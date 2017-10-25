Corning: Innovation And Product Demand Will Drive The Price Higher

Corning (NYSE: GLW) has, throughout the years, demonstrated a capacity to grow its revenues and EPS through successful R&D initiatives. Strong demand for its products, including its trademarked Gorilla Glass, will drive the company's short-term growth, while an ambitious research and capital investment plan will ensure significant long-term growth. Due to the company's growth potential, I believe it is currently a great investment choice.

Business Overview

Corning Inc. (GLW) is an American manufacturer focusing on glass and glassware products for industrial and research applications. The company produces several different products within their niche but focuses on producing glass screens for electronic devices (cell phones, TVs, etc.) and fiber optic cable, with each accounting for roughly a third of the company's sales. The company invented, developed and sold the world's first commercially viable fiber optic cables, and remains the industry leader for this product, with around a third of the global market share. Smaller niche products, including vehicle emission control systems, research tools, optics equipment, and other specialized products, including the company's trademarked Gorilla Glass (sturdier than normal), make up the remaining third.

(Corning Annual Report 2016)

The company is reasonably diversified by geographic area, with large operations in the US, Japan, and South Korea, due to the high-tech nature of the company's business and the countries' economies. On the other hand, Corning's customer base is incredibly concentrated, with most product sales dominated by a small number of counterparties:

(Corning Annual Report 2016)

Corning's financial performance in the recent past has been incredibly good, with EPS growing at an 8.7% CAGR during the last five years and double-digit increases in revenue, income, and EPS during the last decade. The company has outperformed this year, with TTM EPS growing 20% as of last quarter. Corning's growth during the last few years has been due to general growth in its areas of operations/production (ie., smartphones were first introduced into the market 10 years ago, 4G fiber optics started a few years afterward) , successful R&D initiatives (with the company investing around twice as much as its competitors), and strong share repurchasing program.

Quarterly Results

Corning beat expectation in both EPS and revenue growth. Revenue grew by 6% YoY, on the back of strong sales growth, EPS only by 2%, due to increased R&D investment. Management expects double-digit dividend increases until 2017.

Note: Core figures exclude several non-recurring items, most importantly gains and losses on foreign currency hedges.

(Corning 3Q2017 Report)

The company's Gorilla Glass product has seen significant sales growth. Although the company hasn't reported exact figures, specialty materials (ie., the business line including the product) sales grew 26% YoY this quarter. To quote from the company's conference call:

Today, Gorilla Glass is seeing broader adoption than ever before. Over the past few months, leading smartphone manufacturers adopted our glass on their new devices. GG 5 is the most successful Gorilla Glass launch we've had since the beginning. It has been exceeding our expectations in terms of penetration, and we expect that to continue. (Corning 3Q2017 Conference Call)

Fiber optics saw significant growth as well, with sales growing at 15% YoY. Strong demand is very likely to continue, as mobile and wireless carriers start investing in 5G networks. To once again quote from the company's conference call:

We're seeing really very, very strong demand. And we're feeling the most strength out of our carrier business, but we're also seeing good strength in enterprise. We're really tight, which is why you heard from Tony about our investments in capacity. We expect that tightness to continue for the foreseeable future until we're able to get that capacity up and running. So right now, the market seems very, very strong to us, sir.

Other specialty materials saw significant growth, especially glass used for pharmaceutical and medical packaging, although these other products don't account for significant percentages of sales. On a more negative note, sales for LCD screens decreased 10% YoY due to lower prices as a result of increased competition.

Growth Prospects

I believe Corning's revenue and EPS growth will likely be in the high-single digits to low teens due to the following reasons:

$10 billion R&D and capital investment plan: Increased production capabilities of in-demand products (fiber optics, Gorilla Glass, and a few other specialty materials), and the development of new products, will increase sales. Although management has yet to specify, or give guidance, regarding the overall investment plan, I calculate 4-5% increase in income per year from these investments, assuming average profitability.

Strong product demand: The medium-term outlook for fiber optics is especially good, as carriers are expected to roll out 5G networks starting 2020, with some preliminary tests and investments before. Of special relevance to this is a $1.05 billion fiber optics deal with Verizon, starting 2018 (Read more: Verizon-Corning Deal Press Release).

Leadership position in a growing industry: Corning is well positioned to benefit as the overall electronics industry grows, as it supplies basic materials and components for many companies in the industry.

I would say the company's 14.3 P/E ratio looks quite low, considering its medium-term growth potential.

On the other hand, it is important to note that product innovations in the industry tend to be volatile and hard to forecast. It isn't certain that the company's current R&D expenses will yield marketable products, or that these will arrive in a reasonable amount of time. The company's track record, and its current batch of highly successful products minimize these risks, however.

Conclusion

Corning is an incredibly innovative company, with a highly successful and profitable product line, that is seeing steady growth. I believe the company has the potential for high sales growth in the medium term, as demand for several of its products, especially fiber optic cables, increases. As such, I believe the company is an attractive investment choice for investors.