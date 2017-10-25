National Commerce's (NCOM) CEO Richard Murray on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017 9:30 AM ET

Executives

William Matthews - Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer

Richard Murray - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Bragg - Executive Vice President, Bank Operations

Analysts

Catherine Mealor - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Tyler Stafford - Stephens Inc

Christopher Marinac - FIG Partners

William Wallace - Raymond James

William Matthews

Thank you, Glenda, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to the National Commerce third quarter 2017 earrings call. I’m joined by Richard Murray, John Bragg and Davis Goodson. We’ll make some prepared remarks then we’ll open up for questions. This call is being recorded and a webcast replay will be available on our website under the Investor Relations tab. Our website is nationalbankofcommerce.com.

Before I turn the call over to Richard Murray, our CEO, I'm going to read a few customary disclosures. During today's call, we may make statements relating to our future operating plans, expectations and performance that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

Any such forward-looking statements only reflect management expectations based upon currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed and/or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this call.

During today’s call, we will discuss financial measures derived from our financial statements that are not determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, including tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio and operating efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the non-GAAP measures presented by National Commerce Corporation may not be comparable to those used by other companies. A reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP measures discussed on this call to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is presented in our earnings release.

I’ll now turn the call over to Richard Murray.

Richard Murray

Thank you, Will. Good morning, and welcome to everybody. Formats will be similar to last quarter, I’ll make some introductory remarks, comment some on the balance sheet movement, make some asset quality comments, turn it over to Will to give us a little more detail around the financial results and then we’ll take questions.

We’re pleased with our third quarter performance and the year-to-date results. Net income for the quarter was $6.7 million, was up 4% from the second quarter of this year. Our earnings per share were $0.46 per diluted share, which compares to the $0.48 we reported last quarter and $0.43 we reported a year ago in the third quarter.

Return on average assets came in at 1.08% for the quarter, that compares to 1.06% last quarter and flat with 1.08% we reported a year ago. Return on tangible equity was 9.94%, again, that compares to 11.49% in quarter two of this year and 10.9% a year ago.

Asset quality metrics remained strong. But as John always does a good job of reminding us, our job is never done there. Our factoring company had another nice quarter and we continue to work through the mortgage integration and Will will speak to both of those in more detail in his comments.

The Patriot Bank acquisition closed August 31. We’re very excited to have David Key and his team joining up with us, and we’re also excited about the expansion into the greater Tampa Bay market. The system conversion there is scheduled for mid-November.

We’re also making good progress with the FirstAtlantic transaction. The regulatory approvals appear to be in good shape. The conversion work there has begun and that’s scheduled for April of next year. Mitch and his team are doing a great job, not only are preparing for a year-end close and a conversion in April, but also maintaining momentum and continuing to build the franchise that they’ve been building for the last 10 years.

So overall, we’re pleased with the progress we’ve made during the quarter. As always, we recognize we have work to do in front of us. But we also feel like, we have a good deal of opportunity ahead of us as well.

So now I’ll transition to some comments related to the balance sheet and asset quality. We had another good quarter of organic loan growth. If you exclude Patriot, overall loans grew $56 million, about a 12% annualized growth rate. The core bank growth was $52 million of that, which is consistent with last quarter’s growth rate. Year-to-date, loans organically had grown through about 14.5% on an annualized basis.

In quarter three, the growth was primarily in Alabama and Florida. By type, the growth was centered in C&I, owner occupied CRE and one-to-four family adjustable rate mortgages. Deposit balances, excluding again, Patriot were down $35 million in the quarter, about $10 million in wholesale CDs were allowed to runoff.

We also had about $40 million in some particularly large seasonal accounts, a very similar pattern to what we experienced last year, and feel like we should have some seasonal increases in those accounts and others in Q4, as well as continued growth from the continued emphasis we have on our new deposit relationships and expansion of existing ones.

In terms of asset quality, the total nonperforming portfolio was up $1.5 million to $5.5 million, most of that is due to the addition of the Patriot portfolio. Total charge-offs were just under $250,000, which is about 5 basis points – a 2 basis point improvement. Over last quarter, half of those were at the bank and half of those were at corporate billing.

Problem loan portfolio was up about $11 million, again, that includes all management attention loans and most of that also is due to the addition of the Patriot portfolio. Past dues, which excludes non-accrual loans were 20 basis points, which is up about 11 basis points from the second quarter.

So now, I’ll turn it over to Will to discuss the financial results in more detail.

