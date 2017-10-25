New York Community Bancorp's (NYCB) CEO Joseph Ficalora on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Joseph Ficalora - President and Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Cangemi - Chief Financial Officer

Robert Wann - Chief Operating Officer

John Pinto - Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Ebrahim Poonawala - Banc of America Merrill Lynch

Mark Fitzgibbon - Sandler O'Neill

Kenneth Zerbe - Morgan Stanley

Collyn Gilbert - KBW

David Rochester - Deutsche Bank

Erik Zwick - Stephens, Inc

Stephen Moss - FBR Capital Markets & Co.

Christopher Marinac - FIG Partners

Matthew Breese - Piper Jaffray

William Wallace - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning and thank you all for joining the Management team of New York Community Bancorp for its Quarterly Conference Call. Today's discussion of the Company's Third Quarter 2017 performance will be lead by President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Ficalora together with Chief Operating Officer, Robert Wann; Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Cangemi; and John Pinto, the Company's Chief Accounting Officer.

Certain comments made on this call will contain forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those the Company currently anticipates due to a number of factors, many of which are beyond this control.

Among those factors are general economic conditions and trends, both nationally and in the Company's local markets, changes in interest rates which may affect the Company's net income, prepayment income, and other future cash flows or the market value of its assets including its investment securities. changes in the demand for deposit, loan and investment products and other financial services and changes in legislation, regulation and policies.

You will find more about the risk factors associated with the Company's forward-looking statements in this morning's earnings release and in its SEC filings, including its 2016 annual report on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2017.

The release also includes reconciliations of certain GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures that may be discussed during this conference call. If you would like a copy of this morning's release, please call the Company's Investor Relations department at 516-683-4420 or visit ir.mynycb.com.

As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. You will have a chance to ask questions during the Q&A following management's prepared remarks. Instructions will be given at that time.

To start that discussion, I will now turn this call over to Mr. Ficalora, who will provide a brief overview of the Company's third quarter 2017 performance before opening the line for Q&A. Mr. Ficalora, please go ahead.

Joseph Ficalora

Thank you, Sherry, and thank you all for joining us this morning as we discuss our third quarter 2017 performance. Earlier this morning the Company reported net income of $110.5 million, down 4% from the $115.3 million we reported in the second quarter of the year.

Net income available for common shareholders also declined 4% from the prior three-month period to $102.3 million or $0.21 per common share. This translates into a 0.91% return on average assets and a 6.53% return on average common stockholders’ equity. On a tangible basis, our return on average tangible assets was 0.96% and our return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity was 10.69%.

We also announced that yesterday the board of Directors declared a $0.17 per common share given for the quarter representing a 5.3% dividend yield based on last night’s closing price. The dividend will be paid on November 21 of 2017 to shareholders of record as of November 07, 2017.

Now turning to our quarterly results. Our performance during the quarter was influenced by several items. First and foremost was the sale of our mortgage banking business including our MSR portfolio, which had an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $21 billion at closing to Freedom Mortgage Corporation. This transaction closed at the end of September, so we expect to start seeing the benefits including lower expenses beginning in the fourth quarter.

Earlier in the quarter, we closed on the sale of our one support family residential assets covered under our law share agreement with the FDIC to an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management. In connection with this transaction, we received cash proceeds of approximately $1.9 billion. This resulted in a Company having excess liquidity investment at low yields during the quarter.

Our overall cash position at the end of the quarter stood at $3.3 billion, which will be reinvested into higher yielding assets going forward. As we stated, at the time of announcement, these transactions are consistent with our overall strategic objectives and allow us to focus on our core business model including growth through acquisition.

On a combined basis, these two transactions generated a pre-tax gain of $82 million and we are accretive to capital with each of the Company’s regulatory capital ratios increasing compared to the levels at June 30.

On the asset quality side, we recorded a provision for loan losses of about $45 million related to the Taxi Medallion portfolio. Our total Taxi Medallion related exposure now stands at $106 million. Aside from the Medallion portfolio the asset quality of our four multifamily and commercial real estate portfolios remained strong.

Absent the Medallion related charge offs, the Company would have reported recoveries this quarter. In fact, we have recorded aggregate net recoveries in our core portfolios since year-end 2015.

On the lending front, we saw some positive trends during the quarter. Our held-for-invest loan originations rose 24% to $2.3 billion from the previous quarter, including 50% growth in multifamily originations and 30% growth in CRE originations. The growth reflects improved market conditions and increased demand while we continue to adhere to our historically stressed underwriting standards.

While some of this increase was offset by prepayments, we did enjoy modest loan growth during the quarter. After nearly three years of no growth, total non-covered loans held for investment grew nearly 3% on an annualized basis. Our pipeline currently stands at $2.1 billion including $1.5 billion of multi-family loans.

A particular note, the pipeline last for included $400 million of one to four family loans originated for sale compared to a near $54 million this quarter. Excluding one to four family loans originated for sale, this quarter's pipeline is the strongest pipeline in the last two years for the Company. This bodes well for the quarters ahead.

Given where the Company stands today, we have the flexibility to grow the balance sheet by approximately $5.9 billion without breaching the $50 billion SIFI threshold based on the fourth quarter trailing average of our total assets.

Finally, on the regulatory front, we are encouraged with the progress being made regarding both regulatory and tax reform. We believe these potential changes will be a positive for the Company and beneficial to the industry as a whole.

On that note, I would now ask the Operator to open the line for your questions. We will do our best to get to all of you within the time remaining, but if we don't, please feel free to call us later today or this week. Operator?

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a Question-and-Answer Session. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Ebrahim Poonawala from Bank of America. Please State your question.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Good morning, guys.

Joseph Ficalora

Good morning. How are you?

Ebrahim Poonawala

Good. So I guess if we can first start on loan growth Joe. One like you talked about the pipeline being the strongest in two years. is that a result of you getting more active or have you seen changes in the market where you have seen a pickup in demand reify activity that's led to the strength in the pipeline?

