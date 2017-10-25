Global Blood Therapeutics: Addressing A Sickle That Impedes Critical Cycling

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a South San Francisco, California, based biotech advancing their drug candidate in clinical trials to remediate and help manage a health condition that has world-wide relevance. We are more than a year from Phase III results being known, therefore, my article is designed to put my readers on notice where they might place Global on their radar screen.

Background on the Disease Impacting so Many:

The normal human body has 5.6 liters (6 quarts) of blood. This most vital product is cycled through our arteries each time our heart beats. It flows through a massive number of capillaries on its journey back to the heart. There it reloads a fresh supply of oxygen and starts the circuitous route one more time. On a typical day, the heart pumps 2,000 gallons (7,571 liters) of blood through the heart's chambers.

If one would like to break these 2,000 gallons per day numbers down, this translates into 83 gallons per hour. The complete cycle for one trip means it takes one minute to make the trip from the heart and back to the heart for the reloading and next departure. Keeping us alive!

But for approximately 100,000 American children and adults this body procedure that is a given for others, doesn't work as described above. If one applies the data for Americans, on a world-wide basis estimates indicate between 10-15 million suffer the same condition. This malfunctioning condition within our blood system is known as sickle cell disease. Many refer to it as sickle cell anemia. The term sickle comes into play due to the hemoglobin molecules losing their normal shape for a smooth passage through the circulatory system. These clumps look like sickles, as in the shape of the tool used for cutting grass and other plants. In this article I will simply use SCD when referring to the disease.

The following graphic shown in the first model is what normal red blood cells look like when transporting oxygen through the body. The second graphic reflects the hemoglobin when the oxygen is being released where it forms into clumps of hemoglobin. The shape and enlargement of these clumps impede the flow of blood throughout the involved person's body.

This disease develops based on the mutation of a single gene. The ramification derived from this malfunction results in the following impact on the person's body-starting with horrible pain with each episode, serious infections, and exhaustion. The collateral impact from this disease is seen in the brain, heart, lungs. Resulting complications can manifest into strokes, kidney disease, joint pain, and major pregnancy issues for females.

In the United States, approximately 90 percent of people with SCD are African-American. Life expectancy is 40-45 on average. Hispanic-Americans and people of middle eastern, Asia, Indian and Mediterranean descent also suffer with this disease.

Global Blood Therapeutics' Approach for Addressing This Condition:

Their product has carried the name GBT440, however, as I'm writing this article on 10/24/2017, they announced the World Health Organization has approved the drug now being named - Voxelotor.

The drug is designed for keeping the hemoglobin molecules from sticking together. The normal molecules are smooth, and disc shaped making their passage through the body being an uneventful trip. It's when the hemoglobin sticks together it forms a chain of polymers. It's the polymers that results in the sickle formation, thus, impending the natural flow of blood through the body. Voxelotor has shown the ability for keeping the hemoglobin molecules in a flatbed position inside the red blood cells.

On October 11, 2017, Global presented a new case study report at the Academy of Sickle Cell and Thalassemia annual conference in London:

In the case study presented at ASCAT 2017, the clinical course of a 21-year-old woman with HbSC disease and a past medical history of vaso-occlusive crisis participated in the GBT440-001 study and a follow-on extension study is described. During the study, she received GBT440 orally once daily for two months at a dose of 600 mg and subsequently for four months at a dose of 900 mg. At six months:

Her baseline hemoglobin increased by 2.2 g/dl, from 10.0 g/dL to 12.2 g/dL (within the normal range).

Her unconjugated bilirubin (a measure of red blood cell destruction) returned to normal, decreasing by 57 percent.

Her baseline reticulocyte count (a measure of how fast red blood cells are made by the bone marrow and released into the blood to compensate for hemolysis) decreased by 17 percent.

She reported an improvement in fatigue (her primary SCD-related symptom). She did not experience any sickle cell crisis events.

She did not experience any treatment-related adverse events with GBT440.

This is early stage data; however, the drug is currently in Phase III testing. Global is projecting this trial should conclude in the first half -2019, when trial results will be shared.

Financial Position That Will Fund the Interim Completion Time for the Clinical Trial:

Balance Sheet-2ndQ 93.74M Cash 136.07M Short Term Investments 5.03M Other Assets 234.85M Total Current Assets 60.77M Long Term Invest. 5.20M Property 1.05M Other Assets 301.87M Total Assets (16.04M) Accounts Payable (1.10M) Short Term Debt (17.14M) Total Current Debt (3.01M) Other Debt $281.70M Net Tangible Asset

With the 3rd Q, 2017 report due in the first or second week of November, we should have a better understanding for the burn rate. It should be noted on Monday, October 23rd, Global announced the cancelation of their clinical development with their idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis therapy drug. This was a prudent decision based on the early data. This cancellation with clear up more funds for concentration on the vital and critical drug- Voxelotor. One of the more interesting events, when the announcement hit the wires, Global's stock dropped more than $2.00 (11%). However, by the end of the trading day the stock recovered most of this initial drop. Today, the stocked closed higher by more than $1.00, on volume nicely above the daily norm.

With the current cash and short-term investments, I feel they should have enough operating funds to see them through the read-out for the Phase III testing. This read-out has been projected to happen in the first-half of 2019. However, when the upcoming quarterly results are known, one might want to review these numbers for clarity on this issue.

