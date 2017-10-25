Express Scripts Holding (ESRX) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Express Scripts Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ESRX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

October 25, 2017 8:30 am ET

Benjamin Bier - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Good morning. With me today is Tim Wentworth, CEO and President.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Tim.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Thanks, Ben, and good morning, everyone. I want to start by saying that we are very pleased to have Jim Havel coming back to Express Scripts to join my leadership team as our Chief Financial Officer. Jim's understanding of our business, both financially and operationally, will enable a seamless transition and the execution of our strategic initiatives.

In addition, I want thank Eric Slusser for his over two years of experience and service to us. He has been a strong steward of our shareholders' financial resources and both the strong finance team that is critical to our long-term success.

Now to highlight our third quarter, we reported 9% adjusted earnings per share growth, we grew cash flow by 28%, and announced our pending acquisition of eviCore healthcare.

I also want to say that last week's announcement by Anthem, while disappointing and perplexing, was not surprising to us and reaffirms the actions that we have already begun to take to focus on our strong core and transform our business as we look into the next decade. We have a terrific team who services Anthem and will continue to do so through the transition.

From the work that we do to lower cost and improve care to the novel solutions we create with and for our clients, to the investments were are making in our business to drive long-term growth, we are rapidly evolving to stay ahead of healthcare trends.

In the midst of so much change, our focus on patients has never been more resolute. By the way, while today is about financial results, it is also a moment to show appreciation for our people who do extraordinary work every day to ensure patients get the medicine they need. In challenging times, that work has never been more important, and since August, we have seen what it means to be a hero for those in need as demonstrated by many of our 26,000 employees who have put themselves in harm's way to deliver to those we serve.

Natural disasters have devastated areas across our country, but we have rallied to meet our commitment to every patient. I thank all of our employees and all the first responders and others helping communities recover for their tremendous efforts. Millions of people are still in dire situations, and we are here to serve for the long haul.

The constellation on this slide broadly illustrates the complex work that we do every day for 3,000 clients and more than 80 million people. For our clients, we consult with them on how to get the most value from the pharmacy benefit they provide their members or employees. That means developing and implementing formularies, creating and managing pharmacy networks aimed at achieving cost and clinical outcomes, providing best-in-class care to members and providing access to specialist pharmacists who deeply understand patient needs.

Additionally, for our health plan clients, that means standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them to help them grow their businesses. With our size, focused scale, deep expertise and independent model of client alignment, we are uniquely positioned to take bold actions, deliver specialized care and create innovative solutions that our country needs to maintain affordable access to medicine. Cost and care are not mutually exclusive. We enable payers to achieve both.

Whether you've invested in Express Scripts for a few months or a few decades, it is critical to understand two things; the comprehensive set of unique capabilities we have assembled and built, and the benefits payers and patients realize when we deploy our scale and expertise on their behalf. I want to spend a moment talking about those specific benefits.

As you can see, we deliver savings to our clients in a number of ways. With our national preferred formulary covering over 25 million lives, we are able to leverage competition to drive greater value with over $7 billion in value created over the last five years.

Our clinically-based utilization management programs help people make better decisions and eliminate wasteful spending. Creating 90-day options through home delivery and retail pharmacies, we optimize choices for patients while delivering the best care and savings. Most importantly, our specialized patient care improves adherence and health outcomes, while our data analytics prevent or close gaps in care that we identify through the integration of our members' medical and pharmacy data.

When you look at delivering the bottom-line numbers, you can see that without us, payers would have an additional 30% or more added to their annual pharmacy bill, and that's just the financial cost. Through our specialized model of patient care, people stay on their therapy and get the better health. That is the power of Express Scripts.

And clients recognize our leadership. We already have 18 million covered lives in our Multiple Sclerosis Care Value Program, our most recently launched program within our SafeGuardRx set of solutions. Health plan clients increasingly count on us, using our expertise to establish formularies, negotiate their rebates, and strategically evolve their pharmacy and integrated offerings.

In the same way, health plans are focusing their specialty networks increasingly choosing to rely exclusively on the outstanding patient care we provide at Accredo.

Bottom line, as an independent PBM, we are 100% focused on executing our strategy to drive down costs, improve care and continually innovate. We have the freedom to pursue new ways to create competition and value, and have demonstrated we can partner with others to drive significant results for members, clients and shareholders.

While I will not address recent speculation and rumors concerning potential disruption in our space, I will simply say that we are confident in our model, always interested in new ways to create value, and have built a company that surrounds patients with specialized care in a way that nobody else does. The value we create for clients and patients goes far beyond simply dispensing medications.

We are updating our full-year retention rate to be between 95% and 96%. As we said last quarter, we have had an exceptional year with renewals in our health plan, federal and commercial businesses, which continued through the third quarter. In addition, while we did not secure new cornerstone case in a year, which only saw a few come to market, overall sales results have been encouraging. For example, we have achieved a 60% increase in middle-market sales over our strong 2016 performance.