Joseph Ficalora

I think because different banks have different opinions with regard to the market. it's best to say that our positioning in the market is such that we are gaining share as we desire to gain share. as we look to the period ahead, we expect that we will be highly competitive and present in the development of the product that we want most to have in our balance sheet.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. When we think about balance sheet growth where you have mentioned you have about $5 billion plus in capacity. Like what is the right growth rate of loan growth to think about as we think about 4Q and into next year?

Thomas Cangemi

Ebrahim, good morning. It’s Tom Cangemi. As we discussed in previous quarter, we expected to resume the path towards growth as Mr. Ficalora indicated this is the first quarter of growth that we have see quite some time in our core business given that we are managing the balance sheet [above] (Ph) the $50 billion threshold.

Having this much stability going forward with the expectation there will be some reform in the foreseeable future, we feel confident that we can continue to grow the book, we believe that fourth quarter growth should be greater than the third quarter and positioning ourselves for let’s say mid single-digit growth going forward into 2018 and beyond.

At the same time, we have to redeploy our cash [strategies] (Ph) that we have on the transaction. That came off about 345 to 350-ish yield that needs to be redeployed. So as yield start to rise, we will be putting some of this money in investment securities as we manage our portfolio to restored back to normalized level.

At the current position where we stand today, we are at a 6.25% of securities total asset. That’s the lowest it’s been as a public Company. So it’s clearly well below what we need to be. So we can easily double that and still be below that. The industry norm was total securities to portfolio.

Joseph Ficalora

So Ebrahim, there is plenty of room here for us to gain share in our niche. There is no risk inherent in us growing by billions of dollars, had we closed on the last transaction, we would have grown by billions of dollars within our niche by the reallocation of the assets in a transaction. We have been delayed in the restructuring of our balance sheet, but we are clearly focused on accomplishing that in any event.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. And Tom, just to your point on the $3.3 billion in cash. Can you talk a little bit about the timing of how quickly you expect to deploy that cash and how much of that probably goes into investment securities or do you have any plans of paying any of the Federal home loan bank debt in the short-term to manage that cash?

Thomas Cangemi

Sure. So we unique flexibility given that we have about $1.4 billion coming due like year-end, about $5 billion coming due next year of our liability books that’s predominantly home loan bank advances. So we will evaluate the market condition and expect the current market and the redeployment and duration.

At the same time, it’s fair to say that we need to start putting this money to our work overtime. The priority would be as Joe indicated our loan growth, we expect to see continued loan growth going into the foreseeable future. So between loan growth and securities growth, we should be in a redeployment mode as we speak. Obviously, it’s the current yield curve, the yield curve has opened up a little bit, but it’s still a very, very difficult in respect of the flattening that we saw over the past three months.

Ebrahim Poonawala

And then just based on that like what is your best sort of view on the margin from 253 this quarter, do you stay stable or do we still see pressure as said again rates potentially in December?

Thomas Cangemi

So as you know, we don’t give elongated guidance. I will give some guidance for the quarter. Our expectations for the Q4 of 2017 is down probably another nickel, predominantly because of the reinvestments drag that we still have on the balance sheet and our rate hike that we forecasting as of 12.15 in 2017. I’m not giving full year guidance for 2018 but there is obviously a high probability of additional rate hike that we are modeling as well.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. It helps. Thanks for taking my questions.

Thomas Cangemi

Sure.

Operator

Our next question is from Mark Fitzgibbon from Sandler O'Neill Partners. Please state your question.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Good morning guys.

Joseph Ficalora

Good morning Mark.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Good morning. Tom, could you help us think through what a good run rate for operating expenses might be in the fourth quarter with those businesses at mortgage out there?

Thomas Cangemi

Yes, this is going to be fine times to right size the overall P&L going forward. The mortgage operation includes what the FDIC asset that we manage. We actually make about $60 million of expense that we believe we can I would say conservatively flush out in short orders. So with that being said, as you know I’m not going to give elongated guidance, but for the quarter I feel highly confident that we could be $10 million lower in the previous quarter which brings us about a $152 million.

But that's not a run-rate, we get more work to do in 2018, at the beginning of our cost savings initiatives by exiting lines of businesses. At the same time, we are in a belt tightening mode, the margins are still under pressure, we want to make sure that we manage the portfolio going forward and our expenses are more towards our historical norm.

We spent a lot of money over the last six, seven years on being a SIFI ready institution. So we are hoping that between technology efficiency as well as less consulting fees going forward, we should have a better run-rate at a level that's probably lower than the fourth quarter run-rate. So that 152 number is not - I would take it even further lower financially, but we will update in the quarters ahead.

Mark Fitzgibbon

And Tom if the SIFI threshold were raised, how much do you think you could sort of reduce operating cost right away, is it another $5 million $7 million a quarter or something?

Thomas Cangemi

I don't want to be as specific, because a lot of this money is [sunk] (Ph) you have to have. These are expected that are embedded within the franchise, but clearly on the consulting front, Mark I would say these things probably close to $150 million to $155 million or $160 million in total. That's a lot of sunk of the cost. Going forward, I think we will be able to be more efficient being able to use technology aspect of what we have built to our streamline things. and I don't see additional costing as we grow the balance sheet.

Our efficiency ratio is way too high for our business model. We are very simplistic business model. We don't have a lot of lines of businesses and to our ancillary products. So clearly, as we grow the balance sheet, we store our balance sheet well, we should able to see significant operating leverage within annualized or 152 or $300 million every - that's a $150 million a quarter to $200 million a year. That's probably a conservative number, so we should be able to drive those cost down further just from the benefits of these sunk costs that we put in place.

Mark Fitzgibbon

And lastly, I wondered if you could just share with us the average rates on the CRE and multifamily pipelines?

Thomas Cangemi

Yes, so right now we expecting to - the pipeline that we have currently is - the current portfolio is around 352 that's in all-in multi CRE. And the expectations for the pipeline coming in is going to be approximately just on the 357 that's in the pipeline. And I would say that's probably - tied it in the market as the stress [indiscernible] why would we stocking the benefit of higher rates. What is interesting is that the actual bleed of the basis points when we look back on pay offs has been relatively neutral so that's a positive signal. I think we were down one basis point [indiscernible] change.

