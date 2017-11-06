Leveraging Clients' Annuity Assets

Annuities might not be a primary planning option, but you've probably experienced cases where new clients brought with them existing annuity assets. Figuring out what to do with them might leave you scratching your head.

Some advisors choose to ignore them, and that's a sorely missed opportunity. You're dedicated to your clients' success, and we're dedicated to yours. That's why Vanguard Variable Annuities are designed with you in mind.

From helping clients save more to limiting their tax liabilities, you can leverage clients' existing annuities to achieve numerous benefits.

Save more money

Transfer your clients' annuities at other companies to a low-cost, no-load variable annuity at Vanguard using a 1035 exchange to help them keep more of what they earn.

The Vanguard Variable Annuity average expense ratio is 0.52%-more than 70% below the annuity industry average of 2.26% (which excludes fees for optional riders).1 This difference can save your clients an average of $1,730 a year for every $100,000 invested.2

Fund long-term care

Help decrease clients' tax liabilities on an accumulated Vanguard Variable Annuity by educating them on the benefits of making a tax-free transfer of assets to pay for premiums on long-term care (LTC) policies. This type of transfer is a partial 1035 exchange that's made possible through Section 72((e)) of the Pension Protection Act.3

It can help clients:

Decrease their tax liability.

Pay for LTC policy premiums.

Transfer unused cash value to heirs.

It can help you:

Provide clients with valuable advice and reassurance.

Educate your clients on specialized planning concepts.

Gain access to the Vanguard team's expertise.

Optimize generational wealth transfers

Minimize costs, maximize investment options, and simplify legacy planning for your clients with the nonqualified stretch option available through the Vanguard Variable Annuity. Heirs can stretch inherited assets over their lifetimes while remaining invested in the market and under your management.4

It can help clients:

Limit their short-term tax liability.

Gain access to the annuity's cash value, penalty-free.

Allow their assets to remain invested with the potential for growth.

It can help you:

Educate and assist the next generation.

Build new relationships with heirs.

Create opportunities to manage other sources of family wealth.

Start leveraging clients' annuity assets

Visit our annuity resource page for more on how our annuity services team can help you evaluate clients' existing contracts, compare annuity products, and help ensure the smooth transition of any contracts that clients move to Vanguard.

Use our resources to open the door to new opportunities and guide your clients through retirement planning strategies that could benefit the next generation of investors.

Visit our annuity resource page or call Annuity Advisor Services at 800-291-3056 for more on how Vanguard can help you make the most of clients' annuity assets.

1 The Vanguard Variable Annuity has an average expense ratio of 0.52%, versus the annuity industry average of 2.26%-excludes fees for optional riders. Source: Morningstar, Inc., as of December 2016. Actual expense ratios for the Vanguard Variable Annuity range from 0.40% to 0.71%, depending on the investment allocation. The expense ratio includes an administrative fee of 0.10% and a mortality and expense risk fee of 0.19%. The expense ratio excludes additional fees that would apply if the Return of Premium death benefit rider or Secure Income (Guaranteed Lifetime Withdrawal Benefit) rider is elected. In addition, contracts with balances less than $25,000 are subject to a $25 annual maintenance fee.

2 The current annuity provider may charge a surrender fee for an early withdrawal. If so, clients should consider how this charge, as well as other features such as death benefits and riders, will affect their assets before they decide to transfer them.

3 Basis is proportionately distributed, as with any partial 1035 exchange.

4 Required distributions must be made over the beneficiary's lifetime and are based on his or her life expectancy as determined by IRS Table 590 Publication 1.

Notes:

This material is being provided for informational purposes only. It should not be viewed as an investment recommendation by Transamerica for customers or prospective customers. Customers seeking advice regarding their particular investment needs should contact a financial professional.

* All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest.

* Variable annuities are long-term vehicles designed for retirement purposes and contain underlying investment portfolios that are subject to market fluctuation, investment risk, and possible loss of the money you invest. If you take withdrawals from a variable annuity prior to age 59½, you may have to pay ordinary income tax plus a 10% federal penalty tax.

Before making the decision to switch to another annuity, including the Vanguard Variable Annuity, you should consider all the costs-such as maintenance fees, surrender charges, fees for optional riders and death benefits-and the financial strength of the insurance carrier.

* For more information about Vanguard variable annuity products, visit vanguard.com to obtain fund and variable annuity contract prospectuses or, if available, summary prospectuses. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information about the product are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

* The Vanguard Variable Annuity is a flexible-premium variable annuity issued by Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (NAIC No. 66281), and in New York State only, by Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company, Harrison, New York (NAIC No. 70688). Form No. VVAP U 1101 (in Florida, Form No. VVAP U 1101 ((NYSE:FL)), in Oregon, Form No. VVAP U 1101 ((OTC:OR)) (R), and in New York, VVA NY 0208(R13)). GLWB Rider Form No. RGMB 43 0811 (in Florida, RGMB 43 0811 (SI)(FL), RGMB 43 0811 (JT)(FL), in Oregon, RGMB 43 0811 (SI)(OTC:OR), RGMB 43 0811 (JT)(OTC:OR), and in New York, RGMB 43 0811 (SI)(NYSEARCA:NY) (NYSE:REV), RGMB 43 0811 (JT)(NY) (REV)). Return of Premium Death Benefit Rider Form No. VVA RP 0811 (in Florida, VVA RP 0811 (FL), in Oregon, VVA RP 0811 (OTC:OR), and in New York, VVA RP 0811 (NY) (REV)), without agent representation. Policy and rider form numbers may vary by state and may not be available in all states. The Vanguard Group administers the Vanguard Variable Annuity for the issuer. Its variable annuity and investment costs rank among the lowest in the industry, according to Morningstar, Inc., December 2016. The Vanguard Group, Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company, and Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company do not provide tax advice. Investors are encouraged to consult a tax advisor for information on how annuity taxation applies to their individual situations.

Product guarantees are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company.

This article may not be approved for Georgia, Mississippi, Oregon, or Oklahoma.