We are very optimistic about how we are positioned for the next two selling seasons where we know there is significant opportunity to win new business. We have also seen very strong response to our solutions in the third quarter. Introducing our new comprehensive opioid approach along with our updated SafeGuardRx offering, has led to increased sales this year, but will also provide a strong base to growth from next year as these programs create better outcomes for members and deliver savings to clients.

We are also excited about our strong partnerships with over 75 regional health plans. They recognize the value we bring and increasingly are engaged with us to collaborate more comprehensively. For example, we are delivering strong star ratings to the regulated business. Additionally, we are mapping out joint sales strategies and are collaborating to increase care to patients through a comprehensive approach, which keeps healthcare cost in check.

We have been and continue to be the trusted PBM partner of choice for health plans as we integrate with them to drive their care management and member experience initiatives. Looking forward, the opportunity to expand our role with health plans is meaningfully enhanced through our recently announced agreement with eviCore, a leading medical benefit management company.

As I mentioned at the outset this morning, we are accelerating our evolution of the company. Looking forward to the future, more clients, health plans in particular, are looking for a comprehensive approach to benefits management. By taking our size, strength and expertise in the pharmacy side of the benefit and adding eviCore's outstanding offerings on the medical side, we will be the nation's leading patients benefit management company, a new kind of PBM, if you will.

eviCore has access to over 100 million patients. While there is some overlap with the 80 million members we serve, we know that together we have the opportunity to improve care and drive out wasteful spend for a third of our country's population. It is an outstanding opportunity for us to better get at the $1 trillion, our country waste annually on non-adherence to medicine and overutilization of healthcare.

As in pharmacy management when we drive out waste and improve cost and care, we are rewarded. eviCore has far-reaching capabilities across many therapeutic areas, today managing areas that have more than $300 billion in annual spend and many opportunities for us together to drive further growth.

We are optimistic we will close on this acquisition by the end of the year setting the stage to add an important driver of future growth. We are impressed with the eviCore management team and plan to have the company operate as a stand-alone business leveraging the great relationships they have built over the past 25 years. Those relationships have in turn led to a thriving business, which we expect to grow by double digits over the next few years. Upon closing, eviCore will be accretive to earnings in its first full year of operation and we will provide more specific objections beyond 2017 on our 2018 guidance call later this year, assuming we close the transaction.

I want to make a few points very clear. Our work is comprehensive. We are well-positioned for future growth and we are not standing still. We are providing benefits to payers and patients that they do not get from other PBMs. We are partnering with health plans in new and innovative ways. We are broadening our capabilities into new areas of healthcare for us, which will allow us to do more to improve affordability and access, while also delivering growth.

And finally, as we evolve what we do and how we do it, Express Scripts continues to build on a strong legacy of innovation, patient care, financial discipline and performance that reward shareholders. In addition to making external investments, as you know, we have committed to internal investments to change the way we engage with our patients, providers and clients, a multiyear effort we have called our enterprise value initiative and launched last quarter.

Over the last 12 weeks, we have been hard at work mapping and sizing opportunities and examining our end-to-end processes. We are beginning to reimagine and redesign our patients and physician experience. Also, we have a line of sight to automating routine processes and making it far easier for our clients to do business with us.

In the coming weeks, we'll finalize a plan that is fully integrated across our organization and continue to expect value of approximately $600 million annually by 2021. This investment, along with the pending acquisition of eviCore, debt reduction of $650 million and share repurchases of $2.8 billion year-to-date are all being executed in a very disciplined fashion. We are committed to being very thoughtful about how we deploy our shareholders' capital.

Turning to financials, we reported third quarter adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.90, which represents an increase of 9% over last year and is consistent with the midpoint of our guidance range. Our adjusted claims for the quarter were $343.6 million, slightly below the midpoint of our guidance range. This shortfall is primarily attributable to the exchange volumes being down year-over-year, as well as the natural disasters devastating regions across our country impacting both retail and mail client.

Adjusted SG&A decreased 5% over last year. Within the context of our enterprise value initiative plan, we slowed some spending in the third quarter allowing our teams to analyze projects across the organization to ensure they're fully aligned and coordinated to officially meet our organizations' 2021 goal. We generated $1.9 billion of adjusted EBITDA. Our core adjusted EBITDA grew 1% to $1.3 billion resulting in core adjusted EBITDA per adjusted claim of $4.68, up 2%. Our year-to-date core adjusted EBITDA increase is up 2.5% over the prior period, driven by generic acquisition cost at mail, Accredo growth, increased rebate value and new solution sales. From a cash flow perspective, we generated $1.9 billion of net cash flow from operations, up 28% over last year.

We also repurchased 11.5 million shares for $712.8 million during the quarter and completed our second 10b5-1 plan on October 9, 2017. Year-to-date, we have repurchased 43.3 million shares for $2.8 billion.

With that, I will now turn to 2017 updated guidance. We continue to expect 2017 adjusted claims to come in at a midpoint of 1.4 billion, generating an expected adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 billion at the midpoint of our range, 2% over 2016 adjusted EBITDA. We are increasing our adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the year from a range of $6.95 to $7.05 to a new range of $6.97 to $7.05. This represents growth of 9% to 10% over the prior year. We now expect diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be in the range of $580 million to $585 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, our diluted share range balances additional share repurchases with closing on the eviCore acquisition. With respect to the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.03 to $2.11, up 8% to 12% year-over-year.