Mark Fitzgibbon

Thank you.

Thomas Cangemi

Sure.

Operator

Our next question is from Ken Zerbe with Morgan Stanley. Please state your question.

Kenneth Zerbe

Great thanks good morning.

Joseph Ficalora

Good morning, Ken.

Kenneth Zerbe

Just want to go back to the loan growth comments. I think what it might come down to is sort of expectations versus sort of reality. And I know last quarter you talked accelerating loan growth in second half and you did. You actually took loan balances up this quarter, but I think it was a bit slower than I may have modeled in. Tom I think I heard you say five - sorry it was a mid single-digit growth that sounds like a slower than kind of in the past where you could potentially get to double-digit growth once you reaccelerated your loan growth. Is those expectations are the I guess the slower growth just a function of the market? Thanks.

Thomas Cangemi

So Ken, I would say we have always grown our loan book historically. We have been in about three and 3.5 year pattern where we are managing our portfolio to stay below the SIFI threshold and that’s been predominant participation transaction if we sold over $4 billion of multifamily paper to the marketplace. So when you take into account to add that back, we are pretty much before a high single-digit grower.

But remember if you look at what transaction volume within the New York City and multifamily CRE space is now 42% year-over-year. [indiscernible] it was down close to 28% to 30%. So there has been a [indiscernible] activity. Now obviously the rate environment has been relatively stable, it hasn’t really moved to whole lot. 3% to 3.5% has been the coupon for our principal products.

When you see a change in interest rate which we haven’t seen in a while that could probably move a lot of activity. So clearly if rates are to rise, you will see significant activity where customers will have to come to the table and get their next financing with the bank.

Joseph Ficalora

Ken, there is also a reality as the same to the cycle. The parties that we compete with in many cases provide too many dollars and that is obviously the case here today. When values are extraordinarily high, there is an expectation that people can get more money when they go for a loan and as a result, we are seeing other people taking product out of our portfolio.

In other words, it’s not just a matter of the new product that we get, it’s also a matter of what we refinance and if the market is providing dollars that we would not provide, there is going to be transition.

So this is a moment time when marketplace is being aggressive with dollars not afraid with dollars and as a result, there are people that are taking that opportunity and taking those dollars. No question when the market evolves to an adjustment we in fact win big, but we are in a pretty of time when there is some transition to the higher dollar availability that market is providing.

Kenneth Zerbe

Got it. And did you guys participate out any of your loans this quarter?

Joseph Ficalora

In significant amount [indiscernible] very small. The goal here is to grow the portfolio Ken and you will see the growth as I said in the previous calls, we will have slight growth in the end of Q3, similar growth in Q4 we will defined 2018 with more normalized growth for the Company and looking at the CAR regulatory landscape, we see that there has been some positive momentum on the $50 billion threshold and we are not talking about going back, as moving past that number.

So we are hopeful that there will be some changes there. At the same time, we have the flexibility on the balance sheet so we can grow this quarter $6 billion, to high $5.9 billion and trip over so even putting on $2 billion a quarter which I’m not saying an actual number just statistically for the next three quarters we still want, the trip over will be mid 2018 is what happen. So we have a lot of flexibility to show good loan growth without being designated too big for sale under the SIFI designation.

Kenneth Zerbe

Understood. And then just last question on Taxi, some of the other banks that have large taxi portfolios to put the entire portfolio on nonaccrual status. Is there any reason that yours would perform different or that you chose not put on nonaccrual this quarter? Thanks.

Thomas Cangemi

So Ken, we look at the Taxi, obviously there was a lot of transaction activity this quarter, we look at it every quarter. We believe that we took a sizable adjustment to the portfolio we brought it down to a level south of 300,000. I think the all-in cost is 291-ish, for collateral valuation, this addition - like 280-ish, 277.

So that we believe is a number that is probably lower than most within the industry. We are not that largest player in the industry, it’s about $100 million book that we have. Going forward here, a lot of our customers are still paying, we are hearing that, this financing out there, there is good financing out there, people want to be in this business, a return to be made at these levels.

And at these levels we need those to be able to start moving some of the after we have another assets, you have about $6 million $7 million that we have taken in on repossession of that, we now can probably release readily down the road. So I think this level seems like we are getting closer to the bottom, there is no guarantee, but we took a very focused view given the activity within the past few months. And this is a level that we feel more positive about moving some of these assets off the book.

Joseph Ficalora

There is no question the vast majority of our portfolio is performing at a much higher level. So the cash flows did allow for the payments to be made in fact are at significantly higher levels than these adjustments are.

Kenneth Zerbe

Great, alright. Thank you very much.

Thomas Cangemi

Sure.

Operator

Our next question is from Collyn Gilbert with KBW. Please State your question.

Joseph Ficalora

Good morning Collyn.

Collyn Gilbert

Good morning guys. Good morning. Just a question on the pipeline, so I know you guys have indicated obviously its $2.1 billion this quarter. Now without the noise of selling loans, spread these outs, where do you think the pull through rate really - kind of normalized pull through rate is on your pipeline as we start to look forward?

Joseph Ficalora

So Collyn, you have known us for a long-term. what we announced in our pipeline, we [indiscernible] that number. So obviously if you look historically that's the current pipeline as we represent to the public our numbers, but typically it's a fourth quarter. fourth quarter is very active. So we hope that we see stronger loan growth based on what the pipeline report is, it is very strong pipeline in particular indicated it's the highest pipeline that we have had since two years. So it's moving in the right now, but its fourth quarter, fourth quarter typically is the most active quarter for the Company.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. And then just kind a going back to the growth outlook and tying that into your NIM outlook Tom. It sounded like you are delivering a message of caution as to what NIM might do next year. And I guess I'm surprised by that given the flexibility that you have here in the mix shift.

