that of the prior period. Our long-term bank and senior debt decreased $33 million and $31 million in September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2016 respectively and increased to a balance of $235 million.

Capital projects through September were $22 million and we estimate capital expenditures to approximate $20 million to $30 million for the full-year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, we continued our [0.15] per share quarterly dividend to repurchase shares to avoid further dilution; reduced our long-term debt $31 million since year-end; reaffirmed our expected capital expenditures of $20 million to $30 million; reaffirmed our 2017 earnings guidance of $0.90 to $1.10 per share.

At this point, Jody, please let any of our participants that wish ask questions of us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jack Ripsteen from Potrero Capital. Your line is open.

Jack Ripsteen

I had a couple of questions. So first, can you talk about like-for-like or as best as you can attendance trends and then ticket pricing trends?

Bill Brooks

Yes Jack. The ticket pricing is impacted somewhat by having our 12 and under patrons coming to our events free, so it's reduced somewhat. And our admissions in the sense of actual attendance, was somewhat lower at some of our events but not to such an extent that it somewhat less than it has been in the past, let's say.

Jack Ripsteen

And can you talk about like any advanced ticket trends or anything that you can pull out and say okay we're seeing either slight uptick or slight declines and/or any meaningful trend directionally?

Marcus Smith

During the year, some of our speedways actually had better attendance at some of the events, so we're encouraged by that. And we attribute some of that to the [indiscernible] of the lower priced tickets for the young people.

Jack Ripsteen

I guess, outside of the ticket pricing for kids, what's ticket pricing was like for general admission?

Marcus Smith

We haven't changed the prices per say, but it's hard to get a real figure on it because we have excess capacity at most of our speedways and different physical locations have different pricing levels. So we can get a combination of a mix change, as well as numbers of persons that is part of the reason that it's hard to get at that big [indiscernible]…

Jack Ripsteen

I mean I guess I'm getting at is, are you seeing a bottoming an absent product level decline, or we're starting to see uptick? I'm just trying to understand a trend line in the business, because there were -- international speedways seem like either seeing an uptick or at least a hold versus a multi-year decline?

Marcus Smith

It's mixed. We have seen some declines and we have seen some small upticks. I would say that a lot of that has to do with almost record number of inclement event weather in last year relative to the current year. I don't think that we've seen trends as favorable as international speedway has spoken yet.

Jack Ripsteen

And then lastly on the non-Motor Speedway, non-Motorsport events. Can you give us an idea of how much that brought-in in the quarter? And is that all in other line, or is there some of that in events as well?

Marcus Smith

There's a host of other events that we hold and we don't usually have quite as much change among midsize events as we did during the current quarter. If it is a race type event, like an IndyCar race event, the revenues will be reflected in admissions and event related revenues by enlarge. So it's a track rental and where we rent the facility to the third party, the revenues would be in other operating revenues. But on a year basis, those are fairly significant, but they vary quarter-to-quarter and speedway-to-speedway.

Jack Ripsteen

But can you give us any sense of any non -- like what came-in in this quarter for non-Motorsports related activity?

Marcus Smith

The best number we’ll have, if you look in the segment reporting that we do in our 10-Q, which we hope that we will get file this week. If you look at that section then that should give you some feel for it. It's distorted this year of course because we have the Battle at Bristol Football in that same area.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Brain [indiscernible] of [Richport]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Just some of my questions has got answered already, but I have a question about the cash balance. Is there any plan to increase the buyback, increase the dividend? I mean you guys have fairly recent free cash flow, even though they’ve been declining now for the last few years. So, is there some plans to put this into use, or what it's going to be used for? Thank you.

Marcus Smith

That's a very good question that you raised and that's something that we’re steady and as we speak. During the quarter, we actually did not take quite as much debt as we had in prior periods, because we paid $12 million more than the prior year on the cash taxes is issue that we’ll have and unless there is some change in the tax law. So our thought is we will probably be very similar and the $35 million in bank debt is paid. Once that is paid then we’ll make some decisions about potential increases dividend share repurchase or capital projects. So we hope that that's something that we address in the next 12 months.

Unidentified Analyst

And could you give me an idea of how much of cash taxes did you paid last year for the whole year?

Marcus Smith

The dividends -- you’re talking about taxes or dividends?

Unidentified Analyst

No, cash tax.

Marcus Smith

Yes, cash tax. For the nine months last year was about $1 million and it was about $13 million for the current year.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe last question and this is maybe a little bit of a suggestion. But have you guys looked into providing an actual breakdown, a little bit more granular information about admissions and pricing? I understand there are competitive reasons why not too. But at the same time, we’ll really help to understand the business a bit more, especially because it is declining for various reasons. But it may not be so bad if we could see the full picture. But we’re just not getting this information, and comments are fairly vague. They are providing the rest but they are not providing exactly detail. So just some suggestion?

Marcus Smith

Okay, thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe, last question since I have you on the phone. Can you give me a sense of maintenance CapEx for this nine months, like what does it cost? I know you did a lot of things for the tracks, but I believe some of these things were one off redistributing seats. I think special concessions and things like these. But what would be the maintenance CapEx for this year? Because you mentioned the CapEx for the whole year maybe quite a large range from 20 to 30, so how should I think about the maintenance portion of it?

Marcus Smith

For the year, I would think maintenance probably going to be in the $8 million range.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And there're no further questions in the queue, at this time. Gentlemen, do you have any final remarks?

Marcus Smith

Thank you, Jody. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Have a good day.

