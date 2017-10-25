Chevron: Earnings Preview

The company’s upstream profits will likely climb on the back of production growth, led by higher volumes from Gorgon and the Permian Basin, and higher prices.

Chevron (CVX) may report double-digit growth in production on a year-over-year basis, again, when it releases its quarterly results before the markets open on Friday, October 27. The company's refining business will also likely post substantially higher profits. The company's earnings will move higher from $0.77 per share in Q2-2017 and $0.68 per share in Q3-2016.

Last year was a tough one for Chevron as it was hit with a double whammy of weak production volumes and low commodity prices. But it has turned its business around this year. The company started 2017 on a low note by posting a modest (0.4%) growth in production, on a year-over-year basis, for the first quarter. But in the second quarter, production jumped 10% to 2.78 million boe per day. And I think the good times will continue as Chevron will likely post another double-digit increase in production for the third quarter.

Chevron has increased drilling activity in the Permian Basin, which is the lowest cost shale oil play in the US and is located in Texas and New Mexico. The company owns 1.5 million acres in the play's Midland and Delaware Basins. In the second quarter, Chevron's production from the region climbed by roughly 33% on a year-over-year basis to 178,0000 barrels per day. That production growth rate was in-line with the company's 20% to 35% CAGR target. The company's Permian Basin volumes will likely cross the 200,000 boe per day mark in the short term as it continues to deploy additional rigs. Chevron was running 13 rigs in the region in late-July and since then, based on what we've heard previously from the management, I think the company would have deployed one to two additional rigs. Consequently, the company's US upstream production for Q3-2017 will likely come in higher than 701,000 boe per day seen in Q2-2017 and 698,000 boe per day in Q3-2016.

Note that Chevron has significant operations in the Gulf of Mexico, which was hit hard by the Hurricane Harvey which forced a number of oil and gas producers to suspend operations. However, Chevron has been saying that its operations remained unaffected by the tropical storm. Investors, therefore, shouldn't expect any significant Harvey-related damages.

Meanwhile, Chevron will also likely report higher production from international operations, particularly on a year-over-year basis, thanks in large part to the start-up of major projects, particularly the massive Gorgon LNG plant located in offshore Australia that is 47.3% owned by Chevron. The project reported first gas at the end of the first quarter of this year and played a major role in fueling the company's growth in the second quarter as the facility produced an average of 333,000 boe per day (100% basis). However, the Q2-2017 production was hit by some operational issues, which have been fixed. Since July, the company has been saying that Gorgon's is producing 430,000 boe per day, as per the company's investor presentations (links here and here). Therefore, I believe Gorgon will lift Chevron's volumes on a sequential as well as the year-over-year basis, though the year-over-year boost will likely be significantly higher at close to 200,000 boe per day. Chevron will likely report higher international upstream volumes for Q3-2017 as compared to 2.08 million boe per day in Q2-2017 and 1.82 million boe per day in Q3-2016.

Overall, Chevron will likely report higher levels of output than 2.78 million boe per day in Q2-2017 and 2.51 million boe per day in Q3-2016, though growth will be significantly greater on a year-over-year than sequential basis. Note that the production will be offset by normal field declines and the impact of production entitlements. But even if Chevron reports flat volumes on a sequential basis, it will still translate into strong double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis.

Chevron's year-over-year results will also benefit from higher commodity prices. The price of the international benchmark Brent crude averaged $52 a barrel in the third quarter, depicting a gain of 10% from the same quarter last year, while the US benchmark WTI crude rose 7% to $48 a barrel and natural gas price climbed 2.7% to $2.95 per MMBtu. The company's sequential results will also benefit from slightly higher levels of oil prices, which could be partly offset by lower natural gas prices. The price of WTI oil was flat from Q2-2017 but Brent rose 2% while natural gas dipped 4%.

The production growth and improvement in commodity prices have put Chevron in a great position to grow upstream earnings from $853 million in Q2-2017 and $454 million in Q3-2016.

Chevron's downstream, or refining, business is positioned to benefit from the strength in refining margins. In the US, the tropical storm Harvey disrupted up to a quarter of the US refining capacity which pushed gasoline prices and crack spreads higher. As per data from Andeavor (ANDV), the Gulf Coast 3-2-1 and the Mid-Continent 3-2-1 crack spreads jumped by double-digits on a sequential (more than 60%) and year-over-year (more than 30%) basis while the Pacific Northwest 5-3-1-1 and the West Coast 3-2-1 crack spreads also saw meaningful gains. The refining margins also improved in the international markets, particularly in Europe due to operational issues at some of the major refineries. Total SA (TOT)'s refining margin indicator for Q3-2017, which can be used as a proxy for refining margins in Europe, gained 17.6% sequentially and 89% on a year-over-year basis.

The severe weather conditions also forced the closure of a number of refineries in Texas. Chevron's peer Exxon Mobil (XOM) was forced to close the Baytown and Beaumont refineries, which are two of its largest facilities. But Chevron does not have significant exposure to Texas, which is why the company's refining business, much like its upstream operation, managed to avoid Harvey's impact. The company has three major refineries in the US, two of which are located in California (Richmond and El Segundo) while the third is in Pascagoula, Mississippi. However, the Pascagoula operated at reduced rates from early-October due to the Hurricane Nate which may impact the company's fourth-quarter results. We'll likely hear more on this in the third-quarter conference call.

In this backdrop, Chevron should post significantly higher earnings from the downstream business as compared to $1.19 billion in Q2-2017 and $1.07 billion in Q3-2016.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Chevron and Exxon Mobil.