Now recognizing again it sounds like your guidance on a loan growth is a lot lower than what we would have needed to have achieved to really deploy and kind a cause a neutral earnings effect of everything that you have done on these balance sheet changes. And I think that was I think where we are, we are kind of assuming that at a minimum the mix shift would help to offset kind of all the other pressures, but it sounds that's not going to happen now.

Thomas Cangemi

Collyn, I guess some of the blockbusters here is that obviously the back end of the curve hasn’t moved a whole lot. We just thought to see some benefits there. If you have let's say, short-term movement on front end and back end starts to follow in a parallel shift, these numbers will change dramatically, because we have deploy our loan book and our securities [indiscernible] much higher yields.

So what we have seen in the past multiple years is that that was then between 3.25 and 3.5 and that hits 4% things change dramatically both for the bank as well as the customer sentiment on these financing. So clearly where we are today, we are just seeing some technical movements towards the tenure treasury that's actually showing [Technical Difficulty] possibly higher rate.

That will be good for us. because obviously we have taken a lot of pain on the short end, and we have rate hikes expected next year, we have one coming in our model at 12.15 in the next - at the fed meeting in December. So I think we can easily manage that. the question is how much more going forward and what is the impact in the back end of the curve, is it a parallel shift, that will be a game changer for our Company because we do lend between the five year and 10 year.

Collyn Gilbert

I guess just simplistically though just thinking about the fact of where you have got $3 billion or so sitting in cash earnings just over 1%. Like regardless of where new loan originations are coming or what the curve, I mean just the reinvestment of that cash flow alone should suggest I would think NIM accretion next year.

Thomas Cangemi

I’m not going to give you [Multiple Speakers].

Joseph Ficalora

I think there is something, but the impact of everything is what [Multiple Speakers].

Thomas Cangemi

Its Tom, again, the timing of the reinvestment, we can put it out tomorrow like south of 3% or later more than north of 3% which would be better for the long-term value of the Company. So we are very cautious. We have a very strong loan pipeline as we are going into Q4. We are hopeful for some good growth next year. We have liquidity, we would like to put into our [indiscernible].

At the same time, we are acknowledging that we have to build a portfolio [indiscernible]. We can’t manage at 6.25% it’s too low. We can easily deploy this into an LCR asset that will be eligible either where non-SIFI or a SIFI that will have much higher yield than 125. So we are being very cautious in these fact when we deploy that, but you expect to see growth partially from securities growth as well as loan growth.

Joseph Ficalora

Tom, there is no escape to the fact that restructuring our balance sheet by transaction is improving overwhelmingly positive consequence to the balance sheet and the earnings of the Company and we had not had the benefit of doing that literally since the end of 2009 that’s a long time ago and we were literally structured for that to occur during last year. We didn’t get to do that. So I think the important thing here is that our model does not broken, it’s just been delayed dramatically and we will be in the place that we should be able to enjoy if you will the normal attributes of our business model in the period ahead.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. And then just tying that to the [dividend] (Ph) obviously that’s such an important part of the whole - the story here for you all. So if we look at - we could be settling out now at a lower earnings rate for next year, how are you thinking about the pressure that might put on the payout ratio and just how you are thinking about the dividend in general may be if you could sort of address that?

Thomas Cangemi

Yes. I think the important thing is that we have every expectations that our structuring in the way we perform will ensure that the dividend is a high point and a target that we in fact will constantly manage towards. So we are already defined as one of the strongest dividend payers in the country and expect to continue to be so.

Joseph Ficalora

And Tom, I will just add to that our capital level here as we look at the comps, are above the comps right now in our peer group and we are looking at risk pace of total cap less than [indiscernible] north of 14%. The average capital closing almost approaching 10, so we haven’t grown in a while so obviously that’s part of the reason having excess capital, but we believe we have the capital to grow and as we grow earnings will go improve.

And as indicated in my previous commentary, expense reduction is going to be very real. The mortgage backed operation would be covered portfolio, there is going to be a meaningful drop as well as other operating efficiency that we are identifying for 2018. So you are going to have reinvestment benefit and we are going to have operating leverage that we should able to pull those triggers going into 2018 which will help us continue to see earnings improvement over time, which will solidify our ability to pay our dividend.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. One just housekeeping question, what occupancy expense on a linked quarter basis was up from 23 to 25, just curious about that? Was there something in the second quarter that cause that to be lower than it should have been?

Joseph Ficalora

I would tell you mostly a higher depreciation given that we are reallocating resource into extra location we have another headquarters here in [indiscernible]. So that’s being utilized we have more PP&E that was pretty much [indiscernible] from expenses there on the depreciation side.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay.

Thomas Cangemi

There is nothing to do a deal.

Joseph Ficalora

Yes. I think my guidance on the expenses was 163 that came in at 161 so slightly better than our forecast last quarter. And my guess for and my estimates for Q4, 2017 maybe around 160 to 152 range. So it's down $10 million quarter-over-quarter and that's the beginning of our cost reductions predominantly driven off of the exit of the mortgage businesses.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. Alright. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Joseph Ficalora

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Dave Rochester with Deutsche Bank. Please state your question.

Joseph Ficalora

Good morning, David.

David Rochester

Hey just on the expense front. How much more spending do you guys think you need to do for SIFI perhaps next year?

Thomas Cangemi

So the good news there is that I think that we have spent quite a bit dollars David. So again I don't envision substantial cost here. If anything I'm hopeful for the operating leverage that we will get from the amount of money we have spent as we move forward. Again, I don't anticipate being a SIFI institution given the flexibility that we have. It's possible that we will be forced to be a SIFI institutions. If that nothing happens, we have some other plans that we are evaluating to offset that, but clearly a lot of that’s been driven by the regulatory process.

So clearly as a SIFI institutions, if we were to be a SIFI institution it's going to be not a substantial amount from here, but our goal is not to be a SIFI institution. Clearly the holding Company structure that is possibility of dissolving – There is other banks that operate well above $50 billion that are not designated as SIFI, the AIG is no longer a SIFI, so we don't say that we should be a SIFI institution.