I have covered a lot of material this morning, so to sum up our quarter and year-to-date, we delivered $1.90 in adjusted earnings per diluted share in the third quarter, an increase of 9% over the third quarter of 2016. Year-to-date core adjusted EBITDA growth is 2.5%. We had another strong year of sales with retention above 95%, a 60% increase versus 2016 of new named accounts in our employer (17:10) segment and a record year for new solution sales within our existing client base. We are executing on our growth strategy by investing in ourselves and through acquisitions to change the way we engage with members, clients and providers as well as to expand our set capabilities to drive waste out of healthcare both in the medical and pharmacy spend.

We look forward to speaking with you again when we have our 2018 guidance call before the market opens on Thursday, December 14.

At this point, I will be happy to answer any questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Lisa C. Gill - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks very much. Thanks, Tim, for all the comments. First, let me start with the selling season for 2018. You talked about a 60% increase in the wins in the middle market, but can you maybe talk about what your expectations are for plan design because I think that's what will drive EBITDA as we think about 2018. Did you see more people taking up your formulary? Did you see more people coming into your SafeGuard program? That would be my first question, just how do I think about what people are signing up for in 2018?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Sure. I'll start, and I have Dave Queller here who can add any additional color. The short answer is, particularly in the middle market and in employer space, but even more broadly, our national preferred formulary, our tightly managed narrowed (18:58) specialty solution, and the majority of our – or many of our SafeGuard programs, almost every one of these new clients has adopted. Dave, I think that's probably the quick and safe answer here.

David A. Queller - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Yes, that's the great part about the middle market, Lisa, is that they're looking for comprehensive solutions to help manage their spend, they're managing the longevity of their plan, and by doing that, they're actually engaging us on all the SafeGuard programs, typically 90-day programs as well, whether it'd be mandatory home delivery or a 90-day retail program. And they're really looking for cost management over the long-term, and I think we're well-positioned to offer that to them as we think about the marketplace now and in the future of how to help them save money and have a sustainable benefit program.

Lisa C. Gill - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And so when thinking about these programs and Dave being in that sales position, can you maybe just talk a little bit about who you won the business from? And are they buying into all of these programs right from the beginning as we think about 2018? Or are these things that are going to build out over the next couple of years? I'm just trying to think about the business that you're winning versus the business that you lost this year for 2018?

David A. Queller - Express Scripts Holding Co.

So yes, Lisa, I would tell you that it is a broad group of folks that we're winning the business from across the markets. We're obviously focused on penetrating in areas where we may not have health plan partners; those areas that we think we can win and bring a new solution to the marketplace. In certain states, as an example, we don't have a health plan partners. So we've done that.

The other piece is that most of these will be buying programs either initially in the initial sale or as we implement them into Express Scripts. And then there will be obviously some that will buy over time, but I would say more of the middle-market buy in the front-end of the selling season.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

What you find, Lisa, is with the particularly the middle market, they don't have gigantic HR departments that want to sort of engage in a lot of ad-hoc decision-making. They really look to us to be a turnkey manager of their spend and so they tend to default into most of our programs, right? Obviously as Dave said, either at the sale process or as we do installations where it's just so easy for us to show them the incremental value we can bring.

Lisa C. Gill - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And then my second question, Tim, I noticed you made the comment of I'm not going to talk about disruption in the space or a disruptor in the space, but historically, I have heard you talk about Amazon and potential ways to serve the uninsured population.

I think there's always this concern of that can Amazon be a disruptor to the PBM industry, and if you were to do something, are you in essence letting the fox in the henhouse by giving them access to your great mail order operations. Can you maybe just talk about how you view the market and where you would potentially see this opportunity for those that are uninsured? And correct me if my numbers are wrong, but I think you've talked about roughly 30 million prescriptions in the U.S. today are filled by people that are uninsured?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

So, it's actually 30 million people who we view as sort of the cash market that we've historically not participated in very aggressively. It's probably five times that in terms of prescriptions. And so the opportunity, first of all, is to help those folks get access to care that they can afford.

I remember before going on CBS' show, literally showing someone in the green room how the price of a very heavily used drug in the cash-paying population had dropped by 40% overnight based on our launch of Inside Rx. And I mean, it was really a striking sort of number, and that's what we've seen as we look at this population because they have not had someone like us in their corner.

So we love the idea of being able to add that population to those we serve. That being said, certainly if you look at the "fox in the henhouse," first of all let me say, people have always worried about foxes and henhouses, and what I'd say is I think our henhouse is pretty good. And I remember back to mid-2000s, you probably do as well, there was a real thought that when Walmart launched a $4 generic list that it was the end of the PBM model as we know it. And of course what it was instead was another opportunity for PBMs to create competition and drive down costs and drive generic expansion for their clients.

Similarly, right now as I look at the possibility of disruptors such as, you mentioned Amazon, in the cash space, I think there absolutely is a population there that deserves good service. We think we're doing a great job through our Inside Rx initiative, but we certainly see that as something where if they wanted to move into a space, we could be a very natural collaborator.

