My First Thoughts On The IPO Of Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO), the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, intends to proceed with an IPO in the second half of next year. As this will be the largest IPO in history, it is only natural that investors wonder whether they should try to profit from it. Of course the details of the IPO are not known yet so no-one can make safe assumptions on the investing prospects of the IPO. Nevertheless, in this article, I will share my first thoughts in order to guide investors on what to look for.

Saudi Aramco is the largest oil company in the world. In fact, it is expected to make its IPO at a market cap of around $2 T, which is more than double the current market cap of Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), BP (BP) and Total (TOT) combined. The oil giant is expected to offer 5% of its shares in the IPO for an approximate amount of $100 B. Nevertheless, there are many unknown factors that concern the future of the oil industry and the intrinsic value of the company and hence it is hard to calculate a fair value for the oil giant.

The only thing that is certain is that the timing of the IPO is far from optimum. Saudis would have greatly benefited if they had filed an IPO before the onset of the ongoing 3-year downturn of the oil market, when oil was trading around $100 per barrel. Before shale oil producers flooded the market with crude oil, there was no forecast that estimated future oil prices below $80. Therefore, Saudis would certainly file an IPO at a much better price back then. Unfortunately for them, they did not have the mindset to sell at an all-time high and failed to see the storm coming. As a result, their country has been running at excessive budget deficits, around 15%, during the last 3 years. These deficits and the technological disruption caused by shale oil led the Saudis to consider selling a part of their oil company.

The proven oil reserves in Saudi Arabia are the second largest in the world, behind Venezuela, and are estimated around 268 billion barrels. These reserves constitute about 1/5 of the world's total conventional oil reserves. The most impressive part is the extremely low cost of production of oil in Saudi Arabia. While shale oil producers and deepwater producers extract oil at a cost between $30 and $70 per barrel, Saudis extract their oil at an average cost of $9 per barrel! The reason is that their oil is located near the surface of the desert and hence it is really easy to extract. This is in sharp contrast to the oil sands of Canada, which are highly energy-intensive and cost up to $90 per barrel to yield oil. All in all, Saudis have the second largest proven reserves, they are the largest producers on earth, at an approximate rate of 10 M barrels/day, and enjoy among the least costly oil reserves on earth.

All these positive figures are likely to cause great enthusiasm in the investing community over the IPO. However, investors should realize that there will probably be a catch. More precisely, Saudis are likely to price the IPO based on the present value of all their oil reserves. In other words, they will implicitly assume that they will be selling oil at their current rate for several decades. However, technological progress is so fast that it is likely to greatly reduce the price of oil in the future. Until three years ago no-one expected shale oil producers to flood the market with oil and lead the oil price to its current range. All the forecasts were calling for oil prices between $80 and $110 and they were all proven ridiculously wrong due to the disruption caused by technological progress. This technological disruption is likely to repeat once again at some point in the future.

Moreover, electric vehicles are likely to exert further pressure on the oil price in about 5-10 years from now. As many car manufacturers have already announced they will stop producing conventional vehicles in about 5 years, electric vehicles will gain market share at a fast pace. This shift will certainly have a negative effect on the prices of gasoline and diesel and hence on the price of oil. The magnitude of the impact is largely unknown but the risk for those who invest in oil producers is definitely high. To make a long story short, Saudis are likely to ignore these huge risk factors when they price their IPO and investors should carefully do their due diligence before deciding to purchase shares of the oil giant.

As mentioned above, it is hard to establish the fair value of Saudi Aramco due to the above risk factors and the unknowns of the company itself. Nevertheless, given that it produces oil at an average cost of $9 per barrel, it is reasonable to assume that its net profit is around $31 per barrel, if a price of $40 per barrel is used. While this price of oil may seem conservative right now, it may be too high for the far future, given the above risk factors. As the oil giant sells about 10 M barrels per day, it sells about 3.65 B barrels per year and hence it earns about $113 B per year from oil. Therefore, if the company is priced at $2 T in its IPO, it will essentially have a P/E ratio of 17.7.

At this point, it is important to check the P/E ratios of the four oil majors that are listed in the market, namely Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP and Total. As they experience depressed earnings this year, it is reasonable to check out their forward P/E ratios, which are 21.0, 23.7, 16.7 and 13.3, respectively. Therefore, given the valuation levels of the currently listed oil majors, Saudi Aramco seems to be reasonably valued if its expected IPO price materializes. Moreover, the oil reserves of Saudi Aramco are much better than the reserves of the other oil majors, as drilling in the desert is much more economical and much safer than drilling in shale oil fields or in the deep ocean. At this point, it is interesting to note that the current stock prices of the four listed oil majors essentially exclude the above mentioned risk factors facing the oil producers. Therefore, if investors insist on having exposure to oil producers despite these risks, Saudi Aramco seems more attractive than its peers, given its much more predictable and reliable business model.

Of course it is impossible to forecast future oil prices and the future production rate of Saudi Aramco. Changing these figures will certainly change the valuation level of its IPO. Nevertheless, the above calculations provide a reasonable estimate of the valuation of the company and a good starting point for investors who want to decide whether to purchase shares of the company.

To conclude, if Saudi Aramco prices its IPO around its currently expected price, it will offer investors a fairly reasonable valuation, which will be in compliance to the valuation levels of the listed oil majors. As this will be the largest IPO in history, it will certainly cause great enthusiasm in the investing community and hence investors who purchase the stock are likely to enjoy excellent short-term profits. Nevertheless, the long-term returns of the oil giant will be largely determined by the above mentioned risk factors facing the oil industry, namely the electronic vehicles and any other unforeseeable technological advance.

