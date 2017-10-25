Schlumberger could start firing on all cylinders

The oil market is rebalancing and we could witness an uptake in international drilling activity from 2018 which will be a major growth driver for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (SLB) has performed poorly this year and is offering an unusually high dividend yield. I think this might be an opportunity to invest in this well-managed operator which also comes with a rock solid financial health. The company's shares will come back strongly when drilling activity finally rebounds in the international markets, likely next year.

Schlumberger, like most oilfield services stocks, has been hurt by the weakness in oil prices which have negatively impacted drilling activity in the international markets, but it is getting support from the domestic market.

In the US, oil and gas producers have deployed hundreds of additional rigs this year as compared to last year, as per data from Baker Hughes (BHGE). There were a total of 736 oil rigs operating in the US at the end of last week, which was up from 443 rigs in the same period last year. The drilling activity in the international markets, however, has not shown any signs of improvement. There were 931 rigs operating in international markets in September, according to Baker Hughes, which was slightly lower than 934 rigs reported for September 2016.

In this backdrop, Schlumberger has underperformed. So far this year, the company's shares have tumbled 25% which made this one of the worst performing large-cap oilfield services stocks. By comparison, the broader energy industry, as measured by SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE), has tumbled 10% while shares of Schlumberger's closest rival Baker Hughes (BHGE) and Halliburton (HAL) have fallen 11% and 19.8% on a year-to-date basis (BHGE started trading in early July) respectively. Schlumberger's poor run is not surprising considering that the company has significant exposure to the international markets while its rivals get most of their revenues from the US. In fact, in the third quarter of this year, Schlumberger got 65% of its revenues from outside of North America.

Following that underperformance, Schlumberger offers a dividend yield of 3.2%, which is not only one of the highest in the oilfield services industry but also far ahead of the S&P-500 average dividend yield of 1.95%.

It may seem like Schlumberger is caught in a difficult spot, but I think it has just temporarily fallen out of favor. There's no denying that Schlumberger is a great company, with strong fundamentals, and I believe it can generate strong returns in the long run.

A well-managed operator

Schlumberger is the gold standard of the oilfield services industry, not just because of the size and scale of its operations (the company operates in more than 85 countries) but because it can generate decent profits even in the downturn. In 2016, for instance, when the drilling activity slumped to historic lows, Schlumberger managed to produce a net profit (as adjusted) of $1.14 per share. By comparison, Halliburton reported a loss of $0.02 per share.

Schlumberger has continued with this performance in 2017, led by strong growth in North America which has offset the negative impact of persistent weakness in international markets. In the third quarter, the company's revenues climbed by 6% sequentially and 13% year-over-year to $7.9 billion, thanks to the 18% sequential and 53% year-over-year growth seen in North America to $2.6 billion which completely offset the impact of flat revenue growth on a sequential basis and a 2% drop on a year-over-year basis in international revenues to $5.15 billion. Its pre-tax operating income, on the other hand, climbed 11% sequentially and 30% year-over-year to $1.07 billion. The adjusted net profit came in at $0.42 per share, up 20% sequentially and 68% year-over-year.

I think the key takeaway here is that Schlumberger has managed to grow its earnings meaningfully, even with the international markets dragging its performance. Schlumberger has now posted double-digit growth in pre-tax operating income and adjusted net profit, both on a sequential and year-over-year basis, for two quarters in a row. For the first nine months of this year, the company's net income, on an adjusted basis, has climbed to $1.02 per share from $0.86 per share in 2016.

I think this shows two things. Firstly, although Schlumberger is not a North America - focused company, it has enough exposure to the region to drive earnings growth. Secondly, Schlumberger has shown, yet again, that it is a well-managed operator. I think Schlumberger's management understood that the key to earnings growth in 2017 (or at least in the short term) is going to be the North American market where the rig count was climbing, which is why they doubled down on this region. Remember last year, Schlumberger said that it would now focus on increasing its market share in this region and it seems that the company's efforts are bearing fruit (as evident from the latest quarterly results).

Rock solid financial health

Furthermore, I think what makes Schlumberger a great dividend stock is that its payouts are backed by its ability to generate strong levels of cash flows and a solid balance sheet. In most of the previous quarters, when its peers like Halliburton and Baker Hughes were struggling to generate enough cash flows to fully fund their capital expenditure, Schlumberger generated positive free cash flows.

