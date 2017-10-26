Greenhill Throws Up A 'Greenhillmary'

Even if the business gets fixed somehow, shareholders will still NOT get paid as they will be massively diluted by share grants to employees.

In the next recession, the extreme debt level could easily wipe-out GHL shareholders. Consider where we are in the cycle. Has the US ever gone 12 years without a recession?

We think Greenhill’s problems are structural, not cyclical. The new debt only amplifies the risks and we think GHL is heading 60%+ lower in the near term.

Let’s face it: everyone loves a good turnaround. We love to cheer for the underdog. We love to dream the dream of what a company that’s been down on its luck or plain old mismanaged can do when things start to go their way. On the other hand, there’s that old Wall Street saying that “most turnarounds don’t,” and that’s the category we think Greenhill (GHL) falls into.

GHL has had a rough go of it. The company has consistently lost market share, earnings have collapsed, and their poor, long suffering shareholders have had to endure a pretty harrowing ride as a result:

But not to worry, friends! Management has a plan!

Now, GHL isn’t a turnaround in the traditional sense in that it’s not changing its strategy, operations, management team, or really anything about how it conducts its business, but, like true investment bankers, they’ve learned that throwing a whole bunch of debt at something has usually gotten them paid in the past, so they’ve decided to try it themselves. To that end, last month GHL announced a giant levered recap, issuing $350M of bank debt to buy back something like half of the shares outstanding at the current price. The stated rationale for the transaction was to “enhance long term shareholder value in the context of [GHL’s] current equity valuation, current tax rates and existing opportunities in the credit markets.” [1] We can debate what GHL’s shares are really worth, and quibble with how it makes sense to lever up when tax rates are potentially on their way down, but our opinion isn’t going to sway management. Unfortunately for shareholders, though, we think this transaction accelerates GHL’s demise and ends in tears.

There is an implicit assumption in this transaction that GHL’s woes are cyclical, that 2017 has been a total aberration, and that everything will be fine when this apparently freakishly poor year is in the rear view mirror. CEO Scott Bok has actively encouraged this view. On the Q3 2017 earnings call he said the following cheery things: “…we view the recent period as an aberration that is not at all indicative of the health of our business… I think we do view the last period here as a temporary lull and we think that things will sort of return to normal for us in due course… [investors] see a firm that’s got a very long successful history, but has gone through a period of weakness in the last few quarters…” We think this view is part of what got the credit markets comfortable enough to lever this bad boy up to 26.6x on 2017 consensus GAAP EBITDA of $11M. The consensus for 2018, clearly relying on Bok’s stoic commentary, is for a much rosier $36M of EBITDA, which would take leverage down to a less ghastly 8.1x. As long as EBITDA triples next year, we might not be in terrible shape! The market also seems to be giving Bok a pretty big pass here on past comments that we would’ve expected to damage his credibility. For instance, when he said “[he’d] have to [be waterboarded first]” before cutting the dividend (The dividend was cut in conjunction with the recap announcement. We are not sure about the waterboarding.).[2]

Our view, is that GHL’s weakness is structural, not cyclical or idiosyncratic, so assuming a tripling of EBITDA next year may very well be heroic. To illustrate, here is how GHL has performed over 2012-2017 in one of the greatest M&A cycles of all time.[3]

First of all, does 2017 look like an aberration to you? If anything, 2016 was the anomalous year as GHL advised on Teva’s monster $40B acquisition of Allergan’s (NYSE:AGN) generics business which padded results dramatically and accounted for almost half of GHL’s $93B of announced deal value in 2015. Apart from what was an idiosyncratically good 2016, GHL has faced steady, inexorable share losses and outright revenue declines in an M&A market that has more than doubled globally. These numbers are also flattering to GHL since they did a deal in 2015, implying organic results are even worse than what we’re showing. To drive the point home, here is GHL’s M&A league table rank over time when we strip out the Teva deal from 2015 announced volumes.

