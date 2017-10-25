The Downside For Gold Is Minimal, The Upside Is Substantial

Given that the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) has been declining recently, and the HUI has also been under pressure, many investors are starting to lose focus and now believe (once again) that gold is in a perpetual bear market. It doesn't seem to matter that GLD is still up 10% for the year - and up 20% since the December 2015 lows. Or that the HUI is also showing gains in 2017 - this is in addition to its monster run last year in which the index surged by 64%. None of that matters. Instead, many are now giving up and moving on, just like they did in 2015 right before the sector bottomed. When investors let their emotions overtake them, that's when mistakes are made.

Whatever downside there is in gold is minimal compared to its upside potential. Most bearish price targets are within 5-15% of where gold is currently trading. That's what's so perplexing about these negative calls on the metal; they simply aren't forecasting much downside.

Goldman Sachs has been bearish on gold for a while now. Recently, their technical analysis team has called for a possible drop to $1,105:

It’s now likely in the C wave of an ABC (or ABCDE) pattern since Jul. ‘16...If true, it’s on track to forming another three wave decline which at very least comes close to testing the previous lows from Dec. ’16 at 1,123. It could extend as far as 1,105, but shouldn’t run much further than there (given the corrective nature of the setup).

What's most interesting is the statement: "It could extend as far as 1,105, but shouldn’t run much further than there." That's about a 13-14% drop and that appears to be Goldman's worst-case scenario. The S&P could just as easily fall that far after the run it had.

Just to put all of this into context, this graph shows the possible downside according to Goldman (and other bearish prognosticators with similar price targets). Looking at the big picture, one has to wonder why there is this level of bearishness when the potential loss on a percentage basis is so minimal. Over time, gold always appreciates in value and continues to move from the bottom left of the chart to the top right. It has since the U.S. went off the gold standard and the precious metal started to rise with inflation. The 2011-2015 decline was just a pause in this bull run that began in ~2001, just like what happened in the mid-1970's.

(Source: FRED)

As I stated earlier, most bearish price targets are within 5-15% of where the metal is currently trading. You won't hear banks or analysts calling for $250 per ounce because inflation and the law of supply/demand simply won't allow that to happen. It's why gold didn't drop back down to $40 after the last bull market ended in the late 1970's/early 1980's.

Even Goldman says that: “Precious metals remain a relevant asset class in modern portfolios, despite their lack of yield...They are neither a historical accident or a relic.”

Most (if not all) investment banks view gold in the same light. Which begs the question: "why aren't the large banks pounding the table if gold is a relevant asset class yet its downside is only 13-14%?" What's the agenda here?

The only reason they could be shunning gold would be they are concerned about the opportunity cost (i.e. parking money in the precious metal for years only to have it do nothing while the S&P goes gangbusters). Many equate gold to dead money. But gold has trounced the S&P 500 Total Return Index since 2000. I expect this outperformance to continue.

Gold Price in US Dollars data by YCharts

There is also a natural floor for gold. Back in 2015, before gold took its final plunge, I discussed how GLD would likely bottom in the 90-100 region (or $950-$1,050 for gold). The low ended up being right around 100.20. The reason for that target was because historically, the price of gold has always bottomed right around the all-in cost for the sector. Gold wasn't going to $500 per ounce as 99% of the industry would be losing a vast sum of money at that point. Even $800 per ounce was extremely unlikely because of the cost structures for the miners.

In 2015, the average All-in sustaining cost for the industry was around $950-$1,000 per ounce. AIC - which is a more complete figure as it includes non-sustaining capex - was around $1,000-$1,100. Gold bottomed out exactly in the mid-point of that range in late 2015. I don't believe that was a coincidence.

Companies have marginally reduced AISC over the last year or two, but AISC is still around $900-$950 per ounce for the industry. And if anything, AIC on average is about flat compared to 2016 levels as producers have started to spend more capital due to the rising price of gold and increasing stock prices. For example, Gold Fields' (GFI) AIC in 2016 was $1,006 per ounce. Through the first three quarters of the year, All-in cost for the company is roughly $1,075 per ounce.

