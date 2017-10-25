Chemical Financial Corporation's (CHFC) CEO David Provost on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC)

David Provost

Thanks and good morning everyone. I want to start-off by saying how encouraged we are by the results of our recently announced restructuring efforts, which have already produced an improvement in our operating efficiency ratio. We believe our restructuring efforts will position us for further growth in our markets and focus us on those services and product lines that provide the greatest opportunity to create value.

As we look forward, we will continue to balance our disciplined expense management philosophy, with a strong focus on driving revenue growth as we continue to make progress towards our goal of being the Midwest's premier community bank.

Looking at the third quarter financial highlights, earnings per diluted share after excluding significant items of $0.79, was up from both the second quarter and the third quarter of 2016. Organic loan growth was seasonally slower at $166 million or a 4.9% annualized growth rate in the third quarter compared to an annualized growth rate of 12% in the second quarter.

Customer deposits growth was an exceptionally strong $592 million during the third quarter or an annual growth rate of 18.1%. Critically important, our credit quality remains high, with a ratio of non-performing loans to total loans at a favorable 39 basis points at quarter-end, and a ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans at only 10 basis points for the quarter. While we are encouraged with our overall fundamental trends, we will continue to have a keen focus on ways to improve our operating results and lay an even stronger foundation for continued growth in future quarters.

Let me turn over to Tom Shafer, who will give you an overview of some of the steps we have and we will be taking to achieve that growth. Tom?

Thomas Shafer

Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone. On earnings call last quarter we announced the launch of a project to identify strategies that could be deployed to drive revenue growth and steps to further improve our operating efficiency. The launch of this project was part of an effort to refine and clarify overall strategic plan of how we allocate our capital across the organization and to better position the Company for growth.

During the quarter, we worked quickly and carefully and on September 7, we announced initiation the initiation of our restructuring efforts. The restructuring efforts included a reduction of approximately 7% of total employees in addition to the consolidation of 25 branches beyond the 13 branches we consolidated during the month of August. Most of the staff production occurred in early September, and remaining 25 branch consolidations are scheduled to occur in December before year-end.

We additionally decided to discontinue our title insurance services and reduce resources devoted to indirect auto lending. In total, our restructuring efforts are expected to produce more than $20 million of annualized savings. A portion of these savings will be needed to improve bottom line results but upwards to half of these savings are expected to be spent on hiring of additional commercial lenders and other bankers in growth markets as well as an additional key operation staff to support customer service enhancements.

We feel that the steps we have taken will enhance long-term growth prospects and will allow us to deliver on the goals that were established as part of the Chemical Talmer merger. We've already begun to take steps to strengthen our operations by adding three senior leaders with large organizational experience. These hires have already helped to drive operational efficiency, identify capacities for our organic growth and drive consistent performance and improved client experiences.

Two weeks ago, we also added a senior commercial lender to our Southeast Michigan commercial banking team. We hired this individual away from a large regional bank. I expect additional key strategic hires to continue through the fourth quarter and into 2018, helping us to maintain our strong market share and brand recognition in our historical markets and drive growth in West Michigan, Southeast Michigan and the Cleveland market.

With that, let me turn it over to Dennis to go through the financial results in further detail. Dennis?

Dennis Klaeser

Thank you, Tom. On Slide 7, net income excluding significant items was $56.9 million in the third quarter, an increase of $3 million from the previous quarter and $19.5 million from the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share, excluding significant items were $0.79 per diluted share in the third quarter, up from $0.75 in the both the second quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of 2016.

As shown on the top of Slide 9, year-over-year, our total loan portfolio has grown by $1.1 billion to $13.8 billion as of September 30, 2017. The overall composition of our loan portfolio has remained relatively similar year-over-year with about 59% of our loans to commercial borrowers and 41% to consumer borrowers at the end of the third quarter.

Turning to Slide 10, we had a $166 million of loan growth in the third quarter, representing an annualized loan growth of 4.9% compared to 12% annualized growth in the second quarter. While this pace is modestly lower than expected, we have a strong pipeline of loans and expect to have seasonally stronger loan growth in the fourth quarter.

From Slide 11, you can see that our $166 million of net loan growth for the quarter is a result of $496 million of growth in our originated portfolio offset by $330 million of runoff in our acquired loan portfolio.