William Matthews

Thanks, Richard. As Richard said, the $6.7 million in net income for the quarter, we had a higher share count through the June equity offering of additional 1.1 million shares, which impacted the Q3 EPS by about $0.04.

We also with – as Richard said, closed Patriot August 31, and we were impacted by merger-related expenses in the quarter of 340,000 after-tax, which is slightly over $0.02 a share for the quarter. So reported EPS of $0.46, or $0.48, if you exclude those. Year-to-date, EPS were $1.38 reported versus $1.17 through the first nine months of last year, up about 18% and year-to-date we’ve had about $0.06, a little over $0.06 and after-tax merger-related expenses.

Let me give you some detail on the margin. The margin on a tax equivalent basis was 4.58% in the quarter, which is up 24 basis points from Q2. The increase was largely due to a change in earning asset mix, but we also benefited from an increase in loan yields, which were up 7 basis points.

Total earning asset yields were up 25 basis points with a decline in our average cash and Fed fund sold of $89 million impacting the earning asset mix. Our total deposit costs, including non-interest bearing and interest bearing were pretty flat, again, they rose 1 point – 1 basis point, excuse me, from the second quarter. Although we did see some changes by categories versus Q2 on an average basis, our interest-bearing transaction accounts average balances were down $26 million and our costs were down 3 basis points in those.

Our savings in money market balances average were down $6 million, but the costs were up 3 basis points in those. Our CD average balances were down $16 million and the costs in those were up 3 basis points, and then our DDA average balances were up about 2 million.

Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing liabilities were up 2 basis points. If you – I mentioned that the cash and Fed funds sold, the average balances were down by $89 million in the quarter. If you held those balances constant with second quarter balances, our taxable equivalent margin would have been 4.45%, or a 11 basis points higher than the Q2 margin.

Accretion income in the quarter was $1.107 million in Q3 versus a $1.237 in Q2. Our tax equivalent margin, excluding accretion would have been 4.39% in Q3 versus 4.12% in Q2, or a 27 basis point increase.

Our loan yields were 5.45%, or 5.23% if you exclude the accretion. Our Q2 loan yields, excluding accretion were 5.12%. So we had a 11 basis point improvement in loan yields, excluding accretion. And if you excluded the factoring receivables as well our loan yields improved about 10 basis points quarter versus quarter Q2 – Q3 versus Q2.

As Richard mentioned, and I’ll cover in a little more detail in a minute, our factoring division had a very good quarter. Their interest and discount income represented 14% of our total interest income for Q3, which is up slightly from about 13.3% of Q2s. Richard mentioned, we had a good loan growth in the quarter. The growth was a little more weighted at the end of the quarter, because our – although our average loans, excluding, I mean, our loans grew $56 million, excluding Patriot. Our average loans during the quarter were up about $35 million versus Q2 averages, excluding Patriot.

The mortgage business continues to struggle a little bit. We had a small profit in the quarter of about $20,000 pre-tax in the mortgage business. I’m going to cover some of the transition items this year in just a minute. We also had an impact in some of our markets in September from the hurricane, lost about $4 million in production.

We believe our origination volume in Q3 was $123 million, which is down about 8% from the second quarter levels. But the revenue from Q3 was down about 12% from Q2 levels, and that’s due to reduced margins, which are primarily the result of the product mix. We had more portfolio of 5/1 ARMs and more construction firms as a percentage of the total in the third quarter, and those margins on those are slightly lower than some of the secondary products.

On a year-to-date basis, we’re operating well below our long-term expectations for the business. Our pre-tax contribution out of the mortgage business through the first nine months of the year is only about 150,000 on origination volume of a little under $400 million.

On the flip side though, we’re – we expect an improvement profitability in 2018, and are optimistic about the business going forward due to a number of changes that we’re making in the business, as well as some factors that affected 2017 that should not be present in 2018. Just to remind you with our merger with Private Bank shares, January 1, we merged two sizable mortgage operations with very different operating structures converted to a new – converting to a new system from two different systems that the two companies run and we’re completing that conversion this month after a whole lot of planning, a whole lot of work, a lot of folks.

The PrivatePlus Mortgage business had a more of an emphasis on direct-to-consumer business, which is something that we’re deemphasizing. And we think will save us about 700,000 annually on a go-forward basis. We’ve also invested this year in recruiting some new teams among other mortgage companies, which has, as you know, necessitated some upfront payments depreciated revenue production.

