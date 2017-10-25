Chipotle Mexican Grill: The Story Is Broken

Tepid comparable sales growth is lapping huge declines; once the lap gets more challenging, comparable sales growth will likely turn negative.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) stock is tanking after the company reported dismal third quarter numbers. We are now nearly 2 years removed from Chipotle's infamous e. Coli breakout, and the company has yet to really recover. Any comparisons to Taco Bell's 2006 E. coli outbreak now seem null, and any hope for CMG to regain EPS power in the mid-teens range any time soon also seem null.

Overall, this is a broken narrative and a broken stock. The valuation still does not appropriately reflect the significant risks associated with owning this stock.

CMG data by YCharts

The quarter itself was a double miss, and there were a few red flags that drove the top and bottom line miss.

Comparable sales in the quarter inched up just 1%. That marginal comp growth laps a huge 22% drop one year ago, so you're looking at down 21% on a normalized 2-year stack basis. That is pretty shocking, because it illustrates that there really isn't any "bounce" back to this narrative. Customers are barley even "crawling" back.

Comps aren't expected to "bounce" back any time soon. Comps are trending in the up 2% to up 3% range in October, and that is still lapping some pretty big declines. The troubling thing here is that comps turned positive in a big way last December (+14.7%), so the era of easy laps will soon be over. If CMG is barely comping positive against really easy laps, one can reasonably assume that CMG will comp negative against harder laps. Consequently, CMG comparable sales growth will likely be negative starting in December and going into 2018.

The other major red flag is that while comparable sales growth is tepid, labor expense growth is not. Restaurant level operating margins came in at 16.1%, a 200 basis point year-over-year improvement. But that is up tepidly from a really low base. Pre-E. Coli crisis, RLMs were up near 28%.

The big driver of that is labor expense. The labor expense rate was around 22% pre-E. coli crisis. Now it stands at 27%.

Overall, we look at Chipotle as a broken story. In the wake of the E. coli crisis, the company has tried national advertising. They have tried big promotions like Chiptopia. They have tried new menu adds like queso.

And yet nothing has worked. Customers are barely crawling back, so at this point, investors must ask themselves: will those lost customers ever come back? We don't think so. The QSR space has matured to offer healthier, more organic options that give you the same healthy feel as Chipotle, but without all the health issue noise. Consumers are now flocking to poke spots, sushi bars, "do it yourself" pizza bars, and super-food cafes (think acai bowls).

Chipotle's broken story means CMG is a broken stock. Bulls want to point to $15 earnings per share in 2015 and say the company will get back there, but current trends indicate that there is no guarantee of that happening. Instead, the appropriate way to look at CMG is a stock that is trading at 38x this year's earnings estimate.

That multiple is too big considering all the risks challenging the CMG growth story. Consequently, we believe this stock will remain challenged over the next several months, especially as comparable sales growth turns negative against positive laps.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.