Moving on to deposits, as you can see on Slide 12, overall deposit growth was strong in the third quarter. Comprised primarily of savings and non-interest bearing demand deposit growth. Deposit growth in the third quarter of each year benefits from tax collection from our municipal customers to offset anticipated decline in meeting deposits in the fourth quarter and to further build our deposit base, we are running focused deposit-gathering promotions and are focused on cross-selling deposit services to our loan customers.

Our average cost of deposits was 38 basis points in the third quarter, compared to 33 basis points in the second quarter of 2017 and 24 basis points in the third quarter of 2016. Looking at overall funding on Slide 13, our average cost of funds increased to 53 basis points during the third quarter 2017, compared to 44 basis points in the prior quarter and 25 basis points one year earlier. The increase in cost of funds compared to the second quarter was mostly due to the increase in rate associated with FHLB borrowings, which have been utilized to fund growth in our investment securities portfolio and to an increase in rates on CDs due to the rising rate environment.

Turning to Slide 14. As David mentioned, asset quality remains high. The provision for loan losses declined to $5.5 million in the third quarter compared to $6.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily as a result of lower loan growth. The loan loss provision includes $579,000 of impairment identified in one of our acquired loan pools during the third quarter of 2017 as a result of the quarterly re-estimation of cash flows we do for all of our acquired loans.

Net loan charge-offs continue to be low at 10 basis points of average loans in the third quarter, with a slight uptick from the prior quarter being related to one commercial loan relationship. Our ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans, while increasing slightly, remain low at 39 basis points as of September 30, 2017, compared to 34 basis points from year-end 2016.

As shown on Slide 15. Net interest income was $143.6 million in the third quarter, compared to $137.9 million in the prior quarter. Third quarter was driven by positive impact of organic loan growth, an increase in investment securities portfolio and an increase in loan yields due to a combination of new loans with higher coupons and the impact of the Fed rate increase that occurred late in the second quarter. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.48% in both the third quarter and the second quarter of 2017, and down from 3.58% in the third quarter of 2016.

Our net interest margin benefited from the nine basis point yield increase on total loans, but this benefit was offset by the increase in the investment securities portfolio. Had we not increased our investment securities portfolio, which was funded primarily with the addition of FHLB borrowings, we project that our net interest margin would have improved to 3.50%.

Moving on to noninterest income on Slide 16. The decrease in noninterest income was largely due to a reduction in net gain and sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue, and a decline in interchange fee revenue as a result of limitations set by the Durbin amendment, which went into effect for Chemical Bank on July 1. The mortgage banking revenue also included a $4 million detriment from a change in the fair value of our mortgage loan servicing rights compared to a $1.8 million detriment to earnings in the second quarter of 2017.

As seen on Slide 17, operating expenses, excluding merger and restructuring expenses and including an impairment associated with income tax credits realized during the quarter were $95.2 million in the third quarter compared to $96.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. Quarter-over-quarter, the decline reflects the partial benefit of our restructuring efforts announced on September 7. Our adjusted efficiency ratio has improved to 51.2% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to 52.2% in the second quarter and 52.7% one year ago.

As we look forward to the final quarter of 2017 and into 2018, our goal is to drive our efficiency ratio closer to 50% to growth in our revenue and incremental reduction in our operating expense run rate as a result of our restructuring efforts. Our effective tax rate was only 20.2% in the third quarter of 2017, primarily due to the benefit we received from a federal historic tax credit that was placed into service during the quarter. It's important to note that the income tax benefit from this tax credit was partially offset by that $3.1 million of impairment charge that's directly related to this tax credit and that $3.1 million of impairment charge shows up in our other operating expenses.

Turning to Slide 18, we ended the quarter with tangible book value of $21.36, which represents 6.9% growth in our tangible book value compared to one year ago. ROTCE to total assets remains strong at 8.3% at the end of the quarter and our regulatory capital ratios are strong at an estimated 10.5% for Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.2% for our total risk-based capital ratios at the end of the third quarter.

Let me now turn it back to David for some closing remarks.

David Provost

Thank you, Dennis. While the economies in our markets that we serve remain favorable, we will retain our focus on what we can control. Two key factors that will drive future earnings are revenue growth and disciplined expense management. We believe the recent efforts we've taken have positioned us for future success. We're pleased with the level of quality loans we have in our pipeline and anticipate a high loan growth quarter ahead. We also remain focused on consistently identifying, measuring and mitigating or controlling our key business risks.

We continue to execute our strategy as we take steps toward reaching our goal of being the Midwest Premier Community Bank. We believe that our combination of market focus, balance sheet strength, talent and convenience provides a compelling choice to consumers and businesses alike. As always, we appreciate your time and interest in Chemical Financial Corporation.