And then lastly, we have recently worked to realign our underwriting secondary marketing and some of our operating and management roles and eliminated a few positions, which on a go-forward basis, we think will save us about $0.5 million. So, again, I don’t – I want to emphasize, we’re optimistic about this business and its prospects going forward, but this has been a transition year for us in the mortgage business.

Factoring business, as I said, a strong quarter for revenue and pre-tax profitability, actually a record for both. Purchase volume was $259 million, which is up slightly from Q2, slight improvement in discount rate of about 6 basis points. The turn slowed about 2.5 days from Q2, so the yield actually declined slightly to about 14% in Q3 in spite of that slight improvement in discount rate. Also had a good quarter in credit losses with net charge-offs of about 5 basis points of purchase volume.

Revenue growth was good in the quarter for the company overall, a few – Patriot contributed only one month to the quarters and their revenue contribution is about $500,000. So if you exclude it down on an apples-to-apples comparison with Q2 operating revenue grew by about $750,000, which equates to about a 10.2% annualized growth rate.

Credit, as Richard mentioned, bank net charge-offs continue to be low 124,000 for the quarter, or 3 basis points annualized. And on a year-to-date basis, the bank has net recoveries of about $250,000. The combined net charge-off does 5 basis points for the quarter, or 2 basis points year-to-date.

We had provision expense during the quarter of $980,000 at the bank and $124,000 at corporate billing. The bank provision was really entirely due to growth and the smaller charge-off we had during the quarter, and our credit quality metrics continue to be good, as Richard mentioned.

Our – on the expenses, our operation – efficiency ratio improved in spite of the mortgage division operating at about 100% efficiency ratio. We will convert Patriot on November 20, and we should begin to see some savings in the latter part of Q4 to early Q1 out of that, but that’s also likely to be somewhat massed and offset in Q1 by the higher overall expenses one typically sees due to payroll and other things in the first quarter.

Patriot added about $311,000 in noninterest expenses and about 25,000 in noninterest income to the Q3 numbers. Our tax rate was higher this quarter. We had no change in our permanent items. And so they were just therefore lower as a percentage of the total income and we had no tax benefit from option exercises this quarter.

Capital ratios are in good shape. Our leverage ratio at 11.42%, tangible common equity around the same number at 11.46%. Tangible book value per share at the end of the quarter, $18.84. And I’ll mention, our CRE concentration levels on a consolidated level are in good shape at 72% and 252%, respectively.

And then lastly, I’ll just update you on the Firstatlantic. The S-4 and the regulatory applications have been filed. Depending upon the regulatory and shareholder approval timeline, we hope to be able to close the transaction around January 1.

Glenda, we’ll now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Catherine Mealor from KBW. Your line is now open.

Catherine Mealor

Thanks. Good morning.

William Matthews

Good morning.

Richard Murray

Good morning.

Catherine Mealor

Will, in your remarks, did you disclose what the spread from CBI was this quarter?

William Matthews

Let’s see, was – that the – it was about 14% in Q3. You want the net interest income of CBI?

Catherine Mealor

Yes, if you’ve got it, that would be great.

William Matthews

Yes, let me, – I want you to jump to another question while I pull that number.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. And, Will, what was going on as trying to think about, how you think about your margin, ex-CBI and ex-accretion. It feels like that continue – has continued to move higher in your outlook for that margin moving forward?

William Matthews

Yes. So the margin – margin ex, I’ll just go straight to that number, I’ll make it easier. Margin, excluding accretion and excluding CBI for the quarter was 3.82% and for the second quarter was 3.60%. So about a 22 basis point improvement ex-CBI, ex-accretion, so.

Catherine Mealor

And then so what’s the primary driver to that? Is that impacting Patriot?

William Matthews

No, it’s really earning asset. Patriot was only in the quarter for a month and..

Catherine Mealor

Yes.

William Matthews

…really they were sort of non-impactful on the margin. The earning asset mix is the biggest driver, of course, with reduction in Fed funds sold as a piece of our overall earning asset base. But then secondarily, we had some improvement in loan yields, as I was mentioning. I know I spit out a lot of numbers there in a couple of paragraphs. So – but our – really those two factors. And with – and then combine that with not really having any move up in our deposit costs to speak of.

