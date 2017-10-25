AVX's (AVX) CEO John Sarvis on Q2 2018 on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AVX Corp. (NYSE:AVX)

Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

John Sarvis - CEO

Kurt Cummings - CFO

Analysts

Jim Suva - Citigroup

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

John Sarvis

Thank you, Jennifer. Good morning. I'd like to welcome you to the AVX conference call regarding the results for our second fiscal quarter that ended in September. I'm Johnny Sarvis and with me today is Kirk Cummings, AVX's Chief Financial Officer and we hope you've had a chance to review our earnings release and related disclosures issued earlier this morning.

Most markets appear to have seen continued modest growth. As a result, our sales came in above our predictions at $352.7 million. Our sales were quite strong from both OEM and distribution channels. The quarter's overall reported sales were favorably impacted by approximately $6 million, while costs were negatively impacted by approximately $7 million when compared to the June quarter due to the movement of the U.S. dollar compared to other currencies in which we operate.

Overall, orders for the industry have been strong during the past several quarters, reflecting the tight supply of certain tantalum and high capacitance ceramic components. Certain customers, particularly in the distribution channel, increased their long-term orders to secure future availability.

Product lead-times have stabilized and this quarter reflected the start of an anticipated gradual correction of the backlog, with the gross book-to-bill for AVX in the quarter at 1.04.

During the September quarter, the distribution channel showed continuous positive point-of-sale trends, and channel shipments remained at 49% of overall shipments. Distributor shipments were up approximately 7% on the previous quarter and global point of sales increased for the second consecutive quarter, driven by Europe and North America. Channel inventories increased slightly as we supported continued POS growth with additional shipments and we remain positive about the outlook for the channel.

Regionally and looking at our revenue split, each geographic region faced similar market conditions. As a percentage of the total, there were some small movement region-to-region with Europe representing 29% of our sales, this is up one point from the last quarter, the Asia region stayed at 42% of our overall shipments, and the Americas decreased to 29% of the AVX total.

Economic activity continued to increase with the global GDP hitting a 3.7% annual rate in quarter two. The USA registered a 3% annual rate, partially fueled by 6% jump in exports. Japan continues with positive GDP gains for a substantial growth period now.

At the world's top, economies are expected to register positive economic growth this year. The PMI continued above 53, where anything above 50 indicates a growth outlook for the future.

The Eurozone, led by Germany, 60.6, in September was favorable. But China at 51.6 was not as strong as the rest of the world, possibly indicating the move to other low-cost areas for electronics production such as Vietnam, India, and Indonesia.

As mentioned previously, demand remains robust and broad-based across many diverse end-market segments. The PC market will not return to growth this year, although not as bad as 2016. Shipments are expected to decline about 4%. Some of the forecasters are predicting a return to growth in 2018, but we remain skeptical of this due to the continued secular shift of PC functions to larger smartphones.

The mobile phone market showed robust growth in calendar one and a slowdown in quarter two. The rest of the year will be a return to growth, fueled by new model introductions by the two market leaders and continued innovation by the Japanese suppliers, who, in addition to China, are starting to make gains in developing countries, with phones tailored to specific markets such as Africa.

Overall, smartphones are expected to grow over 4% this year to over 1.5 billion units. The communication infrastructure market continues with a rollout of smaller programs, predominantly for developing markets such as 4G, LTE rollout, now in its seventh year.

We're working on many new designs in the 5G space that clearly will be a major driver of the electronics demand for years to come, including antenna infrastructure and power generation. We see the volume of 5G at least a few years away, with a phased rollout alongside 4G networks. Much work has to be done on the infrastructure, such as testing the high-frequency band performance, industrywide connectivity standards, and meeting SEC regulations.

In the automotive segment, there's some slowing of unit demand in several markets, including the USA and the expectations for the calendar year is about 4% growth over to about $96 million light vehicle sales.

The more important trend is increasing electronic content as manufacturers are using technology to keep the customer interested and car sales moving. As a result, the 7% expected growth for global vehicle electronics is higher than the expected automobile unit growth rate.

The defense, aerospace and satellite markets showed strength in bookings for the first calendar half, but recently have slowed. This choppiness of demand is not uncommon in this space, as demand is tied to specific programs governed by physical policy in the USA and our allies. There are many programs pending approval and it's just a waiting game until the manufacturers can get the funding to proceed.

We think the current negotiation on the federal budget has a lot to do with the delays. An example is the F-35 joint fighter, Stryker, where we are confident new orders will hit in the near-term.

Longer term, we remain bullish on the growth in these segments, given the U.S. administrator's commitment to a strong defense and our global allies being motivated even now more to proceed -- procure defensive systems given the security threats in the world, particularly in East Asia.

Sales price remain relatively stable as product lead-times for certain tantalum and ceramic products have stabilized. We're starting to see the impact of our capacity expansion programs in several of the specific product areas where extended lead-times have been for the past several quarters. The gross profit percentage at 21.9% was consistent with our expectation.

