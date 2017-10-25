Chevron: Risk Is High Going Into Earnings

Photo credit

I haven’t exactly been friendly to Chevron (CVX) in the recent past as I’ve found the company’s fundamentals to be inferior to rival Exxon (NYSE:XOM). Apart from this, Chevron continues to trade at a premium to not only Exxon, but the group as a whole, and given the struggles it is having getting earnings back to pre-crash levels, I cannot reconcile the two. Heading into Q3 earnings later this week, CVX is flying and hitting new highs, but I’ll demonstrate why I think the stock is setup for failure going into Friday.

Let’s begin with the chart because CVX has made tremendous progress in the past couple of months. The stock languished after the Q1 report and fell below the 200 DMA for some time. However, optimism after the Q2 report has sent shares to $121, marking new highs. Oil prices have recovered nicely in that time frame, and indeed, heading into the report, crude is still in excess of $52. The strength the stock has shown has been rather incredible, but I’m afraid the party may be coming to an end.

The momentum indicators, for one, are not confirming the move to new highs. They started to roll over a few weeks ago, and while the stock has come off just a bit, the momentum indicators are diverging in a bearish manner. This is not a reason by itself to sell the stock, but given that new highs were reached without confirmation from momentum, it makes me think that perhaps bullish conviction is waning. In addition to that, stocks that make new highs right before earnings reports often have a lot of good news already priced in and that makes it difficult for the stock to behave well once the report actually comes out. Chevron certainly seems to be in that boat right now.

But why am I so pessimistic? For one thing, Chevron continues to trade at huge premiums to its peers and I simply cannot figure out why. For instance, Chevron is going for 24 times next year’s earnings while XOM is closer to 21. That’s a wide gulf, and considering that XOM’s fundamentals have been and remain in much better shape than Chevron’s, the difference is perplexing. Chevron has further to go to the upside in terms of returning to growth – because it fell harder during the downturn – but at the same time, paying 24 times earnings for this stock at this stage is a huge bet on enormous earnings growth going forward.

To be fair, crude prices have recovered and Chevron should certainly benefit from that. The problem is that it has had to cut capex by tens of billions of dollars over the past couple of years because it was running out of cash, so I’m not sure the growth story can play out the way bulls think it can due to a dearth of investment. XOM, by contrast, cut capex but by much smaller relative amounts and actually has a path to growth. The bull case for Chevron seems predicated on years of continued oil and gas pricing growth, which is something I’m not sure I can get behind. Even if it happens to work out that way, the stock has already priced in tremendous amounts of growth that haven’t happened yet, and that means that runway for upside surprises is very short or even nonexistent.

Revenue is supposed to be up 15% or so this quarter after a much better showing in Q2 as prices and volume continue to recover. It isn’t that I don’t believe Chevron can continue to grow; the case for a continued revenue recovery is very clear. The problem is that margins haven’t yet recovered to the extent they have to in order for Chevron to grow into its ludicrously high valuation. Will Q3 be the report where we see a clear path to margin expansion? Perhaps, but I also think it is already priced in so whether we do or not may not be of that great of consequence when all is said and done.

Keep in mind also that the margin conversation isn’t just relevant to the valuation; Chevron’s FCF has been dismal for years now. Part of what Chevron needs to improve its FCF – and it needs that desperately – is for margins to improve. Chevron simply isn’t earning enough and thus, isn’t producing enough cash to pay its dividend over the long term. Given Chevron’s place as a dividend stock, it needs that cash to keep shareholders happy. Maybe Chevron has figured it out and Q3 will show blockbuster margin improvement and FCF production, but we haven’t seen anything in the past couple of years to suggest that is going to happen. I’ll be watching capex and FCF levels very closely because they matter a great deal at this point to Chevron and those that hold it for the dividend.

Overall, I see a stock that has rallied hugely to new highs right as oil has recovered. I see bearish divergences in the chart and I also see a stock that is very expensive without a good reason. Chevron is undoubtedly on the road to recovery and that’s great, but it is nowhere near being able to justify a $120 stock price and I think the risk/reward proposition is heavily skewed towards the downside. It is this lopsided setup that I think is a good opportunity for a short heading into earnings because I’m not sure there is anything Chevron could say to keep the stock going higher right now.

