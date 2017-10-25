Housing Recovery Limps Into 2018

The recent hurricanes will disrupt the recent trends and will produce winners and losers in the construction space. Builders will be competing for a limited supply of materials and labor.

Developers are being hit by a wave of unfavorable conditions. Financing conditions have tightened, materials costs have increased considerably, and construction labor is in very short supply.

The decline in rent growth from mid-2016 through early 2017 spooked many multifamily developers and lenders. There are signs, however, that rent growth may be stabilizing or re-accelerating.

Single-family construction got off to a strong start in 2017. The past six months, however, have been weak, rising just 1% over the same period in 2016.

Construction activity has continued to cool over the past few months, dragged down by a significant pullback in multifamily construction, which had been the driving force behind the recovery.

The State of Housing & Construction: Overview

Every month, we look at the current state of the housing markets and the construction industry from the perspective of commercial real estate investors. Through a series of charts, we compile and analyze the economic data released over the past month that impacts commercial real estate valuations.

We began this series after noticing that economic data trends were often poorly reported by the financial media, oftentimes a result of the less-than-ideal manner in which this data is presented by economic statistics agencies. We caution against using seasonally-adjusted annualized rates or month-over-month changes, as these can be highly influenced by short-term disruptions or insignificant noise in the data. Otherwise trivial monthly changes are amplified by a factor of 12 or more depending on the "seasonal adjustment." We prefer, instead, to present data on a rolling-12-month basis using non-seasonally adjusted numbers whenever possible. While this data tends to react more slowly to short-term changes, it also helps to avoid jumping to conclusions based on an otherwise insignificant data point.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below we recap the significant real estate economic data releases over the past month and outline the six categories of this report.

Construction Spending Continues to Moderate After Strong Start to 2017

Construction spending continued to moderate in August, dragged down by continued weakness in nonresidential and public construction spending. Residential spending, the only category seeing any inflation-adjusted growth, is higher by 12% TTM. The single-family category is 11.1% higher while multifamily is 2.3% higher TTM. Nonresidential spending is higher by 5.6% TTM.

After several years of above-trend supply growth, all of the major nonresidential commercial real estate have seen slowing construction activity. Tighter financing conditions, higher construction costs, and moderating asset valuations have sidelined incremental projects.

If we are indeed at or near the end of this construction cycle, its fair say that supply growth was more moderate than past cycles. Overbuilding in the 2000s was a contributing factor to the "bust" in commercial real estate valuations during the financial crisis.

Housing Starts: As Multifamily Slows, Housing Recovery Grinds To A Halt

Housing data has surprised to the downside in six of the past seven months after a relatively strong start to 2017 and end of 2016. The long-awaited pullback in multifamily construction, which had driven the housing recovery, has finally arrived and it has been rather dramatic.

On a rolling 12-month basis, total housing starts are higher by less than 5%, a slight recovery in September due to weak comps. The comparisons get harder into the end of the year, and we expect the TTM growth rate to decline back below 3% if the recent trends hold. Total starts over the past six months are just 1% higher than the same six-month period in 2016. Multifamily starts are lower by 4.2% TTM while single-family starts are higher by 9.8%.

Elevated levels of supply growth in the multifamily sector have been a major topic of discussion over the past several years. 2017 was supposed to be the year that we saw a spike in new supply, but construction delays have pushed back many of the completions into the second half of 2017 and into 2018. Completions have finally 'caught-up' with starts, as seen below. We expect completions to remain in the 350-400k/year range through 2018, which would continue to put downward pressure on rent growth, all else equal. After peaking at 35% in 2015, multifamily starts are now 30% of total starts, which remains at the upper-end of the 50-year data set. We believe is a reflection of the "housing-as-a-service, not as an asset" attitude, a function of homeownership unaffordability.

Single Family Housing Data

New Home Sales

New home sales data this month are a perfect example of how economic data can be misrepresented by using seasonally-adjusted annualized rates, especially after a major short-term disruptive event like a Hurricane. The 19% MoM jump in new home sales was the biggest jump in 25 years and resulted in a headline of 667k sale in July, up a staggering 106k from the 561k reading in August. In reality, when looking at the non-seasonally adjusted numbers, new home sales rose by just 7k MoM, almost entirely a result of a 6k spike in the South region, and the TTM rate actually fell from last month. On a rolling 12-month basis, new home sales are 8.6% higher, a solid rate of growth but continuing a downward trend that began at the end of 2016. We are beginning to see signs of unaffordability affecting the markets: new home sales are slowing while new home inventory is rising.