Lisa C. Gill - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Great. I'll stop there and jump back into the queue. Thank you.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Thanks.

John C. Kreger - William Blair & Co. LLC

Hi. Thanks very much. Tim, I think you mentioned, in terms of eviCore, some overlap between your 80 million members and their 100 million. Can you just be a little bit more specific, what sort of incremental step up in lives do you think, assuming this deal closes?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

When we do close, it we'll give you a lot more color. What I would say is this that the overlap is probably, I can tell you at the client level, that it's probably, it sits roughly 50%-50% in terms of who their clients are versus who our clients are. It may even be tilted a bit more because they have a couple very large health plans that we don't work with. So we see it as a material expansion of our ability to serve patients.

John C. Kreger - William Blair & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you. And then a follow up, now that you've got more clarity on how the selling season has ended up, what are your updated thoughts on the ability to have claims growth in 2018 and any update there?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Yes, of course, now on December 14 we'll give you the best answer to that. I think I'm going to reiterate what I said last quarter, which is as it relates to claims growth for 2018 given that we're very pleased that we're going to come in north of 95% retention, obviously we would love to have come in at the higher end of our initial range. I think based on coming in at 95%, we're likely to be flat to slightly down next year. That's probably at this point the best that I can give you.

John C. Kreger - William Blair & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you and then one last one. What sort of inflation are you observing currently in the sort of traditional brand and specialty landscape and is that kind of tracking with your expectations? Thanks.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Yes, thanks for that question. In the sort of traditional specialty, we're seeing somewhere around 7% if you look at the full year what we're thinking about right now. Obviously, there's still time for price increases that we have not anticipated to materialize, but right now – and that's largely in line with what our expectations were when we built our original plan. That's why you haven't seen us change our guidance range at all.

John C. Kreger - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Charles Rhyee - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks. Tim, you mentioned earlier that you think you're well-positioned for the selling season of next year in 2018 and 2019, but obviously we had some unexpected losses this year in the state business. Can you let us know what you might've learned and then any sort of kind of postmortem and what kind of changes have been made to give you confidence about the upcoming selling season.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Well, Charles, thanks for that question. The first thing I'd say is we definitely tear these things apart if we're able to flay them (26:29) we do. We have folks even outside our company that help us analyze and understand sort of what we might've done to compete more effectively. I won't give you the playbook in terms of what we'll be doing going forward other than to say that, there was no one big thing that we point to that said, oh man, we just totally missed it here.

Each one of them had a story, in a couple of cases I think that we probably were a little more conservative than in hindsight we should have been. But just suffice it to say, we've looked at them, we've learned from them, we've made some leadership changes and some other things which I think position us very well for the future and it's a market we continue to serve very well, I would point that out, and so I think moving forward we expect to compete very well in that space.

Charles Rhyee - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thanks. And as a follow up, you earlier just said you expect claims to be maybe flat to down based on the 95% retention rate. Can you maybe give us directionally a sense what that means for top line and obviously should we be thinking more flat to down top line, but better margins because it's more middle-market business?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

I'd love to answer the question, but I'm going to wait till December 14 and give you a full picture.

Charles Rhyee - Cowen & Co. LLC

All right. I'll leave it there. Thanks.

Erin Wilson Wright - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Great. Thanks. You mentioned some of the overlap with eviCore, but can you describe some of the cross-selling opportunities associated with that transaction and is that more over time or is there some low hanging fruit there? Thanks.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

I'll start and I have Dr. Glen Stettin here who heads up innovation for me and has been part of the team that as we evaluate and got to know eviCore. But certainly I can tell you, by the way the number of CEOs of our clients that I heard from after the transaction was announced was really exciting to me. The value that they place in eviCore, the belief that they believe that we with eviCore in our family of companies can take them to the next level and at the same time enhance their offerings is really powerful.

Obviously, there's a lot that we do with machine learning and integrated data that we believe can add to what they do operationally, first of all, to be even easier to do business with for the physicians they work with and the clients they serve. But as we look as well, again, clients are looking for a turnkey solution and we do have clients who today may not be managing those spaces or may not happy with the current vendors that they're using that are different than eviCore where we're able to introduce them into the relationship. Likewise, I can tell you that the leadership team at eviCore has a tremendous set of relationships.

When we did the channel checks, just a tremendous set up of relationships with their clients, some of whom again we have some relationship with but some of whom we don't and we have a real opportunity to affect introductions that way. As it relates to the sort of the products themselves and some of the cross things, I'm going to let Glen just give you a little color recognizing again the real opportunity for us when we get this closed is to put our teams together and go out and managing things that neither of us are doing today that our combined capabilities will enable. But, Glen, if you want to talk a little about that.

Glen D. Stettin - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Great, Tim. So together with the drug spend that we have under management and the medical spend that eviCore has under management, it totals more than 40% of our clients' total healthcare spending. And that creates some pretty exciting opportunities for us to better serve the health plans in their pursuit of lowering total healthcare costs for their customers. And I'd point out that some of the categories that eviCore is in, whether it's musculoskeletal, so think about it as hips and knees and back pain or oncology, cardiovascular disease, many of these categories involve pathways that have prescription drugs and other procedures, other use of medical resources.

