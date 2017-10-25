The Outlook For US Natural Gas Prices 2018 - 2019

In this article we follow up on a prior article which extrapolated some key evolving dynamics from the most recent EIA productivity report (October 2017). However, instead of focusing on oil production, in this article we will focus on natural gas production and productivity. The substantial increase in natural gas production from various shale basins, both from wells drilled primarily to extract natural gas as well as associated gas production, has suppressed natural gas prices (NYSE:UNG) in the US for several years.

Although demand growth for natural gas has also grown over the past decade, this has been mainly due to a gradual shift towards gas-fired electricity generation and away from coal and nuclear. However, the dynamic in the US natural gas market is now set to change with a marked upward shift in demand likely to manifest itself over the next two years as LNG export as well as pipeline export capacity to Mexico ramps up. Recent analysis from RBN Energy suggests that overall natural gas demand will increase by some 13 Bcf/day by 2022, led by the aforementioned increase in LNG exports.

Source :RBN Energy

Natural gas consumption in 2016 averaged 27.5Tcf or about 75 Bcf per day. Recent data suggests that overall production is also running quite close to this level, so it would appear that the natural gas market in the US is currently balanced. This is if we assume that overall consumption this year will remain unchanged compared to 2016, and thus far this appears to be the case given that summer cooling demand (air conditioning) was lower compared to 2016. As such, the growth in incremental demand that has come from the commissioning of additional capacity at Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass LNG export facility has not lifted overall demand higher when compared to 2016.

Nevertheless, if we factor in the anticipated additional demand from other LNG export facilities due to commence operations in 2018 and 2019 ( 8 Bcf/day), as well as penciling in additional increase of 2 Bcf/day in exports to Mexico, we arrive at a conservative average daily demand figure of 85 Bcf by the end of 2019. This is a conservative figure because it does not take into account the potential for growth in underlying demand for gas-fired electricity, nor does it take account the potential for more severe climatic conditions.

For instance, if we take a look at the table below, which shows annual natural gas consumption relative to the total number of degree days, we can see that although natural gas consumption reached a record in 2016, it also had the lowest number of degree days since 2012. A degree day is simply a day in which the temperature exceeds a certain defined parameter, either on the low side during winter (Heating Degree Day) or on the high side during summer (Cooling Degree Day).

Source :Statista

If 2017 has the same number of degree days as say 2014, total demand could easily be 7% higher, potentially reaching 80 Bcf/day. One caveat, the above data is not population-weighted so such a basic extrapolation is far from accurate or scientific. However, in our view we can easily state that total demand in any given year can easily jump by between 2 and 4 Bcf/day higher relative to current demand, depending on the underlying climatic conditions. This implies that if 2019 turned out to be a repeat of 2014, total demand could very easily average around 90 Bcf/day.

So the next question turning to the most recently released EIA drilling productivity report, is can production growth meet the anticipated increase in demand over the next 2 years? If we look at the chart below, we can see that natural gas production is in fact growing in most of the major shale basins at present. However, the incremental growth from all basins with the exception of Appalachia (Marcellus and Utica shale formations) is not significant.

Source: EIA

More striking perhaps is the large decline in natural gas productivity in the Appalachia this year compared to 2016. Again, we can’t be sure what is driving this or how important it is, as it could potentially be driven by an increase in drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs). Given the capacity constraints in getting natural gas from the region to key markets and anticipated commencement of several new pipelines, this would appear to be a sensible explanation. However, if we look at the EIA for the total number of DUCs in Appalachia, we can see they are continuing to decline in number, if anything. As such, productivity trends in Appalachia will be something worth monitoring quite keenly in coming months, because if productivity continues to decline in this region, it would definitely upend the “cheap and plentiful natural gas supply forever” thesis.

Source:EIA

Nevertheless, we have seen some increase in production from the Haynesville and Permian basins (mainly associated gas) over the past year. Putting this all together, it would appear reasonable to expect total production to increase by roughly 7 Bcf per day in 2018 and 2019, with 4 Bcf/day coming from Appalachia and 3 Bcf/day from the Permian and Haynesville basins. This is a total of 14 Bcf/day and would suggest that at current productivity levels, the anticipated increase in demand will easily be met.

However, something that we still need to factor in is the legacy decline in conventional natural gas production, which still accounts for 35% to 40% of total natural gas output in the US. At current production rates this is roughly 29 Bcf/day, and although we have not come across any hard data, the annual decline rate could easily be 10% or 3 Bcf/day. Looking at the decline in production from conventional natural gas wells as per the EIA depicted below, this does not appear to be an unreasonable estimate to make.

Source:EIA

If the decline from conventional natural gas wells totals roughly 5 Bcf/day by the end of 2019, then total incremental supply growth based on current productivity data will only be around 9 Bcf/day, below even our conservative estimate for an additional 10 Bcf/day in demand growth over the next two years. This implies that if climatic conditions become more severe at anytime over the next two years, total anticipated production (and hence natural gas prices) will need to rise. And of course importantly, all of this assumes that the significant production growth (at current low prices) from the Appalachia region materialises as expected.

