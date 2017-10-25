Chipotle Mexican Grill: Appeal Increases Despite Another Disappointment

This trend will continue in the coming quarter as investors had higher hopes, while restaurant growth will slow down next year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) has managed to surprise investors again with some bad news. The company posted poor growth in third quarter as positive margin trends reversed. Worse, the upcoming quarter will not become much better as the company is cutting the pace at which it is opening new restaurants in the coming year, as more work is needed to better run the business and boost margins.

Appeal is increasing as shares have fallen to fresh lows below the $300 mark, which combined with the current paltry earnings number translates into a premium multiple. Once margins normalise and growth returns, potential earnings start to look relatively appealing in relation to the share price. If shares dip a bit further towards the $275 mark, I am happy to add a modest position.

The Numbers, Not A Pretty Picture

Chipotle reported a 8.8% increase in third quarter sales to $1.13 billion, mostly driven by store openings as comparable growth of 1.0% was pretty modest. Net store openings for the quarter totalled 35, bringing the total count to 2,378 restaurants. The company managed to see some margin gains again on top of the sales growth, as restaurant margins improved 2 percentage points to 16.1% of sales. These advancements came on the back of reduced promotion and greater labour efficiency, in part offset by higher food costs which management anticipates to normalise in the short term.

Chipotle posted earnings of $19.6 million, equivalent to $0.69 per share. The numbers are impacted by quite a few items. The company suffered a payment card incident in March and April of this year which resulted in after-tax costs of $18.2 million. Besides this $0.64 per share drag on earnings, the company estimated that hurricanes Harvey and Irma dampened earnings by another $0.27 per share. If not for these items, earnings would have come in at $1.60 per share, which is not that impressive.

Just before the company posted its second quarter results, that is halfway July of this year, Chipotle was hit by another food safety incident in Virginia. That scandal was very ¨fresh¨ when the company posted its Q2 results, impacting comparables by 5% in the days following the outbreak in what has proven to be an isolated incident.

As the impact of that outbreak was limited, the 1.0% comparable growth number is not very high in light of the 8.1% organic growth number posted in Q2. It should be stressed that it is very hard to compare the year-over-year performance of Chipotle given the many incidents as well as price and promotion measures being taken since the company suffered from the E. coli outbreak at the end of 2015, which had a big impact on the business ever since.

Part of the disappointment is furthermore seen in the outlook as Chipotle sees comparable sales growth of roughly 6.5% for the year. That implies that comparable sales will be dismal again in the upcoming quarter, as it is up 8.3% year to date. This is very disappointing as some investors had high hopes on the nationwide roll-out of queso.

While organic growth is disappointing, Chipotle is not ¨buying¨ its way into growth by rapidly expanding the restaurant base. The company sees new restaurant openings below the 195-210 guided range, as the company expects to open just 130-150 stores next year. The company is deliberately slowing down the pace of growth in order to fortify operations and not compromise on quality.

Former Darling Continues To Suffer

Chipotle´s rise over the past decade has been nothing short of amazing, as sales hit $4.5 billion in 2015, accompanied by fat operating margins of 17%. In the dramatic year of 2016, sales plunged to $3.9 billion as the company essentially broke even. Sales are now on track to hit $4.5 billion again, the issue is that margins are still stuck at 6-7%, probably close to the higher end of that range once one-time costs are excluded.

That yields an operating profit number of $315 million which combined with a near 40% tax rate works out to $180 million, or around $6.50 per share. In that light shares are still every expensive, trading at around the $300 mark, even if they have fallen from a high of $750 already.

The problem is that operating margins recovered to 9% in the second quarter of 2017. Even if I account for the costs of the hurricanes and data beach, I only believe that operating margins would have come in around 6-7% this past quarter, marking noteworthy deceleration in margins. This combined with the slower growth as well as growth ambitions is very worrying.

What Is The New Normal?

In July I believed that organic growth and restaurant openings should boost sales to $4.5-$5.0 billion this year, or next year. A normalised operating margin of 15% could yield into earnings potential of $15 per share a year from today, marking a big improvement from the annualized earnings power of roughly $10 per share based on the Q2 numbers.

The problem is that growth and margins took a big beating in the third quarter. In fact annualised earnings power (even after kindly adding back adjustments) only hits $6-7 per share in Q3. That changes the picture dramatically even if shares have fallen 10% to a fresh low around $290 per share and Chipotle still holds net cash of close to $10 per share. At best, that works out to 40 times earnings based on the most recent results, as Q4 does not seem to bring much relieve.

There are two factors at work. If the company can deliver on the margin ambitions/, remember that it has not provided an earnings guidance for the fourth quarter, earnings potential of $10-$15 per share might still be within reach in a year or two. Furthermore, Chipotle is a heavy tax payer with an effective tax rate of near 40%. A 10% reduction in the effective tax rate could boost earnings power to $12.50-$18.75 per share, based on the same margin assumptions.

Based on the earnings potential that would reduce earnings multiples to 15-22 times. Given the unique profile and unleveraged balance sheet, such earnings potential in relation to the current stock price looks rather interesting.

Structural Issues, Or Still Potential?

While Chipotle has been plagued with food safety issues for quite a while now, it seems to have taken measures to prevent it from happening again. Nonetheless some trust is still lost as sales per restaurant are still far removed from their historical levels and valuations have come down, in part because investors wonder if operating margins in the mid-teens become ever achievable again.

If we have to assume for ¨safety¨ that structural margins are stuck around 10% on forward sales of close to $5 billion, I see net profit potential of $300 million, or roughly $11 per share. Leveraging up the balance sheet a bit through share buybacks, earnings might come in a buck or two higher. To get $20 in earnings per share, it is crucial that historical margin in the mid-teens can be achieved again, something which I doubt is the case, certainly as McDonald's has been very aggressive as well.

Working with an earnings number between $13 and $20, of let´s say $16 per share and applying a small market premium, I end up with fair value of $350 per share. That might take a year or two to be realized, as much more margin work needs to be done. A potential 12-15% return per annum for the next 2-3 years pretty much implies that I would need to see levels in the $250-$275 region before I pull the trigger.