Existing Home Sales

After a strong start to 2017, existing home sales have surprised to the downside in three of the past four months. Existing home sales in September are down 1.5% from September 2016. The hurricane season appears to have a mild effect on the data, but the trend remains flat to negative. Low inventory levels and lack of affordability continue to be an issue. That said, the Inventory dipped 6.5% YoY to just 4.2 months of supply. Median home prices are 4.2% higher than last September. First-time homebuyers represented 29% of sales, the lowest level since 2015.

Homebuilder Sentiment

While overall housing starts have been sluggish in 2017, single-family housing starts continue to be solid, and homebuilders remain confident. The NAHB Homebuilder sentiment index ticked up to 68 in October, lower than its peak of 71 in March, but higher than its pre-election reading of 63 in October 2016. As shown below, homebuilder sentiment is highly correlated with changes in single-family housing starts. This level of homebuilder sentiment is generally consistent with a 10% rise in single-family starts. Homebuilder sentiment has some predictive power and can be used as an early-read on the next month's single-family starts.

Home Prices Continue To Rise

The major home price indexes continue to show a steady 5-7% YoY rate of home price appreciation. Home prices have risen at least 5% YoY in every month since late 2012. Median household income, on the other hand, has risen roughly 3.5% per year during this time and average hourly earnings have risen at a 2.5% rate. The Case-Shiller national index showed 5.9% YoY growth in July, up from 5.8% in the prior month while FHFA's purchase-only index showed 6.3% YoY growth in July, slowing slightly from the 6.6% rate in June. Zillow's index saw home prices rising 6.9% YoY in August, steady with the 6.9% in July.

We continue to express concerns that homeownership is becoming increasingly unaffordable, in part a result of high construction costs, tight zoning regulations, high property taxes, and the relatively restricted supply of single family homes for sale. The median price for a newly-built home topped $300k for the first time ever in August. It now takes more than 5 full years of median household income to purchase the median new home (without a mortgage).

Why are home prices continuing to outpace income growth? Between 1993 and 2010, household formations lagged housing completions by 5 million units. This period of overbuilding was a central cause of the housing crash. Housing construction has seen a grindingly slow recovery since 2010, which has allowed the oversupply to be gradually absorbed. The pendulum appears to have swung as housing demand is now exceeding housing supply on a rolling 5-year basis. This time, the "low inventory" truly is a reflection of lack of housing rather than simply "house-flipping."

Apartment Rent Indexes

We track the rent growth spread over core inflation below. Real rent growth has seen steady acceleration since 2012 and remains around the 2% level. After pausing in early 2017, the inflation data suggest that real rent growth has accelerated in the second half of 2017 even as the nominal rate has declined. Elevated levels of new apartment deliveries, though, should keep a lid on further upward pressure on that metric. Core CPI ex-shelter is higher by less than 1%, near the lowest rate in 13 years.

Axiometrics publishes a monthly rent growth tracker. It noted that rents rose 2.2% YoY in September, showing continued signs of stabilization after the decline from 2015 to 2016. Axiometrics noted that YTD rent growth is below the post-recession average at this point in the year. Before the hurricanes, we estimated that rent growth will average 2-2.5% YoY growth for 2017 and 2018. The major natural disasters this year displaced up to 500k households, many of which will rent apartments during the rebuilding. We now expect closer to 3% rent growth for full-year 2017, which is above consensus estimates.

The National Multifamily Housing Council also presents a survey-based analysis of conditions in the residential rental space markets. The primary metric, Market Tightness Index, has recovered in recent months but remains below break-even 50, indicating that the majority of survey participants continue to see downward pressure on rent growth. The Equity and Debt Financing Indexes have followed a similar pattern: financing conditions remain tight, but not quite as tight as the beginning of 2017.