Looking forward, I think that everyone is expecting that continued pressure on the right-side of the balance sheet is going to make it harder to not see some movement on the deposit rates, particularly if we get a rate hike in December. So, I don’t know, we’ll see how successful we are in maintaining that going forward, but thus far, we’ve been – we’ve done a good job with that.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. And then you mentioned some of the expectations you have for deposit flows seasonally this quarter versus maybe next. How does that come into play and how you’re thinking about the size of excess liquidity? Do you expect some excess liquidity to come back into your margin next quarter? As you said today, and so, maybe that normalizes to a level we see in the past couple of quarters, perhaps that’s been – that take some of the increase out of the margin?

Richard Murray

I don’t know. Hey, Catherine, this is Richard. A lot of it will depend on loan growth. Our loan growth was pretty good in the quarter. But our loan growth is very lumpy depending on how the loan growth effects, or the loan growth that we have in the quarter will answer that question. We do expect a fair amount of what we saw – what we have seen drawn down over the last two quarters come back in the fourth quarter.

If you sort of normalize the deposit book for those seasonal accounts, our deposit – our core deposits are up about 13% for the year. So we’ve had some good core deposit growth, but we still have those seasonal accounts. And in some cases, some of those seasonal accounts may not come back quite as strong as they come back in years past. There’s – it’s not 100% sure that they will and that kind of fluctuates a little bit. So that will play a role. But we do expect, for the most part, most of that to come back.

So we should have an influx of deposit growth. But we’re hopeful that we’ll also have some pretty decent loan growth to absorb some of that, but maybe end up with a little more cash, Fed funds sold at the end of December than we had at the end of September.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. That’s really helpful. Thank you. And then now the second question on mortgage, you talked about how – right now, you’ve got a 10% efficiency in the mortgage division. What do you think that can move to after you finish all this integration?

William Matthews

That’s a really hard question to ask. John Bragg may have some better answer than me. But, Catherine, it’s a business that is not capital intensive. It – so the efficiency ratio in that business to me is a little less important than the core business for that reason. But it’s – with the variability and production volume driven so much by interest rates and our inability predict that, it’s hard for – I hope, John will say on that.

John Bragg

Yes, a better measurement on that might be, Catherine that, we hope to have a normal profitability in that businesses between 40 and 50 basis points. So total production is kind of the way we measure it really more so than on an efficiency ratio.

Catherine Mealor

Okay, that’s helpful. Where would you say that number is today?

Richard Murray

Well, I mean, since we’ve only made $150,000 on almost $400 million production, I mean it’s minor.

William Matthews

It’s 100%.

Richard Murray

Yes, business [indiscernible].

Catherine Mealor

Yes, got it.

William Matthews

Profit margin, yes it’s not.

Catherine Mealor

Yes, so the [indiscernible] production is where you’re hoping that moves to, would you normalize the expenses?

Richard Murray

That’s been our historical target, yes.

Catherine Mealor

Okay, okay that makes sense. All right great, very helpful. Thank you.

William Matthews

Great, Catherine the net interest income contribution from the factoring division right at – just – was about $3.5 million during the quarter. And that’s charged then Fed fund plus a 0.25 funding cost.

Catherine Mealor

Great, okay. Thank you.

Richard Murray

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Tyler Stafford from Stephens. Your line is now open.

Tyler Stafford

Hey good morning guys.

Richard Murray

Good morning.

William Matthews

Good morning.

Tyler Stafford

Hey, I guess maybe Will or Richard first, just outside of your opening comments around the mortgage slowdown from Irma, from the Hurricane Irma. Did you guys see any other impacts across your Florida franchise from the hurricane?

Richard Murray

Not really, we really didn’t, there were some minor damage to one office in Orlando, but it’s not meaningful at all. We did have some stoppage in terms of – we were closed for a day or two in some of the offices due to not having power. We unfortunately had an employee or two that had some damage to their homes. But for the most part, given what was expected in terms of potential impact, we really had none, other than what Will mentioned.

Tyler Stafford

Yes, okay. Will, in the factoring business this quarter, the average days turned slow to over 40 for the first time in a couple of years. Anything that you can point to that’s slowing that turn down?

William Matthews

Yes we have – there is one large company that was spun off from a Fortune 500 company. And that Fortune 500 Company now owns a 49% interest in this account debtor and there has been a bit of a – a lot of confusion in their accounts payable department which has caused them to be very slow on about $900,000 in receivables they owe us. We actually got a wire yesterday for $375,000 of that and we’re told the rest to be paid next week. So that that piece alone has caused the turn to be a little bit a bit slower. Other than that it’s been pretty, pretty normal though.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. Thanks for that. And then I guess earlier this year in CBI was a little I guess bumpy there some larger volumes than originally expected, do you care to take a stab at volumes for next year yet, Will?

