The Top 3 MLPs With 5%-Plus Yields (That Have Nothing To Do With Oil And Gas)

Master Limited Partnerships, have obvious appeal for income investors. Not only do they have certain tax advantages, but they also have high dividend yields.

We have compiled a list of MLPs, many with dividend yields of 5% or more. You can see the entire list of all 131 MLPs here.

Normally, MLPs are associated with oil and gas stocks. The industry flocked to the MLP structure, which is why the vast majority of MLPs operate in oil and gas. That said, there are a few companies structured as MLPs, with business models that are unrelated to oil and gas.

All three MLPs on this list have dividend yields of 5% or more. They can all be found on our list of 397 stocks with 5%-plus yields.

The following three stocks offer the high-dividend yields of an MLP, with an alternative to investing in oil and gas stocks.

Non-Oil and Gas MLP #1: Blackstone Group (BX)

Dividend Yield: 6.6%

Blackstone Group is an asset management firm with $387 billion in assets under management. Blackstone invests in just about everything. It has a wide range of portfolio investments, including private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, real assets, and secondary funds.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 11

Blackstone has a high reputation in the investment industry. This has allowed it to amass a huge level of AUM, which has grown steadily over the past several years.

Last quarter, net inflows fueled 7% growth in AUM, which hit a new company record. Inflows also help boost performance fees, a key piece of Blackstone’s distributable earnings. Performance fees rose 8% in the last 12 months, to $3.01 per unit.

The company’s real estate and private equity investments are the major driver of performance fees.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 14

One important note for investors considering Blackstone is that it has a variable dividend policy. Rather than pay a steady quarterly dividend each quarter, Blackstone’s dividend payout depends largely on how the company performs. Distributions over the past several quarters are as follows:

2017 Q4: $0.44 per unit

2017 Q3: $0.54 per unit

2017 Q2: $0.87 per unit

2017 Q1: $0.47 per unit

2016 Q4: $0.41 per unit

2016 Q3: $0.36 per unit

2016 Q2: $0.28 per unit

2016 Q1: $0.61 per unit

Dividends paid are secured by earnings. Blackstone had distributable earnings of $2.17 per unit in the first three quarters of 2017. Dividends declared were $1.88 in this time, for a payout ratio of 87%. And Blackstone has a strong balance sheet. The company has a credit rating of "A+" from Standard & Poor’s, and $5 billion of total cash, equivalents, and corporate investments.

As you can see, Blackstone’s dividend payout varies, sometimes wildly from quarter-to-quarter. This might make the stock relatively unattractive for investors interested in consistency of dividend payments. However, Blackstone is still a high-yield stock, even with a variable dividend policy. The trailing 12-month yield is a hefty 6.6%.

Non-Oil and Gas MLP #2: Cedar Fair (FUN)

Dividend Yield: 5.5%

Cedar Fair operates amusement parks, water parks and hotels. The company has more than 850 rides and attractions, over 120 roller coasters, and entertains 25 million visitors each year.

Source: September 2017 Investor Presentation, page 4

Cedar Fair derives revenue from three sources:

Admissions (54% of revenue)

Food, Merchandise and Games (34% of revenue)

Accommodations (12% of revenue)

Cedar Fair has an impressive track record. Since its IPO in 1987, the stock has delivered 17% compound annual returns over the past 30 years.

The company has done this by offering visitors a unique and fun experience. It is benefiting from a broad shift in consumer trends. Consumers are spending more on “experiences” rather than “things.” They are willing to spend on leisure activities that provide entertainment, which has fueled rising attendance and average guest spending for Cedar Fair.

The company also benefits from operating in an industry with high barriers to entry. In turn, Cedar Fair has racked up seven consecutive years of record results, in terms of revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Source: September 2017 Investor Presentation, page 5

The company has performed well to start 2017. Revenue increased 1% and reached a record last quarter, due to 2% higher attendance. One potential risk is that the current quarter could be difficult. Unfavorable weather and the recent storms could negatively impact the stock in the short term. This is why Goldman recently downgraded the stock and removed it from its conviction buy list.

However, the long-term growth strategy remains on track, as Cedar Fair continuously invests in new rides and attractions. Management forecasts 2017 to be another record year, with strong expected demand for its upcoming Halloween and WinterFest events. In 2018, the company is planning four new roller coasters, as well as expanding its water parks and growing its resort offerings.

Non-Oil and Gas MLP #3: Icahn Enterprises (IEP)

Dividend Yield: 10.5%

Lastly, Icahn Enterprises gives investors the opportunity to ride alongside one of the world’s most famous investors, Carl Icahn, while earning a huge 10%-plus dividend yield.

Icahn is a well-known activist investor. Over his long investing career, he has become famous for taking large positions in companies and then pushing for board seats and major operational changes. Icahn is the largest shareholder of Icahn Enterprises, with a ~90% stake.

Icahn Enterprises is a diversified holding company. It has investments in ten business segments:

Investment

Automotive

Energy

Gaming

Railcar

Mining

Food Packaging

Metals

Real Estate

Home Fashion

The Investment segment is where the company allocates capital through various private investment funds. This is where Icahn Enterprises has its core equity holdings, including AIG (AIG), Herbalife (HLF), and more.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 6

Separately, Icahn Enterprises has investments in many other well-known companies. For example, in the automotive segment he has holdings in Pep Boys. Various other investments across Icahn Enterprises include railcar services, casinos, meat casings, metals recycling, rental real estate, and a mining operation in Brazil.

Combined, these investments have performed well for Icahn Enterprises. Net asset value rose to $6 billion last quarter, up 4.3% from the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $506 million, up 73% year-over-year.

The second quarter last year was a difficult one for the company, with a 6% decline in investment fund returns. Over the first six months of 2017, net income of $1.5 billion compares with a net loss of $906 million in the same period last year.

Icahn Enterprises currently pays an annual distribution of $6 per unit, good for a 10%-plus yield. The company had earnings per share of $9.77 over the first half of 2017, well above the $3 in dividends over that time.

Final Thoughts

MLPs have their own set of risk factors and unique considerations to be aware of. But they also can be a valuable asset class for investors seeking higher levels of portfolio income.

There is no shortage of oil and gas MLPs to choose from. For investors with a full allocation to energy stocks, the three MLPs on this list provide high levels of income, without further exposure to oil and gas.

With dividend yields of 5%-10%, income investors should put Blackstone, Cedar Fair and Icahn Enterprises on their watch lists for further research.