Fundamental Need for a New Drug in this Indication:

We can no longer ignore the need for a drug that impacts this segment of our society. The lack of any new treatments being approved since the 1960's-drug or treatment designed as cancer drugs with major side effects, or a bone marrow transplant can no longer be the options for treating this disease. These episodes come and go-some minor (as if there is anything near the pain associated with this disease being labeled minor). For young children, as many as 10-15% suffer strokes with their episodes. For the more severe episodes, this could involve hospitalization where annual treatments average more than $200,000.00. Extrapolate such cost over 50 years, the potential of $8,000,000.00 per person will be spent for their medical care.

But there is so much more that comes into play with this insidious disease. Base on my personal experience, where I work part-time with my daughter's law practice and three other lawyers. I was recently involved in a child protective case involving a young mother who suffers from severe episodes with her SCD condition. With this young child being her responsibility, she was constantly in the hospital and not able to work. With no meaningful treatment options, often the only palliative care is oxycodone or a similar opioid.

Well guess what?!

It is estimated children and adults suffering episodes with severe pain being involved, their wait time is 25-50% longer in the emergency room as compared to others suffering with pain. It has become well stigmatized in the hospital vernacular; sickle cell suffers are known as merely "drug seekers". The young mother I cite above, her young life has become a "living hell". Constant trips to the emergency room and now being addicted to opioids. Her only family, her child, is now taken from her due to her inability to care for the child. Then I must give her false hope that it will all be better for her in the future. But not without new treatments that can manage her health issues.

Global's Management Team:

Ted W. Love -M.D., serves as the CEO of Global Blood Therapeutics. Dr. Love has a career of about 30 years in the biotech industry. He served as an Executive Vice-President for Onyx. Previously, he served as the chairman and CEO for Nuvelo. Early in his career he served as the chairman of Genentech's Product Development Committee where he was directly involved with Rituxin, Herceptin, Raptiva and Avastin. Dr. Love holds a B.A. degree in molecular biology from Haverford College. His M.D. was obtained from Yale Medical School. He followed up with his residency at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

I've had the personal opportunity to meet in-person, and in various other communication methods with Dr. Love while he was serving in another capacity, other than his current position. I always found him a very responsive corporate leader where he provided time for his shareholders. After such an illustrious career, I think he has found a true calling for taking his new role and leadership efforts for addressing sickle cell anemia. However, I will offer one caveat for my personal thoughts about Dr. Love. He offers great leadership and knowledge for the disease; however, at the end of the day the drug must work in patients, be efficacious and approved by the FDA.

Instead of me giving detailed information for the other outstanding leadership found at Global I will refer my readers to the company leadership website.

The Issue of Competition:

Now with nearly sixty years without any meaningful therapies having been discovered, the problems found with this insidious disease has finally gained attention from the drug industry. With the only current treatment being based on a dated cancer drug-hydroxyurea. This is a drug with major adverse events associated with its use. It's time our drug industry must work in finding new therapies.

This is a link to a New England Journal of Medicine article related to the use of gene therapy for addressing sickle cell disease.

One of the efforts in using gene therapy is where Bluebird Bio (BLUE) has done some preliminary testing with this method of treatment. In small trials the results have shown some positive results with this approach in addressing the disease. Even with the early promise, as the article points out, Bluebird's effort is only in Phase ½ testing. This places them at this point well behind Global's effort. Also, when you consider related issues with this approach, the issue of matching donors, is greatly impacted by those suffering severe cases of the disease. The likelihood of finding a matching sibling donor is less than 20%.

The article further states the gene therapy approach might be reserved for those suffering with severe episodes. Another consideration is this process is a very specialized approach, resulting in the related cost being in the $100 of thousands per patient. Just the hospital charges for what would require a several days in the hospital will only add to the cost. When this approach is used, the patient needs to be closely monitored to see if there is a rejection of the transplant. Plus, there is the inherit adverse events associated with this process, that will impact the numbers opting for the procedure.

Should Global's drug prove to have efficacy this will provide them several advantages. If the Bluebird process ends-up being approved, it might be limited to the severe cases. And only cases where the patient has insurance, and a compatible donor being found. Other the other hand, Global's drug is delivered in a once-daily pill formulation dosing. As stated at the beginning of my article the largest patient population is probably in third-world countries, or at least a country where medical cost could be a factor for consideration in using a new therapy.

Assuming both approaches are finally approved by the FDA, and other countries approval process, my thoughts are simply there will be enough patients for each product where the ownership companies can be profitable with their respective offering.

Another Consideration for Global as an Investment Opportunity:

Early in the year, the rumor mill was alive and active in putting Global into play as a take-over candidate. As mentioned, the demographics for this therapy need is spread around the world. Global is not capable, at this point, for staffing and marketing the drug. My thoughts are simple, a drug company with a global presences and manufacturing would love to have ownership of a new drug for this disease.

If Global can continue delivering a positive news stream, like the recent presentation in London, as we get closer to the end of the Phase III results, suitors will come knocking. But, in my opinion, investors should never make an investment decision based on a rumored buy-out deal.

My final and standard caveat for investing in the biotech arena is noting the graveyard is filled with potential drugs in early phase testing, only to finally fail in Phase III. There is no potential certainty until a drug has received FDA approval. Even then, there is no certainty the drug will generate enough revenue to make a profit with drug. If one needs a clear example of this happening, merely read my ongoing articles related to MannKind's insulin product, Afrezza.

I have a very small position in the stock. This ownership gives me an incentive for following the company very closely. However, at the current time, and the time span until Phase III results, taking a major position might not be prudent. With the political debates becoming more divisive, any misstep might speed up what I think is a market setting up for a major correction. Keep some dry powder and be ready to take advantage of a biotech showing positive elements for being a successful investment.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