So I think the way that I think the current political landscape is shaping up here, we are hopeful that $50 billion line in the [indiscernible] will hopefully disappear if not we believe we have some other levers that we think we can pull to operate at other institutions within our marketplace that are about $50 billion that are not designated as a SIFI institution.

Joseph Ficalora

Yes I think it's important to recognize that everyone of relevance in government has indicated that the $50 billion trigger is long. So the majority of the Senate, the majority of the house, the regulators themselves they have all said this. the votes in the Senate has been divided on party lines. And even the people in the Senate that are advocating that this be changed are in fact in the Democratic party. So I think it's very optimistic that there will be positive change in the period ahead.

David Rochester

So it sounds like maybe you can sort of put that spending on hold for now, is that kind of the plan. And maybe you can exercise.

Thomas Cangemi

Yes, but I don't think it's on hold, I think these are absorbed so much. We were in the midst of crossing over with these [indiscernible] transaction. We have to a spend at a dollar and we were very comfortable spending the dollar, because we want to get operating leverage as we grow the balance sheet through consolidation and continue with consolidation. With that being said the deal didn’t close and we have the expenses.

So our now it's time for operating leverage, and operating leverage will come as we grow the balance sheet and the expenses will be the lower going forward. So I gave you some guidance based on the quarterly outlook for the fourth quarter, we should get more savings in 2018.

So going back to my statement, reinvestment on the excess liquidity and has on the exit of the FDIC assets and the other assets. And then you have the ability to see operating leverage plus how we are growing the balance sheet and expenses should not grow in connection with the balance sheet.

David Rochester

Yes okay. I'm just curious that would you be LCR compliant today with all the extra cash you have in the balance sheet right now.

Thomas Cangemi

We are. We are LCR compliant that if we were to be a SIFI institution.

David Rochester

Yes okay. And I know Tom, you talked about the December hike in your model. How many more rate hike are you factoring in for next year and what are you guys expecting to be the impact of that hike in the December on the NIM?

Thomas Cangemi

So Dave, you trying to back me to give you forward guidance, but I'm not going to give you forward guide. I will tell you [Multiple Speakers] that is right, we have recognized that. But I would tell you we are a simplistic business model. We are predominantly a single line business and multi down the CRE and you can see where the spreads are. We followed the Bloomberg and census curve, so as that curve changes we adjust our modeling on a monthly basis. So we will forecast in Bloomberg consensus.

David Rochester

Okay. And just one last real quick. How much cash do you think you will earmark the borrowing pay down versus investment in earning assets just over the next year?

Thomas Cangemi

Yes, it’s all going to be dependent on the market price, we have $1.4 billion coming due at 12, 31 and another $5 billion coming due throughout 2018, so we have flexibility paying down versus extending. So we want to make sure we manage within our board established limits and guidelines and that’s the demanded and obviously depending on market condition. We have some flexibility there, but clearly its depending on the shape of the curve.

If the curve happens to stay flat, we made just slide to actually go much longer if the curves start to season dramatically we make sure that liability expose, it all depends on the shape of the curve statement and obviously we had a lot of money coming due, since you make those decision as we move along.

David Rochester

Okay. Alright, thanks guys.

Thomas Cangemi

Sure.

Operator

Our next question is from Erik Zwick with Stephens. Please state your question.

Erik Zwick

Hi, good morning guys. First may be just another quick follow-up on the fourth quarter expense guide. Would most of that $10 million improvement come in the comp and benefits line or are there other category that you would expect to show to move lower as well?

Joseph Ficalora

I would say most of you seeing in that area. Sure, I mean I think overall we got in the most the categories, but the vast majority would be driven up for comp plus.

Erik Zwick

Got it. And then on deposits the balances were flat quarter-over-quarter and you noted the mix shifting in place. May be a two part question. One, what is driving the shift is that pricing changes on your end or customer’s preference and then what are your expectations going forward?

Joseph Ficalora

Yes. So again, we have a lot of wholesale liabilities, we moved some wholesale into retail at around the same cost. So some wholesale liability came due, out there in the CD market taking in customer’s retail deposit. So it was really a wash. We had some nice growth in retail, but we just have some wholesale leave the institution.

Erik Zwick

Got it. And your expectations for deposit growth going forward?

Joseph Ficalora

I mean obviously depending on the growth of the balance sheet, we would love to fund it with deposit growth. So fairly we don’t have a deal pending. The [indiscernible] deal did not close, I hate to repeat that but as the fact and the reality is that we would like to bring in funding from the retail franchise. So depending on market condition and utilization of our funding, we would like to fund with retail deposits.

Erik Zwick

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Joseph Ficalora

You are welcome.

Operator

Our next question is from Steve Moss with FBR. Please state your question.

Stephen Moss

Good morning.

Thomas Cangemi

Good morning, Steve.

Stephen Moss

I was wondering following up on that last commentary there. What are your thoughts on the potential for a bank acquisition within the next 12 months?

Joseph Ficalora

Well, I would say that the marketplace is rich with opportunity. There needs to be a serious effort to try and define the circumstances under which we specifically would execute on a transaction. I would say to you that there is no expectation that we have that we would execute on a very large transaction with our currency as weak as it is. Our currency has never been this weak on a relative basis.

So in some ways we are running a sale on our currency. The reality is a small deal will greatly enhance our currency, so that we can do a big deal. So I think the likelihood for the period ahead is that we choose a very well situated smaller bank execute on that deal, get the benefit for that deal and then execute on a larger deal and the exact timing of that uncertain. But it is something that it’s clearly on the horizon.

Stephen Moss

Okay, that’s helpful. And then just wondering an isolation, is the impact from each Fed hike continue to be about five to seven basis points to the margin?

Thomas Cangemi

It really is dependant and obviously we have evolved liquidity line, that's why we are getting some getting some benefits of higher yields so that's an offset that $3 million of the portfolio. will have a bump in keeping in cash, as well as not to keeping in cash. But I would say to this core going forward three to four basis points that would be driven at least for future rate hikes for basically three to four basis points.