On that note, moderator, let's open the call up for questions.

Scott Siefers

Hi, this is Scott Siefers of Sandler O'Neill.

David Provost

Hi, Scott.

Scott Siefers

Good morning, guys. One question just on the loan growth. It sounds like the fourth quarter should evidence some seasonally stronger trends, and then it sounds like you're pretty excited about the outlook overall as well. Just curious if you guys can talk to your ability as you go forward to generate the kind of double-digit annualized growth that's been pretty typical of you guys even in the face of deemphasizing areas like auto. In other words, from the outside, is there going to be any noticeable impact on the aggregate growth rates, even though the complexion of the portfolio will be changing?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes. Our goal is to get to that double-digit. I think we're a bit – if we get to 9%, 10%, I think we'd be pretty happy. I think a key focus of ours really is more than the composition of the growth rather than the – than really the absolute quantity. We did note, for example, that we deemphasized auto in prior quarters. That was a key driver of growth. In this third quarter, its contribution growth has come down very significantly, in particular latter in the quarter. And so going forward, we expect to get a little impact in our growth from auto. So 9%, 10% growth or so is kind of what we expect, with a keen focus on really the quality of that growth rather than the quantity.

Scott Siefers

Okay, perfect. And then maybe Dennis, we could spend a moment just touching on the margin, a couple of puts and takes, I guess. And specifically, I'm asking about the core margin x the purchase accounting benefit. So presumably, you create a retro mix in the loan portfolio with the complexion change. And then conversely, you've got a couple of other things going on, one, the continued securities portfolio build over time. And then, two, I'm just curious if as you emphasize deposits more, if that's going to have any more discernible impact on your funding costs?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes. So I was actually quite pleased with the margin behavior here in the third quarter. I had guided to a little bit more compression. And to see our margin basically really flat on a core basis, I think, was a very positive outcome. And so I think we got a little bit more benefit from the Fed rate increase later in the second quarter than I was expecting. Additionally, when I look at the production of the new loan production, the average rate on the new loan production is basically the same as the average rate in the existing portfolio. And so that has changed much more quickly than I thought.

I think last quarter, I mentioned that new loan production had a – was about 15 basis points or so below existing loan yield. So that improvement in yield on new loan production has benefited us much more quickly than I thought. And you're right. We do continue to expect to build our securities portfolio. We grew the portfolio by a bit more than $250 million in the third quarter. We had grown at $550 million in the second quarter.

Right now, I expect it to grow at least $100 million in the fourth quarter, depending on how the yield curve environment shapes up here as we go to the end of the year. And I got a little bit more benefit than I expected as well because of the incremental increase in that yield portfolio. So we're averaging up the yield on the portfolio that as we expand the size of the portfolio – plus, within the portfolio, we do have some adjustment rate securities as well that incremented up nicely with the rising rate environment that we saw late in the second quarter going through the third quarter.

So there's a number of factors that are obviously pushing the margin. But in general, I see a relatively stable margin. I think that's a cautious outlook right now. And as we get into 2018, depending on whether we see additional rate moves or not, that will continue to have a key impact on the direction of the margin going forward.

Scott Siefers

Okay, perfect, thank you. And then just to clarify. When you say stable margin, you are talking about the core margin, right, like the four purchase accounting benefits? Is that correct?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, yes.

Scott Siefers

Okay, perfect. All right, thanks a lot guys.

Dennis Klaeser

Thanks.

Chris McGratty

Hey, good morning. It’s Chris McGratty from KBW. Dennis, maybe I can start with the securities. I just want to follow up on Scott's question on the securities book of $100 million kind of in growth for the next quarter. What's the ultimate goal? And how long is this strategy going to play out? I mean, is this a portfolio – just remind me the absolute level in dollars or percentage of earning asset that you want to take this to ultimately.

Dennis Klaeser

Yes. A couple of quarters ago, I mentioned that our – the size of our securities portfolio was relatively low compared to peers. Additionally, from a regulatory standpoint, increasing the size of the portfolio also benefited some of my liquidity ratios. And this was something that we're focused on, particularly in the DFAST environment. And so I said a long-term goal was to get the securities portfolio up to about 20% of total assets, in that ballpark range.

