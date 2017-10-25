Align Technology - A Double Digit Growth Stock

How to find and analyze Growth Stocks

I have been investing for over 47 years and I've found that the only way an individual investor has any chance of beating the market and professional investors is to learn to be proficient in the use of tried-and-true databases and screeners. The two that have become my favorites are Value Line for its complete fundamental analysis and Barchart for its numerous technical and momentum indicators.

I usually start my search for Growth stocks to investigate by using Value Line to screen for the stocks that their analysis and the consensus of Wall Street analysts project will have at least a 10% increase in both Revenue and Earnings over the next 3 - 5 year time frame.

I then take that list and load it into Barchart so I can use their technical sorting features to see which of these stocks are having current price appreciation. I first sort all the stocks by their Weighted Alpha, then sort those again for technical buy signals of 80% or more. Lastly, I use the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. The chart that caught my attention today is the price vs. 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages of Align Technology (ALGN).

I look for a chart that are similar to this:

The first test I use is to compare ALGN's performance over the last 6 months to see if it is beating the average of the database it was chosen from. I use the Value Line Arithmetic Average as my benchmark because it is an unweighted average where all stocks are given equal weights so the large caps don't skew the benchmark.

As you can see ALGN is up 69.14% over the last 6 months while my benchmark of the Value Line Arithmetic Index is up only 5.35%. Looks like I have found a market beating stock.

I next research the stock's underlying fundamentals to see if the price momentum is warranted:

Market Cap $16.33 billion

P/E 67.59

Revenue predicted to grow 29.50% this year and another 21.70% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 41.50% this year, an additional 19.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 24.35% for the next 5 years

Financial strength - B++

The overall sentiment of the investing community is very important. I never buy a stock just because it is popular, but I realize that a stock cannot maintain its upward momentum if some of the major players have announced they are bailing out.

Wall Street analysts issued 7 strong buy, 5 buy and 1 hold recommendations to their clients

537 institutional investors presently own 82.17% of the outstanding shares. During the last year, 271 added to their positions while 214 decreased their positions for a net gain of 4,870,561 shares

Short interests have increased about 1.52 million shares to about 5.58 days trading volume

On TheStreet , Jim Cramer's staff rates the stock a hold at C Hold

, Jim staff rates the stock a hold at C Hold On Investor Place Media, Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader rate the stock an A

and his Portfolio Grader rate the stock an A Motley Fool polls 2 groups of investors and asks them to predict if the stock will beat the market:

The individual investors voted 376 to 52 that the stock will beat the market The more experienced All Stars vote 125 to 9 for the same result

I use Barchart for technical momentum data but only consider data from the last 6 months:

139.48+ Weighted Alpha

96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving average

12 new highs and up 9.02% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 74.41%

Technical support level at 199.74

Recently traded at 201.08 with a 50 day moving average of 184.64

I always compare the selected stock with the other large companies in the same industry. ALGN is part of the Dental Supplier sector. In that sector while Align Technology is up 129.76% in the last year, Becton Dickinson (BDX) gained 23.57%, McKesson (MCK) lost 4.71% and CR Bard (BCR) gained 52.87%





Additional comparisons

Becton Dickinson

Market Cap: $48.01 billion

P/E: 23.38

Dividend yield: 0%

Revenue expected to decrease 3.40% this year and but grow again by 5.10% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 10.10% this year, an additional 10.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.83% for the next 5 years

Wall Street analysts issued 6 strong buy. 4 buy and 5 hold recommendations on the stock

Financial strength A++

McKesson

Market Cap: $31.49 billion

P/E: 12.55

Dividend yield: .92%

Revenue expected to grow 3.60% this year and another 2.40% next year

Earnings estimated to decrease 3.90% this year, but increase again by 6.90% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 2.88% for the next 5 years

Wall Street analysts issued 1 strong buy, 4 buy, 12 hold and 1 under perform recommendations on the stock

Financial strength A++

CR Bard

Market Cap: $23.84 billion

P/E: 29.30

Dividend yield: .32%

Revenue expected to grow 5.80% this year and another 5.90% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 15.10% this year, an additional 9.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 11.74% for the next 5 years

Analysts issued 1 buy and 15 hold recommendation on the stock

Financial strength A+

Summary

Align Technology has met all my screening criteria and appears to be a better choice than the other companies in the same sector. It has better momentum, good financial strength, a Revenue and Earnings projection of over 10% for the next 5 years and Wall Street analysts' positive recommendations.

I still see room for this stock to go higher. My advice would be if you acquired the stock at this level, I would place a trailing stop loss at 10% below its previous high and ride the trend while it lasts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALGN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.