And so together we believe that there's going to be a great ability for us to improve the value that we bring to the health plans, as well as to patients in managing their benefits more holistically through the health plan and protecting them from potential harm from unnecessary and inappropriate procedures and care and medication exposure, as well as saving significant amounts of money for the system to make medical care more affordable for both patients and the plans that pay for their care.

Erin Wilson Wright - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Great. That's excellent. And what sort of flexibility or clarity I guess you have now on the cost-cutting initiatives at the broader EVI (31:11) initiatives now that you have more formal clarity on Anthem? How involved I guess will the new CFO be in this sort of cost structure initiatives that you're still finalizing? And do you anticipate any sort of changes to your initial plans or even other changes to management team members? Thanks.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Sure. So I am really proud of the leadership of our enterprise value initiative and our broader leadership teams that have engaged on what I described as sort of looking at our different processes across the business. They have been amazingly creative and thoughtful about sort of looking at the future of our business, looking at the things we do well that we want to do better, looking to things that we could be doing better, leveraging new technologies, leveraging different ways of doing business. And what I would say is, as I sit here today, while we don't have it completely cast, we remain very confident in the numbers that we gave you originally as it relates to the spending of $550 million to $600 million of incremental capital over three years to deliver at the end, $1.2 billion of cumulative value and a $600 million run rate in terms of reduction in costs.

So I think we have not seen anything that has caused us to feel less bullish about the value we're going to create with that investment and as well the excitement we've created an organization. With the Anthem's decision, obviously, it gives us a bit a clear line of sight to some of the work we have to do. And as I said, we have a great team working on that and I'm very confident we'll be executionally strong there. And as it relates to the role of the new CFO, it's going to be the same as the role of the old CFO, which is integral. It is no question that the CFO is a key member of my team. Eric was, Jim will be, and the enterprise value initiative is not a siloed event. It is something that my entire team is committed to and that the CFO will help to drive.

Erin Wilson Wright - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Great. Thanks so much.

Jason Jakoby - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hey. This is Jason Jakoby in for Bob. Circling back to Amazon for a second, so I know in the past you said a bunch of times that you're open at working with them, partnering with them, maybe collaborating with them, but just so we think of like what role Amazon might play here, how do you weigh the risk that Amazon might pose to your mail business – your mail pharmacy, especially given how profitable that is for you guys?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Sure. I appreciate the question. I mean, first of all, the most important thing to understand is what we do for our paying clients who contract with us to take care of their members is deliver great care across channels including mail. As it relates to those patients that are at mail, we have been investing for 30 years to create an unparalleled capability to serve those members and we continue to improve it both in terms of the cost of delivery and the service that's being provided. In many cases, we've knocked a day and a half off the turnaround time in the last 12 months by virtue of how we've contracted with the other parts of the supply chain and so forth, and we've done that while lowering the costs by tens of millions of dollars. And so from my perspective, I feel very confident in our ability to deliver best-in-class both cost and service mail.

That being said, the only members that can achieve that today are members that are inside of our paying clients, and so as I think about the role that Amazon could play either whether that be, as I spoke earlier, as it relates to cash payers who we believe – I believe we can jointly serve through many relationships, not just Amazon, let me say that, but also as I think about sort of them deciding to move into a retailer sort of a mail view to the extent they can do that in a competitive way that meets the clinical and service sort of standards that the market continues to evolve, we'd love to create that competition by introducing them into the mix. And so from my perspective, I see that as a net positive.

If they choose to become a PBM, then we'd have a competitor on our hands and we'd have to deal with it, but again, our independent focused model and the value we have shown clients, I feel very confident will stand well against an entry in the PBM space be it Amazon or anybody.

Jason Jakoby - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. So if like, let's say, I mean not looking at the cash market but looking at, let's say, they actually maybe joined one of your networks, would that not – and you offer them as like part of your retail network, would that not potentially pose a threat to what your mail pharmacy does? Presumably Amazon would also go after a lot of chronic drugs and a lot of drugs that could also be ordered like over express mail, right?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Sure. And listen, our mail has to be able to compete with everything today and so, as I think we've mentioned in the past, we have contracted with retailers in such a way as to put our certain retail 90 programs for us not at parity but much, much closer to parity with our mail in terms of the value that we create for clients and for ourselves. And so from that standpoint, our mail has to continue to stand on its own, it has to continue to compete or else we should reevaluate that and I believe it will and can do those things. But also the terms under which an Amazon entry, for example, would have to compete would be very stiff because I can tell you when you saw an announcement yesterday, the retailers are continuing to do everything they can to get volume and that produces a great opportunity for us to create that competition and drive value for our clients and keep a small piece of that for ourselves.

Jason Jakoby - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks.