(Source: Kinross Gold)

I believe that gold is past the bottom, but that doesn't mean that it can't give back some more gains for the year before ripping higher. If that view is too optimistic, then there is still a solid floor in the price of the metal (in terms of how far it can decline before chaos ensues in the gold mining sector). That floor continues to be around $1,050 per ounce - or where gold bottomed at in 2015 and where current All-in costs are at for the industry.

$950 was my overshoot target two years ago for gold, but I don't believe there is a realistic chance of it reaching that level, not in this environment. If gold was going to hit that price, it would have done so in late 2015 when it was in the final throes of the bear market. Even if gold did somehow decline to that level, it would likely be just a one or two-day event and then it would rebound back up to its equilibrium. Anything around $950, at least for a protracted period of time, will result in a steep decline in annual worldwide gold output.

Some claim that there is so much "above ground gold" available that it doesn't matter if significant annual supply disruptions occur. This is an incredibly short-sided argument, one that looks at the supply of gold in a vacuum and doesn't take into account the annual growth in worldwide money stock (i.e. M2). Every year, prices for all assets move higher because global inflation is constant. To assume that you could shut-off the annual supply of gold to the market and the current above ground stock would be enough to satisfy all demand defies the basic principles of economics and the law of supply/demand.

At current prices, this industry isn't going to be spending aggressively on new projects or exploration. That means that current production will begin to dwindle as the pace of mine exhaustion exceeds the rate of new mine supply. Unless the price of gold starts to appreciate, the focus for the miners will be on maintaining margins, not growing production. Eventually, that's going to create a protracted decline in mine supply. The only way to overcome this is for the price of gold to increase substantially from current levels.

Not only does gold have supply/demand fundamentals working it its favor, but it also will get another shot in the arm as inflation will eventually become a very big problem that will move front and center. You can't have the stock market, base metals, and other assets continue to rise in value - while interest rates remain at rock bottom levels - and not have a significant inflation problem in the future.

The goal of the Fed all along has been to get inflation going in order to ease the debt burden in the U.S. That's the only out there is; the only card that can be played.

I still see gold at least double over the next 3-5 years because of all of these bullish fundamentals that support much higher prices. The majority of investors and analysts aren't looking at it from that perspective, instead, they are just focused on the fact that gold "could" decline a little bit in the near-term.

The entire gold sector is analyzed from a myopic point of view. There is simply too much focus on a possible 5-15% drop and not enough discussion on the strong fundamentals and the upside potential for gold.

As for the gold miners, 2017 has been much more of a stock pickers market. Some miners have appreciated, others have hovered around the flatline, and some have declined precipitously. But the value in these companies is tremendous. What most investors also fail to realize is how these gold stocks used to trade at big premiums. They did so because of gold's rarity and the leverage they had to the metal. That premium has vanished and turned into a substantial discount. These historically low valuations are causing further issues because the depressed market caps aren't allowing this capital-intensive industry to buy, build, or discovery like it has in the past.

I also want to point out that the S&P vs XAU ratio continues to trade at or near historical highs. At the end of 2015, I wrote an article on why a bull market in gold stocks was about to take place. The main reason was the absurdly low valuations in the sector weren't sustainable, and I highlighted this ratio (which was 46 at the time) as proof. The ratio declined by more than half in 2016 as the XAU went vertical, but since then it has climbed back up to 30. That basically matches the 2000 high for this ratio, which marked the bottom in the gold stocks. In other words, the ratio still isn't sustainable at this level. I believe that it peaked in late 2015, and it will continue to decline over the next few years. This is just a pause as major indices don't go straight up or down.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

The Gold Edge

If you would like to read more of my thoughts, ideas, and research on the gold sector, including which companies I believe are best positioned for outsized returns in this bull market, you can subscribe to The Gold Edge, my premium service here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GFI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.