William Matthews

You hear me talk a lot, obviously when we’re making bets on my predictions about volume and CBI one would have lost some money. It’s – but – and I’d say that not really being funny in the sense, but it is difficult to predict because so much – there’s about 20% or 30% of that volume this year depending upon the month has been energy related and hauling for some of the energy companies that are fracing and whatnot. And that business is depending on us feeling good about the credit insurance that we’ve got on the various debtors and that remaining in place us feeling good about our that business general – it’s also dependent on – so we’ve got all those things in place and feel good about it, which we do currently, but it’s if their stuff is going to turn on to a dime so the – depending on what happens on oil prices that business can come and go pretty quickly. There’s a greater flexibility amongst those folks. So we had more of that business than we would have projected. And I just – it’s hard for me to feel comfortable hazarding a guess as to what that looks like going forward.

Tyler Stafford

Okay that’s fine. Last one for me, just to dig up on how the accelerated accretion this quarter?

William Matthews

I don’t have the – I have the total numbers, like I said, $1.107 million versus $1.237 million in the second quarter. But I don’t – I’ll try, I don’t, I can’t recall what the sort of schedule was what was accelerating.

Tyler Stafford

That’s okay, okay.

William Matthews

I don’t recall any big payouts big – any big early payouts like that in the quarter, but we may have had one or two.

Tyler Stafford

Yes. Okay. Thanks guys, congrats on nice quarter.

Richard Murray

Thank you.

William Matthews

Thank you, Tyler.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Christopher Marinac from FIG Partners.

Christopher Marinac

Thanks, good morning guys. Just want to follow-up on deposit cost and it’s a relatively modest deposit beta this quarter. And I’m just curious how much of a challenge do you see deposit costs will or will not be for you going forward. Does it impact the CBI business in addition to the main bank franchise?

William Matthews

It generally impact CBI because it’s – for lack of a better word, a left side of the balance sheet business only, so it’s the bank’s job to provide funding to it. And I don’t see any constraints on there’s good yields on that stuff, so the bank will be able to fund – quarter billion question I guess would be is what sort of pressure we start to see, I don’t know, Richard what your thoughts on?

Richard Murray

One of the things that we’ve been very fortunate, we have a fair amount of liquidity on the balance sheet, we’ve been able to let some of the higher cost deposits either run off in the terms of time deposits or when approached by existing customers large relationships on the one-off negotiations if it were not in a reasonable range we were allowed to let – we were fortunate to be able to let some of that walk away as well. So that – we were able to keep our deposit costs pretty flat for the last several quarters, over a year and we haven’t touched our rack rates probably in four or five years.

But I saw there is an article in The Wall Street Journal today talking about rack rates moving at some of the larger banks in their wealth management areas. If we do have an interest rate hike at the end of the year, it would not be surprising if banks started to move their rack rates. And I think if banks start to move their rack rates, we would certainly need to be looking very carefully at following suit for a lot of different reasons.

So it could be that you’ll begin to see that beta be more than it has been for us at least beginning with the next rate hike, especially if the next rate hike is in December. But we wouldn’t expect it to be extraordinary. And the – I guess the one-off discussions that we’ve been having for the last several quarters with significant depositors and negotiating something other than the rack rate, those have not necessarily increased in this most recent quarter over the previous couple of quarters.

William Matthews

And I would just add Chris one sort of comment to that is that, we have had very nice growth as a company and we’re at a stage on a life cycle where we hope to continue to have that kind of growth. And given that we do have – we do need to maintain some excess liquidity just to – just given our loan growth and our pipelines and what not. So having said all that, I would expect us and the industry in general to continue to see some pressure on the right side of the balance sheet cost wise. I would not – I don’t have a crystal ball, but I would not anticipate being able to hold our deposit costs flat where they are moving forward as we’ve been able to do the last six, seven, eight quarters.

Christopher Marinac

Does the fact that the cost of deposits is already in the upper 50 to give you flexibility, because you’re already competitive with alternatives out there?

Richard Murray

I think the big – the really big banks have such low rates on their rack rates that you’re. Them moving from nothing to a little more than nothing is still not a big impact, but they have such market share and there’s such inertia in customer movement, it allows them that that’s from our share. So I don’t know the that – we still got to get out and work and call and focus on growing deposits as a key part of every one of our officers jobs as much as isn’t growing loans too so.