Unknown Speaker

Hi, there. This is Rose Larch (36:53) on behalf of Ricky today. Now that Anthem has made its decision not to renew the contract, is the price check for the existing contract still on the table and how should we think about potential impact of forward earnings?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

So, I'm actually not going to speak to the existing contract or interpret it for you on this call. What I'd say is, we've obviously always believed we would live up to that contract. The one thing I'll say is, I would remind you that the fundamental dispute that exists here is over what they're entitled to and so I'm not going to characterize it now, but what I'll say is this, we will continue to live up to the contract, we're disappointed obviously it's a decision that they've made, and frankly as I said perplexed, but I'm just going to leave it at that at this point.

Unknown Speaker

Just a quick follow up there, I mean last year it was disclosed that Express offered Anthem $250 million in annual re-pricing. Is that a figure we should think about as we evaluate the different scenarios?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Actually, the number we talked about was quite a bit higher than that and what I would say is this; you should talk to Anthem about how they get to the number they think it's worth in 2020. Certainly if they continue to modernize their benefits as we've long told them that was an opportunity, if they get pricing that I suspect highly competitive for 2020, I hope they did, if I were there shareholders, then there's a significant amount of savings for them in 2021 when they move it off. It's savings they could have achieved by staying with us but chose not to.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thank you.

Anthony V. Vendetti - Maxim Group LLC

Thank you. Yes, I just wanted to ask a quick question on the CFO transition. So I had met Jim Havel back in 2015 and he had come in as the Interim CFO at the time. And then Eric was named the CFO. Can you talk about Jim's role at the company between now and then? And then what precipitated the change if anything that you can elaborate on?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

No, sure. While Jim was with us, I'd recall if you go back in history, when Jim came in at a time we had been making a CFO transition, we were predisposed to bringing in a public company CFO with industry experience and so Jim came in and did an amazing job for us, earning respect of our board, his employees and my leadership team in the process. And obviously through the process of the search that was underway, we hired Eric. But he had earned a tremendous amount of respect. After leaving, Jim has been engaged in a number of things and also has actually been a very attractive candidate to a couple of healthcare companies recently that I'm aware of.

But as we sit here today, therefore, the mutual decision that Eric and I reached where he will ultimately be pursuing other opportunities, recognizing he is still part of our management team through March as Jim comes in and he leaves behind a very strong team in finance. Jim coming in is a known quantity, as I said, respected by everybody and I think gives us the chance to not skip a beat. He learned our business well both operationally and financially when he was here. He's a strong leader. He's a strong manager of controls in a good control environment in a business where a lot of cash comes through our hands. And so I am my team, our board, and our finance team are all very, very confident that Jim's going to do a great job.

Anthony V. Vendetti - Maxim Group LLC

That's very helpful. Just lastly on the cash side, obviously, you guys produce a significant amount of free cash flow. Some of that I guess will go to pay down the eviCore acquisition. Anything else on the acquisition front that would move you a little bit away or a little further away from the PBM business that you can talk about in terms of the strategy going forward?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

So, actually, let me reframe the question because I want to keep moving toward the PBM business, but redefining the P as in patient. And so from that standpoint, because we really like the core PBM, we think it's a great enabler and a great chassis for some of these other things to complement. We're always looking at things in the space. Obviously, we're very pleased when we were successful at the eviCore management team and are getting together and getting this transaction announced. They have ideas. We've had ideas. When we complete this transaction, we're going to be able to get down – sit down together and really evaluate the payer services space more broadly and look at places that are natural for us. Not going to name any names now, but we have probably a half dozen things that we would be looking at and tracking as we look over the next 12 months to 18 months.

Anthony V. Vendetti - Maxim Group LLC

Okay. Great. Thanks a lot.

David M. Larsen - Leerink Partners LLC

Hi. Can you please talk about the cost reduction program? Exactly what sort of costs are going to be taken out? And then any comments on any updates like the formulary and your views of biosimilars would be very helpful. Thanks.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Sure. I'll start, as it relates to the cost reduction piece, obviously, there are – we're still working through the work. Some of it is going to be as simple as severance and footprint as it relates to things that are directly attributable to Anthem. And I say that, we're going to work to minimize that. We actually think natural attrition and other things can give us a pretty good glide path given that – that tell people this isn't a tornado dropping out of the sky. This is a hurricane that we can see coming and so we can plan for it and be thoughtful about it. But a lot of it is going to be investment in technology to reduce sort of friction in our processes both in terms of how we work with physicians and how we work with members as well as clients.

I would give you the example of prior authorizations, which today are still over half done by faxes or other primitive methods, I'll call it. And so while we moved the needle a long way there, we think there's more we can do. That requires investments in technology and people to execute it. And there's a whole series of things that I would just point to that ultimately, we speak a little bit or give you a little bit of a hint on it with the slide that we put up where we talk about some of the measures of success.

And so again, we still have a third of our members who are calling us who frankly don't want to, and who even try to self-serve, understanding them driving their NPS score up, making the changes in our website and our digital experiences that will lower cost and improve our experience and give our ability to better manage the risk that our clients take as it relates to those patients' behavior. Those are the kind of things that I think are going to be very powerful.