Year-over-year, the securities portfolio has grown from about 10% of total assets to the end of the third quarter at about 14% of total assets. Frankly, it's going to grow very slowly from that level. It's going to take a very long time, probably a number of years to get to 20% of total assets, but I would expect that to get there in two or three years and gradually creep up each quarter. Depending on the interest rate environment, we could have a jump more quickly than that. But given the current environment and the expected environment we see going forward, it's going to grow very gradually from its current level.

Chris McGratty

Okay, that's very helpful. And if I could ask a question on the expenses. Obviously, I think we're all pleased about the progress you're making early. I think there was a comment in the release about lower fourth quarter. I'm just trying to get a sense of, is that off the reported or adjusted for the merger charges only? Or is that adjusting for the $3 million of the tax – the write-offs? So is it a 90 – what's the starting point, I guess, for Q3?

Dennis Klaeser

It's the number less the impairment charge related to the tax credits was really the starting point. And so we only got a partial quarter benefit from the restructuring, and we would expect to have likely $3 million of additional benefit in the run rate from the restructuring in the fourth quarter.

Chris McGratty

So that would be like a 94-ish number? Is that $95 million? Or am I doing the math wrong?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes. So the $95.2 million is what I'd see as the base number in the third quarter, and I would expect it to be down another $2 million or $3 million. So that would put us in the $93 million or even less than that range for the third quarter.

Chris McGratty

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you for that. Just a question on capital. Your tangible ratios look good. It looks like your binding ratio is the risk-based. I'm interested in kind of the outlook given the balance sheet expectation for this ratio. Do you – does Tier 2 capital at some point make sense for the bank given the growth opportunities there that are in front of you?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, we do think so, and I've commented on that before. Fortunately, in the third quarter, we did – even though we had a restructuring charge, we did see the total risk-based capital creep up maybe a basis point, and we do expect it to creep up another basis point or so in the fourth quarter. So there's no real pressure to go to the market and issue Tier 2 capital. But we do see that a bit longer-term, over the next two, three quarters, I think there's a growing probability that we're going to be issuing subordinated debt. Part of that is the optimistic outlook of continued strong organic growth. Part of it is we always wanted to be prepared for acquisitions.

And also, an important part of it is that when we look at the DFAST stress test that tells us that the capital ratio that gets at the lowest band of our target operating zone is that total risk-based capital. And so the DFAST would suggest that we would benefit by a little bit more cushion within the total risk-based capital ratio.

Chris McGratty

That's helpful, thanks so much. Maybe the last one on the tax rate. How should we be thinking about Q4 and kind of into 2018?

Dennis Klaeser

Sure. So – and also, this isn't related to the comment on the operating expenses. So we talked about what I see is that really core operating expense item. In the fourth quarter, we do expect another. There's a couple of historic tax credits that are going to go into effect. And so in the fourth quarter, we're going to, again, see this impact of we're going to have this charge related to the historic tax credit going into use, but then it's going to be more than offset by a substantial tax benefit benefiting us in the fourth quarter.

So that charge in the fourth quarter is going to add $5 million or $6 million in other operating expenses, but then it's going to be more than offset by a tax benefit. The tax – the effective tax rate with that benefit is expected to be around 23%, 24% in the fourth quarter. When we look at 2018, I noticed that analysts in general, the consensus estimate of the effective tax rate for the full year 2018 is approximately 29%. And that's right on. That's very appropriate.

In 2018, we do have some of these historic tax credits benefiting us again, particularly in the second and third quarters of what we currently expect. So the tax rate probably is going to be a little bit higher than 30%, maybe 31% or so in the first quarter, but then it's going to dip down below 29% in the second and third quarter. But when you look at the full year, assuming a 29% effective tax rate probably is a reasonable way to model that – knowing that there's going to be some volatility quarter-to-quarter depending on the timing of these tax credits.

Chris McGratty

That's very helpful, thanks. And just to be clear, the guidance you said of $93 million for the expenses, that doesn't include the $5 million to $6 million. So that charge would be on top of that, correct?

Dennis Klaeser

Exactly. I also should note that in the fourth quarter, we're going to have a little bit more restructuring expenses. But our anticipation is that the fourth quarter will be the end of sort of noise caused by merger and restructuring expenses. And the restructuring expenses that we expect in the fourth quarter are going to be in the neighborhood of $1 million and $1.5 million or so, and is primarily related to the final – the closure of those 25 – consolidation of those 25 branches that we talked about before. So we've got the $5 million, $6 million of impairment charge-related tax credits, and then $1.5 million of merger and restructuring expenses.

Chris McGratty

Thanks for all the color guys. Appreciate it.

