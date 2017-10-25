Innovative Industrial Properties: This 9% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

This article offers a brief analysis of Innovative Industrial Properties' (NYSE: IIPR) newly issued preferred stock.

Our main goal is to acquaint market participants with the product and see how it holds up against its peer group while maintaining a relatively neutral stance in terms of investment recommendations along the way.

The New Issue

Before we proceed, those who wish to examine the issue closely may follow this link to the 424B1 Filling by Innovative Industrial Properties - the prospectus.

For a total of only 600 thousand shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $15M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Innovative Industrial Properties 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: IIPR-A) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 9.00%. The new preferred stock has no assigned S&P rating and is callable as of 10/19/2022. Currently, the new issue trades close to par value and has a Current Yield and YTC of 9.00%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" yield would be 7.50%.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

As the stock is perpetual, our focus is on the YTC curve which looks funny right now.

The Company

As per the company's website:

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. targets medical-use cannabis facilities for acquisition, including sale-leaseback transactions, with tenants that are licensed growers. Our leases with growers are typically structured as long-term triple-net leases, where the tenant is responsible for all aspects and costs of the property and its operation during the lease. According to The ArcView Group, sales of legal cannabis in North America grew to $6.8 billion in 2016, up 34% from 2015. Of the $6.8 billion in estimated sales in 2016, over $5.0 billion were medical-use sales. We believe this industry is poised for significant continued growth in coming years, fueled by changing public attitudes in the United States. A 2016 poll by Quinnipiac University found that 89% of Americans support patient access to medical-use cannabis, if recommended by a doctor. This follows a 2015 poll by Harris, which found 81% of Americans support the legalization of cannabis for medical use. Our senior management team has proven experience in all aspects of the real estate industry, including acquisitions, dispositions, construction, development, management, finance and capital markets. Our executive chairman, Alan D. Gold, is a 30-year veteran of the real estate industry, including co-founding two NYSE-listed REITs: BioMed Realty Trust, Inc. (formerly NYSE: BMR), a real estate company focused on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing laboratory and office space for the life science industry; and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT focused on collaborative science and technology campuses. Mr. Gold served as chairman and chief executive officer of BioMed Realty from its initial public offering in 2004 through its sale to Blackstone in 2016 for $8 billion.

Source: The company's website - Company Profile



Source: Tradingview.com.

For its short history on the NYSE, Innovative Industrial Properties had paid a dividend of $0.30 for the second and the third quarter of 2017. If the company keeps that distribution rate, this means that the yearly dividend of IIPR will be $0.60. As an absolute value, this means around $2.1M. This also means that the current yield of IIPR is 3.12%. For comparison, the distributions for its newly issued preferred stock will be equal to $1.35M. The Series A is the only preferred stock issued by the company.

In addition, IIPR's market capitalization is $66M, which makes it the smallest Industrial REIT.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the REIT - Industrial sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

In the next chart, we can see all REIT preferred stocks with a fixed dividend rate. To have a clearer view of the sector, I am excluding the preferred stocks issued by RAIT Financial (RAS), as this company has a lot of problems.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The third chart contains these REIT preferred stocks, that have a par value of $25, pay a fixed dividend rate and whose issue is less than 2M shares.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Special Considerations

Upon the occurrence of a “Change of Control/Delisting”, the Issuer may, at its option, redeem the Series A Preferred Stock, in whole or in part within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control/Delisting occurred, by paying $25.00 per share, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the date of redemption. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date, the Issuer has provided or provides notice of its election to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock (whether the optional redemption right or the special optional redemption right), the holders of Series A Preferred Stock will not have the conversion rights described below.

Source: SEC.gov - Innovative Industrial Properties

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of only $15M, IIPR-A cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index (NASDAQ: PFF).



Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock IIPR-A. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide of what to expect from your income portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.