Last year was more material, we moved some liability longer so that has not as impacted. Some of our wholesale liability are now more retail driven that has not as impacted. Obviously the wholesale is instantaneous, retail you have the [indiscernible] customer base. so I would say about three to four basis points.

Stephen Moss

Okay. And then the $5 billion in FHLB borrowings coming due next year, is that towards the back part of the year. Or is that early on?

Thomas Cangemi

It's [indiscernible] with $1.4 billion coming at the end of this quarter one point at one point it will then come at the end of the quarter,20'18 throughout the entire year. Cost of that is around 160-ish on average.

Stephen Moss

Okay. Thank you very much.

Thomas Cangemi

And a lot of those liabilities upfront are restructuring we did going into the [Historia] (Ph) transaction to use that. So that's where they are coming due.

Stephen Moss

Great.

Thomas Cangemi

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Christopher Marinac with FIG Partners. Please State your question.

Christopher Marinac

Good morning. just want to follow-up on deposit data. Tom I know you covered a little bit of this on the previous questions. But are you thinking of a certain deposit data this next several quarter. And in general does the business model permit that data or does that cause the deposit inherently behind?

Thomas Cangemi

So very simplistic on the retail side, we are predominantly the fifth model, but we don't have that commercial banking type deposit liability that we are gathering in the marketplace, we do not pay people in the markets that bring in liabilities. We take it to the retail franchise. We will probably more ambitious in next month shifting from wholesale to retail. We have some significant liabilities that opt into the wholesale that we can move into retail. So it will be a more stickier type funding.

So if that's the case, the impact of reserved rates will be less impactful, because it's been customers versus going into the wholesale market. So traditionally as in a rising rate environment we tend to have more CDs and that's pretty much the product mix that we are doing right now. There is a shift and a push from our [indiscernible] to go out to customers and gather deposits.

That's been somewhat successful, but I think it’s a lot of low lying fruit that we do a better job in. You can talk to me about that for years. But clearly we do not have any enough of the wealthy customer base that have these substantial real estate assets and all that liabilities. That's why I think there are some low lying fruit that we can work on.

Christopher Marinac

To what extent that the branches then become more critical for you in terms of also perhaps buying some branches from potential some acquisition as Joe alluded to?

Thomas Cangemi

We would clearly, if that came to the marketplace, we look at everything. And there is cluster of opportunity on funding side, of course we are going to look at it. One of the benefits we have is we have a lot of wholesale financing that could easily change dramatically through any type of transaction we do, either a compensatory transaction or an M&A transaction.

You could say probably close to 100 basis points just by taking a more stable core deposit by offsetting the wholesale liability. That's really a potential benefit that would happen on any business combination. And that was one of the substantial attributes we have on our previous transaction with the story that did not close. There were significant benefit there to shift the wholesale to the retail.

Joseph Ficalora

I think it’s a proven fact, so that case we have not acquire branches, we have acquire banks. And we get branches in the acquisition of the bank. So in our model, the way we approach doing a deal a very important component of what makes one choice better than the next is what are we getting in the franchise and [indiscernible] there are plenty of opportunities to actually enhance our franchise by acquisition.

Christopher Marinac

Great, guys. Thank you for additional background here. I appreciate it.

Thomas Cangemi

You are welcome.

Operator

Our next question is by [Steven Esapolis] (Ph) with JP Morgan. Please state your question.

Joseph Ficalora

Good morning, Steven.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, everybody. It sounds like you plan to remain relatively patient in terms of deploying the excess cash. I just think about what is reasonable in terms of the fourth quarter that you might add to the securities portfolio out of the $2 billion?

Thomas Cangemi

So Steven, we are patient given that we just exited the wash out with that a long ago. So the timing of that is it’s pretty fresh. So we want to look at the environment, our goal is to put it out on our profile and then we said probably that we are going to resume our growth in our core business, we are not selling assets anymore, we are retaining the portfolio, that’s the best avenue.

At the same time, we have to restore a reasonable level of securities that make sense to run the institution. We can fit in all those cash, we are going to deploy it in some more securities. We are being very cautious given the shape of the yield curve, if that happens to change to our advantage, we will be more active.

In any way, we are going to put some money to work in the short-term, but the reality will be coming where the tenure years would be and we have more enthusiasm towards deploying the cash [indiscernible]. It’s been a very interesting environment with the flattening of the curve. So that does change, we will be more aggressive on putting the money to work.

Unidentified Analyst

But Tom to a degree did you put some cash to work here, what yield and duration of securities are you looking at?

Thomas Cangemi

Again, depending on the qualification of the securities, depending on our expectations of H201 versus the H202 they are all going to government bonds. The question is that we go along within the curve or we keep it relatively short and keep it as it had some adjustment feature to it. So we are evaluating that. I think that sub 3% is something that is not as attractive. So we have been reluctant to redeploy sitting at 135 that money going to 150 by December and waiting a little bit is not the end of the world.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Thomas Cangemi

Sub 3% in my opinion long duration is we have to put it the money to working on loan book at the same time we acknowledge we want to build the securities portfolio, but we are being very as you said patient.

Unidentified Analyst

And in terms of the comments around you could add $5 billion plus of assets and not trip to 50 threshold given you are 48.6. Can you walk me through, I mean I’m not sure what timeline you are talking about? How you could add such a significant level of assets and across?

Thomas Cangemi

So, again, this is just we have a simple math. Go back to my last four reported balance sheet numbers and divide that by four, that comes out to an averages 48.6 billion in order to be over 50 you have to put on 5.9 million a trip over that average in the next quarter. So let’s assume this quarter and the fourth quarter we put on $5.9 billion at the 12, 31 we will be designated SIFI.

So again, I don’t envision putting on $5.9 billion in the fourth quarter, but you could put on $2 billion a quarter for the next three quarters and you trip over in mid 2018. you could put on $600 million within six quarters and that trip over till the end of 2018. So we have some flexibility. Obviously the securities deployment will impact that, but again depending on loan growth.

