Did Apple Just 'Deal' A Blow To Energous?

By Parke Shall

For years, Apple (AAPL) has played a role in the bull case at Energous (WATT). Though not comprising 100% of the reasons that WATT investors are in the stock, rumors and speculation over the last year or so regarding a potential partnership or potentially even a buyout situation between the two companies have been frequent. Leading up to every iPhone release event, there is a buzz in the WATT community as chatter always seems to circulate that WATT could be involved with Apple's new iteration of the iPhone. So far, none of the speculation has materialized into any type of definitive agreement between the two companies and as far as we can tell WATT and Apple have yet to work together on anything very closely.



This bull speculation took another blow today when it was reported that Apple had went out and purchased wireless charging company PowerbyProxi from New Zealand. The Verge reported,

Apple has acquired a little-known wireless charging company called PowerbyProxi for an undisclosed sum, according to a report from New Zealand-based news site Stuff.co.nz. The company, founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Fady Mishriki as a spin-out venture from the University of Auckland, specializes in small, Qi standard-compliant modules that allow wireless power transfer to larger devices like robots, drones, and medical equipment. Apple confirmed the acquisition to Stuff.co.nz in a rare move for the iPhone maker, which typically issues a recycled statement that neither confirms nor denies an acquisition has taken place. Apple, in a statement from the company’s senior vice president of hardware engineering Dan Riccio, says the "team will be a great addition as Apple works to create a wireless future.”

This obviously could become somewhat of a wrench in the gears for WATT shareholders. While on one hand it can be argued that it’s a positive that Apple is acquiring a wireless charging company, the fact that it is not WATT should serve as a small moment of thought provocation for WATT shareholders. We can’t really speculate as to why Apple did not choose to buy WATT, but the company's technology and possibly its valuation both would arguably seem like likely reasons for making this determination.



While it is true that Apple has stiff competition when it comes to wireless charging and that other manufactures may still be poised to make acquisitions, we also want to note that Apple was relatively late to the game in introducing wireless charging. Companies like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) have been offering wireless charging for their phones for several generations prior to the last generation of iPhones. This doesn’t mean they are done evolving and it certainly doesn’t mean that Apple is done making acquisitions. But WATT‘s technology seems to us to be more in line with previous wireless charging offerings and not necessarily the next evolution of wireless charging. This point can be argued either way, especially if WATT moves on to evolve their product line.



Regardless, it was Apple's reluctance and delay in releasing wireless charging that help stoked the fire with many WATT shareholders from the start. Many believed that the delay may have been attributable to Apple wanting to make an acquisition eventually. That turned out to be true, although the target company ultimately was not WATT. At least as of now.



In the past, we have written a couple of articles about WATT that you can read here. Each of the articles argued that investors should consider an air of skepticism when addressing the company's valuation and to exercise a bit of caution. We believe that air of skepticism should be slightly heightened now that news of this acquisition has taken place.



Of course, there is still the bull case that WATT could continue to develop its technology internally and look to either produce its own products as an end game or sell itself to another hardware company. However, we see these options, especially given the company's valuation and inconsistent financials, as a stretch, at least until the company gives us a reason to change our minds. As of yesterday, the company still boasts a market cap over $250M despite negative TTM net income of about ($50M) and a growing share count.

We suspect that WATT shares could sell off in coming days on news of this acquisition. And although we do not have any position in the stock, we remain skeptics until the company gives us better reason not to be.