Dennis Klaeser

Thank you.

Dave Long

Hey, it’s Dave Long from Raymond James.

David Provost

Hi David.

Dennis Klaeser

Hi, David.

Dave Long

I wanted to talk maybe about M&A just for a minute here, and maybe kind of gauge what your appetite is at this point going forward, and how active you think the market will be within your markets in 2018?

David Provost

Well, we – this is Dave Provost. We've seen a little pickup in activity. We're just a little concerned about the pricing. And we haven't really gotten to a second base on anything. I'm just really concerned about the pricing. And we have always been very value-oriented in everything that we've done, looking for what's going to create shareholder value. We're at a good asset size, so we don't have to do a deal to do a deal. So if there's a right opportunity in the market, we will take a serious look at it.

Dave Long

Excellent. I appreciate that commentary. And then shifting gears, looking at the deposit betas here, maybe if you can talk a little bit about what you're seeing on deposit pricing, and any differences in betas between consumer versus your commercial customers at this point.

Dennis Klaeser

Yeah the, I think our betas, we're following your research. And other analysts do a lot of research on the betas across the industry. And our betas have been a little bit higher than the peer group, but not dramatically. So clearly, as we drive strong loan growth, we are meaning to reach for a little bit higher costs in deposits. And some of our recent deposit promotions have been, as you'd expect, CD-oriented. But then we try to round out that relationship with a new CD deposit or with capturing their other retail deposit accounts.

So the deposit betas across the retail versus the business customers, obviously, are a bit more focused on the yields on their deposits. So the betas are going to be a little higher for the business customers versus the retail customers. I think one of the key attributes of Chemical Bank is that we have a very strong core deposit base, driven by a fairly large retail branch network. And then within the non-CD deposit base, about half of the deposits of our non-CDs are commercial and municipal depositors.

And of those commercial and municipal depositors, nearly three quarters of those deposits are non-interest-bearing. So we've got a very solid foundation of non-interest-bearing commercial and municipal depositor relationships. Those municipal depositors have a lot of cyclicality to them. But we think that strong foundation of non-interest-bearing deposits, overall, keeps our deposit betas at a reasonable level.

Dave Long

Excellent, thanks for the color Dennis. Thanks guys.

Dennis Klaeser

Thanks.

Nathan Race

He guys this is Nathan Race with Piper Jaffray. How are you guys doing.

David Provost

Very good.

Nathan Race

Dennis, on the puts and takes with the income this quarter, obviously, Durbin, the magnitude there was maybe a little more than you folks were looking for. So just walk us through the puts and takes there, and if there are some seasonal items that could've impacted that line as well or if some of the recent branch consolidations also impacted things there. And then wealth fees were also down noticeably in the linked quarter. So just any help on just the run rate from fees going forward would be helpful.

Dennis Klaeser

Yes. Just quickly on wealth, we always have some seasonal decline there. Just the tax season creates as per the fee income in the second quarter for us. So third and fourth quarter for wealth, we would expect to be relatively consistent. You're right. The Durbin Amendment impact was a bit higher than we expected. Back when we announced the merger, we have estimated more in the range of $2.5 million a quarter. And so based on Durbin going into effect July 1, the impact per quarter is going to be a bit more than $3 million per quarter. In terms of mortgage banking, we had very seasonally strong mortgage banking activity in the second quarter. That came down just seasonally in the third quarter.

Fourth quarter is probably, again, going to come down a little bit in terms of the volume of gain on sale. Now the noise created with MSR, at least given how rates have gone up so far this quarter, we should expect a positive benefit from evaluation impact on MSR. But obviously, it's hard to predict where rates will go between now and year-end. But right now, we would expect a positive impact from MSR valuation. The various other fee items we would expect to be relatively consistent in fourth quarter relative to third quarter.

Nathan Race

Okay got it, that is helpful. And in terms of accretion expectations for 2018, and I appreciate your commentary earlier around some earlier or some higher sales activity that drove the higher accretion number this quarter, but can you just kind of help us understand what accretion expectations are for 2018 and into 4Q as well?

Dennis Klaeser

In the chart on Page 15, we showed that the accretion benefit incremented up to 23 basis points of our margin in the third quarter, up from 21 in the second quarter. That may increment up a little bit more in the fourth quarter. But then as we get into 2018, I would expect that to gradually bleed down. It's something that's a little bit difficult to predict, but I would expect that to gradually move down a basis point a basis points or two or so per quarter over a number of quarters.

