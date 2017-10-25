Rejected Take Off For Boeing

Boeing (NYSE:BA) reported Q3 earnings before market open on the 25th of October. At the time of writing, Boeing shares are trading marginally lower. In this article, I want to have a look at the company’s Q3 earnings and guidance.

My expectations

In an earlier piece, I previewed Boeing’s earnings and the table above is a condensed view of the estimates that I provided. For the full article, you can click here. What we can see is that when it comes to revenues, Boeing has thoroughly exceeded my expectations. Boeing reported revenues of $24.3B, exceeding my estimate by a solid $500 million. The operating earnings were in line with the higher estimate and EPS were slightly below the high estimate.

Revenues

Boeing exceeded my high estimate on revenues. This difference does not come so much from Boeing Commercial Airplanes or Boeing Defense, but mostly comes from Boeing Capital, which booked $163 million higher than expected revenues. Also, there's Boeing’s newly established services unit which gave me the insight that so far I have been undervaluing the commercial airplanes revenues from services and the share of BDS is slightly bigger than I expected. So, in future earnings forecasts I will likely be assigning a bigger portion of revenues from commercial services.

Earnings

I expected earnings to come in at $2.368 billion. Boeing reported earnings $5 million higher, which is pretty solid. So, I estimated lower revenues and margins of roughly 9.9%. What we are seeing with the earnings of the Global Support unit being taken out of the BCA and BDS unit, margins for BCA and BDS were lower than expected. This seemed somewhat disappointing, but it covers exactly one of the risks I pointed out some days before the earnings release:

Another risk is the KC-46A program. While I'm expecting that much of the cash infusion to counter delays have already been done, it might require some additional cash from Boeing to minimize further delays.

All in all, I view programs such as the Boeing 777 and Boeing 747 to be significantly de-risked leaving the KC-46A program only partially de-risked. Compared to the last quarter, my view on the near-term risks has remained unchanged.

On the KC-46A program, Boeing recognized a pre-tax charge of $329 million, which significantly impacted margins and Boeing’s EPS. But this has been a risk that is tied to Boeing’s decision of having aircraft flowing through various stages of production while the flight test program has not completed yet. Accounting for that we saw quite a good margin expansion, driven by improved margins on the Boeing 787 program. So that one-off item certainly is disappointing but was not completely unexpected and we are seeing some satisfying margins when we exclude the one-off item impact.

Free Cash Flow

Boeing’s cash flows during the third quarter were not as impressive as in the previous quarter. Boeing’s operating cash flow in the third quarter was $3.396B. In the first nine months, operating cash flow was $10.44B.

The free cash flow for the quarter was $3B. While this is a lower growth rate compared to the first six months of 2019, it still is a 15% improvement year-over-year.

Guidance

Quite important to investors is the guidance for the remainder of the year. Boeing has increased its core EPS by $0.10 to $9.90-$10.10 and the operating cash flow guidance from $12.25B to roughly $12.5B, driven by lower R&D expenditures and a slightly lower tax bill due to an effective tax rate of 28.5% instead of 29%. Revenue guidance has remained unchanged and also on the margins there seem to be no changes. So, Boeing has guided higher, but I can imagine investors looking either for a higher revenue or margin guidance and these were absent in the revised guidance.

Conclusion

I think, overall, Boeing’s earnings were good. Revenues came in above expectations, which could have resulted in Boeing beating EPS expectations by a wide margin. Slightly disappointing was the cost overhang on the KC-46A program, which likely has prevented Boeing from Boeing’s share prices to take off today and likely investors have also been looking at guidance improvement driven by factors other than lower R&D expenses and a lower tax rate. In January, Boeing will provide an outlook for 2018 but the company has already said it expects revenues and earnings to grow next year, which is a good sign. With a 15% margin Boeing’s Global Services unit also is a huge focus to grow earnings.

So, earnings are good with some slight disappointments here and there. At the time of writing, Boeing shares are trading over 3% lower which I think cannot be reasonably connected to the earnings beat, but more to the combination of yet another charge on the KC-46A program and relatively small changes to the guidance while Boeing has been the Dow’s top performing stock. For some investors, this moment has been used to take some profits.

Thank you for reading this article. If you want to know about my best investing ideas, sign up for AeroAnalysis, my Marketplace service. Don’t forget to hit the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile to receive updates for my upcoming articles.