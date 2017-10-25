Chevron: Is A Dividend Raise On The Way?

With four quarters of a flat dividend, Chevron could announce a raise soon.

By Bob Ciura

Big Oil is on the mend, albeit slowly. Stock prices have widely recovered across the energy sector. For example, Chevron (CVX) is up 18% in the past year.

Oil and gas prices have recovered from the sub-$30 lows seen last year. This has resulted in a notable improvement in Chevron’s fundamentals, and as a result its share price.

Conditions have improved, to the point that Chevron might announced a dividend increase soon. The company has a long history of dividend growth — it is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of 51 companies in the S&P 500 Index, with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases.

In 2016, Chevron announced a dividend increase on October 26th. It has paid a flat dividend for four quarters now. This article will discuss the chances that Chevron will increase its dividend at some point before year-end.

Business Overview

Chevron is a global integrated oil and gas company. It has two operating segments:

Upstream (53% of earnings)

Downstream (47% of earnings)

The upstream segment includes oil and gas exploration and production. The downstream segment includes refining. Chevron also has lubricants and chemicals businesses.

2016 was a difficult year, but this did not stop Chevron from raising its dividend anyway. Low oil and gas prices certainly took their toll; Chevron’s upstream business lost $2.5 billion last year. Fortunately, as an integrated major, Chevron’s downstream segment helped offset the massive upstream losses in 2016. Chevron earned $3.4 billion from refining last year.

The good news is, Chevron’s momentum has picked up so far in 2017. Higher price realizations drove 42% revenue growth in the first quarter, and 18% in the second quarter. Improved pricing contributed $325 million of earnings growth last quarter.

This helped Chevron easily beat analyst expectations for revenue in both periods. Over the first six months, Chevron earned $4.1 billion, which reversed a $2.2 billion loss in the first half of 2016. The improvement in oil and gas prices has fueled Chevron’s fundamental recovery so far this year. Going forward, Chevron has catalysts for growth, with or without a return to $100 oil.

Growth Prospects

Given that the price of oil has still failed to meaningfully rally above $50 per barrel, the outlook for Chevron appears to be bleak. But underneath the surface, Chevron’s growth prospects are actually quite promising.

Chevron’s most important projects are its liquefied natural gas (or LNG) facilities in Australia, Gorgon and Wheatstone. These are enormous undertakings. Put together, Gorgon and Wheatstone have annual production capacity of more than 24 million tonnes of natural gas. And, because they are in Australia, they are perfectly situated geographically to serve booming energy demand in Asia.

After many years in development, the projects are finally ramping up. The Gorgon project started up last year, and has shipped 88 LNG cargos year-to-date.

In early 2017, Chevron achieved the first LNG shipment from Train 3. Gorgon production is currently averaging over 400,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day.

On October 8th, Chevron announced it had reached first production at Wheatstone. At full capacity, Wheatstone will supply 8.9 million metric tons per year of LNG. The two projects are positioned well to serve booming energy demand in Asia.

These projects will have a huge positive impact on Chevron’s cash flow in two ways. First, now that they have been placed into service, they will account for significant production growth.

Chevron’s total production was 2.78 million barrels per day last quarter, a 10% year-over-year increase. Recently completed projects accounted for 265,000 barrels of new production.

Second, Chevron will also no longer have to spend billions of dollars developing the projects. The company has experienced a sharp reduction in capital and exploratory spending to start 2017.

Last quarter, capital spending of $3.2 billion was approximately 29% less than the same quarter last year, driven in large part by finishing major projects. Capital and exploratory spending is down over 50% this year, compared with 2014 average levels.

Dividend Analysis

Chevron currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share, or $4.32 per share annualized. Chevron’s dividend coverage has improved substantially this year. The company had diluted earnings-per-share of $2.18 over the first half of 2017, which fully covered dividends of $2.16 per share in that time.

From a cash flow perspective, Chevron’s dividend coverage is also improving. Over the first half of the year, Chevron generated $1 billion of cash flow after dividends were paid. Chevron’s dividend accounted for $4.1 billion of cash in the first six months.

Free cash flow was $2.4 billion over the first half, meaning Chevron is still not covering its dividend from free cash flow. However, it has made up the shortfall with $2.5 billion of asset sales year-to-date. This will help bridge the gap until new projects generate enough cash flow to fully cover the dividend.

Chevron’s balance sheet is in good shape. The company ended last quarter with a healthy debt ratio of 22.7%. Analysts with ValueLine expect Chevron to have earnings-per-share of $5.15 per share in 2018. Based on the current dividend payout, Chevron would have a payout ratio of 84%. This would support a slight dividend increase this year, with the assumption that earnings will continue to grow moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Things are pointing up for Chevron. Oil and gas prices are slowly grinding higher, and the company is ramping up some large projects that will result in significant production growth. Chevron has also repaired its balance sheet.

There is no guarantee Chevron will raise its dividend. The company has gone more than four quarters without raising the dividend before. It would not be a complete surprise if the company pushed back the dividend raise for another quarter or two.

That said, trends are going the right direction. There is reasonable justification for a dividend increase. Investors can look for a 1% increase to the quarterly dividend, to $1.09 per share, for 2017.