Now as it relates to formulary and biosimilars and so forth, I will start and then I will ask Everett Neville, who is my Senior Vice President over our supply chain and strategy to speak. It's a longer-term opportunity for us, that we're preparing for and we believe we are perfectly positioned to do what this industry did for the last 20 years with sort of small molecule generics, which is dried biosimilars adoption, when they become available. And we've been advocating very strongly in Washington and we've been working at the state level to put laws in place that will facilitate the dispensing of biosimilars when they become available. And so we see it as a significant opportunity.

I would also tell you that probably as we begin evolving our investor conversations over the next 12 months, we're going to begin dimensionalizing it more because we can begin to see sort of the horizon on this, it's not necessarily a big 2018 opportunity. It is definitely a meaningful 5-year to 10-year opportunity, and Everett any color beyond that at all?

Everett Neville - Express Scripts Holding Co.

I would just comment that we continue to see increasing leverage from a formulary position. And that leverage is spreading and growing more in the specialty space, particularly in the coming year in the MS space with the generic co-packs and product, recently being released. From a biosimilar perspective, we remain convinced, in fact more convinced than ever that they will have an impact, the timing is where the biggest question is. We now have a bookend, we know that we will see biosimilar Humira product by January 23, there's some possibility of that earlier. We've got the Inflectra product, the other products coming in that space as well. And they are already having some meaningful impact and cost in this space.

David M. Larsen - Leerink Partners LLC

Great. Thanks very much.

Glen Santangelo - Deutsche Bank AG

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. Tim, in your prepared remarks, you provide a lot of details around the services you provide, and I think investors would say they've heard that from other PBMs pretty similar pitches, and so my question is really twofold. When you meet with your clients you have data that suggests that your programs are more effective at controlling spend, and are you able to compare and contrast sort of your results versus the competitors? Because I think the second part of the question what we hear from investors, they seem to be very focused on the fact that Express Scripts is earning an above average return relative to the competition. So I guess the question is what really gives you the confidence that that trend is sustainable?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Let me start with the above-average return, you need to mix adjust that to start with, and I'm not going to be able to get it down to the decimal point for you, but there's a lot in there when you actually take a look at the different mix. You look at – you back out our Anthem business for example, you then take a look at the other competitors. Also our mail piece obviously has to compete against retail, but we have got our cost situation there where it's very attractive. So, I don't have clients coming to me saying we're over earning on things at all. You know at the end of the day we've got a price to compete, and our clients I can promise you, they force us to compare and contrast pretty much almost every large sophisticated client. And the retention results we had with health plans and large employers particularly and our federal businesses this year, those were all highly competitive where we had to show value.

Some of that value comes from our scale and our ability to basically drive down unit costs, but a lot of it comes from being able to take and manage risk as it relates to whether that's what we do in specialty, and drug trend. What we do in terms of generic substitution or other things, and I recognize that from a distance all the PBMs look like they have the same capabilities. But when I take a look at our ability to put – do value-based contracting, we've brought that to life for clients and we're the only guys getting their money back in the inflammatory condition space right now, for example. That's a meaningful, tangible difference, and we've got over half a dozen programs that we have launched that competitors may have imitated by name, but have not imitated substantively that our clients are absolutely seeing the benefits of.

And so, I can tell you at the highest level, I talked to the CEO of one of the largest regional Blue's plans (48:22) in the country yesterday who talk to me about the visit that was made to our lab when this individual spent a day and saw specifically with their data what we were able to help them do and commit to in the future, and we've secured a renewal in that case, as we have most of our health plans as I've mentioned already that were out for bid. So from that standpoint, I feel very, very comfortable that when it comes down to discerning clients, doing an objective analysis, we stand tall.

Glen Santangelo - Deutsche Bank AG

And maybe if I could just ask one follow-up question with respect to pricing, I mean when you were commenting earlier in your remarks on the CVS Anthem situation, I think you described it as perplexing. Obviously the savings that Anthem put forth were probably bigger than what people appreciated, and I certainly appreciate the uniqueness of that situation. But as you think about the potential ramifications that that could have on pricing in the industry, is that too far of a leap? Or as you think about trying to sell business in the wake of that announcement, does that have any impact at all? Or how should we think about that?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

I really don't think it does. I mean I can tell you I've spoken to or communicated with the CEOs of almost all the major health plans in our book, for example, or many of them, and there's none of them that actually view it as a factor. They aren't concerned about our leverage and scale. They already know what we do working with them.

If we were going to have a scale reduction that was meaningful, then I'd think we'd have some work to do, but because of the relationship we've had with Anthem and the things they've already not done on their own or not participated in for us, whether it be formulary, retail, networks, mail, specialty, we are not left uncovered in being able to do our job really well and continue to innovate.

And in fact, it's the opposite. I think that with our enterprise value initiative, we're going to be coming to market with an even more interesting story over the next couple of years that will cause us to compete very well.

Glen Santangelo - Deutsche Bank AG

Okay. Thank you.