SG&A expenses in the quarter came in at $32.5 million or 9.2% of sales. The dollar increase this quarter was due to both higher sales and higher professional fees, some of which is related to our acquisition activities.

Our earnings came in at $0.21 per share for the quarter. For the quarter, we paid $18.5 million in dividend payments and spent $18.4 million for facility improvements and equipment.

Depreciation expense totaled $9.5 million. Intangible amortization expense was $1.3 million. The December quarter results will reflect the initial ownership period of the newly-acquired transportation, sensor, and control business. We currently anticipate the sales in the December quarter will benefit from approximately $83 million of the new business sales.

The order backlog and production plan leads us to estimate that our December quarter shipments for the reminder of our businesses, after taking in account the unusual seasonality impact, will decrease in the 4% range.

We estimate that the historical business margins in the December quarter will be around 21%. The required accounting adjustments for the acquired business and related depreciation and amortization impacts have not yet been determined. We're estimating that the overall consolidated margins for next quarter will come in around 18% to 19%.

Consolidated selling and general and administrative expenses should come in around $37 million. The tax rate will be approximately 29%.

We are optimistic about our prospects over the coming quarters as we gain momentum in our strategic markets that include automotive, medical, and industrial, and particularly in light of the addition of the sensor and control activity with our interconnect business. Our design win pipeline continues to expand, driven by the introduction of new innovative products, designed to address existing and future stringent application requirements.

I would now like to open it up for questions.

And our first question comes from the line of Jim Suva with Citigroup.

Jim Suva

Great. Thanks very it's Jim Suva from Citigroup. Could you go through the various end markets, such as auto and the trends associated with that, that you've seen?

John Sarvis

Yes. Good morning Jim. Thank you. Yes, automotive, this quarter is at 23%; the cellular at 14%; computer, 13%; consumer, 12%; industrial, 11%; medical, 7%; military, 4%; networking, 4%; telecom, 12%.

Jim Suva

And then, when we think about when you add in your acquisition that you just announced, is there any end markets that that acquisition is specifically focused on?

John Sarvis

Yes, it will be primarily the automotive market.

Jim Suva

Okay. And then finally, can you talk about what the average selling price is year-over-year, kind of have been doing this past quarter compared to, say, normal trends?

John Sarvis

Actually, pretty much as normal. Trends have stayed pretty stable. We have seen some areas where there have been slight increases in some particular product areas, some specific parts within these product areas. But overall, relatively stable.

Jim Suva

Okay. And can you help me understand what lead-times and bookings at higher levels? Why wouldn't average selling prices actually be a little bit better-than-normal across the Board?

John Sarvis

Well, it depends on if we elect to increases -- increase our prices. But quite a bit of our product, is contract, would go over years and we have elected, in the past several months and quarters, that we would not decrease pricing on the rest of the market and stay relatively flat relative to any -- to the current prices.

We didn't see any advantage at this point of raising the prices, unless we have product availability there. And right now, our lead-times are pretty much in the industry standard lead times. So, there's really no advantage in raising the price at this point.

Jim Suva

Got you. Okay, thanks so much for the details. It's greatly appreciated.

Your next question comes from the line of Matt Sheerin with Stifel.

Matt Sheerin

Hey guys. Hi. Good morning John and Kurt. Just a few questions for me. If you could just maybe expand on your commentary about the capacity that you've brought online on the tantalum and ceramic or any of those areas?

And John, you talked about seeing -- expecting a correction in backlog and it's reflected in your book-to-bill and I guess that was a quarter end number, maybe you could let us know what it is now but that 1.04 book-to-bill is lower than it's been. Is that a function of lead-time starting to come in because you're bringing on capacity?

John Sarvis

Yes, Matt. Thank you for the question by the way. Thanks for joining us. Yes, the expected book-to-bill drop or reported book-to-bill drop was expected. As we know that the industry -- as lead-times begin to stabilize or come in, then the order rate will be affected because most people -- and most of the companies, are actually trying to assure supply and so they've placed a lot of orders based on their longer lead-times.

And as those lead-times bring -- start to diminish, then the order rate will also follow. So, -- but relative to capacity, we are now beginning to see our capacity increase in both our ceramic and tantalum area beginning to file in, or come into play, and will over the next two to three quarters.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. Could you give us -- maybe quantify that? And is that just a function of adding capacity in your existing footprint? Have you been adding equipment? And maybe talk about your CapEx plans around that? But as -- you -- maybe quantify the percentage? Are we talking about an extra 5% of capacity? What are we talking about here?

John Sarvis

We -- let me first address the first question. We are adding footprint. We just recently finished our expansion in our Czech plant. We're beginning construction in Malaysia to expand, almost double, the footprint size of that manufacturing facility. Now, that won't be done until, probably, this time next year, but we have invested more capital expenditures in both the MLC area and some of the polymer area on the tantalum.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And then, lead -- could you just give us an example of what lead-times? I may know, in some cases, the MLCC lead-times are 20 weeks plus in certain areas or in certain case sizes. Could you give us an idea what they are now versus what they were, in terms of how much they've come down?