In the first nine months of this year, Schlumberger generated $3.4 billion of cash flow from operations, which was enough to cover the total capital expenditure of $2.20 billion, leading to positive free cash flows of $2.2 billion. Add roughly $1.1 billion of free cash flows reported for the fourth quarter and we get $3.26 billion, or $2.35 per share, of free cash flows for the trailing twelve months (ending 2Q17). I think that's a solid number for a company that pays $2.00 per share in quarterly dividends. This shows that Schlumberger's dividends are fairly secure since they are well covered by free cash flows.

On top of this, the improvement in the business environment in North America that has fueled the above-mentioned growth in Schlumberger's earnings has also improved the company's cash flow profile. In the third quarter of 2017, Schlumberger generated $1.1 billion of free cash flows which easily covered not only $693 million of dividends but also $98 million of buybacks, leading to $312 million of cash flows in excess of CapEx, dividends, and buybacks. By comparison, in the same quarter last year, the company faced a small cash flow deficit of $153 million. Therefore, the company's dividends appear more secure now than before. Also, the excess cash flows have put Schlumberger in a great position to grow dividends.

Schlumberger also has a strong balance sheet. At the end of the third quarter, the company carried a net debt of $12.21 billion. Although that's up from $10.17 billion reported in the same quarter last year, it still translates into a decent net debt ratio of 24%, which is one of the lowest in the industry. Also, the company has manageable debt maturities, with less than $4.4 billion of notes approaching maturity in the current decade and no maturities scheduled for the remainder of this year.

Future outlook

I believe Schlumberger's future outlook is looking bright.

The shares of Schlumberger, as well as its peers, have come under pressure recently due to the decline in drilling activity seen in recent weeks in North America. The US drilling rig count has climbed significantly on a year-over-year basis, as highlighted earlier, but on a weekly basis, Baker Hughes has now reported a drop in rig count in six out of the last seven weeks. The company's latest report showed that the US shale drillers removed seven oil and eight gas rigs during the week ending October 20. That's actually not surprising since a number of oil and gas producers like EOG Resources (EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) who have been previously focusing on aggressively growing production, often times by outspending cash flows, have been saying that they will focus on living within their cash flows by reigning in spending levels.

This was also confirmed by Schlumberger when in its earnings release it said that " the investment appetite in North America land now seems to be moderating, driven by a growing focus from E&P companies on financial return and the need to operate within cash flow rather than the pursuit of production growth." I think that's a step in the right direction for oil producers but it could create problems for the oilfield services companies in the short term as their customers (the E&P companies) scale back E&P expenditure.

Following the slowdown in US drilling activity, the nation's crude oil production could come in lower than expected. At the same time, OPEC and its partners continue to deliver on their promise to reduce production by 1.8 million barrels per day. The compliance with the production-curbing deal remains high, led by major oil producers Saudi Arabia, Russia, Mexico, Venezuela, and Kuwait. Meanwhile, the global oil inventory levels have fallen to 64 days of forward cover. In the US, the crude oil stocks have been largely declining since mid-April. As per the latest report, the US Energy Information Administration released last Wednesday, the commercial crude oil inventories in the US tumbled by 5.7 million barrels from the prior week. At the same time, the demand for crude oil remains strong. Slowly but surely, the crude oil market is rebalancing. I believe the slowdown of supply growth, declining inventory levels, and an extension of production freeze agreement from OPEC could push WTI to $55 a barrel in November. The commodity could move higher in 2018 as the rebalancing continues.

In this environment, the drilling activity in international markets, which has so far remained weak, could finally start recovering. Schlumberger has also noted that the tendering activity in the international markets, measured in terms of total contract value, has already climbed 50% this year. Oil and gas producers in several parts of the world are preparing to make final investment decisions on a number of conventional oil and offshore projects. I think this could be a precursor to a meaningful uptake in E&P expenditure in international markets. Schlumberger has said that it has witnessed signs of life in some major international markets - such as Russia, the North Sea, and Asia. As oil prices improve, other international markets, such as Latin America, could also begin a sustained recovery.

I think the uptake in activity in international markets will drive the next leg of Schlumberger's growth, likely from 2018. As mentioned earlier, Schlumberger posted a 2% drop in revenues from international markets in the latest quarterly results. But as the international activity recovers, the company's crucial international business will start recovering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Schlumberger and Halliburton.