We continue to discuss home price affordability (or lack thereof) and how we believe that rental demand will continue to surprise to the upside as potential homebuyers remain in the rental markets for longer than expected. If labor markets continue to be strong, demand for multifamily units may be able to keep pace with this elevated supply growth and rental growth could remain firm or even re-accelerate after this wave of new supply gets absorbed. Home prices are up more than 40% since 2012 while rents are higher by roughly 20%. Meanwhile, median household income is higher by roughly15%.

In our 'Buy vs. Rent' index, we continue view renting as the more affordable option for the average household. We continue to be negative on homebuilders relative to consensus.

Construction Costs & Forecast Indexes

Construction costs have significantly outpaced inflation over the past five years and are the primary source of "tightening" in the construction markets. Rising construction costs tend to discourage marginal new construction projects and increase the value of real estate assets by increasing replacement costs. Using the two most easily-tracked cost measures, wages and materials, we estimate that construction costs from these components alone are rising roughly 3% YoY. Financing, land and regulatory costs are estimated to be rising at faster rates.

Turner Construction releases a construction cost index every quarter. Turner sees an acceleration in total construction cost inflation to an annualized 5%+ rate in Q3. Cost inflation has increased every year since 2009 and has exceeded 4% per year since 2013.

Construction Forecast Indexes

The Architecture Billings Index is reported monthly by the AIA and is a leading indicator of future construction activity, particularly nonresidential construction, which can be difficult to forecast. From the AIA, "The AIA reported the September ABI score was 49.1, down from a score of 53.7 in the previous month. This score reflects a slight decrease in design services provided by U.S. architecture firms. The new projects inquiry index was 59.0, down from a reading of 62.5 the previous month."

Dodge Data and Analytics publishes a monthly Construction Momentum Index, which according to the firm, " is a monthly measure of the first (or initial) report for nonresidential building projects in planning, which have been shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year." Like the ABI index, the first half of 2017 was quite strong, but the most recent month saw a pullback. The index is now down 9.2% YoY.

Put It Into Action: How To Play These Trends

Despite the overall slowdown in construction spending and new home construction, the new space creators including homebuilders (XHB) and commercial construction (PKB) have outperformed the space owning REITs (VNQ and IYR). We believe that this is unwarranted and have been bearish on the construction sector for most of this year, outlined in our piece, "Homebuilders Surge Despite Housing Unaffordability."

Apartment REITs have outperformed the REIT ETFs year-to-date. While high levels of supply have been baked into the outlook for several years now, investors have been impressed by the strong levels of demand that have kept rent growth relatively firm. The recent hurricanes have added another element to the demand equation.

As we pointed out in, "Quantifying The Impact of Hurricane Harvey on Apartment REITs," Camden (CPT) and Mid-America (MAA) are the apartment REITs most exposed to the hurricane-affected regions. Their properties sustained only minimal damage from the storms and stand to benefit from the surge in demand for displaced homeowners, temporary workers, and emergency personally. These REITs have been among the best performers over the past quarter. Essex (ESS) and UDR (UDR) have also performed very well YTD. AvalonBay (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR), the largest apartment REITs, are up 2% and 5%, respectively. Apartment Investment (AIV) has been the laggard in the space.

Bottom Line: Labor Shortage, Higher Costs Hold Back Construction

Construction activity has continued to cool over the past few months, dragged down by a significant pullback in multifamily construction, which had been the driving force behind the recovery. Single-family construction got off to a strong start in 2017. The past six months, however, have been weak, rising just 1% over the same period in 2016.The decline in rent growth from mid-2016 through early 2017 spooked many multifamily developers and lenders. There are signs, however, that rent growth may be stabilizing or re-accelerating.

Developers are being hit by a wave of unfavorable conditions. Financing conditions have tightened, materials costs have increased considerably, and construction labor is in very short supply. The recent hurricanes will disrupt the recent trends and will produce winners and losers in the construction space. Builders will be competing for a limited supply of materials and labor. Public construction spending continues to disappoint, a result of budget crises in state and local governments. A major federal infrastructure plan would alter these dynamics, but push costs even higher.

For further analysis on the supply/demand dynamics of each of the major real estate sectors, be sure to read our sector reports: Homebuilders, Apartments, Malls, Self-Storage, Data Center, Healthcare, Net Lease, Student Housing, Single Family Rentals, Industrial, Hotels, Self-Storage, Cell Towers, and Office, and Shopping Centers, and International.

