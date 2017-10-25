Oil's Long And Ugly Nightmare Is Over

I have been covering the energy industry for some 50 years.



As a teenager, I started out working summers as a roustabout in Chevron’s Elk Hills Oil Field in Southern California.



Then I spent a decade covering the Middle East prospecting clients for Morgan Stanley. I got to know the Arabs when they were poor and barefoot, not wearing Gucci shoes, as they do today.



I loved riding the long caravans into the desert, but never got used to eating those sheep’s eyes. I am still picking fine sand out of every orifice from those days.



Investing in the new fracking technology in West Texas as a wildcatter in the late 1990’s was a natural career progression for me. Since then, I have been trading various oil related derivatives on a nearly daily basis.



So it is safe to say that I know when end of an oil well to hold upward.



One of the best long term predictions I have made during the ten year life of this The Diary of a Mad Hedge Fund Trader occurred in 2013 when I predicted that an Iranian Peace deal with the US would lead to an immediate 50% drop in the price of oil (click here for “Why You Should Care About the Iranian Rial Collapse” at Why You Should Care About the Iran Rial Collapse).



I lied.

Crude fell by a staggering 83% from the 2011 top. We all got a de facto monster windfall tax cut.



Intensive research and analysis enabled me and my readers to duck this collapse.



However, I believe that oil’s long tortuous nightmare is ending.



But not for the reasons you may think.



The price of oil should maintain the current level or higher going into the end of 2017. I’m betting that it could reach $55 by the end of 2017, and $60 by the end of 2018.



The recovery will not be driven by the capping of production, as promised by the new OPEC quotas.

Instead, it will be demand driven, primarily from China (FXI) and other emerging markets (EEM).



The Chinese economy is still growing at a 6.9% annual rate, and is now the largest creator of new GDP in the world. It is just emerging from a growth recession.



The Middle Kingdom has no real oil resources of its own. It did widely use the prices collapse to fill its own Strategic Petroleum Reserve.



So, growth at current rates will demand that China start buying oil at current prices, primarily from the Persian Gulf.



Has fear of closure of the Straights of Hormuz kept you awake for the last 50 years, as it has for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and me?



You don’t need to worry anymore. It is now China’s headache, as they now buy 80% of the Gulf’s total output.



You know the “War of the Dots” that is taking place in the South China Sea over these worthless, miniscule coral atolls?



China’s sole interest is to extend their protection of the sea-lanes to the Persian Gulf by just one day.



The great thing about this bold asset allocation call is that we are absolutely spoiled for choice of blue clip energy investments, which have been decimated by the crude collapse.



The oil majors are only just coming off of 25-year valuation lows. The crude crash triggered a ferocious round of cost cutting at every firm, multiplying upside earnings leverage.



That’s why energy has been one of the top performing sectors so far in 2017.

Dividend yields in the 4%-5% range are to die for.



If you want to go the Seven Sisters route, you won’t go wrong with BP Amoco (BP) (6.18% dividend yield), or Chevron (CVX) (3.64%).



You can buy ExxonMobile (XOM) (3.85%) if you want to take the lawsuit risk.



My favorite is California based Occidental Petroleum (OXY) (4.89%), with which I have had a long-term relationship. They have no offshore risk, which may never recover. I knew Dr. Armand Hammer, but more on that on another day.



I don’t think we’ll ever recover $100 a barrel in oil prices again.



For a start, American frackers are poised to unleash 1 million barrels a day or more in new production any time prices warrant it.



There are 1,000 DUC wells ready to be unleashed at any time, wells that have been drilled but not completed.



And electric cars and conventional cars with far higher mileages are finally starting to permanently erode US gasoline demand.



So what we may get is a new oil market that stabilizes around a $45-$60 range over the next three years.



That is a price that will keep consumers, producers, and investors all happy.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.