Nathan Race

I appreciate all the color.

Dennis Klaeser

Sure.

Terry McEvoy

Hi, it's Terry McEvoy from Stephens.

David Provost

Hi Terry.

Terry McEvoy

Tom, thanks for the update on the, called the commercial buildout. I was wondering if you could maybe share your thoughts on just the number of teams or individuals you're looking to add or maybe just the growth overall in that platform to kind of capture the market share gains and ultimately grow revenue.

Thomas Shafer

So the markets that we have lower market share in, and I would say a skill set and capacity to grow in, would be, again, Southeast, West Michigan and the Cleveland marketplace. Over the next four quarters, I think we can expect to add a couple of teams throughout those groups, 10 bankers, plus, a little bit depending on the type of people that we're able to attract. The conversations that we have going on today are with some very talented professionals that, I think, culturally would fit very nicely with our organization and add value to the customer base.

In the plan that we have for the commercial side of the bank, you'd anticipate that not only the additional capacity through these hires will help, but increasing the productivity of the existing team with some of the other activities that we have going out of the company. So not only, I think, productivity will go up, but additional capacity with senior bankers from the Midwest in market relationship officers.

Terry McEvoy

And then just a follow-up for Dennis. The $20 million of annualized cost savings, can you just remind me again what are your thoughts on what actually falls to the bottom line, and then what actually drives what Tom was just discussing?

Dennis Klaeser

So the majority of that benefit on a quarterly run rate benefits us in the fourth quarter because we aren't offsetting much of it with additional hires. There's two or three additional hires that are going to offset that and partially offset that benefit in the fourth quarter, and then as we get into 2018, as we sort of build-out the commercial lending team with the hires Tom talked about, additionally targeting some expansion with our residential mortgage lending.

I had commented, we announced that restructuring that upwards of half of the $20 million would be offset with these incremental hires. And so as we move towards the end of the year, that quarterly benefit goes down from, say, a $5 million benefit down to roughly a $2.5 million benefit, all else being equal.

Terry McEvoy

Great thank you.

Andy Stapp

Good morning, Andy Stapp, Hilliard Lyons. How much expense associated with the 2018 tax credits should we anticipate?

Dennis Klaeser

Good question. I don't have the exact answer. I think it's going to be at least $10 million, $15 million but again it should be more than offset by the tax benefit reducing the tax rate in those quarters, where we have that charge the historic tax credit.

Andy Stapp

Got it, and is there any more color you can provide on the impact of a possible December rate hike on the net interest margin?

Dennis Klaeser

Good question and again, the June rate hike had a little bit more benefit than I expected. And so I do see some incremental benefit from the rate hike. I would not expect a substantial benefit. As we've said before, we're relatively neutral with our overall balance sheet. So compared to other banks, the benefit is probably quite a bit more moderate than you see with other banking institutions.

Andy Stapp

Okay, fair enough, that’s it from me.

Kevin Reevey

Kevin Reevey with D.A. Davidson.

David Provost

Kevin.

Kevin Reevey

Good morning how are you.

David Provost

Fantastic.

Kevin Reevey

So Dave or Tom can you talk about the competition for new lenders? I know some of your competitors in your market, who remain nameless, are also trying to add the lenders to grow their loan portfolios?

Thomas Shafer

Yes, so I think that this far into an expansion, I think competition for customers, lenders is high. We've had an opportunity to talk to a tremendous amount of talent. As I think about the transition our organization has gone through, there's, I think, a significantly greater number of, especially in the commercial side of the bank, bankers from other institutions that have much more interest in our organization today and going forward.

So the number of conversations that we're able to have has gone up. When I think about the – again, the type of people that we're talking to and the markets that we're addressing for growth markets right now, we'll do – I think we'll do well. But the competition is real, and the people that have very strong sales skills and relationship skills are highly sought after.

Kevin Reevey

And then Dennis, can you talk about what line utilization was on your commercial portfolio this quarter and what it was at the end of the prior quarter?

Dennis Klaeser

Frankly, it's a ratio that I have not been tracking. But why don’t I – so I'd only be guessing, so why don't I follow up on that one?

Kevin Reevey

Okay, that is great. Thanks for the answers.

David Provost

Welcome.

David Provost

Okay, great. Again we appreciate your time and interest in Chemical Financial Corporation. We remain confident in our future success, working to the benefit of our shareholders and our constituents. So with that, let me close by saying just, everybody, have a great day. Thank you.