John Sarvis

Well, right now, the MLC is, particularly in the automotive and the High CV, are still in that 20-week area. They were out as much as 24, 26 weeks. We're now in the -- around the 20-week cycle. In the tantalum area, we're still in the -- we're probably in that 18 to 20 cycle there. So, we have seen some improvement on the lead-time.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And it sounds like the point-of-sale, the sell-through is pretty good, but you're not seeing signs of double ordering?

John Sarvis

Well, I'm sure -- I can't say there's no double ordering, nor we've seen any. But we do -- we're keeping close monitor on the distributor inventories as well as the EMS accounts. And we haven't seen any substantial inventory growth there. And the POS on the distributor side continues to improve quarter-on-quarter. So, we will continue to monitor both the POA and the POS relative to the distribution channel.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And just a couple of other questions, if I may. Just regarding the acquisition, you said it was going to add around $83 million. Is that sort of the run rate that we should be thinking about? Or is this a seasonally stronger quarter -- December, than the normal? Are we looking at kind of a $320 million, $300 million run rate here?

John Sarvis

Yes. I think we're going to be pretty consistent. In terms of quarter-to-quarter, it's going to be in that $80 million range.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And you said, including that business, that the gross margin would be in the 18% to 19% range, which is dilutive to your -- I think, you said this average quarter ex that acquisition would be around 21%? So is that at a lower rate? Is that an area where you see improvement opportunities in terms of any restructuring or cost to bring that number up and expand it?

John Sarvis

Yes. You're right, Matt. We will see somewhere in the 18% to 19% gross margin, and it will be dilutive relative to the current quarter and not unexpected. We do -- the acquisition was driven by the opportunities -- not only the revenue, but the opportunities to improve their current margin. It will take us a year to two years to get that implemented. So, we do think there's opportunities for margin improvement as its growth rate continues in the business.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And then on the Kyocera Resale business, which I know -- you've been talking about rolling off in January. Is that still on plan? Or have there been any changes in terms of the transition period? Or you may see, more or less, revenue related to that in the March quarter?

Kurt Cummings

Hey, Matt, this is Kurt.

Matt Sheerin

Hey Kurt.

Kurt Cummings

Kyocera is still, in each region, America, Europe, and Asia, trying to get all of their systems and the customers set up. So, it would not be surprising if there were some sales that trailed into our fourth quarter in March. But at this point, the plan is to move all the business, effective January 1. But we don't really know yet how many sales may lag into the next quarter.

Matt Sheerin

And have any customers been -- have been building inventory ahead of that?

Kurt Cummings

I don't think so, because the supply chain is the same. It's just rolling directly from Kyocera instead of through us.

Matt Sheerin

Got you. Okay. And just lastly from me. Could you, John, go over the product revenue by segment?

John Sarvis

Okay. Give me just a second here. In the ceramics, represents -- that's about 16% of the sales; tantalum, 27%; advanced, 24%; KDP, the resale of 21%; and connectors, 12%.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. That's it from me. Thanks so much for your help.

And our next question is from the line of Jim Suva with Citigroup.

Jim Suva

Thanks gentlemen I have a quick follow-up. In your prepared comments for the guidance, you'd mentioned, if I heard correctly, $83 million added for the acquisition and then AVX core to decline 4%. Was that decline of 4% quarter-over-quarter or year-over-year?

Kurt Cummings

Jim its Kurt Cummings. That was intended to address the quarter-over-quarter, sequentially.

Jim Suva

And that before then adding in the additional $83 million, correct?

Kurt Cummings

That's right. Primarily due to the holiday season and the December planned shutdowns for some of our customers.

Jim Suva

Okay. And then just to confirm, it sounded like 18% to 19% gross margin includes the acquisition which holds down the average? Then you said in the next few years, you hope you can gradually walk that up?

Kurt Cummings

Correct.

Jim Suva

Okay, great. And SG&A of $37 million, that includes the integration of the acquisition?

Kurt Cummings

Yes.

Jim Suva

Okay. My last question is, upon the successful integration of this acquisition or basically now that you've announced and then you're folding it in, do you look at additional M&A near term? Or do you like to digest and fully get the margins of this company and products fully integrated before you look at other acquisitions? Or how should we think about your appetite for acquisitions, now that you have an announcement on this one?

John Sarvis

Jim, we are continuing to look at additional acquisitions. I think we pretty well got things in place on the TS&C and -- but we will continue. Our acquisition team is still active in pursuing other opportunities.

Jim Suva

Got you. Understand. Gentlemen, thank you so much for the detail. It's greatly appreciated.

John Sarvis

Okay. Well, thank you very much. Again, we've been talking acquisitions for quite some time and finally have moved ahead in closing one and fortunately, the market has been very strong in the last several quarters, and looks like projections will continue to be in that way. So, we will continue to look for additional opportunities and additional acquisitions to furthering improve both the revenue and the margin of the current portfolio.

So, again, thank you for joining us for the meeting. We appreciate your questions and appreciate your time.