Pretty nasty. Again, does this look like a firm that has had an anomalously bad 2017, or is this just continued structural decline? We think GHL’s challenges are terminal due to a classic boutique investment bank vicious cycle that we illustrate thusly:

GHL has historically paid out a lower percentage of revenues in comp than peers which means it can’t attract top notch bankers.[4] Because GHL can’t attract top notch bankers, results are poor, which sends the stock price down. As the stock price goes down, the talented bankers you did have feel ripped off (since a large component of comp is stock-based and they feel other bankers aren’t pulling their weight) and they leave for greener pastures. As a result, GHL can’t afford to pay more and the cycle repeats itself.

For students of history, we’ve got an excellent case study in the old boutique investment bank Gleacher, which found itself in this vicious cycle. Here is the result:

At any rate, we would encourage anyone that’s interested in the topic to connect with search firms to hear how GHL is viewed in the market by bankers to get a sense for how likely they are to attract the high quality bankers they need to turn this ship around. Feel free to share your feedback in the comments section!

But let’s say we are wrong and six years of anomalous, freak data doesn’t accurately portray the strength of this franchise and where this firm is heading. If GHL is levering up to buyback a ton of stock cheaply, and EBITDA is going to go parabolic, this will be a home run, right? Well, no, not exactly. Pro forma for the buyback, we think there will be around 19M shares outstanding. At the current stock price, that implies a market cap of ~$330M. GHL has historically expensed $40-$50M of stock-based comp per year which would imply ~15% dilution per year. Using sell side estimates for 2017 and 2018 EBITDA of $36M and $38M, respectively, even if we assume $50M of EBITDA in 2020, we don’t think this business does over $0.80 of EPS because public shareholders are going to get swamped by share dilution with the share count exploding from 19M to something closer to- or north of- 30M in 2020. It seems that the sell-side hasn’t caught on to this dynamic yet with the share count implicitly being held constant at 20M between 2018 and 2019. That will be, uh, wrong.

So where does that leave us? Well, we think GHL’s problems are structural, therefore a 3x jump in EBITDA is unrealistic. In that case, GHL misses estimates by miles and, with its newly levered balance sheet, the stock is going way, way down. We also have a decent read on 2018 earnings by looking at announced M&A volume over the last six months and comparing it to the same period in 2016. These are presumably deals that have been announced that will be turning into revenues in future periods, a proxy for backlog. Based on Bloomberg, it appears that on this metric GHL’s announced volumes are down 84%. We think a tripling of EBITDA next year is a stretch given this backdrop. If they are somehow able to stabilize the business at $35M of EBITDA in 2020, we think they generate around $0.40 of EPS which puts the stock in the $6-$7 area, down 60-70%.

On the other hand, if we’re totally wrong, and six years of data and the current level of backlog is in no way indicative of the strength of this franchise and the numbers they are going to put up, we think the stock is still not going to perform as public shareholders get swamped by dilution with a share count that goes up ~60% over the next three years due to massive amounts of stock-based compensation. If they somehow get back to a heroic level of $65M of EBITDA in 2020, we think they generate $1.20 of EPS which is worth somewhere in the $18-$20 range, slightly higher than the current stock price three years down the road. And this is the bull case!

So, base case = stock is down a lot. Bull case = stock is up very slightly. But is there a bear case? Boy, is there, friend. This industry is notoriously cyclical and GHL just levered up massively almost 10 years after the last recession. If there is a recession in the next few years, or maybe even just a stiff breeze given the amount of leverage here, we can easily imagine EBITDA going negative and this thing will be on its way to zero. Consider where we will be in the cycle in two years: has the US ever gone 12+ years without a recession?

So we think shareholders are in for tough sledding in this thing. And remember, the case study of Gleacher shows us that these types of businesses can go to zero even without leverage, or a recession, or an exogenous shock. All we think GHL has done here is simply accelerated that process.

[1] Source: GHL press release, September 25, 2017

[2] Cut his dividend? Good luck with that

[3] Using sellside consensus for 2017 revenue and EBITDA and annualizing YTD October 2017 M&A volumes per Bloomberg for 2017 Global M&A Volumes.

[4] Those Pricey Senior Bankers Are Worth It

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GHL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Reflects author's own opinion. Do not rely on our conclusions and do your own diligence. We are also long PJT.