So we like to restore the loan growth next year back to our historical norms which would be high single digit. Market is a little bit softer than what we have seen, because of this transactional activity, but clearly being a high single-digit net loan grower which is not a [indiscernible] for us and so I think we have flexibility under the current balance sheet look back on the fourth quarter average to grow the portfolio and not trip over to SIFI threshold.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And just the final question Joe, I know you are fairly plugged into Washington. What are you hearing in terms of that $50 billion SIFI threshold, is it anything we should expect over the near-term?

Joseph Ficalora

Yes, I think the good news is that there are people that are very, very high in the decision chain, that have made it very clear that that number is going to be changed. And that their expectations I guess as [indiscernible] said in an open meeting that in Chicago last week that the number was going to begin with the two. So that's $200 billion, $250 billion, $275 billion. The reality is that there is why expectation that there will be changed and that that changes imminent.

So I think there is good reason to believe that the administrative changes in the consequence of reaching a Plato has also been discussed very openly and candidly by [indiscernible] for a period of two years before he departed, that there needs to be recognition that there should not be serious consequences driven by size, it should be driven by individual bank analysis that determines change in risk.

So we are a classic example of a bank that is significantly bigger today, and having the same risk structure as we had when we were $1 billion in size. So I think that there is a good reason to believe that in the period ahead and it’s hard to know exactly when, in the period ahead there will be changes and those changes will all be beneficial to a bank such as ours.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you, terrific. Thanks for all the color.

Joseph Ficalora

Sure.

Operator

Our next question is from Matthew Breese with Piper Jaffray. Please state your question.

Matthew Breese

Good morning everyone.

Joseph Ficalora

Good morning Matt.

Matthew Breese

Hey just wanted to go to the securities portfolio. Obviously there is lots of room between 6% of assets today and even the low end appears at 12%. So I just wanted to get a sense for longer term perhaps at the point at which you do cross $50 billion, where do you envision that ratio being? How big do you want that portfolio to be?

Thomas Cangemi

So as you know there is different consequences in respect to modified LCR versus LCR, being a SIFI institution we would be subject to the [indiscernible] requirements being a non-SIFI we would have a different perspective towards the finding LCR which we have more flexibility. So clearly it's fair to say that we would easily double the portfolio for the year and still be slightly light in respect to the industry peer.

And we recall, part of our downsizing strategy was to reduce the securities portfolio just from the payoff that happened. We have had substantial calls that happened over the past few years. So it helped us assist us in managing the SIFI threshold as we would try and get clarity on when we will foresee any changes and focus on our acquisition strategy.

So clearly it’s still low as it’s ever been , but it's not going to much lower from the here. It needs to start to be more normalized and doubling it takes the 12%. So doubling is clearly something that's reasonable and still probably below the industry norm.

Joseph Ficalora

But I think the important thing to recognize is that in the risk profile of a bank, the securities portfolio needs to be a stabilizing factor. In our circumstance, there is no escaping the fact that we have better performing assets, better securities. Securities are vulnerable to rate change and they could be change in value dramatically. As a result of rate change, we in fact have very stable assets that perform extraordinarily well for the period of three years. That’s short and that’s in fact very, very desirable.

So I think that the needs of other bank balance sheet which have higher risk profile are different than the needs of a bank that’s structured such as we. In fact one of the points that we made by [indiscernible] as biggest we are, we are basically structured the same as we were when we were a million dollars in size. So the reality is that we have a unique balance sheet and therefore the numbers that are present in the bank that has high risk assets or step by securities is different than the profile of our institution.

Thomas Cangemi

So Matt, this is a follow-up on that. If we were to be in the market, it will be all government securities with the focus on liquidity mandate based on regulatory expectations.

Matthew Breese

Understood. And then just thinking about the cash a little bit regardless of if the cash goes into the securities or loans or to payout borrowings. Over what timeframe do you envision using those proceeds for one of those three things?

Thomas Cangemi

Turning to some of our repetitive comment. We are going to be very proactive of goals to put into loan growth depending on the shape of the curve, if the curve steepens dramatically we will be more active. We have some flexibility here and as we get out to the last question, we are being patient.

We have referred to have a nice growing loan book, if you like to back to our hiking of the [indiscernible] loan growth, so we want to have some liquidity to have to view that as well, we will be in the deposit market to fund that as well in 2018. In the meantime, we have a little flush of the liquidity right now and if the rates were to let’s say spike in the - we may accelerate the purchases and if there is a spike in interest rate, you will see activity on the multifamily series very aggressively.

So we will have a inflect of activities to deal with managing our portfolio. So if we haven’t seen that. So it’s been relatively three and a quarter or 3.5% to five year offering from our product mix. And until that really moves specifically higher activity will begin. So as we talked about the overall volume within the marketplace it’s been a very down volume market for activity within the commercial real estate space in New York City.

We are not putting out construction loans, we are very conservative. Our portfolio is performing fabulous as we talked about lack of any delinquencies in the portfolio, it’s a matter of activity has slowed down dramatically within the space.

Matthew Breese

Right. And then depending there has been some movement recently from September to today its up a quarter a bit, have you seen any corresponding movement in the multifamily yields or spreads?

Thomas Cangemi

Yes. I would say, I really view as the market spreads are tightened, right. So if you look at security yields and where they were in the beginning of September to where we are right now, spread have tightened materially. So there is a lot of money chasing yield as the back end of the curve has risen it’s not a basis point benefit, it’s been a tightening going on, which is that’s not unusual, that’s not unrespectable, we hope to see that to be consistent with I would say a spread that stays at the current level than where rates go up to get the benefit of higher yield. So I would say may be an [indiscernible] movement on the multifamily side not material, because of the tightening within the marketplace. Securities yield hasn’t moved a whole lot, even though the tenure has [indiscernible].

Matthew Breese

Understood. And then just on the other side, deposit trends have been higher, the cost of deposits have been higher. As we think about that incremental cost of funds, do you think this kind of pace of increases is what we should be expecting in at least next year?

