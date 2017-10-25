What To Expect From Gilead

Gilead looks rather inexpensive relative to the growth that the company could generate in a couple of years, investors get a nice dividend and great cash flows on top.

Gilead (GILD) will report its third quarter results on Thursday evening, and it looks like those could support Gilead's share price in the 80s as long as the company once again performs better than expected. Shares are inexpensive and with the approval of Kite Pharma's Yescarta and some positive pipeline news Gilead's growth outlook is better than it was a couple of quarters ago.

Analysts are calling for another significant earnings decline compared to the prior year's quarter:

The $2.12 estimate would mean an earnings decline of a little bit more than 20% compared to last year's Q3, which seems aggressive when we look at what Gilead did in the second quarter:

Analysts had called for $2.15 in earnings per share for the previous quarter, yet Gilead's actual earnings came in at $2.56 -- a beat of fifteen percent. Since Gilead's revenues and earnings had been stabilizing recently, it seems quite conservative to estimate that Gilead's earnings per share would drop by more than forty cents quarter-to-quarter, I thus believe that Gilead has a good chance of beating estimates once again.

Gilead's revenues had been going down for a while, but have rebounded in the most recent quarter, thanks to vastly improved HIV / HBV sales. Since that trend is unlikely to reverse (another HIV sales increase seems more likely), the analyst consensus, which sees revenues of just $6.39 billion looks quite conservative as well.

Apart from these short-term developments, Gilead has some positives going for it that will have a long term impact: The first one of these is the recent approval of lymphoma therapy Yescarta, which Gilead got control over when it acquired Kite Pharma earlier this year.

Yescarta is the first of Kite Pharma's product candidates that should add a meaningful amount of money to Gilead's top and bottom line, as peak sales of the cancer therapy are seen around $1.7 billion annually -- even for a rather large biotech company such as Gilead that would be a sizable addition to its revenue stream, and it will help establish Gilead's presence in the attractive oncology market that Gilead has been seeking to get a foot into (especially after hiring Alessandro Riva, who came from Novartis, as the new head of Gilead's oncology unit).

Yescarta isn't the only asset Gilead acquired via Kite Pharma though, the CAR-T technology is developed via other drug candidates as well (i.e. KTE C19, which is currently being evaluated in four different studies), and on top of that Gilead got a hold of Kite Pharma's (earlier stage) T-cell receptor assets which are targeting solid tumors. Yescarta's approval is thus likely only the first step of bringing Kite Pharma's pipeline assets to the market, and thus the financial payoffs of the deal could be quite huge --after all Yescarta alone should add many billions to Gilead's top and bottom line over its lifetime.

Another positive news item that appeared recently is Gilead's announcement that one of its NASH drugs, GS-0976, has shown positive effects in a phase 2 study. Those patients that received higher doses of the drug showed a significant decrease in liver-fat build up and experienced lower TIMP-1 levels (which means a lower fibrosis score).

Since the patients receiving higher doses showed the best health improvements, the chance of this being just a statistical outlier is rather small, it looks like the drug is indeed doing what it is supposed to do -- combined with Gilead's selonsertib, which is investigated for NASH as well (but which targets other areas, i.e. liver stiffness), Gilead is making a lot of progress in developing a compelling combo therapy for patients affected by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Since the NASH market is poised to grow to an immense size of $40 billion by 2025, Gilead's progress with its NASH assets is a major positive -- even if Gilead could only capture 10% of the total NASH market that would replace roughly half of its HCV sales alone.

GILD PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

At roughly nine times forward earnings Gilead's shares remain quite inexpensive -- and even though a discount relative to the broad market and high-growth biotechs such as Celgene (CELG) is justified, the recent developments show that Gilead's top and bottom line will quite likely not drop forever.

Since the company's HIV business is performing better than thought, and adding the positive impact of the oncology opportunities Gilead got via acquiring Kite as well as the NASH potential the company is building up, it seems quite likely that Gilead's revenues will stabilize well above $20 billion and start to grow again in a couple of years -- paying just nine times earnings whilst receiving a juicy dividend seems not expensive at all, especially compared to the broad market that is trading at all-time highs.

source: finviz.com

From a technical picture Gilead's share price chart is not looking too bad, the company clearly broke its downtrend in summer and the 20 day average is still well above the 50 day average, which is ahead of the 200 day average in turn -- that's bullish, and if Gilead's share price stabilizes above $80 (for example due to an earnings beat on Thursday), shares could make further gains from there in the coming quarters as Gilead's pipeline advances.

Takeaway

Gilead produced a big earnings beat in the previous quarter, and the quite conservative analyst estimates could allow for another such earnings beat when Gilead announces its Q3 results on Thursday.

Coupled with positive pipeline news and the approval of Kite Pharma's first cancer therapy these conservative estimates (which Gilead is likely to beat) make the company's shares rather attractive at the current, quite low, valuation, I believe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.