Christopher Marinac

Great, thanks for the background there and then just a separate question on the mortgage business. As you integrate Tampa and add Jacksonville in the next year, how does that help you grow the mortgage business? Do you see some additional upsides just from happening naturally and more output?

John Bragg

Yes this is John Bragg, we definitely do that as a positive. We feel like we’re structured in the back office for continued growth. So there’s a fixed portion of that, while obviously the loan officers is the commission based, but there’s been some unrest in the Jacksonville market and so we feel very good about our possibilities in those Tampa and Jacksonville to try to round that out. So we’re hopeful to be able to do. As we talked before, there is some upfront cost in listing teams and people outside. So, earlier we have success in that, but the more it will bode well for the year. But – so, yes, we’re very hopeful there.

Christopher Marinac

Great. Thank you, John. I appreciate it.

Richard Murray

Thanks, Chris.

John Bragg

Thank you, Chris.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of William Wallace from Raymond James. Your line is now open.

William Wallace

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

William Matthews

Hey, Will.

Richard Murray

Good morning.

William Wallace

Maybe just a follow-up on mortgage. So you mentioned that you have recruited additional producers, I don’t know if you’re replacing producers or what. But do you anticipate that we’ll see kind of the normal seasonality in production levels in the fourth quarter, or do you anticipate that the recent hires could help kind of stem some of that given the weakness that we saw in the third quarter?

John Bragg

It’s a good question. We should see a little bit of the seasonal downturn, but we’re hopeful with a couple of the new recruits in the Atlanta market, the Savannah team being up to speed, and then we’ve had a very strong production out of our Alabama market. And so we hope that that will be offset some, but their journey will be a little bit of seasonality than we haven’t seen that yet. But we do hope that that will be the case, so level that out a bit.

William Wallace

Okay. And remind us, do you report the mortgage fee income line item net of variable comp?

John Bragg

No.

William Matthews

No, no, it’s growth and it will have a commission expense on top of that.

William Wallace

Okay. And I apologize, I feel like you kind of answered this question twice already. But I’m going to ask again. Should I anticipate it – if I look at the net interest margin and I look at maybe your loans as a percentage of your earning assets, which you talked a lot about the benefits of margin from the shift in the earning assets, and it’s up to 87%, which is relatively high. Do you anticipate that that you will be building a little bit more of liquidity in securities in the fourth quarter? I mean, I think we’ll see that change with FFHD in the first quarter. But I’m just kind of just trying to think about the earning asset mix?

William Matthews

Yes. Well, again, I apologize for – obviously, I haven’t been done a very good job answering the question, if you’re having to ask that the third time. And part of that maybe due to the person answering the question, part of that maybe due to the difficulty of predicting it, hopefully, it’s more the latter than the former. But I would – sitting here today with an imperfect crystal ball, I would say, we do expect to build liquidity a little bit in the fourth quarter, not so much in the form of securities, but more in the form of cash and Fed funds sold, just based upon conversations we have with some of our deposit customers that are larger ones and their expected fourth quarter activity.

Firstatlantic, as you mentioned, they have about an $80 million portfolio in their roughly $460 million balance sheet. So depending on the timing of closing there, if we are able to close, January 1 as we’re currently targeting, we will bring that on to our balance sheet. We’ll address whether we retain their heritage securities or since they’re marking the market, anyway go ahead and rework their portfolio or leave some of it in cash, we’ll have to address that at that time.

But I – to finish your question, yes, I do think that we’ll have a higher portion of cash in the earning asset mix in Q4, it’s just hard to say how much, because some of that will depend upon the averages. Of course, it will depend upon the timing of cash coming in and whatnot from some of these customers and our success in just growing the core deposit base.

William Wallace

Understood. And so if I were to think just maybe big picture, is there kind of an optimal level that that you would run at as far as either loans as a portion of your earning asset mix, or cash and securities as a portion?

William Matthews

Yes, I’d say longer-term and I would define that as, when our growth rate is lower, I think of a bank earning asset base being comprised of roughly 75% to 80% loans, and then 15% to 25% – I mean, 15% to 20% securities and the rest in cash. We have – with our loan growth, we have – we’re under investment in the securities portfolio, our earning asset base is about 5% securities today. So – but I – the question of when we reach that more mature point? I don’t see that in the next 12 months.

William Wallace

Yes, understood. Understood, I’m just trying to get a sense as to kind of where to think about it just big picture longer-term. So thank you for that color. I appreciate it, guys.

William Matthews

Sure. Thanks, William.

Richard Murray

Thank you.

Operator