Thomas Cangemi

No, I think the marketplace has the December rate hike within the deposit market and there is an expectation that the Fed is going to do something in December and I think the marketplaces offer within our competition is the market. I think there is a built in raise as of December within the deposit funding mix to our type of competition which is traditionally just risk model. So if there is going to be rate movement in December and obviously we are going to have another bump up in the funding side. I think everyone is within that 120 to 150 type range within one year deposits that are at the retail franchise. I think that's kind of indicative of where Fed funds will be at year-end.

Matthew Breese

Understood. That's very helpful. That's all I had. Thank you very much.

Joseph Ficalora

Okay. You are welcome.

Operator

Our next question is from William Wallace with Raymond James. Please state your question.

William Wallace

Thanks, good morning. Sorry to beat a dead horse, but to the prior analyst’s question. On the slight move in the curve over the past month. I'm curious if you invested proceeds into the securities portfolio so far in October.

Thomas Cangemi

Yes we have not. We have been very cautious, I think I said to Mr. Steven from JPMorgan we are patient, we are going to be continue to be patient. We are encouraged by the prior market price. If that continues we will be maybe more active, but clearly we have been extremely patient.

William Wallace

Okay. And the five basis point compression in margin guidance for the quarter, does that consider any investment under the current curve, or does that consider that you remain patient for this quarter?

Thomas Cangemi

Remaining patient with the expectation of loan growth. So obviously we could grow faster, we can offset some of that margin pressure. And that may happen as we see rate hike, we maybe and more active.

William Wallace

Right, perfect. So there is potential for upside as the curve continues to steep.

Thomas Cangemi

We intend to - conservative, that was the intent.

William Wallace

Understood. Tom, I believe you said early in the Q&A that you thought there was about $60 million of expense that you might be able to get out of the system related to the moves you have made over the past two quarters. Is that right?

Thomas Cangemi

Yes that’s a conservative estimate. And again running of at $10 million linked quarter drop you analyzed that that's 40 for next year add another 20. Which is still we believe conservative, so we are going to be very active on managing our bottom in. Obviously we have spent a lot of money over the past five to six years. And as indicated getting into a almost a SIFI transaction we have spent a substantial amount of dollars to be SIFI ready as we are ready to cross, we didn't cross. The deal didn't happen where we spent the money, we believe we will get some benefit of that substantial reduction in consulting a lot of the risk management practice that we have established are in place going forward. So it should be good operating leverage from what we have spent in previous years.

William Wallace

Right, but the $60 million so the additional $20 million that's outside of a change in the SIFI barriers. Is that correct?

Thomas Cangemi

That's assuming business as usual. But right now - business as usual that we are now - we could be a SIFI banks, but the rules haven't changed. So [indiscernible] compare to that right. So we are hopeful that now we will be again, going back to my commentary, [indiscernible] being designated AIG and we are talking about being a SIFI.

So hopefully there will be rational thinking going forward and we will be able to at least the [Technical Difficulty] who we are and if not we can have the opportunity to look at other alternatives as other institutions that are north of $50 million that are not designated SIFI, that’s the corporate structure itself. We are a bank holding Company that's why we are designated potentially as a SIFI. Do we have to pay the bank holding Company, that's something that we have to do as an option going forward.

William Wallace

Right. And just so to think about kind of that $20 million difference. Is that something you think you could get out pretty early in 2018?

Thomas Cangemi

That's the goal. Going back to my point, operating leverage, lower expenses, reinvestment opportunity growing the balance sheet.

Joseph Ficalora

All that’s within our graph.

William Wallace

And then just for clarity, Tom did I hear you say that your Taxi portfolio is now carried at about 290,000 per Medallion?

Thomas Cangemi

Yes. So collateral value that we looked at given the September activity, now activity and some [indiscernible] transactions, we took it down to a collateral value of 291 and when you look at disposition cost to sell about 272. So we think we are in a good place there. I’m not saying right along people have higher values. We are not a major player in this business, it’s a $100 million book on a $48 billion balance sheet, so we think we have some flexibility there south of 300,000.

William Wallace

Great. Thanks guys, that’s all I had. I appreciate the time.

Thomas Cangemi

Right. Thank you.

Operator

And our last question is a follow-up question from Collyn Gilbert with KBW. Please state your question.

Joseph Ficalora

You are going to be the closer today.

Collyn Gilbert

What did you say Joe?

Joseph Ficalora

I said you are going to be the closer.

Collyn Gilbert

Yes, yes.

Joseph Ficalora

This is a [indiscernible] to win the game.

Collyn Gilbert

Yes. I don’t know. My comments are so positive, alright. So Tom, just back your point on the pipeline and the pull through rate, I’m just struggling to connect that with your mid single-digit loan growth. So I mean the $2 billion pull through like how does that fold in overtime, does that take couple of quarters to come in?

Thomas Cangemi

Again, we have always pull through our pipeline, I don’t think we have ever not closed our pipeline. The comment there might we have loans that are paying off, we have loans that we don’t retain every loan. In the past few quarters there has been a 50/50 split between retention versus wide space what that goes away [indiscernible].

As Joe indicated, there are some aggressive lending going on in the New York City market, we are a conservative lender. With that being said, we pull through the pipeline and we have always pulled our pipeline too in essence we have always exceeded that. So we have our internal growth expectations. The portfolio yield is coming onto about 3.57. The average portfolio that we have within the book right now it’s 3.52.

So the good news that the loans coming on are higher than the current coupon. We like to see that close it before, but I believe that we have seen between originations and payoffs that the actual spread changes has been very, very favorable. Right now, its four basis points when you look at the changes in originations and payoffs. So you said the 100 basis points from previous year. So that coming down to neutrality. So we are hopeful there.

Again, what we need to see is higher rates and higher rates will move the customers to do more business and our rates have not moved within our product mix, but our portfolio yield has come down within the market, so we will add some market right now.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. Alright, thank you.

Thomas Cangemi

You are welcome.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the Question-and-Answer Session. I would like to turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Joseph Ficalora

Thank you again for taking the time to join us this morning. We look forward to chatting with you again during the last week of January when we will discuss our performance for the three months ending December 31, 2017.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