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Yes. Thanks. I was wondering how much you spent on the enterprise value initiative to-date. And then as you think about your spending, how you make the determination or how you're making the determination in terms of what you add back to GAAP earnings to come to adjusted?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Sure. So year-to-date, it's been below $25 million that we spent. It was said it was about $23 million, and largely that's in the kind of things you would expect at the front end of a process like this. There's the professional fees to finalize our plan. There is some severance in the piece as well, but not a lot. So from that standpoint it has not been a lot.

Over the next three years, we think it'll probably be spending it in a fairly ratable fashion, but again, as we're just finalizing the work streams now, I don't want to declare that yet, Michael. And all these charges will be non-recurring, of course so. And the second part of your question – I'm sorry was around closing it back to GAAP?

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Yes. So in other words, the $23 million came a little bit sooner than what I was expecting. It was added back. So I was just trying to get a sense of is all the enterprise value initiative going to be added back to earnings? In other words, reflected in adjusted earnings?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

I'm going to let our Chief Accounting Officer and Controller, Brad Phillips, give you a more specific answer than I can. So Brad, you want to take that?

Bradley E. Phillips - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Yes. The costs that we incurred in the third quarter, you'll continue to see that category spike out as we go, and as Tim mentioned, it began this quarter. You can expect to see it probably ramp as we go into 2018, probably not too significant in the back half, but we will track those as a project team, and you can anticipate seeing more disclosure on that in our 10-K.

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. And then just back to Tim or whoever wants to answer the question, when you guys give guidance, historically you've just given adjusted EPS guidance. In light of the fact you're spending a lot of time understanding what your spend is going to be related to this, do you plan to give GAAP range as well?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Probably not at this point.

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Thanks.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

But we'll be giving you a lot of information because we'll be breaking out our core, of course, and so forth. So our goal in doing all of this back in April was primarily to give you better view of how the core itself is performing, and that's where we're going to spend a lot of our time focused.

Benjamin Bier - Express Scripts Holding Co.

And Michael, this is Ben Bier. With the intangible asset amortization and some of the other details we break out, I think it's possible for you to do the analysis and get to an estimate of our GAAP productions. (53:19)

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

All right. Thanks.

Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Yes. Good morning. Just had a question on the mail and potentially online business for you folks and wanted to understand the investments you're making in the business as far as the front end of mail. How much of the business is actually conducted online today and what your strategy is for that going forward?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Yes, I mean, mail and online, we've got a – we've had a long history of having a strong web and digital relationship with our members. We continue to invest in that, we have a roadmap actually that we just reviewed again this week at senior staff inside the company looking at the design language and how we're building that out across our platform. So we have a good – we have a great sort of strategy there. It's been an area that where the investments have very high returns for us in terms of both gross margin and cost management.

And so from our perspective, it's an important area to continue to invest in. We have NPS scores when you look at – and we're very disciplined about that. We look at NPS for new patients versus existing patients, we look at it across channels and we look for those opportunities where the investments will have the highest return both in terms of member satisfaction and costs and so from that perspective, it continues to be very important to us

Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Got you. And as you look at that going forward, do you see your mail and do you see your online as an offering that is going to be more compelling to customers? Especially thinking of potential disruptions in the space? I know right now you're relatively agnostic between the different channels.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

There's no question that we recognize that our consumers, our members, they compare our experience against, experiences they have across platforms outside of healthcare and there are not a lot of players in healthcare at all that are doing a great job of meeting those – that level of standard. We believe that we are meeting it today and we're going to be able to actually exceed it as we move forward. So there's no question we have to continue to make it not only compelling and attractive, but future focused.

Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Got you. And just one follow up on the growth comment you made earlier on pricing and some of the leadership changes you've made there. As you look forward both 2018 but beyond 2018 and 2019 and once your post Anthem, from a pricing strategy, are you going to be taking a different approach and perhaps valuing kind of membership adds a little more than margin? And then the other question around that is once the Anthem contract is no longer in place, does that eliminate any restrictions that might exist on you as far as how aggressive you get in the market or particular competitors?

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

So first of all, we're going to remain disciplined about membership adds. We think there are real good opportunities for membership adds that don't require us to somehow change our underlying pricing philosophy. I think the goal for us is to make sure we get a good line of sight to the value we're going to be creating because as you heard Everett say, we are now starting to look over the precipice at significant value creation that we just need to make sure we fully get credit for and bake into our underwriting. As it relates to the Anthem's contract going away, it really doesn't change at all from our perspective the ability to compete for either other large health plans or in the employer space.

Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks so much.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Hey, operator, we'll take one more call.

Ricky R. Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Question's been answered. Thank you.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Okay. Thanks, Ricky.

Timothy C. Wentworth - Express Scripts Holding Co.

Well, again a lot of stuff that we had to go through today. I appreciate everybody dialing in. I think the real story is this model is absolutely performing. We're proud of our retention rate and the way we're competing in the marketplace and then really importantly, the uptake that our clients have with our core solutions. We're proud of the way we are deploying capital and you should continue to expect us to be very disciplined, but also very aggressive as it relates to returning cash to our shareholders through both good investments as well as share buybacks and pay down of debt and all the other things that we know we're responsible for. So, we are very confident. We look forward to talking to all of you on December 14 when we give you our 2018 guidance. Thank you.

